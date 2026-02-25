Furzday Fuzz – 26 February 26

Hey Cobbers and welcome one and all to another instalment of the meanderings of Nutta as we dust off the residue of last weekend, lift the covers a wee bit and take a squiz at the upcoming weekend’s festivities by way of a quick preview of matches and a look-see at team sheets.

For the historically minded, the banner pic showcases two well-muddied former Wallabies in Gary Pearse and John Lambie showing out together for Port Hacking RUFC before the merger with St George to make Southern Districts in the Sydney Shute Shield.

As for the week that was, Brissy put up a veritable colossus of a post-weekend summary HERE and RAWFy followed it up with an Aussie Super Team of the Week HERE. Both pieces are well worth the read, even if only to contextualise the bedlam I’m about to throw your way.

So without further ado, here’s this week’s peek-a-boo at the pending fixtures.

Western Plains in NSW Country draw has been released. There’s a few km’s in there to be travelled.

6 Nations are having a bit of a spell…

In case you didn’t know, our northern friends are having a weekend off to lick their wounds and regroup. So not much to put here today except for a table update. And seriously, who would’ve picked Scotland to be sitting in second spot at the halfway point?

6Nations table as of 22 Feb, BBC Sport.

Super Rugby round 3

Table after round 2 – whodathunk spots 1 and 2 being Aussie teams?

Moana Pasifika v Western Force. Friday, 27 February at 5:00pm (AEDT) from Navigation Homes Stadium, Pukekohe

This match is a dead set bugger to pick. The Forcies are winless across their last eight Super games and haven’t won in New Zealand since a 48-28 win against the Moaners back in Round 15 of 2022. In fact, that was their only win in their last 24 visits to New Zealand. Against that, the Moaners have hardly been impressive, conceding a considerable 201 points across their last three Super games in New Zealand while scoring a paltry 29 points of their own in that stretch. So it’s fair to say that, alongside their losses from last weekend, both franchises match each other for a distinct lack of momentum coming into this fixture.

That said, head to head, the Forcies have won three of their four Super games against the Moaners in what are usually tight affairs with 2 of those 4 matches being with a margin of three points or less, including a 45-44 win to the Westralians in their most recent encounter.

So for me, even without the likes of Crispy CdC (knee) and Peaches Pietsch (foot) the Forcies just have to use some of that otherwise impressive roster to win this one if any of their pre-season promise is to come to fruition this year. Forcies.

Moana: Simon Peter Toleafoa, Israel Leota, Glen Vaihu, Faletoi Peni, Tuna Tuitama, Patrick Pellegrini, Siaosi Nginingini, Dominic Ropeti, Konrad Toelafoa, Semisi Paea, Alefosio Aho, Veikoso Poloniati, Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou, Samiuela Moli, Abraham Pole.

Replacements: Mamoru Harada, Tito Tuipulotu, Lolani Faleiva, Allan Craig, Miracle Faiilagi, Melani Matavao, William Havili, Tevita Ofa

Force: Mac Grealy, Darby Lancaster, George Bridge, Hamish Stewart, Bayley Kuenzle, Ben Donaldson, Nathan Hastie, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Carlo Tizzano, Jeremy Williams, Darcy Swain, Franco Molina, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Nic Dolly, Tom Robertson.

Replacements: Leonel Oviedo, Sef Fa’agase, Misinale Epenisa, Lopeti Faifua, Kane Koteka, Agustin Moyano, Max Burey, Kurtley Beale

Referee: Paul Williams Assistant Referees: Angus Mabey, Michael Winter TMO: Aaron Paterson

Orange City putting in the big ones…

Queensland Reds v Otago Highlanders. Friday, 27 February at 7:30pm (AEDT) from Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

The Reds have won seven of their last nine Super games at Suncorp Stadium, including a 52-7 win against the Fijian Drua in their last game. Against that, the Highlanders have won only one of their last 13 Super games in Australia and have lost their last six over here straight, their last victory in Australia was over the Tahs in Round 3 of 2024. So history favours the Reds.

More recently, the Pinkos have won their last two Super games against the Landers after losing six in a row against them prior to that. Interestingly though, three of the last four meetings between these teams have been won by the team trailing at half-time on the day. All that said, the Reds have been decidedly ordinary this season so far, whereas the Otago lads were unlucky to go down to the Waikato last weekend in a cracking match.

My tip: there are excuses either way, but there can be only one and this weekend I reckon the Landers are it, although I shan’t complain if the Reds take my tip to heart and turn in a win just to spite me.

Reds: Jock Campbell, Lachie Anderson, Josh Flook, Hunter Paisami, Tim Ryan, Carter Gordon, Louis Werchon, Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Joe Brial, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Josh Canham, Zane Nonggorr, Matt Faessler, Aidan Ross.

