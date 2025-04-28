G&GR Wallabies Squad.

The polls have closed and the G&GR nation has voted. Below is the Wallaby squad, many thanks to those to voted:
Props (6): Angus Bell 109 votes, James Slipper 96, Allan Alalaatoa, Tom Reboertson & Zane Nongoor 71. Alex Hodgman 69
Hookers (3): Matt Faessler 101 votes, Billy Pollard 64, Brandon Paenga-Amosa 59
Second Row (4): Jeremy Williams & Nick Frost 97 votes each, Darcy Swain 78 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto 72
Loose Forwards (8): Bob Valetini 112 votes, Fraser McReight 110, Harry Wilson 107, Carlo Tizanno, Nick De Crispigny 80, Seru Uru 78, Langi Gleeson 73 & Luke Reimer 34
Halfbacks (3): Tate McDermott 100 votes, Ryan Lonergan 68 & Nic White 64.
Five Eighths (3): Tom Lynagh 99 votes, Ben Donaldson 91 & James O’Connor 71.
Outside Backs (8): Tom Wright & Len Ikitau 105 votes each, Andrew Kellaway & Joseph Akuso-Suaalii 97 votes each, Filipo Daugunu 94 votes, Max Jorgenson 66, Hunter Paisami 60, Corey Toole
G&GR Wallaby Squad:
Forwards: Angus Bell, James Slipper, Allan Alalaatoa, Tom Reboertson, Zane Nongoor, Alex Hodgman, Matt Faessler, Billy Pollard, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Jeremy Williams, Nick Frost, Darcy Swain, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Bob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Carlo Tizanno, Nick De Crispigny, Seru Uru, Langi Gleeson, & Luke Reimer.
Backs:T ate McDermott, Ryan Lonergan, Nic White, Tom Lynagh, Ben Donaldson, James O’Connor, Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Andrew Kellaway, Joseph Akuso-Suaalii, Filipo Daugunu, Max Jorgenson, Hunter Paisami & Corey Toole