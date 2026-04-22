Furzday Fuzz – 23 April 26

‘Merhaba millet’ and welcome one and all to another rendition of Nutta singing from the rooftops as we carouse away from the weekend that was and into the weekend that will be. First things first, it’s ANZAC Day this Saturday, so be sure to get your head straight, your alarm set and your priorities right to be at your local dawn service on time and in good spirits. If you feel the need for a little reflection, some weirdo in times gone by wrote THIS and THIS that may help set (or re-set) your internal timbre somewhat.

Aside from that, we’ve got another five game cracker of Super Rugby across the weekend to review and, as usual, I’ll have a look see at a whole stack of country and out of the way matches in ‘Around the campfires’. But before getting to those, check out the Bris Man’s wrap-up of the weekend that was HERE, have a gander at RAWFy’s team of the week HERE, the Dropped Kick-Off lads contribution is HERE and Yowie has had a bit to say about RA and their penchant for throwing disposable cash at rugba-leeg players HERE.

Townsville comp Round 2 results

This week’s banner pic shows a quintessential autumn country rugby image from Bassingthwaighte Park in Cootamundra, as the fearsome packs of the visiting Condobolin Rams lined up against the local tricolours in their tête-à-tête last weekend down in the south western slopes of country NSW.

Righto, enough of the niceties. Let’s get into the guts of it…

ANZAC jersey of the Woodville Wasps from Sth Aussie RU. Looks a cracker!

Super Rugby Round 11

Ever since the modern era gave us the gift of having two Bledisloe Cup meets under the guise of the Rugby Championship, I’ve felt an ANZAC Day test between Australia and New Zealand would be a wonderful spectacle to have and maintain the three test series for a proper result. With alternating hosting rights, it’d be a one off test played on the nearest weekend. Given the current landscape likely seeing Moana disappearing from the schedule and thereby having Super Rugby revert to a proper 10 team arrangement, it would then also serve the extra purpose of providing the mid-competition bye/rest/recovery break (except for the chosen few of course).

I think a contest of that nature in a sport like ours, with all its uniqueness and the manner by which it communes with the essence of each country, would be something so special that it makes even an old cynic like me a little emotional at the mere thought of it. Which is why it’ll likely never happen. It would make too much good sense. So yeh, forget about it.

Roma Echidnas Ladies Day – take a date there and it’s romance forever.

As to this weekend, all Super matches are scheduled for the newly opened One NZ Stadium in Christchurch. The facility is the replacement for Lancaster Park, which was damaged in the 2011 earthquake and then demolished in 2019. The stadium’s proper name is Te Kaha which means ‘the strength’ in the local lingo and was gifted for community use by Ngāi Tūāhuriri (a local sub-tribe of Ngāi Tahu). The land and stadium precinct are named Te Kaharoa, meaning ‘enduring strength’ and, along with the arena’s architecture, is intended to represent the strength and resilience of Canterbury and its people. Anyway, all matches this weekend are there to celebrate its recent opening.

This week’s injury ins and out lists HERE

Super Table leading into Rd11

Crusaders v Waratahs at 5:30pm (AEST) Friday, 24 April

NSW undertook its first tour of New Zealand in 1882. The match against Canterbury was the fourth game of the tour and marked the first major rugby match ever played at Lancaster Park. For the record, the Waratahs won that 21 September encounter by 7-2 (two tries and a conversion to one try). Fast forward to to the modern Super Rugby era and the head to head is running at 33 matches with the Cru taking 23 and the Tahs 10 – so mildly in the locals favour. In terms of matches of note, no one involved will likely ever forget the 96-19 obliteration of the Tahs by the Cru in 2002 and in finals, the pair have faced off in three major finals with the Cru winning in 2005 and 2008 while the Waratahs’ win (and only Super Rugby title) came in 2014 with a memorable 33–32 victory. More recently, the Tahs have won three of the last five encounters, although the Mounted Ones did snag their last face-off by 48-33 in May last year.

As to current form, no one, and least of all I, can believe the Cru are mid-table right now and have lost to the Reds and the Forcies in the last two weeks. Taking nothing away from the great performances of those two sides, the 13 times Super champions (1998, 99, 2000, 02, 05, 06, 08, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23 & 25) must be in the midst of an existential crisis by now. Against that, the Tahs are a rabble compared to the way they started the season, losing four of their last six matches and their last win being nowt but a lucky escape over the dead-cat-bouncing Moaners last Friday night. If indeed NSW were to beat the Cru, it would the first time since 2022 the Tahs had managed consecutive wins over NZ opposition at all.

