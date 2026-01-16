Green & Gold Barbarians.

A big G&GR Welcome & Thank you to new guest writer Ben Casey. Ben has submitted this offering and is threatening to make it a regular addition to these hallowed pages. Take it away Ben:

Once were Wallabies

Aussies Abroad: Sio and Toshi strike twice as Green and Gold Barbarians shine

Australians were in action across Japan Rugby League One and the European Championship and Challenge Cups. Points flowed freely for some in Japan, a debutant grabbed two tries for Pau, and talk of Jack Walsh welshing on the Welsh continues to gather momentum. Japanese League One once again provided fast-paced and entertaining rugby.

At Urayasu D-Rocks, Samu Kerevi delivered another stellar performance, scoring a try and earning player-of-the-match honours in the 28–22 win over Canon Eagles. Kerevi carried strongly throughout, broke the line twice and remained heavily involved defensively across the full 80 minutes. Brody MacAskill also crossed for Urayasu, busy throughout at openside, while lock Steven Cummins added solid defensive output in the tighter exchanges.

Brave Lupus were dominant against Sagamihara, with Mike Stolberg delivering one of the standout forward performances of the Japanese round. The lock played the full match, finished with 21 tackles and secured five lineouts.

Marika being Marika

At Saitama, the Wild Knights were again driven by their Australian contingent. Marika Koroibete’s work-rate stood out despite limited scoring opportunities, contributing two try assists and repeatedly punching holes on the wing. Lock Jack Cornelsen and blindside Ben Gunter both featured prominently, with Gunter crossing early before being forced off before half-time. For Shizuoka, Sam Greene steered the side at flyhalf before making way midway through the second term.

Elsewhere in Japan, Bernard Foley continued his consistent start to the season for Kubota Spears, running the game from flyhalf and adding a try in their convincing win over Mie Honda Heat. Sean McMahon and Harry Hockings both worked hard in defeat for Tokyo Sungoliath, with McMahon completing 80 minutes, making 15 tackles and winning three turnovers from the back of the scrum. Liam Gill’s late try capped a tireless 80-minute effort at openside for Black Rams Tokyo, supported by fullback Isaac Lucas’ constant involvement across the backfield.

Across Europe, Australia’s contingent again made its presence felt in the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

Big Tom H getting stuck in – image Shutterstock.

At Exeter, Tom Hooper again set a strong standard in the back row with his work rate and physicality, but it was Scott Sio who supplied the decisive moments, crossing for an impressive two tries as the Chiefs clawed back into a match they had earlier dominated, before falling narrowly to Stade Français.

At Munster, Michael Ala’alatoa again delivered a solid shift at tighthead, playing 55 minutes, completing nine tackles and winning a turnover as the Irish side edged Toulon in a tight contest.

Joe Powell continued his strong form off the bench for Montauban, injecting attacking spark after entering midway through the second half against Black Lion. His distribution and late involvement helped keep the contest alive deep into the match. At Perpignan, Jordan Petaia completed a 70-minute shift on the wing, working hard in limited possession, but finished a quiet match with a yellow card.

At the Ospreys, Jack Walsh played the full 80 minutes at fullback, offering composure under the high ball and contributing a well-timed try assist as he remained involved throughout a tight contest against Zebre.

Benetton’s emphatic win over the Dragons again highlighted Louis Lynagh’s attacking upside, with the winger crossing twice and remaining active across the full 80 minutes. Montpellier leaned heavily on their Australian forwards, with Alex Masibaka influential at number eight, leading the side for carries, completing 14 tackles, and sealing the win with a late turnover. The former Western Force back-rower, now JIFF-classified, continues his strong form in France. Langi Gleeson also returned from injury with a busy cameo off the bench.

It’s go time.

In the Champions Cup, several Australians featured in high-pressure fixtures. At Clermont, Rob Simmons and Irae Simone came from the bench in defeat to Glasgow, with Simone scoring shortly after entering the match. Glasgow’s Australian contingent again drove the result, with Jack Dempsey carrying heavily and finishing with 21 tackles and 13 carries, while Melbourne Rebels product Sione Tuipulotu played the full 80 minutes, organising the midfield and consistently getting over the gainline. Sam Talakai added late minutes in the tight exchanges off the bench.

La Rochelle narrowly fell to Leinster in Dublin, with Will Skelton returning to the starting side and stamping his physical presence before being replaced in the closing stages. Tolu Latu again provided impact around the contact area, producing strong carries and showing soft hands with a try assist in La Rochelle’s attacking build-up, though his night was tempered by a penalty conceded and some lineout inconsistency. Elsewhere, Adam Coleman completed a full shift for Bordeaux, continuing his run of heavy workloads in the French second row while also securing three lineout wins.

Pau enjoyed a productive evening against Scarlets, with young winger Toshi Butlin scoring two early tries, the Brisbane State High School graduate producing multiple line breaks and heavy metres in just his second professional appearance. Reece Hewat again featured prominently in the back row, contributing strongly at the breakdown and in the lineout, but will be disappointed with an early yellow card.

He’s not is he?

Whispers from the Grandstand.

Darcy Swain has been linked with a move to Clermont as a potential replacement for

Rob Simmons, should the veteran lock be moved on at season’s end.

Rob Simmons, should the veteran lock be moved on at season’s end. Kane Douglas may be offloaded by La Rochelle next season as the club looks to

reshape its second-row group.

reshape its second-row group. Josh Kemeny has extended his contract with Northampton Saints, extending his time

in the Premiership.

in the Premiership. Malachi Hawkes continues to impress in Pro D2, recently voted best in position in a

fan poll and showing versatility across the front row as he nears French national eligibility.

fan poll and showing versatility across the front row as he nears French national eligibility. Referee Chris Busby, previously criticised publicly by Mack Hansen, has retired from

officiating.

officiating. Finlay Bealham missed the weekend due to concussion and remains under return-to-

play protocols.

play protocols. Jack Walsh has been linked with Exeter Chiefs, a move that could slow the

Australian-raised flyhalf eligibility for Wales via residency.

Australian-raised flyhalf eligibility for Wales via residency. James Ramm is sidelined with a hamstring injury, with his return timeline yet to be

confirmed.

Head butters!

This week’s Aussie Barbarians

Scott Sio (Exeter Chiefs) Tolu Latu (La Rochelle) Michael Ala’alatoa (Munster) Will Skelton (La Rochelle) Adam Coleman (Bordeaux-Bègles) Tom Hooper (Exeter Chiefs) Reece Hewat (Pau) Alex Masibaka (Montpellier) Joe Powell (Montauban) Bernard Foley (Kubota Spears) Louis Lynagh (Benetton Rugby) Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) Samu Kerevi (Urayasu D-Rocks) Toshi Butlin (Pau) Jack Walsh (Ospreys)

Bench:

Moses Alo-Emile (Stade Français)

Lehopa Leota (Racing 92)

Paul Alo-Emile (Stade Français)

Emmanuel Meafou (Toulouse)

Harry Hockings (Tokyo Sungoliath)

Sean McMahon (Tokyo Sungoliath)

Marika Koroibete (Saitama Wild Knights)

Isaac Lucas (Black Rams Tokyo)