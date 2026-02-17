Hump Day News – in from the side

Welcome back fellow G&GRs, and those of you who’ve joined us from the shouty site that is no more. TBH I’m a bit sad with what’s happened to The Roar as, while there were some trolls there who liked spreading vitriol on those who didn’t agree with them, there were also good people with some valid and fun points. There were also interesting posts at times where people had done a lot of research. However, never mind that, the focus is now on the rugby and where we’re at. Last week’s opening round done and dusted and we now move into the hope phase of the week where we look forward to “our” team taking the game this weekend.

Last week was a bit of a disrupted state of affairs with a lot of mistakes from all sides and some pretty poor handling and decision making at times. Hopefully, this week they’ll improve and I can only wish my Canes don’t get left behind as it’ll be their first game of the year. That must suck having your bye as the first game of the year, hardly a need to refresh this early and hopefully it won’t be something that’ll make things harder later.

Referee corner

There were a couple of things from last week that caused a few eyebrows to be raised and some questions asked. The try by Tupou Vaa’i where he dived up and over a ruck that was awarded and then, on reflection, the powers that be decided it shouldn’t have been. The ruling on this is Law 9.11: Players must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others including leading with the elbow or forearm, or jumping into, or over, a tackler. The bit where this gets a bit blurry is that a player is allowed to dive for a try and can even dive over a tackler if the tackler is below his dive. In this instance Vaai’i clearly jumped up and over the defender and then dived down into the in goal area. This has been considered reckless at best and dangerous at worst due to how the outcome can change if he gets it just a little wrong. The actual ruling being “that Vaa’i’s actions constituted leaving the ground to avoid a tackle, rather than simply diving forward to score a try, and that as a result the try should not have been awarded” Good on Super Rugby for clarifying this and while it won’t change the outcome, it will be something that coaches, players and officials will be more aware of going forward. No real consolation to the Blues or their supporters though.

In the Ireland v Italy game in the M6N there were two areas of concern to some. The first one was the no try to Lynagh where the pass was ruled as being forward and the second one was where advantage was given, never said over and yet after a mistake Ireland scored and they didn’t go back to the incident. The first one is interesting because as so many have said, in other games similar passes have been let go and depending on whether you were supporting the Italians or the Irish the call was either wrong or right. What is interesting is that in the law book there is no reference to a forward pass. The actual law that this comes under is Law: 11.6 A throw forward may occur anywhere in the playing area. Now as we all know the path of the ball has no bearing on this as physics applies and a ball thrown straight, or backwards can travel forward due to a number of things including the passer’s momentum, wind and the spin of the ball. So for this to be a called a forward pass, the defining adjudication is whether the ball was thrown forward or not from the thrower’s hands. Nothing else comes into play. The officials in this match, or Hollie at least, obviously decided that from the picture they had, the ball was clearly forward out of the hands. What makes this hard for the rest of us is that depending on where we are, or where the TV camera is, we may not see the same thing that Hollie saw and what makes it worse is that we have all seen other more seemingly obvious ones not called. The second one was where the officials decide that advantage was over but didn’t call it. That isn’t totally unusual and while it makes it easier for everyone when it is called – except the schmuck who makes a mistake as it’s called – there is nothing in the law book that says a referee should or must call it over. Law 7 covers advantage with 7.2 covering when it’s over. It is incredibly subjective and relies on the judgement of the referee at the time. For me in the game the advantage was clearly over and while not called I had no issue with the way it was adjudicated.

Both of these are examples of just rugby, every game is different and in every game a different referee with different experiences, standing in a slightly different position and with a different picture will make a different call. I get that it’s frustrating at times, but it has always been this way and always will be this way. The process of developing, assessing and coaching referees is pretty robust and while there may be some referees we like more than others, all of them have had to prove themselves a number of times. I thought Hollie had a great game and I actually think that while we get the odd mistake, for the most part the referees at this level get things right a lot more than they get wrong. Even when they are wrong, it is rarely that call alone that decides a match, no matter what we think and cry about at times.

James Ramm has RWC 2027 in his sights after shock move

Reported here in RugbyPass James Ramm, who played fullback for Australia A has signed a two-year deal with Rugby Australia and the Western Force, which will see him leave Northampton Saints at the end of the season in a bid to return home and try for the Wallabies RWC team.

Capable of playing fullback and wing, Ramm is known for his aerial powess having come from a gymnastics background, with the Wallabies acknowledging they need to strengthen in this vital area of the game if they’re going to do well at their home tournament. He’s eligible for England but appears well down the pecking order and fancies he has better chances in Australia. Ramm, 27, joined Saints from the Tahs and scored twice on his club debut in the Premiership Rugby Cup in September 2022. A natural counter-attacking fullback or wing, he has made 68 appearances in all competitions, scoring 31 tries and assisting countless others.

Ramm was offered more money to extend his stay at Franklin’s Gardens but has opted to return home instead, with the prospect of appearing in RWC2027 a key part in his decision-making.

It’ll be interesting to see how he goes. I’m not sure he’ll get a lot of game time and with the RWC next year I think he’d have to do some pretty special things to get a call up. The Wallabies aren’t really short in the wing/fullback area and for him to make the squad with only a few games in that year is a big ask. Now if he’d been playing league that’d be different and he’d be already measured up for his kit and promised a jersey.

Aussies Abroad: Lolesio continues Japanese comeback as ex-Wallabies taste success in European

Noah Lolesio Taniela Tupou Jordan Petaia gets above Tom Banks to score

Reported here by Nathan W in rugby.com.au, some Wallabies are doing well overseas. In Japan both Bernard Foley and Noah Lolesio starred in their respective teams’ success in the weekend. Lolesio, playing for Toyota Industries Shuttles Aichi, had three line break assists and 16 points in their 66-12 win over Shimizu Koto Blue Sharks. Foley had a trio of line break assists and offloads as he went a perfect 6/6 from the boot in a 42-19 win for Kubota Spears over Sizuoka BlueRevs.

Israel Folau scored a hat trick in his team’s loss while Marika Koroibete was part of a winning team. Isaac Lucas crossed for BlackRams Tokyo, with Liam Gill also starting in a high-scoring 53-31 win over Yokohama Canon Eagles.

In Europe, Tom Banks and Jordan Uelese both started for Montpellier in a crucial 43-33 win over La Rochelle, with Will Skelton still on the sidelines. Adam Coleman put in a solid defensive spell for Bordeaux in their 57-32 victory against Castres.

It was a similar story for fellow lock Rob Simmons, who joined Irae Simone in the starting line-up for a 34-14 win over Toulon. Taniela Tupou lasted just four minutes for Racing 92, appearing to come from the field with a head knock in their 41-36 victory against Bayonne.

But the standout in Europe was Northampton fullback James Ramm, continuing his fine form for the Saints. Ramm had eight tackle busts and two try assists in a 40-24 win over Harlequins in the English Premiership Cup, boosting their chance to qualifying for the semi-finals with three rounds to go.

It’s good to see some Aussies doing well in these teams and while I’m not sure that many, or any of them, are much better than what we have playing here we should call them back. I thought Skelton was a complete waste and apart from trying to show he was almost as tough as Swinton and Amatosero think they are, I didn’t think he did anything that demanded he be brought back to play. I certainly never saw any of the damaging runs, ruck disruptions or anything else that others seem to see when he plays up north when he was wearing gold. I think the disruption they bring to team cohesion when they come in late and have to synch in with everyone else is a huge disadvantage and, to me, none of them are good enough for that to be worth it.