All up, the Cru are at home, with Codie Taylor and David Havili back in the side, while they host the entire Super Rugby round in full view of the whole country as they open their big flash new stadium. So while I expect the Tahs to challenge them as best they can and an upset is not out of the question, if the Cru don’t win, expect blood in the streets of Christchurch. Cru to win.

CRUSADERS (1-15): Finlay Brewis, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell, Antonio Shalfoon, Tahlor Cahill, Dom Gardiner, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Christian Lio-Willie, Noah Hotham, Taha Kemara, Macca Springer, David Havili (c), Braydon Ennor, Sevu Reece, Johnny McNicholl

Replacements: George Bell, George Bower, Seb Calder, Jamie Hannah, Johnny Lee, Kyle Preston, Rivez Reihana, Dallas McLeod

WARATAHS (1-15): Isaac Kailea, Folau Fainga’a, Siosifa Amone, Matt Philip (c), Miles Amatosero, Angus Scott-Young, Charlie Gamble, Pete Samu, Jake Gordon, Jack Debreczeni, Sid Harvey, Lawson Creighton, Joey Walton, Andrew Kellaway, Max Jorgensen

Replacements: Ioane Moananu, Tom Lambert, Dan Botha, Angus Blyth, Clem Halaholo, Jamie Adamson, Teddy Wilson, Triston Reilly

Referee: Nic Berry

Goondi Emus v Dalby Wheatmen – proper bush footy there.

Hurricanes v Brumbies at 3:00pm (AEST) Saturday

The first provincial level game between the two capitals, Canberra and Wellington, occurred on 18 April 1989 at Bruce Stadium in Canberra when Wellington won the day 28–21. Jump ahead to the professional era and the pair have faced off 34 times with the Canes leading 18-16. Unsurprisingly, given that ‘head to head’ parity, the two have met in three Super quarter-finals in recent years (2022, 23 & 25), with the Donkeys advancing in each.

As to current form, the Actarians have won six of the last eight encounters, their most recent meeting being the QF last year (35-28 to the ACT). And more generally, the Donkeys have won their last four Super outings against Kiwi opposition. So they have every right to be confident, particularly with a near full-strength side on deck (minus Charlie Cale) compared to the Canes injury sheet which is an impressive read in its own right. Against that, the Canes are a class outfit who’ve had a cracking year, built on ruthlessly effective footy. Their set piece is at least equal if not more impressive than their Du’Plessis Kirifi led loose play, meaning they are near a complete outfit across the park. Add to that the fact they’ll be stinging badly after losing their top-billing match last weekend and they’ll be hungry to get back on track.

For me, I want to say Brumbies (I always want to say Brumbies). But, given the Canes season and the reaction I expect from their loss last week, I’m going to say Canes in what will be the match of the round.

HURRICANES (1-15): Siale Lauaki, Raymond Tuputupu, Tevita Mafileo, Caleb Delany, Warner Dearns, Devan Flanders, Du’Plessis Kirifi (co-c), Brayden Iose, Cam Roigard, Ruben Love, Fehi Fineanganofo, Jordie Barrett (co-c), Billy Proctor, Josh Moorby, Callum Harkin

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia, Pasilio Tosi, Brad Shields, Peter Lakai, Ereatara Enari, Jove Rova, Josh Gray

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa, Nick Frost, Lachlan Shaw, Rob Valetini, Rory Scott, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Ryan Lonergan (c), Declan Meredith, Corey Toole, David Feliuai, Kadin Pritchard, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright

Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Blake Schoupp, Darcy Breen, Toby MacPherson, Luke Reimer, Klayton Thorn, Tane Edmed, Ollie Sapsford

Referee: Paul Williams

Narromine Gorilla’s hosting Parkes Boars and chowing on someone’s lambs. Mmmm….

Blues v Reds at 5:30pm (AEDT) Saturday

The first tour by a Queensland team to New Zealand included a match between these two on 22 August 1896 at the auspicious Potter’s Paddock with the result being a home side victory by 15-6 (3 converted tries to 2 unconverted tries). Contact was somewhat sporadic thereafter until the Super 10 series of 1993-9, dominated by the Reds, and then the advent of Super 12 and the modern period. In the last 30 years, the two have met 31 times with the Blues taking the chocolates on 18, the Reds on 11 and two draws.

