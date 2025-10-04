Game Review: Wallabies v New Zealand – The Rugby Championships – Saturday 4 October 2025

Tale of the tape with Butz & Hoss.

Butz: The Voice Of Reason.

Not much to say after last weekends debacle. Many would not disagree if Pardi and Bonkers were tarred, feathered and run out of town on a rail at the very least. That aside, the Wallabies were their own worst enemies. As our beloved leader pointed out in his match review, you cannot concede multiple penalties, kick poorly, starve your centres of attacking ball, fail to win the highball and expect to win at Eden Park ( or any ground for that matter – my addition). Rest assured the Wallabies were the central, but not only, architects of their demise. Never were truer words spoken. It’s consigned to the dustbin of history. Time to move on and get stuck into Bled 2.

My precious.

The Teams:

Australia: The Wallabies have their share of injuries with Bell unavailable and McDermott out long term. Lock Will Skelton and scrumhalf Jake Gordon are among five changes to Australia’s starting 15 for Bled 2. I suppose it was on the cards that as soon as Big W stepped on the plane, he would be in the run on team but it’s a mystery to me how LSL gets the chop from the match day squad as he was one of our best forwards in Bled 1. Skelton had better deliver a very BIG 50 minutes to satisfy this supporter. With 7As starting, TT is benched. However, I’ve seen him deliver massive impact games in the past and what better way to give his propping mate, Jimmy Slips, a decent send off by taking it to the ABs and make them suffer. A few changes on the bench with Nasser and Robertson taking the places of BPA and Bell. Bobby V makes a welcome return. It’s all change in the backs as well with the return of Gordon at 9. At least Lonergan, who had a good game last week, is retained. Tane Edmed gets another chance in the 10 jersey replacing JOC who is benched. Schmidt has also opted for Filipo Daugunu on the left wing in place of Toole. Josh Flook gets an opportunity as the other back replacement.

Finally, it’s the end of an era withJimmy Slips playing his last game for the G&G. What a legend. A man who has given everything and more to Australian rugby. The boys need to send him off on a well deserved high with a win.

Wallabies (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa, Nick Frost, Will Skelton, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson (c), Jake Gordon, Tane Edmed, Filipo Daugunu, Len Ikitau, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Harry Potter, Max Jorgensen

Replacement’s: Josh Nasser, Tom Robertson, Tanela Tupou Jeremy Williams, Rob Valentini, Ryan Lonergan, James O’Connor, Josh Flook

New Zealand: Six changes from the team that started Bled 1 several of which are injury-forced with Beauden Barett, Ethan de Groot,Tyrell Lomax and Caleb Clarke all out. A late injury to Tupou Vaa’i sees Fabian Holland partnering returning captain Scott Barrett in the second row. Peter Lakai is set for his first Test start, at No.8, after four previous appearances off the bench with Wallace Sititi moving into an impact role, while Tamaiti Williams and Fletcher Newell come into the front row. In the backs Damian McKenzie starts at 10, Leicester Fainga’anuku will play his first Test since the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and will start on the left wing, and Quinn Tupaea starts in the No.13 jersey for the first time. Will Jordan will make his 50th appearance for the ABs.

All Blacks (1-15): Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Fabian Holland, Simon Parker, Ardie Savea (Captain), Peter Lakai, Cam Roigard, Damian McKenzie, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Leroy Carter, Will Jordan.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Bower, Pasilio Tosi , Patrick Tuipulotu, Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Reiko Ioane, Ruben Love.

FEARLESS PREDICTION: With the DDFs likely to sink Argentina at Twickers, winning the Rugby Championship looks out of reach but stranger things have happened. This is still a big game for the Wallabies. A win will set us up nicely for the EOYT and accumulate some points in the world rankings. After last weekend it’s clear that we cannot let the All Blacks dominate the first 20 or so minutes. So hit them hard from the get go and don’t give away stupid penalties. Also take points on offer to apply a bit of scoreboard pressure and give our backs a chance to run the ball. All easy to say but we have the talent to do it. Wallabies win by 10 pts. Go the Green and Gold.

Maybe we can spring a shock? The Kiwi’s won’t be able to dial ‘000’ that’s for sure.

The Match

1st Half

A strong start from the Wallabies and are a bit unlucky with a penalty against Big W. Fortunately not converted. Strong carries from the Wallabies forwards puts them in a strong position and they are rewarded with a penalty which Edmed converts. 3-0 to the G&G. The ABs are quick to respond and after a series of good forward drives, Carter dots down for a try which DMac converts. It’s 3-7. Even though the conditions are wet both teams are looking to run the ball with good inter passing from both teams. The G&G are rewarded with a penalty. Edmed converts and it’s 6-7. After a great build up the G&G look like they’ve got over with a try from 7As but are called back because of dodgy play at the breakdown from Tom Hooper. The try is disallowed and Hooper gets a 🧀 for his trouble. By this time Big W has left the field and failed an HIA. Jeremy Williams replaces him. The G&G are next on the scoresheet with another penalty from Edmed who is playing well. We lead 9-7. Play goes on and it’s pretty even with both sides showing good signs. The Aussie back three are working well together with both Jorgensen and Daugunu impressing. We are now in the last 10 mins and true to form the ABs score two quick tries. The first off a falcon off Jordie Barrett is scored by Tupaea but is not converted. It’s 9-12. It’s definitely a momentum shift as some iffy defence from the Wallabies lets Tupaea in for another score. DMac has left his kicking boots behind and we go into HT with the ABs 9-17 ahead.

