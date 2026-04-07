Hump Day News – in from the side

Happy Hump Day, fellow G&GRs. Yowie’s away this week and has asked me to fill in, sorry for two weeks of Kiwi crap. Last week didn’t go as planned and, while I picked the Chiefs winning that game, I didn’t pick the thrashing that occurred. I also didn’t pick the Reds going down so badly two weeks in a row, questions need to be asked about the performance of some of the regular Wallaby picks who aren’t standing up this year. Maybe there are some concerns about Les Kiss and his coaching methods and selections; the results of the Reds in Super Rugby aren’t showing promising signs for the Wallabies when Joe departs. Maybe I’m being overly negative on this, but I think any questions along those lines are fair ones to ask.

Another week where there were no real issues with refereeing. While in the Reds game there were a few online comments about the referee perhaps only refereeing one side; however, for me this seemed to be more of a reaction to some poor Reds play than a real complaint.

Lonergan prepares for Super Rugby century and Wallabies push

From another site, Ryan Lonergan has spent much of his career waiting in the wings for a Wallabies opportunity, and now believes he has a chance to become a mainstay in the national set up as he credits his second home for keeping perspective. The 28-year-old is expected to dazzle for the ACT Brumbies in his milestone 100th Super Rugby Pacific match on Friday, having orchestrated tries, scored his own and registered a huge number of passes this season. Lonergan’s Super campaign has only strengthened his case for another Wallabies call up after making his international debut last year.

It also comes as he looks to cement the Wallabies #9 jersey ahead of next year’s home Rugby World Cup, having been overlooked previously for Jake Gordon, Tate McDermott and Nic White, despite getting a first call up in 2021. After a strong start to the season, the door has opened for Lonergan to finally take the starting spot having previously come off the bench. “I think I have a chance (of making the Wallabies). I was in there last year, and I feel like I’ve been playing pretty well. We’ll see what happens,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “I just need to keep working on the (skills) required at Test rugby level. I also need to just stay composed in the big moments. That’s one of the big things for me. If I win a title, it probably goes a long way to (helping) my case.” Lonergan, who marked his 28th birthday on Monday, said his glittering start to the season was partly thanks to the time he spends on his childhood farm at Williamsdale, about a 30-minute drive south of Canberra. He loves spending time with his family, and also goes out to the paddocks at least twice a week, helping with jobs such as fencing and rounding up sheep. “We might have a whole day of meetings and frustrations, and it seems to be the most important thing in the world. Then you come out here, and it puts things in a bit of perspective.”

I think Lonergan has improved a lot. He came on well early but then his form fell off a bit and he missed out on getting called up. I think that may well have been one of the times when getting dropped worked because he seems to have learnt the lessons he needed and come back stronger. Personally, I rate him higher than Gordon but still looking forward to seeing how Tate goes when he comes back as for me he was the best #9 in Australia before he got injured.

Reds’ inconsistency bodes badly for the Wallabies

Again from another site, the Reds started the season well, beating the bottom five teams and dispatching the Brumbies in Canberra; however, since then, their season has had a big turn.

Conceding a total of 94 points in two losses in back-to-back weeks, one away in Wellington against the ladder-leading Hurricanes and then at home in Brisbane to the Western Force, who were second last, is a big issue. Losing to the 10th-place side at home by 23 points after receiving a hiding to nothing the week before isn’t good enough from a side that has the highest number of national interest players in their squad.

It shows two things: first, it shows a lack of respect for the Force; secondly, it shows there’s something mentally off in the group. It’s not like the Reds didn’t have anything to lose, win that game with a bonus point, and they jump into third ahead of a tough series of games. The Reds had the carrot of a significant move on the ladder and the motivation of avenging a thrashing the week before, but what the Reds delivered, and head coach Les Kiss admitted, was a low-energy performance.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Seru Uru, Filipo Daugunu and Tim Ryan were the best performers by some margin. LSL in particular led from the front with 11 carries and 14 tackles, two of them being dominant, and a bunch of maul destruction work meant the Wallaby lock was in a league of his own on the night for the Reds.

