Furzday Fuzz – 26 March 26

Hello all, and welcome to another installment of Nutta’s meanderings about the rugby landscape. With the 6 Nations in the rear vision mirror my job is a little simpler this week as I give an overview of the upcoming Super weekend and then have a dive into some proper club-land stuff. But that said, Brissy gave an outstanding summation of last weekend’s action HERE and RAWFy tendered a Team Of The Week to the court HERE while Yowie dived into All Black coaching and retired players behaving questionably HERE only yesterday. Get a stiff drink and get yourself informed.

For those interested, this week’s banner pic is of the Gungahlin Eagles and the Wagga Reddies after the Actarian lads made the trip down the Hume Highway, on the road to Gundagai, past Tumbalong, to Wagga Wagga, via Gumly Gumly, after Wantabadgery and near enough to Walla Walla but before you get to Uranquinty and nowhere near Moombooldool. Got it? Sorted.

But enough about history and obscure geography. Let’s look to the future and dive into a gander at the upcoming weekend of Super rugby, followed by a bit of a look-see around the country and community outposts.

Country rugby, jersey auction and the pub. What more is there?

Super Rugby Week 7

Righto, so it’s another week and another bunch of permutations to ponder as the cream rises and the lead sinks in Super Rugby Pacifica. But that said, the table is starting to take some shape to the extent whereby those inhabiting the mid ranges need to get a wriggle on or risk losing touch with the front runners, especially those towards the bottom without a game in hand (looking at you Landers and Moaners).

But firstly, credit where it’s due to Clark Laidlaw and his table-topping Canes as they are simply on fire. Off the back of a dominant set-piece, Cam Roigard and Ruben Love have been feeding the midfield combination of Jordie Barrett and Billy Proctor who have simply been running amok and so cutting loose the likes of winger Fehi Fineanganofo to score his second hat-trick of the season last weekend. While I’m generally the first to curse bloody Kiwi’s under my breath, watching these guys amass three +50pt scorelines so far this season, with surely a few more to come, has been both a pure joy but also a worrying sign.

Elsewhere on the table, bonus points are starting to demonstrate their value and have their usual impact through the midfield, with those who may be beaten but can stay within coo-ee of the score at the final whistle holding their ground reasonably well.

This week In & Out guide is HERE.

And to this weekend’s matches…

Super Rugby table post Wk6

Moana Pacifika v Highlanders at 5pm (Syd) on Friday 27 March from North Harbour Stadium, Auckland.

The Moaners are in a world full of hurt right now. After getting off to a good start with a win over the Drua in Rd1, they are now on a five-game losing streak to sit stone motherless last on the table. Most worrying is their defence having leaked 50+ points three times this season and five times in their last eight matches. That said, their record against the Landers may give them some optimism given they won their last head to head 34-29. However aside that brief ray of sunshine, the Moaners have lost five of their six encounters with the Landers to date, including their only other encounter at North Harbour Stadium (last year) by 31-29.

As to the Landers, despite a brief flash of joy in Rd1 beating the almighty Cru 25-23, since then they have been likewise poor. In-fact Rd1 aside, they have lost their last 11 Super matches against NZ based opponents. And they are particularly weak on the road, having lost their last seven consecutive Super games as the away team.

What will be interesting in this match will be how the Moaners preference for double-team smash-tackling (64% probability) will fare against a Landers team with a 25% tackle-evasion rate. However ultimately the Moaners inability to score points will likely be the deciding factor and thus my tip is for the Landers to get the win and likely rack up a cricket-score in doing so.

MOANA (1-15): Abraham Pole, Millennium Sanerivi, Feleti Sae Ta’ufo’ou, Veikoso Poloniati, Allan Craig, Miracle Faiilagi (c), Niko Jones, Dominic Ropeti, Joel Lam, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Glen Vaihu, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Tevita Latu, Solomon Alaimalo, William Havili

Replacements: Samiuela Moli, Malakai Hala-Ngatai, Paula Latu, Alefosio Aho, Ola Tauelangi, Siaosi Nginingini, Patrick Pellegrini, Tevita Ofa

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot, Jack Taylor, Angus Ta’avao, Oliver Haig, Tomas Lavanini, Te Kamaka Howden, Veveni Lasaqa, Hugh Renton (co-c), Nic Shearer, Reesjan Pasitoa, Jona Nareki, Tanielu Tele’a, Jonah Lowe, Caleb Tangitau, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Replacements: Henry Bell, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Rohan Wingham, Will Stodart, Sean Withy, Adam Lennox, Andrew Knewstubb, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-c)

Referee: Damon Murphy

Great to see Condobolin Rugby back on the park in again in 2026

Brumbies v Waratahs at 7.30pm (Syd) on Friday 27 March from Bruce Stadium, Canberra.