More recently, in their last five encounters the spoils are split two to the Reds (2019 & 25) and three to the Aucklanders (2022, 23 & 24), and coming into this weekend the Blues are five wins from their last six matches while the Reds are four wins from six. But for me, this match will be decided by two questions: can the Reds match the Blues Bros pack head to head, and if not, do the Reds have the backline to exploit what little ball they may get. I think the answer to both is ‘no’. I don’t think the Reds pack will counter the power of the Blues. And so, with no Lynagh or Gordon to steer the ship I can’t see the Reds backs making up the difference. Blues to win.

BLUES (1-15): Ben Ake, Bradley Slater, Marcel Renata, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Sam Darry, Anton Segner, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Cole Forbes, Pita Ahki, AJ Lam, Kade Banks, Zarn Sullivan

Replacements: James Mullan, Mason Tupaea, Sam Matenga, Josh Beehre, Torian Barnes, Taufa Funaki, Stephen Perofeta, Xavi Taele

REDS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Matt Faessler, Zane Nonggorr, Seru Uru, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Joe Brial, Fraser McReight (c), Harry Wilson, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Tim Ryan, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Filipo Daugunu, Jock Campbell

Replacements: Josh Nasser, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Nick Bloomfield, Hamish Muller, Vaiuta Latu, Louis Werchon, Ben Volavola, Treyvon Pritchard

Referee: James Doleman

Bungendore Mudchooks and Crookwell Dogs doing Friday night under lights…

Highlanders v Moana at 12:00pm (AEST) Sunday

As of today, these two sides have played seven times with the Highlanders holding a 6–1 advantage in their head-to-head record. The Moana’s only win came in May 2025 at Forsyth Barr Stadium after halfback Melani Matavao scored a 76th-minute charge-down try to clinch a 34–29 win.

Coming into this weekend, the Moaners are in terrible shape, losing their last six matches straight to be dead last on table with the end of their franchise announced and a long road to the end of the season in front of them. Team meetings in that environment would be a lesson in fortitude. Against that, the Landers may only be three from nine, but they have an effective scrum, a backrow that is proving surprisingly dangerous, and with the likes of Timoci Tavatavanawai and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens seeming to make ground at will; they’ll simply have too much firepower for the generally low-scoring Moaners to contain.

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot (co-c), Soane Vikena, Saula Ma’u, Mitch Dunshea, Tomas Lavanini, Oliver Haig, Veveni Lasaqa, Nikora Broughton, Adam Lennox, Cameron Millar, Xavier Tito-Harris, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-c), Tanielu Tele’a, Jonah Lowe, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Replacements: Jack Taylor, Josh Bartlett, Angus Ta’avao, Te Kamaka Howden, Hugh Renton, Lucas Casey, Folau Fakatava, Taine Robinson

MOANA (1-15): Abraham Pole, Millennium Sanerivi, Chris Apoua, Allan Craig, Jimmy Tupou, Miracle Faiilagi (c), Semisi Paea, Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, Jonathan Tamateine, Patrick Pellegrini, Glen Vaihu, Tevita Latu, Solomon Alaimalo, Tuna Tuitama, William Havili

Replacements: Mamoru Harada, Malakai Hala-Ngatai, Paula Latu, Tom Savage, Ola Tauelangi, Augustine Palu, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Israel Leota

Referee: Todd Petrie

Ok, so the Ladies Day Afterparty has me intrigued – as does the sax player.

Chiefs v Drua at 2:30pm (AEST) Sunday

The Chiefs were lucky to escape with a 35-34 win over the Drua in their first meeting in 2022 and have gone on to establish a 4 to 1 head-to-head tally since. In fact, it wasn’t until March 2025 at Churchill Park, Lautoka, Fortress Fiji that the Druids claimed their first win over the Waikatians by 28-24.

But coming into this weekend, I confess I do fear for the Fijians. While the Druids have won their last two consecutive matches, including over the likes of the Brumbies in the bracing and salubrious climes of Canberra in April, the Chiefs are a whole different proposition. The Waikato lads are running high after their win last weekend over the Canes to now be table leaders, they make 9.3 line breaks and 26.1 tackle breaks per game so far this year, leading the comp in both categories, and they have won their last four matches straight by an average margin of 22 points per game. For mine, while the Fijians have proven a tougher nut to crack this year away from home than previous years, the table-topping Hamiltonians will just have too much horsepower for the ninth placed Drua to keep up with.

