Game Review: Hurricanes vs Brumbies – Super Rugby finals – 7 June 2025

This was always going to be a close game with 3 vs 4 and two teams where, while the history is on the Brumbies side, the Hurricanes did win last time they came to Canberra. And so it proved with just one score being the difference in the end. Obviously harder for me to write this than if the score had gone the other way, but despite my team losing, and me sulking for another off season, it really was a great game of rugby and demonstrated why this game is so much better than some of the other codes. Congratulations to the Brumbies for their 35 – 28 win and good luck next week against the Chiefs in Hamilton.

The Game

The game started at a frantic pace with a noticeable difference between the way both teams wanted to play. The Brumbies with their tried and true close game of rolling mauls and pick and drives against the Canes more expansive game looking to get their backline moving and playing out wide.

The Canes scored first with a beautiful backline move that put Ruben Love in space, then after a maul from a lineout the Brumbies slowly but surely rolled forward for a try to Billy Pollard. Both tries (in fact all tries all night) were converted. The Canes scored again from a nice backline move that put Fatehi Fineanganofa in at the corner and the Alana Alaalatoa scored after a number of pick and drives close to the line. Between these scores there was some great rugby from both sides with mistakes and counter mistakes causing first one then the other side to give up possession. For me the mistakes were due to the pressure from both defences. Players were giving it everything with some great hits, great counter rucking and no give from either team. Three minutes left in the half and the Brumbies opted for a lineout rather than a penalty kick. This paid off and Pollard got his second try after breaking off from the maul giving the Brumbies a 7 point lead going into the shed.

The second half continued with more fantastic rugby. A great try to Tom Wright was cancelled out by another great try from Bailyn Sullivan for the Canes. Slipper, in one of his best games all year then scored from close range after another pick and drive before Pasilio Tosi got one back for the Canes. Late in the match a half break from Callum Harkin looked dangerous before Luke Reimer stepped in, stole the ball and cleared the threat.

And so the Hurricanes season ends short of the semis and the Brumbies now go to take on the Chiefs who lost a close game to the Blues earlier in the day. However, regardless of this it was a great game and well refereed by Nick Berry, While I am sure that every one can point to any number of calls that may or may not have gone against their team, as I’ve said before we do not see the picture the referee sees and so our calls and our reading of the situation is always different – and doesn’t matter. I thought all of the officials did well and helped create a great spectacle of rugby.

The Game Changer

To be honest I’m not sure there were any game changers on the field. Both teams were very even and both had their chances with some being taken, and some left on the field. The decision to take a lineout just before halftime obviously paid off for the Brumbies, but at that stage of the game it wasn’t really a game changer as the Canes were still well in the game. There were no calls from the officials that made a difference to the game (not that I believe any do despite some whinging from commentators who should know better) I think the main difference between the sides was that the Brumbies tight game was better than the Canes open game and at the end of the day they managed to play their tactics a bit better than the Canes played theirs.

I do think the Hurricanes made some selection calls that may not have panned out the way they expected. Losing Asafo Aumua and Isaia Walker-Leawere this week hurt the Canes as both of these two players were a huge part of the go forward that has given the Canes backline room to play expansively and the replacements just couldn’t replicate that. I also thought the decision to play Ruben Love at 15 and Cameron at 10 with Harkin on the bench wasn’t the best side considering the wins that lead to the final had Love at 10 and Harkin at 15 and both were playing well there.

MoTM and Standout players

This one is extremely hard for me to pick as so many players did so well on both sides. However, for me the game was won in the forward battle and the player who I thought made the most of that battle for the Brumbies was Tom Hooper so I am picking him as the MoTM.

Other standouts for the Brumbies include Valetini, as always, and James Slipper. I thought Slipper started to struggle a bit later on, but he was very good, especially in the first half. I thought Lonergan had a very good game at 9 and his ability to get quick ball out from the contest area was a big part of the pressure the Brumbies applied up front. Lolesio played well and directed the ball well and Tom Wright took his chances when they came.

For the Canes, Kirifi and Roigrad were very good as well and I think both deserve to be in the AB squad when it is named. I thought Numia and Lomax were good at times, but they lacked the support they normally get from the two injured players and so weren’t as effective. The Canes midfield was closed down a bit and for me the main reason was Cameron’s distribution not being as good as Love’s.

Conclusion

This game certainly lived up to the expectations of a tight quarter final (or maybe a third final as only 6 teams) It was very close both in the scoreline and the on field contest with both teams playing to their strengths and playing them very well. The Brumbies absolutely deserved the win and I thought Kirfi’s words after the match summed the game up well. While being a bit gutted at my team losing, it was a fantastic game and I really enjoyed it.