Hump Day News – in from the side

Happy Hump Day, fellow G&GRs. Last week’s games fade into the memory as we start looking forward to this week’s game and a four day weekend. To all of you still rich enough to be able to afford a trip away over the Easter break, drive safely and look after yourself. To everyone here on this site, I hope you have a relaxing time with family and friends and the team you support goes well.

A smaller number of games this week with the Canes, Brumbies, Highlanders, Blues and Moana Pasifika all getting a rest. So some of us will be cheering for our second (or even third) team this weekend.

Referee Corner

Gus & his natural pose refereeing Kiwis Referee Nika Amashukeli of Georgia during the 2022 Castle Lager Incoming Series match between South Africa and Wales at Loftus Stadium, Pretoria on the 02 July 2022 ©Muzi Ntombela/Sports Inc

As always anything here is my interpretation of the Laws and often how I apply them. Please don’t take them as gospel, although of course as a referee I know I’m correct regardless.

Not a lot of controversy this weekend with hardly any comments about the cards that were issued or the ones that should’ve been but weren’t. Personally I think we’re starting to get it right with the way we use the TMO, I just wish the ARs would do more about policing the off side line. That, and #9s who take a step back to kick and put all their chasers off side but aren’t picked up for it are my two biggest bugbears at the moment. The only consolation for me is that it is pretty consistent across all the games and almost a case of “may as well do it because your opposition probably will”.

One that does come up a bit is the way teams move their players into position to set up a maul in a lineout. Lots of calls about how it is done unlawfully and teams are gaining an advantage from it. What does the law book say about this? The Laws of the lineout are covered under Law 18 which also covers touch, quick throw and lineouts. There’re 38 separate laws with many of them having multiple sub laws so a lot to remember in the heat of the moment. I’ll ignore the ones about the touch line, when a ball is out and where the lineout should be as well as quick throws. Let’s presume the ball is out, the lineout is at the correct place and the right team is throwing in. For this one we’ll also assume it’s not a short lineout and most players are involved. We’ll also assume the Laws about matching numbers and the position of the players at the front and receiving are correct. (So many laws and so many to look at during a game). Law: 18.17.a Players from the team throwing in cannot leave the lineout other than to change positions with other participating players. Note: this includes the person in the halfback position receiving the ball. Law 18:18 Participating players may change places in the lineout before a ball is thrown.

Now the ones that matter here. Law 18.26 The Lineout commences once the ball leaves the hands of the thrower. Law 18.27 covers what the thrower and his immediate opponent – so the guy between the lineout and the touchline – can do. Law 18.29 cover what everyone else can do and this includes; d. Leave the lineout so as to be in a position to receive the ball provided they remain within 10 metres of the line of touch (the line down the middle of the lineout) and keep moving until the lineout is over. So nothing to stop them moving and forming up as long as they keep moving. Law 18.37 The lineout ends when: b. A ruck or maul forms and all of the feet of all of the players in the ruck or maul move beyond the mark of touch. So according to the law, once the ball leaves the thrower’s hands the players are permitted to move behind that player and then bind in on him/her once they land to form a maul. The issue with this is the timing of the players, when they can do it and when they join. With players being held in the air before being lowered there is plenty of time for players to move into position bind up and join in as soon as the player lands.

The real issue is the timing of the move. In a lot of cases where supporters are complaining about the pre-bind and setup, it is actually within the law for that to occur. In Super Rugby, referees have been directed to ensure the game flows and there are minimal stoppages wasting playing time; this means that referees give a bit of leeway in the application of the laws and as long as things aren’t obviously wrong they tend to let things go. Like putting the ball under the locks’ feet, running behind chasers before kicking and the like. Of course the real problem comes when international games start and World Rugby determines that they are to be more technical and so a lot of what is let go in Super Rugby is suddenly not let go. This really does upset some people.

Massimo de Lutiis looks at a shock allegiance switch to Ireland

Being reported in a number of areas it looks like Massimo de Lutiis is having talks with Ireland about moving there with the intent to bring him into the Irish national team. de Lutiis has been branded in some quarters as ‘Australia’s strongest footballer’ after he benched over 200kg in 2024 and with Ireland propping stocks under immense strain of late, with a raft of injuries forcing Andy Farrell to play musical chairs with his front row over the Six Nations. The IRFU are understandably keen to add another prop card into the deck of the Irish system and it’s becoming apparent that the interest is genuine and accelerating.

Massimo has made limited appearances for the Reds, but his physical and age profiles make him a target for long-term development. He qualifies for Ireland through his mother and while having played in the Australian A team he was also called into the Wallaby training camp at the start of the year and being tipped for a call up to the next level. Unfortunately, he’s currently injured with foot and wrist injuries which is preventing him from getting any game time. If he did go to Ireland he wouldn’t be eligible until November 2027 because of his time playing in Australia A. At the moment he’s in discussions with Queensland about his contract, which expires at the end of this year, but apparently the IRFU have put quite a lot more on the table.

