Groundhog Day.

A first for G&GR today with a hybrid review of Bledisloe 1. A calm, considered and mature insight from Butz and, well, the opposite from Hoss.

My precious.

The world according to Butz:

Thanks to Hoss for those great game reviews. He, along with my fellow Craparazzi, have now retreated behind their couches to await the carnage and it’s be left to Mr Muggins to pick up the pieces. Anyway on with the show.

Who would have thunk it, after four rounds of the Rugby Championship the mighty Green and Gold are heading the ladder by a single point. Mind you there’s not much between the teams with two wins and two losses each. It all to play for but the question on everyone’s lips is can the G&G break the Eden Park hoodoo and bring home the bacon? Both sides have made changes, some forced through injury others no doubt tactical. I think it’s fair to say that we are left with two pretty evenly matched teams.

All Black’s Haka

New Zealand

They may have lost his captain but in the games I’ve seen him play, Holland has been more than adequate. The return of Roigard will be a boost. The talismanic Ardie Savea was the obvious choice to lead the side.

All Blacks (1-15): Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax, Fabian Holland, Tupou Vaa’i, Simon Parker, Ardie Savea (Captain), Wallace Sititi, Cam Roigard, Beauden Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Jordie Barrett, Billy Proctor, Leroy Carter, Will Jordan.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Patrick Tuipulotu, Peter Lakai, Cortez Ratima, Quinn Tupaea, Damian McKenzie.

Australia

A couple of late changes see Jorgensen moving to 15 replacing the injured Kellaway and Hooper slotting back into the more familiar 6 jersey in place of Bobby V. This could work in our favour as Salakai-Loto takes his place at lock. Not a bad choice as I reckon he offers more grunt than Jeremy Williams which will be needed against a fired up AB side. Good to see TMac in the 9 jersey adding some spark around the fringes. Let’s see how his combination with JOC3.0 goes. Finally, a massive round of 👏👏 to Jimmy Slips on his 150th cap. And a final reminder to the G&G, stop giving away unnecessary, stupid penalties. Also a message for Dirty Harry, given the ref, choose your words carefully or just STFU.

Wallabies (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Taniela Tupou, Nick Frost, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson (c), Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Corey Toole, Len Ikitau, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Harry Potter, Max Jorgensen

Replacement’s: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Angus Bell, Allan Alaalatoa Jeremy Williams, Carlo Tizzano, Ryan Lonergan, Tane Edmed, Filipo Daugunu



FEARLESS PREDICTION: Can the Wallabies break the Eden Park hoodoo. Yes we can, but it will take a massive effort. We have to hit the ground running and not allow the ABs to build up a lead in the first 20 mins. We also need to stop giving away stupid penalties and get on the side of the referee from the get go. Put the ABs under pressure and after the pummelling they received two weeks ago, they might well crack. Wallabies by 3.

First Half.

It was a half of two halves. The ABs started at a pace the G&G could not match and they were soon on the scoreboard. Under penalty advantage and on the attack, slick back play saw Jordan fire a final pass out to Clarke, who dots down in the corner. Barrett’s conversion hits the left upright and comes back out but New Zealand lead by five. Australia then have their first spell of possession in the match and make good progress into the New Zealand 22. A tackle off the ball and the G&G have a penalty which JOC converts. It’s 5-3 to the ABs. Starved of possession and under the pump the penalties start to mount. Roigard takes a quick penalty and in their 22 Wilson is penalised for a no arms tackle and Barrett takes an easy three pointer. It’s 8-3. The ABs are quickly back on attack. Savea sent Carter away for a second try which Barrett failed to convert. Things are not looking good when McDermott is forced to retire with Lonergan taking his place. To make matters worse Cam Roigard slips over for a third try which is converted. It’s 20-3 and the Wallabies are struggling. However, relief is at hand. From an attacking lineout in the ABs red zone, Pollard goes over, JOC converts and we’re coming back. It’s 20-10. At last the G&G find their mojo, bending the ABs line to create quick ball for JOC. Good hands find Ikitau again on a wicked angle and wing Harry Potter is there to pick up the offload and cross for a much needed score. JOC converts and we go into HT with the score 20-17 and all to play for.

The Bledisloe Cup

Second Half

Joe Schmidt calls the changes at HT bringing on Angus Bell and Allan Alaalatoa upfront. It has to be said that referee Pardi has had an indifferent game with 50/50 call going the ABs way. This continued early in the half with dubious calls against Tom Hooper and Fraser McReight giving McKenzie two relatively easy kicks that put the ABs 9 points clear at 26-17. Now the ABs of old would have rammed home that advantage but this current team are not made of the same stuff. There is a notable shift in the G&Gs line speed as they take the game to the ABs, with strong carries through Wilson and LSL. Ikitau is also firing on all cylinders, making great post contact metres, almost like a second forward. A surge into the ABs 22 leads to an attacking lineout and after battering the ABs line, the G&G are rewarded with a try by Tizzano which JOC converts. It 26-24. Is history in the making? Unfortunately, it’s not to be. With Potter off the field with a yellow card, Jordie Barrett catches the G&G on their heels with a deft inside ball for Roigard to skip away for his second try. McKenzie’s conversion made it an unassailable 33-24.