CHIEFS (1-15): Jared Proffit, Brodie McAlister, George Dyer, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’i (c), Simon Parker, Jahrome Brown, Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Daniel Sinkinson, Quinn Tupaea, Kyle Brown, Leroy Carter, Isaac Hutchison

Replacements: Tyrone Thompson, Ollie Norris, Benét Kumeroa, Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Michael Loft, Xavier Roe, Tepaea Cook-Savage, Lalakai Foketi

DRUA (1-15): Haereiti Hetet, Zuriel Togiatama, Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Temo Mayanavanua (co-c), Etonia Waqa, Kitione Salawa, Isoa Tuwai, Frank Lomani (co-c), Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Manasa Mataele, Virimi Vakatawa, Maika Tuitubou, Taniela Rakuro, Ilaisa Droasese

Replacements: Kavaia Tagivetaua, Emosi Tuqiri, Peni Ravai, Isoa Nasilasila, Elia Canakaivata, Simione Kuruvoli, Kemu Valetini, Inia Tabuavou

Referee: Jordan Way

Molong Magpies picking up where they left off 2025 – undefeated after 2 rounds in 2026

Around the campfires…

There’s lots going on around the regional areas and FB and other such places are awash with match reports and updates if you know where to look:

Last Saturday in the ACT Monaro & South Coast competition, the Jindabyne Bushpigs v Yass Rams on Past Pigs Day turned out to be a fantastic festivus of rugby up in Jindy. According to the Jindabyne reports, the day commenced with beautiful weather, heart-starters and BBQ before the Golden Oldies Sore Boars took to the field against the ACT Veterans XV in what was an entertaining match with a huge array of old Bushpigs celebrities taking the field, with a few old Miss Piggies for good measure. No one seems quite sure about who scored what, but the book said 9-all draw at full time, and that seemed fair enough.

Shortly thereafter the Miss Piggies took on the Yass Ewes in front of a growing and excited home crowd. The Jindabyne ladies took the lead early and marched on from there with the forwards showcasing some powerful line breaks that allowed the backs white line fever to show through. The Yass Ewes were brave and didn’t give in, but the Miss Piggies were just too strong across the park and took the day 62-7.

Piggies flying higher than Magpies!?

The Bushpigs kicked off their season straight after against the Rams, likewise establishing an early lead which they then built on to finish with a commanding 48-5 win. Coach Liam Seiler seemed happy with the Pigs forward dominance, allowing the backs space and time to execute and thus showcase some clinical finishing out wide. While there were a few unfortunate injuries to Harry Burbury, Matt Norman and Harry Watson, it was still a fantastic opening salvo for the 2026 season.

All up it was a clean sheet to the home team, a great way to celebrate an important club day. Attention turns to an historic occasion for the club with their first ever game under lights as they take on next village rivals, and 2025 premiers, the Cooma Red Devils on Friday, 24 April with a 7:00pm kick off at JJ Connors Oval. Get on it, but take your woolies.

Jindy Bushpigs had the better of Yass Rams on Old Pigs Day

Elsewhere, out in the Western Plains competition of NSW Country, on a perfect autumn Saturday afternoon at Gulargambone Sportsground, the Gulargambone Galahs welcomed the Walgett Ewes & Rams.

According to the Galahs reports, in the women’s match the Galahs had the better of the opening exchanges, gradually gaining field position and possession against a strong southerly breeze. This pressure allowed rampaging forward Chels Broom to exploit a quick penalty opportunity just 5m from the posts to grab the opening pie, duly converted, to establish a 7–0 lead at the 15min mark. This was then followed by pies to fly-half Heidi Ferguson and outside centre Rani Diggs to send the Flamin’ Galahs to oranges with a commanding 19–0 lead.

The momentum stayed with the Galahs in the second half with relentless pressure from outside centre Grace Lummis and birthday girl Sarah Chandler creating chances for scrum-half Sarah Chandler to nab two long-range pies and for replacement fullback Kaya Beaton to slice through a tiring Walgett defence for a late pie of her own, and thus leave the scoreboard attendant to have a well-earned breather at 34–0.

Coach King was happy enough, but acknowledged there’s still work to be done as they prepare for their next match on 9 May when they host Bourke-Brewarrina at Gilgandra. Points were given, 3 to Grace Lummins, 2 to Caitlynn Mills and 1 each to Lucy Irish and Heidi Ferguson while Players’ Player went to Sarah Chandler, who truly ‘played and partied the house down’.

