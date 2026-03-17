Hump Day News – in from the side

Happy Hump Day fellow G&GRs, that time of the week where we switch off from the feelings of last week and look forward to the upcoming games. Will our team get up this week, will they fail, and if they do will it be the referee’s fault? Obviously yes it will be.

No 6N or 7s this week so all our focus will be on the Super games, although some at club level will be starting their trial games and no doubt pushing hard to ensure the coach picks them. These games can be fun to referee as players are often worse than they are in finals as they try to get that little bit extra out and demonstrate their importance to the teams. Can get a bit tense at times, which is always fun.

Referee Corner

Gus & his natural pose refereeing Kiwis

Some controversy this week, which always gets things salivating and raises the tension in the comments. Personally I was happy with the no try call and I refute SANZAAR and everyone else who thinks the call was wrong. For me SANZAAR has demonstrated its lack of rugby knowledge by making the statement that rugby in Australia and New Zealand is better off without the South Africans whereas it is pretty obvious watching both the Wallabies and All Blacks over the last two seasons that the lack of those hard games has adversely affected both teams, and the poor results up north have proved that. Yes, I get the issues with travel and time zones, but from a purely rugby point of view both Australian and New Zealand rugby players were better off and played better after having those games regularly throughout the season.

The issue on this is a simple one that comes down to “When is the ball grounded?” If we look at other situations such as a player running up the sideline for example. If the player places his foot close to the sideline with the foot in play and then as he continues the same movement a part of his foot touches the sideline we call him “Out!”. No debate, none of this trigonometry BS about the curve of his foot and how he was in when he first touched the line and so he shouldn’t be called out. The same thing happens when we have a tackle close to the line. The ball carrier is tackled and lands in field. He places the ball and holds it so his players can form a ruck and have the ball moved back for the 9, or someone else to take it. If during the ruck the opposition push him over the sideline while he/she is still holding the ball they are called “Out!” Again no debate about how he was tackled in the field of play and the curve of his body meant he was grounded before he touched the sideline and therefore the call shouldn’t have been made. It is just out and we all agree. But for some reason when a ball is grounded in goal we want to apply a different criteria and I think that is wrong.

If Reilly had placed the ball totally on the ground and it was fully in the field of play and it then went out, no worries a try would be scored. We see this when players slide in and fully ground the ball before they slide over the dead ball or sideline. No one argues the ball wasn’t grounded properly. Again if he had touched the ball down and then lifted it back up so that the part of the ball that was on the ground was inside the field of play and the curve outside then again no worries and the try would have been called. However, for me the difference is that he continued to place the ball down in the same continuous movement to ground the ball and as he did that it went out of play. Like a player running up the sideline or a tackle close to the line, time doesn’t stop until he has completed his move. I see no issue with the call and while I’m sure that there are lots of people here who disagree and somehow think that for tries there is a different timing than there is for the entire rest of the game and so it should have been awarded, we’ll just have to disagree. I’ll always think you, and SANZAAR, are wrong and as we’ll never agree I think we should just leave it there. Nutta, if I’m reffing your games tell the players to not put the ball on the line because if they do I’ll call it out no matter how much it was curved and may or may not have had part of the ball touch the ground before it was fully grounded and placed out. I can do this because Law 6.5.a says I can.

Another controversial issue was the apparent no arms tackle of Campbell and whether that should have been a penalty. The law on this is simple. “LAW 9.11 A player must not do anything that is reckless and dangerous to others including leading with the elbow or forearm, or jumping over………..” It certainly looked from the initial view on the TV that Campbell had charged in with his shoulder, however the officials looked at it and said that his other arm was out and trying to wrap. This is one that I could have accepted either way. Yes, it looked as though he’d tried to shoulder charge him, but the picture they showed on the TV was very one dimensional and if the officials saw something else that made it legal from their point of view then I can accept it. After all, they see more than what we see and so usually know more about what has actually happened.

The weekend calls and the comments do bring up some interesting points. The officials, like us supporters, all have their own biases and different experiences that combine to often give a different picture. I’ve seen this at training where five referees looking at the same contest will make five different calls. Some of this based on where they’re standing and so the picture they get is different but, some are also just because they look at a contest and their bias tells them something different. By bias I don’t mean towards a team, but more to how they see the game and how it should be played.

