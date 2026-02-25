GAGR Teams Pod Round 3

Get the latest creative news from FooBar about art, design and business.
Tonight its just Happy and KARL chewing the fat.
We get deep into the weeds feel free to reach out and tell us your opinion.
It’s the pre season so get down to your local rugby club become a member and buy a beer.
Like all things in rugby I am afirm believer that we all love the game just support different colours.