This is the match of the round. Don’t miss this.

Sometimes I think the modern rugby landscape of grey concrete stadiums, tv rights, franchises and managed player contracts has lost touch with some fundamental elements of the game such as the old-fashioned grudge match. But not so when these two meet, as while the bad blood is relatively new, it is nonetheless quite real.

It all started in 1994 when the then-ACT Kookaburras, full of no-names, youngsters and has-beens (according to Sydney media) came up the Hume Highway to take on the hitherto undefeated Waratahs filled with World-Cup-Winning-Wallabies. And the messages about who was ‘for real’ and who wasn’t started early as, instead of being accommodated somewhere usual and with decent facilities on-hand such as at the perennial home of the visitors at Camperdown Travelodge across the road from the Sydney Uni facilities, the Canberrans were vanquished ‘way out west’ to the motel tacked to the side of the Rooty Hills RSL – a venue so isolated in western Sydney that it took almost as much time to travel to Concord Oval as if they had simply stayed in Canberra, to say nothing of the lack of preparation facilities. Thus on-top of a solid week of highly dismissive Sydney-centric media coverage, the clear accommodation/travel backhander and other facilities gamesmanship alongside a host of other shenanigans and juvenile insults, the stage was set early for a bitter encounter between what was quickly being framed as the “have” and the “have not”.

Accordingly, from the kick-off at the now-gone Concord Oval, all manner of cheap, late and frankly brutal shots were dished out either way, even by the standards of 1990’s rugby, to the point where referee Dave Eriksson barely had the match under control at times. And then, among the maelstrom of boots and elbows, the ever unassuming and soft-spoken Canberran loosehead prop Geoff Didier scored early. This seemingly took the bridle off the otherwise unknown likes of George Greegan, Paul Cornish and Joe Roff to then ran riot over their much-vaunted opponents and the Actarians skipped away with the match to the tune of 44-28. NSW were stunned.

Then, over the next few years, two more things happened that only cemented the rivalry:

Firstly the Canberra Kookaburras entered the Sydney Shute Shield in 1995 and swept all before them to make the Shute grand final undefeated, where they controversially lost 24-11 to Gordon. Then again in 1996 they made the semi finals. From there they were mysteriously and quickly pressured out of Shute Shield altogether (surprised?).

And secondly, around the same time, NSW Rugby through NSW Country Rugby withdrew funding and support to South West and Riverina rugby zones in a cost-cutting exercise. In reply to being cut so rudely adrift and in-need of oversight and insurance etc, those two zones combined to make Southern Inland and took their +2,000 registered senior rugby players to the ACT rugby administration and representative pathway instead (what else were they to do?). The unforeseen ramification of that boost in player numbers was to earn ACT rugby another vote on the Australian Rugby Union board of control – which broke the 100yr old NSW/Qld stranglehold on the ARU which then directly contributed to the founding of the ACT Brumbies. And THAT loss of dominant control of the ARU, combined with the Kookaburras running rampant over Shute Shield and the general rise of upstart ACT rugby, drove the Sydney rugby scene and NSWRU ballistic (Bwhahaha!).

And thus the scene was set for +30yrs of bad blood to flow since.

The 1995 Canberra Kookaburras. Note Kafer, Greegan, Roff, Caputo et al

Ancient history aside and moving to more recent times, the Donkeys have dominated the Dan Vickerman Cup fixture and had won 13-encounters straight, including a 61-10 thrashing in 2021, until the Tarts finally broke the drought and grabbed a Super match back in March 2025 with a 28–23 victory at Moore Park, before normal broadcasting resumed in May 2025 in the return fixture with a 40-17 Brumby win. More specifically, the Brumbies have won 17 of their last 21 matches at Bruce where they are also on an eight-game win streak against NSW. Against that, the Tarts are two from three against Aussie sides this year and so will fancy themselves as ever, particularly given their competition-topping 94% success rate for exiting their own quarter from a restart and a backline of lads who can clearly create opportunities, but struggle to close them out.

The form guide says it all really as the four from six and so 3rd placed Donkeys really should step-into and dish-up the two from five and 7th placed Tarts. But grudge matches seldom respect history. So, while I’m tipping a Donkey win and a bottle of whiskey from Emperor Hoss to enjoy it by, this match will have little to do with form and everything to do with who wants it more on the night.