Cam Roigard

Summary

We were close but it wasn’t cigar time. OK some of the decisions didn’t go our way. Early indiscretions painted a picture to the MOs and we suffered as a result. There were strong games from Wilson, LSL, Frost and Mc Reight. Lonergan game on and did not let the team down. JOC had a game that he’ll want to forget with some pretty poor kicking. Lenny Ikitau was again our strongest back. He’s the glue that holds our backline together. This after match quote from Harry Wilson probably says it all.

Wallabies captain Wilson lamented his side’s dire first quarters in Tests this year. “Credit to New Zealand they outplayed us tonight,” he said. “We’re definitely on the right track. We just can’t keep giving teams head starts. The Rugby Championship is still alive, so there’s a lot for us to play for next week.” On to Perth and I have a feeling that we will win this second match.

MY MOTM: The two standouts for me were Roigard back after a long time out with injury. Ikitau must have cemented himself into the 12 jersey and without any hint of bias, he’s my MOTM.

Civilisation v The Poxy Isles

The Hossecution.

The First Half.

Another match. Another poor start, poor discipline, poor skills, poor options, poor officiating and poor outcomes for the Wallabies.

The AB’s raced out to an early lead of 20-3 thanks to tries to Caleb ‘The Cryer’ Clarke in the 4th minute and a 14th minute try to speed demon Carter, although Savea clearly was tackled and then got back up and ran a further 3-4m forward, completely ignored by Bonkers Jonkers and the worst thing to come out of Italy since Alpha Romeo, Andrea Piardi. The officiating dynamic duo of Crapman and Knobend were at it again in the 24th minute, when MotM Cam Roigard scored the Nearlies 3rd try. Despite Beauden Barrett clearly knocking the ball on in possession a few rucks earlier. Nothing to see here, move along.

The Wallabies finally got a try in the 30th minute to an outstanding Billy Pollard, from a well constructed and executed maul. The dose was repeated in the 39th minute when the Wallabies created space to their left, finished by The Wizard and possibly the only ball he caught in the entire first half. The sides heading to the break 20-17 and game on.

It was a frustrating half to watch for this fan. Dumb penalties, poor execution of basic skills, especially JOC’s kicking for touch and every 50-50 call going to the AB’s from a dreadfully inconsistent Italian and the worlds worst TMO.

It aint so scary

The Second Half

More JOC kicking howlers and horrific officiating around the breakdown gifting the AB’s multiple penalty opportunities (which they did not deserve). What was awarded as a penalty to the AB’s was awarded against the Wallabies in the same situation. And the score raced out to 26-17.

At this point, please spare me the usual BS about ‘adapting to the officiating’. You simply cannot adapt to rank inconsistency from a moron either clearly out of their depth or simply just clearly incompetent.

It wasn’t until the 69th minute that the Wallabies crossed the line again. Once more to a well constructed rolling maul, that saw Tizzano score a 5 pointer, JOC converts and its 26-24 with 10 minutes to go.

That would be as close as our boys in gold would get. A disturbingly inept decision from Piardi to bin The Wizard (who was clearly first to the breakdown, was on his feet, stayed upright and won the ball legally) set the blacks up for Roigards second try and it was goodnight nurse. NZ 33 – Wallabies 24.

Bugger it.

Random thoughts.

Despite my thoughts about the officiating, you cannot concede multiple penalties, kick so incredibly poorly (actually the kicking from JOC was so poor that it was disgraceful), starve your centre’s of attacking ball, fail to win the highball and expect to win at Eden Park. Rest assured the Wallabies were the central, but not only, architects of their demise.

I am sure this will sound like sour grapes, but I don’t care. This is an average NZ side and that was a game for the taking. Roigard was outstanding, Ardie is Ardie, but outside of that: meh! This loss should sting our boys for a multitude of reasons. They weren’t beaten by a better side. They imploded with the failure to execute basic skills. A failure to get their most dangerous players involved and by a Referee & TMO who have no place being anywhere near a test match ever again.

Ryan Lonergan had a terrific debut, despite some early nerves. Coming on when Tate appeared to suffer a lower left leg injury. RL’s passing was excellent, his kicking terrific and his speed to each ruck and speed of clearance was outstanding. Well done Lonners. You’re now (deservingly) a Wallaby. Long may it last.

I’ll say it again, can somebody reach out and negotiate to tear up Tom Hooper’s OS contract. He was herculean AGAIN . Just shading the extremely consistent Billy Pollard for best Wallaby on the ground.

. Just shading the extremely consistent Billy Pollard for best Wallaby on the ground. Winners are grinners. But: should the Wallabies fix their discipline, incorporate Sticky & Johnny Cash more in attack and get a referee who actually knows what they’re doing, they’ll win by 20 in Perth.

Who deserves the glory?

The Golden Gagger.

Added shortly.