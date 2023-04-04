Hump Day News

Another league convert. But this time hoping for NZ – Nice to dream

As written here on Fox Sports, Dolphins young gun Isaiya Katoa is open to following in Roosters star Joseph Suaalii’s footsteps in switching to rugby union, but only for the chance to play for the All Blacks.

Although currently tied up with the Dolphins Isaiya is saying he would consider switching codes in the future saying “I’d never close out the opportunity to play rugby union because I grew up playing rugby union. It was the first sport I played”.

Katoa’s father Kotoni told the Herald last month his dream was to see his boy play for the All Blacks “It would be his biggest dream as well, to be an All Black; he still has that dream in the back of his mind,” Katoa Senior said.

In some ways I’ve liked the way Jones has brought rugby into the media. I personally hate his fascination with league but even here I do see how it could be enticing to some league players. But, please, enough already!

Sorry Katoa, NZ is not the same. Happy for you to have that dream, but if you want to go to rugby follow the SBW process, not the Suaallii one as that won’t work in NZ.

Prove yourself as good rugby union player overseas, come back and play in the NPC to prove you have it, get selected for a Super team and then demonstrate consistently you are one of the two or thee best players in your position and you might just get selected for the ABs.

NZ doesn’t give away free gold passes to unproven ex-school fanboys regardless of the code.

Playmaker options at Reds

As written here by Jim Tucker, the re-signing of Tom Lynagh for two years is only part of the puzzle at No.10 for the Queensland Reds as they plot the club’s playmaking future. James O’Connor has indicated he is keen to stay in his home state beyond this season, even mentioning the mentoring of Lynagh as part of it. If that positive comes to pass, the Reds will also have another major beneficiary in young gun, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips.

McLaughlin-Phillips’ signing during the off season until the end of 2025 was without the Lynagh fanfare but shows a lot of promise. He was playing Queensland under 18s last year in his final year at school and will likely be sharing the Australian under 20s flyhalf role this year.

McLaughlin-Phillips has already stepped up in first grade. He was a significant cog in unfashionable Souths knocking off University of Queensland 18-14 last Saturday.

In Lynagh and McLaughlin-Phillips, the Reds have two excellent yet very different No.10s. Lynagh’s kicking is better than most No.10s in the country but his tackling and physical aptitude are still work-ons. McLaughlin-Phillips is far more of a dasher in attack and more physical in defence.

With JOC being available to assist these two players the Reds seem to have a good future at 10 that may see them knocking at the wallaby door in the near future.