Replacements: Josh Nasser, George Blake, Josh Toomaga-Allen, Hamish Muller, Vaiuta Latu, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Filipo Daugunu

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Caleb Tangitau, Jonah Lowe, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Adam Lennox; Lucas Casey, Sean Withy, Te Kamaka Howden, Mitch Dunshea, WillStodart, Rohan Wingham, Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: Soane Vikena, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Sosefo Kautai, Oliver Haig, Veveni Lasaqa, Folau Fakatava, Reesjan Pasitoa, Tanielu Tele’a.

Referee: Nic Berry Assistant Referees: Jordan Way, Louis Trisley TMO: Brett Cronan

Leeton Phantoms – with a current Wallaby and Wallaroo. Can you name them?

Drua v Hurricanes. Saturday, 28 February at 2:30pm (AEDT) from Churchill Park, Lautoka

The Drua have won 13 of their last 18 Super games in Fiji, including three of their last five. And given they haven’t dropped two consecutive matches at home since round 15 2022, the Druids will be keen to put their recent poor form and ill-discipline behind them and turn on a show for the faithful. Against that, the Canes are on a six-game winning streak in Super regular season, scoring 116 points across their last two such fixtures and coming back from half-time deficits to win twice in that stretch.

So, with the Canes making 16 line breaks in their opening game last weekend, the most of any team in a game so far this campaign, against the Druids continuing discipline issues compounded by their missing 27.8 tackles per game against the Wellingtonians in Super Rugby since joining the competition, I’m struggling to go against the Windy Ones in this one, even though it’s Drua at home. Canes.

Drua: Ilaisa Droasese, Joji Nasova, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Isikeli Rabitu, Epeli Momo, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Frank Lomani (c), Elia Canakaivata, Motikiai Murray, Etonia Waqa, Isoa Nasilasila, Mesake Vocevoce, Mesake Doge, Zuriel Togiatama, Haereiti Hetet.

Replacements: Kavaia Tagivetaua, Emosi Tuqiri, Peni Ravai, Vilive Miramira, Kitione Salawa, Isoa Tuwai, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Inia Tabuavou

Hurricanes: Josh Moorby, Bailyn Sullivan, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett (capt), Fehi Fineanganofo, Callum Harkin, Cam Roigard; Brayden Iose, Peter Lakai, Devan Flanders, Warner Dearns, Hugo Plummer, Tevita Mafileo, Asafo Aumua, Pouri Rakete-Stone.

Replacements: Jacob Devery, Xavier Numia, Siale Lauaki, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brad Shields, Ereatara Enari, Lucas Cashmore, Ngane Punivai

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe Assistant Referees: Todd Petrie, Maggie Cogger-Orr TMO: Richard Kelly

For those wanting something truly obscure…

Chiefs v Crusaders. Saturday, 28 February at 5:00pm (AEDT) at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Ok, it’s the Cru – consistently the single best club/franchise rugby team in the world for near three decades now. They are the reigning Super champions, again. They make All Blacks faster than Elon Musk makes enemies or Andrew Saxe-Coburg-Windsor-Epstein makes scandal. And they come into this weekend with two successive losses, the last one being a thumping loss to a mob of filthy Australians. So common sense would say the Cru is about ready to crack and get medieval on some poor buggers to right their listing ship.

But they’re playing the Chiefs. The Chiefs have won 5 of their last 6 matches against the Cru. In fact, no team has more wins (22) or has a higher winning percentage (42%) against the Cantabrians in Super history than the Chiefs. On top of that, the Waikato Wonderboys have won 23 of their last 26 SRP games at FMG Stadium Waikato, including eight of their last nine with their only defeat in their last nine games at the venue being a 19-20 loss to the Blues – not the Cru – in the 2025 quarter finals. Thus the Chiefs may well claim to be the Crus kryptonite.

While no reigning Super Rugby champion has ever started the subsequent season with more than two straight losses, history is only made to be broken. Accordingly, I reckon it’ll be the Chiefs to get up at home in what I think will be match of the round.

Chiefs: Etene Nanai-Seturo, Emoni Narawa, Daniel Rona, Quinn Tupaea, Leroy Carter, Josh Jacomb, Xavier Roe, Luke Jacobson (capt), Kaylum Boshier, Simon Parker, Tupou Vaa’i, Josh Lord, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Jared Proffit.

Replacements: Tyrone Thompson, Benet Kumeroa, Reuben O’Neill, Samipeni Finau, Wallace Sititi, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Tepaea Cook-Savage, Lalakai Foketi

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Chay Fihaki, Leicester Fainga’anuku, David Havili (capt), Sevu Reece, Tahu Kemara, Noah Hotham; Christian Lio-Willie, Ethan Blackadder, Dom Gardner, Jamie Hannah, Antonio Shalfoon, Fletcher Newell, George Bell, Tamaiti Williams.