Enough talk. Let’s get it on.

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Darcy Breen, Lachie Shaw, Cadeyrn Neville, Rob Valetini, Rory Scott, Charlie Cale, Ryan Lonergan (c), Declan Meredith, Corey Toole, David Feliuai, Kadin Pritchard, Ollie Sapsford, Andy Muirhead

Replacements: Liam Bowron, Blake Schoupp, Tevita Alatini, Toby Macpherson, Luke Reimer, Klayton Thorn, Tane Edmed, Hudson Creighton

WARATAHS (1-15): Tom Lambert, Ethan Dobbins, Daniel Botha, Matt Philip (c), Miles Amatosero, Clem Halaholo, Jamie Adamson, Pete Samu, Jake Gordon, Jack Debreczeni, Max Jorgensen, Lawson Creighton, Joey Walton, Andrew Kellaway, Sid Harvey

Replacements: Folau Fainga’a, Jack Barrett, Siosifa Amone, Angus Blyth, Charlie Gamble, Angus Scott-Young, Teddy Wilson, Triston Reilly

Referee: Angus Gardner

Getting it on with nibbles at the Nevertire Hotel never sounded so good…

Reds v Hurricanes at 2.30pm (Syd) on Saturday 28 March from Wellington Regional Stadium.

The Wellington and Queensland rugby mobs first butted noggin’s in 1896 as part of Queensland’s landmark 1896 tour over the ditch, which helped establish early trans-Tasman rugby relations. The Windy Ones 49-7 victory that day was a dominant display by all reports, at their then-new home ground Athletic Park, which had only begun hosting rugby that same year. And that win pretty much set the tone ever since to the extent that the Reds have only ever won there once with a 41-33 late-match come-back win in 1998 in the old Super 10 comp. That’s not good if you’re a Pinko fan.

To more recent statistics, The Hurricanes are in scintillating form and on a four-game winning streak at home in Super Rugby, outscoring their opposition by a combined 116-22 across their last two fixtures. And they’ve not lost to an Australian team in Wello since 2015 (24-29 vs NSW Waratahs), winning 14 such fixtures since. So, when combining that sort of dominant history with their table-topping status this season, the Canes are hard to go past. Further, the Pinkos have lost seven of their last nine Super games off-shore and haven’t reached 20 points scored in three of their last four games offshore either. So, while both sides are four wins from five starts and the Reds will be on a high after pinching a good win in Fortress Fiji last weekend, the big difference between the two are the Wellingtonians ability to score big points, especially at home, while the Reds struggle to score same, especially away from home.

Canes to win.

HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numia, Asafo Aumua, Tyrel Lomax, Caleb Delany, Warner Dearns, Devan Flanders, Du’Plessis Kirifi (co-c), Peter Lakai, Cam Roigard, Ruben Love, Fehi Fineanganofo, Jordie Barrett (co-c), Billy Proctor, Bailyn Sullivan, Josh Moorby

Replacements: Vernon Bason, Siale Lauaki, Pasilio Tosi, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brayden Iose, Ereatara Enari, Lucas Cashmore, Jone Rova

REDS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Josh Nasser, Nick Bloomfield, Seru Uru, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Joe Brial, Fraser McReight (c), Harry Wilson, Louis Werchon, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Tim Ryan, Hunter Paisami, Isaac Henry, Filipo Daugunu, Jock Campbell

Replacements: Richie Asiata, George Blake, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Hamish Muller, Vaiuta Latu, Kalani Thomas, Tom Lynagh, Treyvon Pritchard

Referee: Angus Mabey (or maybe not?)

Hunter Wildfires and UoN doing it for the kids…

Blues v Fiji Drua at 5pm (Syd) on Saturday 28 March from Eden Park, Auckland.

In 1939 a touring Fiji team beat Auckland by 17-11. And again in 1957, the Kava tourists dished up the Blues Bros to the tune of 38-17. But since, the pickings have been slim with the Auckland Blues Bros dominating their five Super matchups against the Fijian Drua for the Joeli Vidiri Trophy, winning all encounters by an average margin of 22 points, using structure and forward dominance to simply strangle the chaos-theory-embodied footy of the Druids.