However, the Reds didn’t go direct nearly enough, loop plays by Carter Gordon just allowed the Force to push off and drift in defence when, in reality, their defence has struggled to hold teams out when they’ve been challenged in tight. It was obvious early on, and the most worrying part was that neither Gordon, Kalini Thomas at #9, nor captain Fraser McReight made a concerted effort to tighten up their game.

This final point brings us to leadership. McReight looks annoyed and uninterested almost every time he speaks to a referee or media official. He may not be, he may just be very laid back, but he has so far failed to cultivate any sort of rapport with match officials in any game. If he wants better luck at the breakdown and his side is to improve its fortunes, McReight must work on his poker face.

For me this was a worrying game for the Reds. They’ve played some very good games this year; however, all that comes undone after the last two displays. I’m not sure the last two games mean the Reds season is done, but they need to get back on track quickly or it might be.

The shaming of the scrum must stop, it won’t attract NRL fans

The Reds destroy the Highlanders scrum

Again from another site, but one that is big for me because it points to an issue with the Stan commentators that I agree with. The scrum is an integral part of rugby union, and how props pitch, pivot, drive and twist are all factors that help to dictate the outcome of the 16 biggest lads on the field going to war for a few seconds each time. As was proven at RWC2023 by the Springboks, and more recently by the South Africans in Eden Park against the All Blacks in 2025, the scrum matters a lot. If you can’t scrum, you can’t win, as the old adage goes. The Waratahs certainly found this out the hard way in Hamilton.

However, on Saturday in the Reds v Force game, Stan Sports commentating team decided to complain about how long the scrums were taking to set. On one occasion, they mentioned that “Ben O’Keeffe once again has got to get these (scrum) resets quicker, he’s got to take control.”

This is not about an individual commentator’s take on the game, it’s about the general lack of appreciation and respect for an interesting and tactical part of the game. At one stage one of the commentating team asked, “There’s a bit of a conference going on behind the Reds’ scrum… what are they cooking up?”

Now here’s when a competent (my wording) commentating team could talk about the scrum tactics, the match-ups, which way the Reds would need the scrum to wheel in order to execute a move that the Reds, based on their position, could be ‘cooking up’. But instead of this, there was only criticism thrown at an official and a crucial part of the game that demonstrated their lack of knowledge and understanding of the game.

In the English Premiership, they have a sideline commentator who walks around the ground and is in shot when a scrum comes close to their sideline and talks about the tactics, players and the desired outcomes from both sides. David Flatman played 182 games of Prem rugby, and like Nutta has a huge amount of passion for the scrum and provides great insights to the commentary with his knowledge.

I think any supporter would rather listen to that than hear complaints from the commentators about a part of the game that is vital to what makes rugby so diverse. Stan Sports coverage and the options they have for watching games is some of the best in the world, but in this area they leave a lot to be desired. There’s no reason why they couldn’t pull a learned prop, who are often the smartest blokes on the pitch (according to Nutta), from their long list of contacts to serve in a role as Flatman does. I don’t think critiquing the scrum is an option for those who act as the voice of rugby. For me it’s unprofessional and goes against what we are trying to achieve in these games.

If there’s a discussion to be had about scrums, then a midweek show is the place to house that chat, not live on air with several key Wallaby props going toe-to-toe with Wallaby locks and two current captains setting for a scrum. There’s so much to talk about and doing it at the right time with experienced and qualified people who know what they’re talking about would actually add to the conversation. Personally I find a lot of the Stan commentary on the games here pretty poor. The commentators, who are very experienced players, seem to lack some understanding on the laws of the game, how they are applied and some of the variances on why a referee will make a call at different times during a game. I think they’re to blame for a lot of the vitriol referees receive. I think that a lot of supporters think the commentators know what they’re talking about and feel if the Stan commentators question the referee then it’s OK for them to have a go at them as well. After all, the Stan commentators must know what they’re saying or they wouldn’t be in that role, right? Actually, people, the correct answer is ‘Wrong! They don’t’.