The Flamin’ Galahs

In the men’s fixture, the outlook was somewhat more doughty as the home town Galahs faced the visiting reigning 2025 premiers. The pre-game message to the local lads from coach Justin Harvey was clear: start strong to match Walgett’s size, experience and physicality. However, Walgett were premiers last year for a reason, and they reminded everyone by piling on early pressure and jumping out to an early 19-0 lead. That said, the Galahs weren’t lying down. Bailey Wykes provided spark with strong carries and smart play, and a clever kick from flyhalf Ryan Ferguson set up Elten Walker for a try out wide (sans conversion) late in the first spell. But, like the class outfit they are, Walgett responded through their dominant forward pack, working their way downfield and adding another try before halftime to lead 24–5 at oranges.

The second half began much like the first with heavy Rams pressure forcing repeated Galah errors and allowing Walgett to control the match. But again, Gular showed resilience with Jake Peart dangerous on kick returns, ably supported by Elten Walker, Aiden Walker and Darcy Neeves, who all produced strong carries when opportunities arose. Accordingly, persistence and opportunism saw Jake Peart break through in mid second half, sprinting 60m to score under the posts, and a sharp shift of the ball in the closing stages created space for Tim Bowman to cross for another try out wide. But ultimately Walgett were just too strong where and when it counted, the Rams took the day 36-17.

While the result didn’t go Gular’s way, there were clear signs of improvement in patches. Consistency, ball control and set-piece execution will be key focus areas, especially next weekend against Bre-Bourke BaaBaas. Points went to Dylan Ryan and Isaac Grimshaw with Bailey Wykes taking the 3pts and Ryan Ferguson being named Players’ Player.

Galahs and Rams going at it in WPRU

Over in Central West Rugby Union (South West Fuels Cup) we saw the Condobolin Rams go head to head with the Cootamundra Tricolours at Bassingwaithe Oval in sunny Cootamundra. Apparently after somewhat of a delay to kick-off from local players arriving late (?) various Coota socials indicate a solid match ensued, commenting that a typically robust Coota crowd welcomed a large Condo contingent who put the pressure on the home side early. The local lads answered the visitors call and the defensive line held firm with Ollie Brabin, Jimmy Hogan and Paddy all being of particular note. As such, despite the Condo lads controlling three-quarters of the possession and field position in the first half with the likes of Toby Harding, Gil Toole and Fred Stuckey all bending the Coota line, the tenacity of the Coota defence denied the Rams points and forced occasional errors, from which two pies and a penalty were plucked by the intrepid Cootamundraians, including one length of the field effort from speed demon winger Aloalii Setu. Accordingly, it was the locals who held sway to the tune of 17-0 at oranges.

Apparently the second spell was much of the same: Condo controlling major swathes of time and country but Coota defending stoutly and striking back as and when they could. The critical moment came around the 55th minute when the Coota forwards established a controlled drive from a lineout and marched all the way to the line for club favourite Cameron Stanley to seal the deal with an outstanding pack pie. The match opened up from there, with pies going each way, but the die was cast and the final whistle signalled a somewhat unlikely 32-17 victory to the locals.

The Condo points went as follows: 3 to Fred Stuckey, 2 to Will Moxey and 1 to Gil Tool while Players’ Player was Toby Harding. The Coota points were 1 to Rhyley Kennedy, 2 to Anaru Nepia, 3 and Players’ Player to Ollie Brabbin. The boat race was a draw, allegedly.

When Condo meets Coota.

And lastly for this week, out in the Southern Inland 2nd grade competition, the Hay Cutters will be hosting the Griffith Blacks for a Friday night game under lights, under the gaze of the old water tower at No1 Oval off Moppett Street in the thriving metropolis of Hay where the Sturt, Cobb and Mid-Western highways all meet by the Murrumbidgee River. Hay comes into this fixture full of confidence after their 33-25 win over Albury Steamers last weekend in Albury, while the Griffith lads will be keen to right their ship after they went down 32-29 to Wagga City last week in Griffith. So gather round all ye faithful as this should be a cracker.

Hay v Griffith at Hay – where else would you want to be?

Righto, so that’s enough burger to bite on for this week. I hope all’s well in your world but, it’ll get even better if you get down to your local dawn service to commemorate what was done way back then. And then get your backside along to your local rugby club to celebrate the very thing that all that sacrifice by all those people over all those years and through all those wars was all about, your community and our place in it. To me, it’s more than just an opportunity to have a beer on the hillside alongside mates as you slobber over a steak sandwich and watch your local Dingoes, Wombats, Devils or Goats take on the evil buggers from the village down the road – it’s an obligation. Get on it.

Say ‘Hi’ to your mum for me.

Play hard. Run straight. Tackle brave.