We all know the Drua struggle with travel, to the point where these Druids will be aiming for consecutive wins against teams from New Zealand in New Zealand for the first time since Round 14, 2023. That sounds ominous. However with a dominant-carry stat of 59% (highest in comp) and a new-found defensive vigour in holding their opposition to fewer than 30 points in each of their last three Super Rugby Pacific games, the Druids have claim to some optimism. That said, Bros have won six of their last seven Super games at Eden Park, including their last two in a row, and also including the 36-5 win over the Drua in their last encounter at Eden Park.

So when considering history plus that the Blues Bros are at four wins from six starts to be 2nd on table, while the ever-lovable Drua are two from five and 9th on-table, I can’t tip against the Blues in this one.

BLUES (1-15): Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Bradley Slater, Marcel Renata, Josh Beehre, Sam Darry (c), Torian Barnes, Anton Segner, Malachi Wrampling, Taufa Funaki, Beauden Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Pita Akhi, AJ Lam, Cole Forbes, Payton Spencer

Replacements: James Mullan, Mason Tupaea, Sam Matenga, Che Clark, Jed Melvin, Finlay Christie, Xaci Taele, Codemeru Vai

DRUA (1-15): Haereiti Hetet, Zuriel Togiatama, Mesake Doge, Isoa Nasilasila, Mesake Vocevoce, Etonia Waqa, Kitione Salawa, Elia Canakaivata, Frank Lomani (c), Kemu Valetini, Ponipate Loganimasi, Iosefo Namoce, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Epeli Momo, Iliasia Droasese

Replacements: Mesulame Dolokolo, Emosi Tuqiri, Peni Ravai, Joseva Tamani, Isoa Tuwai, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Virimi Vakatawa

Referee: Reuben Keane

Penrith Rugby making their comeback from 3rd Div Sydney Subbies

Force v Chiefs at 7.30pm (Syd) on Saturday 28 March from Perth Rectangular Stadium.

I was trying to frame this match as an upset opportunity for the Forcies, but jeez it’s hard. The Otago Chiefs are 6th on table at three wins from five games while the Forcies are 10th at one from five, so an argument could be made in favour of the Forcies about travel etc. But the truth is that numbers are just stacked too high.

The Westies have won only one of their last 11 Super games. Boom. And they have lost their last two in a row despite leading at half-time in both. Further, the Westies are winless in their last four Super games at this ‘home’ venue. They just die in about the 60th minute and it gets away from them. Against that, Otago have won five of their last six Super games away to the Western Force, including their last three in a row, and are on an eight-match streak over the Forcies overall.

All that said, the Chiefs (83.8%) and Western Force (78.6%) have the highest and third-highest offload success rates in this years comp. And the Chiefs have a demonstrated propensity to lose when an opponent scores four tries. So this could get interesting if the Forcies chance their arm, especially off their highly rated defensive lineout steals.

Yeh, but Nah. Chiefs.

FORCE (1-15): Tom Robertson, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Jeremy Williams (c), Darcy Swain, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Carlo Tizzano, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Henry Robertson, Ben Donaldson, Bayley Kuenzle, Kurtley Beale, George Bridge, Darby Lancaster, Max Burey

Replacements: Leonel Oviedo, Sef Fa’agase, Misinale Epenisa, Lopeti Faifua, Will Harris, Nathan Hastie, Hamish Stewart, Divad Palu

CHIEFS (1-15): Jared Proffit, Brodie McAlister, George Dyer, Josh Lord, Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson (c), Simon Parker, Xavier Roe, Josh Jacomb, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Quinn Tuapea, Leroy Carter, Emoni Narawa, Damian McKenzie

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ollie Norris, Sione Ahio, Fiti Sa, Kaylum Boshier, Cortez Ratima, Kyle Brown, Kyren Taumoefolau

Referee: Marcus Playle

Darling Downs Rugby Preseason comp grand finals this Friday – Go Pigs!

Around the campfires…

Trial matches continue unabated throughout the land with a good one last weekend being the Molong Magpies vs Cowra Eagles in Cowra-town, which included their respective women’s teams having a joust. No score was reported (fair enough – it’s trials), but all reports were that while the conditions were tough, the Molong girls “showed up and had a real crack, with plenty of effort, resilience, and great signs as we continue to build this group.” The chat is that while the Molong Maggies are “enthusiastic to boot”, they are still lacking a few numbers. So if you or anyone you know has the requisite equipment and outlook, or even if you’ve been just thinking about giving rugby a go, come along to the Ross Memorial Recreational Ground in metropolis Molong and see what it’s all about.