Replacements: Manumaua Letiu, George Bower, Seb Calder, Tahlor Cahill, Corey Kellow, Louie Chapman, James White, Dallas McLeod

Referee: James Doleman Assistant Referees: Marcus Playle, Fraser Hannon TMO: Glenn Newman

Eltham Rugby leading the way in Vic/Dewar Shield

Brumbies v Blues. Saturday, 28 February at 7:30pm (AEDT) at GIO Stadium, Canberra.

In their 33 head-to-heads since 1996 it’s been 18 wins to the Auckland Blues Bros and 15 to the ACT Donkeys. More recently, four of the last six Super meetings between the two have been decided by five points or less, including three matches by margins of two points or less, and their last encounter in March of 2025 being an all-time classic 21-20 Donkeys victory. So this is historically a cracking match to watch.

As to this year, the Actarian Brumbies are coming home off a cracking away win over the reigning Super Rugby champs last weekend, they’ve got season 2026 off to a ripping start with two from two and +50pts in each. That said, the Bros are likewise in pretty good shape after despatching the Forcies last weekend. And they do have an impressive record in the land of Oz, winning 14 of their last 16 matches over here and averaging close to 6 tries a match.

But all things being equal, I’m tipping the Donkeys to get up and over the Blues Bros in this one, and by doing so grabbing their first consecutive wins against the Aucklanders since 2014.

Brumbies: Andy Muirhead, Ollie Sapsford, Kadin Pritchard, David Feliuai, Corey Toole, Declan Meredith, Ryan Lonergan; Charlie Cale, Rory Scott, Rob Valetini, Cadeyrn Neville, Lachie Shaw, Rhys van Nek, Billy Pollard, James Slipper.

Replacements: Liam Bowron, Blake Schoupp, Tevita Alatini, Toby Macpherson, Luke Reimer, Klayton Thorn, Tane Edmed, Hudson Creighton

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Cole Forbes, AJ Lam, Pita Ahki, Caleb Clarke, Stephen Perofeta, Finlay Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papali’i , Anton Segner, Sam Darry, Laghlan McWhannell, Marcel Renata, Kurt Eklund, Ofa Tu’ungafasi.

Replacements: Bradley Slater, Mason Tupaea, Sam Matenga, Josh Beehre, Torian Barnes, Taufa Funaki, Xavi Taele, Codemeru Vai

Referee: Angus Gardner Assistant Referees: George Myers, Matt Kellahan TMO: Graham Cooper

And lastly for Super, HERE is the injured list for this round.

Go the Box Hill Broncs

Country Whispers…

There are plenty of pre-season trials and tribulations kicking off and coming up with some of the more noteworthy here:

The NSW Country Senior Championships are heading back to the heart of the country this year by returning to Tamworth across the weekend of 16 & 17 May. Country Week is a massive event, showcasing the best of regional rugby, and made possible through the long-running partnership between NSW Country and the Tamworth Regional Council alongside the incredible ongoing support of Wests Entertainment Group.

Put this one in the diary folks because, besides The Honky Tonk Bar in downtown Tamworth being the location wherein the amazing karaoke skills of the 1994 Riverina Country Week squad secured the most unlikely of victories, it’s a ripper of a weekend to get around alongside over 2,000 other players and spectators.

Country Week. Tamworth. 16 & 17 May.

Slade Point Rugby up in Mackay is putting on a show with their official season launch on 7th March and sponsoring a zone round robin day. The day is shaping up to be a huge event with men’s, women’s and junior games being played, along with live entertainment to fill the evening. So if you’re at all in the area, be sure to get down and support all the clubs as we look to kick off 2026 in style!

Onkaparinga Rugby in South Australia have a trials weekend coming up in a fortnight against Woodville Wasps. These two clubs finished neck and neck on the table last year, with Ockies squeezing Woodies out of the top 4 by the smallest of margins (bonus points being the difference), so expect these guys to donk it out all season long.

And just a final reminder, one of the absolute platinum top-shelf events of regional rugby, the Kiama 7s, is on this weekend. With everyone from the Molong Magpies to the Tumut Bulls to the Manly Marlins to the Jindabyne Bush Pigs to the Blue Mountains Goats, it seems every bugger and their dog are crammed into mini-busses and showing up for this. I can’t stress enough just how much of a cracking event this is so, if you’re even remotely in the vicinity get on down to see some fantastic stuff.

Kiama 7s – a real show.

Ok, that’s enough of a spiel from me for this week. I hope your pre-season training is going well, be it pre-dawn runs, cross-fit sessions, or curling stubbies while watching Super replays. Just remember, salads don’t win scrums, and a splash of coconut oil helps that kale crap slide off the pan and into the bin a bit easier.

Play hard. Run straight. Tackle brave.