I know I have a huge bias towards free flowing running rugby and want to see the ball used and moved rather than tied up in penalty after penalty with a dominant team winning through sheer size and power and not rugby skills. Sometimes this means teams that should probably have been awarded for their dominance aren’t and scrums that have overpowered a team don’t get the benefit because I want the ball played. It’s an area I’m working on with my coaches but I’m not sure I’ll totally change. When we watch a game of rugby we know that the referees are different, they all see things slightly different at times and they make instant calls from the picture they see which is based on their experience and bias. This means there’ll always be controversies, especially when you get commentators who have a different level of experience and bias and who then make calls that are different based on those. It’s just part of this great game that we all love so much.

On to some news. A bit short today after that rambling nonsense.

Henry extends his contract with Queensland





In great news for the Reds, and for the Wallabies, Isaac Henry has extended his contract for another year with Queensland announcing a 1 year extension. Henry’s presence has been felt in both recent wins against the Brumbies and Waratahs capping the most recent effort with a try. Henry says he’s pleased to be back in the Super Rugby fold having claimed just 20 Reds caps since his 2021 debut. “The last few years have been up and down with my body, so it has been pretty awesome to be back and playing in two good wins. I’ve been proud of myself and the boys,” Henry said.“Not too long ago, I was questioning whether I’d keep playing, so to leave it all out there on the field again for 80 minutes is just a good feeling. I’m super happy to stay on for another year at the Reds. Queensland is home.”

Henry played against Tonga and Siatama Wild Nights in this year’s preseason games after coming off the bench against the British & Irish Lions last year. Les Kiss highlighted Henry’s talent and character on and off the field when expressing his excitement for the new deal. “His training ethos and footy intelligence are appreciated by all, and he has a sense of calm on the field,” Kiss said “He plays well on both sides of the ball. He’s part of a competitive midfield at the Reds. Whether it is at No.12 or No.13, he shows the qualities he brings.”

Personally, I think this is a good move. For me the Flook/Henry combination is one of the better ones in Super Rugby, and if they keep this up Joe will have a hard time overlooking them when he comes to pick his Wallaby players later in the season especially with Ikitau still being injured and not playing at the moment. Henry is a clever rugby player with a lot of experience and it shows with the good decisions he makes in both attack and defence.

James Slipper set to become Super Rugby’s most capper player ever

One more time. for the Slipper James Slipper and Folau Fainga’a run on ‘200 games & I still look this good. Hey everyone, come see how good I look!’

Some awesome news with James Slipper to become the most capped player ever in Super Rugby. James is expected to play his 203rd game of Super Rugby this weekend when the Brumbies play the Chiefs, surpassing Wyatt Crockett to become the all time leader in SR appearances.

Already the leader for Wallabies caps and a member of the ultra-exclusive 150 Test cap club, Slipper’s longevity continues to amaze in his 16th professional season. After making his debut for the Reds in 2010, Slipper won the 2012 Super Rugby title with them before moving to the Brumbies in 2019. The 36-year-old didn’t expect to still be calling Canberra home seven years later, but says he fell in love with the place saying that the record has “never been something that I’ve really strived for”, but by staying in Super Rugby, “it just happened.” Being asked what advice he would have given his younger self he replied “He loved playing rugby and probably didn’t take it too seriously. Not that you’ve got to take it too seriously, but you’ve got to enjoy what you do, and you’ve got to invest time into your body, and you’ve got to invest time into the game itself. I probably didn’t do that as much as I do now.”

Slipper’s career in the Test arena has featured podium finishes at Rugby World Cups in 2011 and 2015, as well as both Rugby Championship and Tri Nation titles. Asked what his favourite times were he said “There are plenty of moments, plenty of matches that really stand out; going all the way back to the Reds’ championship in 2011. And then in recent times, even the win in Christchurch at the start of this year, and last year winning over at Eden Park, for the Brumbies, was really special. So, I’d probably say the 2011 premiership and then a couple of big results, ending hoodoos, for us here at the Brumbies have been really great.”

Slipper describes himself as 36 years young, and isn’t ruling out a 17th season in Super Rugby just yet. “I’ve always said, if I can contribute, I’ll always put my hand up. So we’ll see what happens next year. I haven’t really looked too far ahead, to be fair, just trying to get through these games coming up, and then we’ll look at that a bit later on. There’s a chance.” We may yet see more of this legend.

What an absolute legend. While he’s been called at times on his scrummaging, for me he’s the absolute example of a legend. Doesn’t do a lot of fancy highlight YouTube reels, but someone his team mates can absolutely rely on and know that no matter what happens in the match, he’ll be there giving it 100% and making a difference. Congratulations from all of us here at G&GR, and I hope to see you play a few more games yet.