Molong Magpies v Cowra Eagles last Saturday

Meanwhile, the dates and venue for the Australian Schools & Junior Championships 2026 have been announced as 7 through 13 July at the Sunshine Coast Stadium. Given this is where the best of School and Junior talent really should be on-show, you can “expect this is where the future stars of Australian Rugby will take the stage to showcase their talent, grit, and sportsmanship.” So grab your hat, sunnies, crocs and warm up those shoulders to barge rugba-leeg scouts out of the way at the beautiful Sunshine Coast Stadium.

For anyone barreling along the Mid West Highway this weekend, there is a cracking days rugby scheduled in Grenfell at the R.B Bembrick oval with a 3-way trial extravaganza scheduled between Wagga Ag, Grenfell Panthers and Canowindra Pythons.

With the Pythons boasting new recruits at Tom Clyburn Oval such as Fernando Peroni and Vaughan Jonker, they’ll be bursting to join Ollie Groves et al and get on the bus. Comparatively, the Wagga Ag lads will be hot to trot following last week’s exploits from the likes of Jack Zipeure and Lachy Cooper against Forbes Platypi. But ultimately, all eyes will be on the hosting Panthers to see how well they pulled up after last weekends black-tie ball. Good luck to all.

While talking of trials, I do hear that Orange City Lions are hosting Sydney teams by the bus load this year at Waratah Sports Ground, with Lindfield making the trek out last weekend and the Blue Mountains Goats likewise heading out with three grades this coming weekend. I can only imagine that the Hotel Canobolas will be shaking afterwards and I commend all those clubs for taking city rugby beyond the usual boundaries.

That said, neither the rugby nor the afters will likely rival the adventure the Sydney clubs would be having getting west of Sydney to beyond Lithgow right now, with Mount Victoria convict bridge being out of action and everyone having to travel via the Bells Line (a bloody goat track). Personally, I don’t blame successive NSW state governments for not maintaining the ONE SINGLE HIGHWAY headed west out of Sydney. No, I blame those Irish political-prisoner convicts who built that stone bridge with bare hands, shovels and pick-axes some 200yrs ago. Those bludging convict buggers really should have tried harder yeh?

For the Blueys, as Jack Daniels would say: “Fun times call for full eskies…”

Check the timestamp. This is the current state of the highway from Sydney to the west right now…

And finally, big ups to the Coonamble Rams (about 2hrs north east of Dubbo) who trundled 120kms down the Baradine Road and got it on with the newly reformed Coonabarabran Kookas last Saturday for the Warrambungle Cup. It’s great to see rugby back in ‘Coona'(barabran) and it’s with a big thumbs up to the new committee and the Imperial Hotel that the band is back together. From all reports it was a grand day out as new recruits debuted, young guns fought for spots, and old rivals tested each others known injuries out while finding a few fresh ones to complain about. Add the classic bush-footy atmosphere of sideline banter, community pride, bbq, beers and bragging rights that last all year, and you got a real start to the season.

For the record, the Rams got the win by the princely score of 27-7 against a determined, but ultimately outclassed Kookas outfit. But no one is under any misapprehension that the Kookas will learn their lessons, regroup and do their community proud throughout the year. A big thank you goes to everyone who travelled to support both sides. That’s country footy.

Coonamble Rams enjoying the spoils…

And speaking of getting back on the park, it’s also grand to see Condobolin Rams Rugby back out and about on the grass for their 2nd season after a spell on the sidelines. Rugby clubs are hard to keep chooglin’ at any time let alone in the current environment, so to reconstitute yourselves speaks volumes as to quality of those involved and the community. Accordingly, a massive thumbs up goes to their committee, the Railway Hotel and all others involved to keep the train chugging. I understand their opening competition hit-out this year is at home on 11 April at Pat Timmons Oval against reigning premiers Boorowa Rugby Goldies, which will be asking a fair bit of the lads first up. But no-doubt it will be boots on and mouthguards in no matter the odds.

I can almost hear Soapy Walker – that quintessential country rugby coach of years long gone now – in my ear again: “This is country rugby Boys. This game’s not about flash moves. It’s about tackling. And it don’t take talent to tackle. It just takes heart. So, where’s your bloody heart at eh?”

Smash ’em Condo.

Condo Rugby – another mob of rams in the paddock

Well that will about do me this week. Get down to your local club over the weekend and have a dig – wave a flag, buy a snag and sell some raffle tickets. It all counts. As to the above, well I hope it was insightful, entertaining and not too polluted by unhelpful stuff like facts and reality. This is rugby after all.

Say “Hi” to your mum for me.

Play hard. Run straight. Tackle brave.