Do it for the Slipper

2nd Half.

If it rained in the 1st half it peed down in the 2nd and that dictated how the game was played. Both teams tried to run the ball but in the end it boiled down to precise kicking and controlling the ball and it has to be said that the ABs came out on top in both. It wasn’t until the 63rd minute that we had a score. A high tackle for BV and DMac converts to make it 9-20. The G&G although short of possession continue to attack. A penalty against the ABs see Edmed put in a good kick into the corner and good forward drives put Ikitau over the line. Edmeds conversion hits the post and bounces out. It’s 14-20. The ABs continue to apply pressure and another penalty sees them extend their lead to 14-23. Another penalty against the G&G and DMac puts it in the corner for the line out but a great steal from Williams saves the day. The ABs are relentless in their attack in the closing minutes and after a break when Flook is injured, a series of forward drives sees George Bower over the line. DMac misses the conversion and the ABs win 28-14.

Summary: The ABs seized control of the game in the last 10 mins of the 1st half and did not let go running out deserved winners. The Wallabies had a good first half but were under pressure in the 2nd. A few costly errors and an increasing penalty count did not help the cause. The back three worked pretty well together and our defence in the middle of the park was more solid than last week. We were under pressure at scrum time and at times our line out malfunctioned. Gordon had a decent game and Edmed was ok but dropped off a bit in the second half. Not the result we were looking for. Plenty of work to do before the EOYT. A final word about the MOs. Matt Carley and co did ok. Nothing controversial. 👏👏

MOTM: Haven’t made my mind up on that one

Greatness is earnt.

The Hossecution.

Hmmmmm. Watching this Wallaby team is a bit like the start of a new relationship. At first there’s blind passion, exhilaration and an altered reality where faults are overlooked because you’re excited about just where this new flame might take you. So much so, that you’re almost oblivious to any shortcomings. Roll forward the end of the Rugby Championship and the same relationship now has the partner farting in bed and eating your last Tim-Tam: the delusions are dead.

I am going to swim against the tide here and say the Wallabies have regressed as the RC has progressed. Discipline is an issue again. Basic skill execution is an issue again. A lack of game management is an issue again. In fact, I’d be tempted to give Bill Murray a gold jersey, because for me, it’s just like watching Groundhog Day: and so it was the case tonight.

The Wallabies have now set a record for most consecutive losses against the AB’s: 11. At time of writing they are third in the RC and have the potential to finish last. And I’ll go one step further: if not for the Townsville turn-around, they would be stone motherless last and perhaps deservingly so.

Why does this feel so familiar?

Random thoughts:

We lost 4 attacking lineouts, all these costing precious momentum, metres and in one case directly led to a Kiwi try, yet Pollard stayed on the field into the 60-minute mark. Sure there’s a few moving parts to a lineout, but the bare minimum should be straight throws vaguely to the area they’re supposed to go to.

We take an early lead and Elsa shells a bread and butter restart.

We kick off on the full again and the AB’s score from the next play

We had two yellow cards issued, one costing a try reversal to 7A’s

We dropped countless ball

We gave away endless penalties

It’s no coincidence our forward momentum suffered when Skelton failed his HIA.

We had a chip kick epidemic, painfully so as the situation called for patience and possession. But rugby immaturity and panic reared its head when belief and patience was required

I thought the bench use was awful from St Joe. Poor performance went unpunished, with culprits allowed to linger on field for far too long. Potential game changers left to rot on the pine.

I thought Commissioner Gordon, Mad Max, Daggers and Johnny Cash were the Wallabies best. Cash was outstanding defending the #13 channel and has grown in leaps and bounds defensively during the RC

I thought previously strong Wallaby performers were poor tonight. Elsa, Mungo & Pollard were well below par.

And lastly, in complete contrast to last week, I thought the MO team were outstanding, especially Mike Carly. Great communication, calm, sensible and for me a neutral impact on the occasion.

I will give credit to Dirty Harry though. His post-match words were honest and direct. He echoed my emotions and sheer disappointment and frustration with this side. Being ‘brave’, being ‘competitive’ and being in it for ‘moments’ is crap. It’s about wins, and the brutal fact remains that the Wallabies have won two of six in the RC and are a chance of last place. They’ve won four of nine tests for 2025 overall and again, I believe they have regressed and that frustrates the utter shite out of me, because they show moments, glimpses and flashes, usually in the one game, of being capable of so much more. The salt in the wound is once again the Kiwi’s didn’t play much rugby. Instead, they feasted on the carcass of Wallaby mistake. Mistakes that were served up again and again.

Summary: A domestic season that has promised so much, has fizzled out like a wet fart. The effort is there, but the time is well past due for the results to match. And a reminder that it’s top #6 ranking or bust by 30th November, otherwise all hell is gonna break loose in 2027.

Who deserves the glory?

The Golden Gagger.