Obviously this is causing some distress here in Australia with both Queensland and RA having put in some work in the development of this boy in the expectation that he’d add to the depth of props in Australia rather than elsewhere. Some have even suggested putting in place rules to prevent this sort of poaching and/or some compensation rules so that some of the development costs can be recouped by the organisations that have put in the time and money to develop players. Personally, I’m in two minds. While I accept the lost money spent in developing players who then leave, is this because the management of the organisation didn’t do enough to encourage them to stay, or identify their loyalties, or identify a clear pathway to show where they would go? I’m not sure that trying to legislate loyalty is a workable process and, for me, if a player wants to leave then you need to look at why and try and resolve that rather than start punitive processes to protect yourself and your organisation. I’m not too concerned about players going offshore for their development. With the lack of pathways here that don’t provide a way to keep fringe players playing at a higher level, there are always going to be issues with those who are showing signs of development but who can’t get a good contract with more playing time.

Maybe RA and the various states need to start looking at alternatives whereby they can partner with clubs overseas to provide those pathways. It’s risky as more opportunities will get players moving, but it could also provide some relief and enable players to develop better before they get disillusioned with the lack of opportunities here.

Rugby Australia confirming the Wallabies (2027) and Wallaroos (2026) will take on two of their Northern Hemisphere rivals at GIO Stadium Canberra.

Join us at G&GR. Photograph: Ian Jacobs/MB Media/Getty Images

Test rugby is returning to Canberra. The Wallabies will play their first Test in the ACT in 10 years when they take on world No. 3 Ireland on Saturday, 18 September 2027, just nine days before Australia’s Rugby World Cup opener against Hong Kong-China in Perth. The match will be Ireland’s first ever Test in Canberra while the Wallabies have played five Tests between 1998 and 2017, winning all of them. Their most recent match being a 45-20 victory over Argentina in 2017.

The Wallaroos will play their third Test at GIO Stadium Canberra in two years when they face world No. 6 Scotland on Friday, 23 October 2026. The Wallaroos first played a Test in the nation’s capital in 2008 before returning last May with a 27-19 victory over the USA followed by last Friday’s 33-15 Vuvale Bowl victory over Fijiana.

Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh saying: “The ACT is one of the world’s great rugby nurseries and we are extremely pleased to be taking two huge Test matches to GIO Stadium Canberra in 2026 and 2027.” Adding “On behalf of Rugby Australia, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr and Deputy Chief Minister Yvette Berry for their support of Test rugby during an incredibly exciting period for the game in our country.”

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr getting in on the act saying: “We’re pleased to welcome our national teams, the Wallaroos and Wallabies, back to GIO Stadium Canberra and honoured to be hosting the formidable teams from Scotland and Ireland in these two marquee Test matches in 2026 and 2027.” adding that “We look forward to working with Rugby Australia to stage great events for the fans of all four teams.”

While I acknowledge the terrible state of the stadium in the ACT, it’s old and not up to scratch for major matches, it’s good to see some important matches being played there. For the team with the most consistent record of all the Australian Super teams, the Brumbies have been left out in the cold when it comes to RA promoting the game. Let’s hope it’s not another 10 years before the Wallabies play there again.

Super Round 2026 in Christchurch

From 24 to 26 April 10 teams will play in five matches over one blockbuster round in the brand new 25,000 seat One NZ Stadium in Christchurch. The Western Force will be having their bye week this round and will be the only team not playing at the venue. The schedule for this weekend of rugby is:

Friday, 24 April at 17:35 – Crusaders v Waratahs

Saturday, 25 April at 15:05 Canes v Brumbies

Saturday, 25 April at 17:35 Blues v Reds

Sunday, 26 April at 12:00 Highlanders v Moana Pasifika

Sunday, 26 April at 14:30 Chiefs v Drua

I only hope the publicity for this is a tad better than the crap that occurred when it was held in Melbourne. At least there’ll be a few more rugby supporters and they won’t have to rely on hoping 10,000 AFL supporters decide they want to watch a different game for the weekend. Apparently Christchurch is already firing up for this as it’s also the opening of the new Stadium and the city management is helping create the atmosphere they want with other activities all centred on the area where the ground is located.

The NZ Army band is locked in for the Anzac ceremony before the kickoff between the Blues and Reds. With a roof and experiences such as beer fridges in the normal seating the experience should be quite a good one. Personally, I’m not enamoured with the idea of a ‘Super Round’ and think it’s rugby trying to compete with NRL and doing it as badly as everything else they do when they go down that path. I hope the opening of the new stadium in a rugby city on such a meaningful day proves me wrong.

For anyone thinking about going to this, tickets are on sale now.