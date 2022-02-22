HUMP Day News

I’m not usually a fan of these sorts of lists as I think personal preference plays a big part in the selection. However Rugby.com.au have taken the bull by the horns so here is the team of the week as judged by their experts.

I think this is going to cause some scheduling issues down track, even more so if other teams start suffering the same issues. I wonder how far it’ll go before they call the games a draw and share the points. That will certainly be favourable for the lower side in the competition and will skew the results somewhat. Be interesting to see where this goes.

NZ head of tournaments and competitions, Cameron Good, said the postponement “Was the only responsible decision.” While acknowledging that everyone wanted to see the team on the field and they looked at other options such as pushing the game out 2 further days. In the end “We are not willing to compromise players safety and wellbeing so in the end it was an easy decision. We remain committed to rescheduling both of the postponed matches involving Moana Pasifika.”

The team was meant to play the Chiefs on Friday but that was put back to Sunday due to concerns of the players not having enough time to prepare. Now further concerns with the players welfare have seen this game also postponed. Super Rugby Pacific’s medical advisory group met on Tuesday and decided that as the team had only been released from isolation on Sunday their preparation to play this weekend would be inadequate.

The debut of the Moana Pasifika team in this years Super Rugby Pacific is again on hold gain. The Auckland based team, who’s players comprise of mainly Tongan and Samoan heritage, were due to play last Friday but that game was called off due to a number of positive cases of COVID within the squad.

The Waratahs are holding out for a million-dollar pay day in a high stakes gamble that has left them one of only two Super Rugby sides without a front of jersey sponsor as the new season cranks into action. The other team being Moana Pasifika. Even the Drua have managed to get a deal for their jersey named in November.

The Waratahs have struggled to woo a major partner since the long running sponsor Daikin departed last year after a 7 year stint worth $1.2 million per season.

NSW Chief executive Paul Doorn confirmed the embarrassing spectacle was not part of the plan but defended his decision to hold out for top dollar. Major sponsor deals in Australian rugby normally go anywhere from $500,00 to $1.5million per year and so aiming for $1m is justified.

Doorn said “There are lots of people willing to pay you a certain amount of money but we’re of the view that the jersey has a certain value and that this will go up more next year, so for us it’s the right price at the right point”

In line with most of the comments from the die hard Tahs supporters he further reiterated “we think the win against Fiji Drua and the determination displayed by the team, evidenced through pre–season trials and Friday’s match will help these decisions” He also acknowledged that not being able to base the team at the Sydney Football Stadium or the SCG has played a part in the reluctance of sponsors to commit.

I think he better hope he ties something up before the Waratahs play the Brumbies and the Force (Too late for the Reds as they have them this week) let alone the Crusaders or the Chiefs or he may just rue those words. While winning isn’t necessarily the only criteria for a sponsor I’m sure it’s up there and last years results must have caused some to rethink just a bit.

Andy Farrell: Ireland Coach not keen on having Springboks in Six Nations

Ireland coach Andy Farrell doesn’t think bringing the Springboks into the Six Nations is a recipe for success and he believes Italy needs more time.

With speculation on the Springboks joining the competition the tournament organisers have dismissed the rumours that they would take Italy’s place in the tournament. The Boks have committed to the Rugby Championship for the next three years but have stated that they are exploring their options after that time.

Farrell isn’t so sure it’s a good idea to bring them in “I don’t know how that would work” he told RTE Sport. “Eight weeks in a competition is pretty long and the reason it’s long is because of the intensity of the matches. If you bring in someone like South Africa I don’t really see that intensity changing, do you?” He also thinks that with the Italians doing so well in the U20’s they are heading in the right direction and should be retained.

Irelands next match is against Italy in Dublin and maybe he’s thinking that if it was South Africa their chances of winning might not be the same. I personally would not like to see the Boks leave the Rugby Championships. Yeah I hate losing against them too but I think they bring an added dimension and I’m not sure NZ and Australia would manage the same intensity without them