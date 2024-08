It’s just me and KARL this week, with Happyman unavailable. We have a chat about the four games played in the RC so far, then discuss how we think the All Black and Wallaby tours will go, and finish off with a lively discussion about the high contact law. We manage to do that in just under 55 minutes for those timing us.

If you have a question for anyone on the podcast, please send it to sully@greenandgoldrugby.com