Furzday Fuzz – 19 March 26

Hail Cobbers and well met all to this. Another exciting instalment of Nutta’s navel gazing wherein I’ll take a few hours out of the ne’er a dull moment world of inventory reports, cycle counts and stock turns to have a gander at the Six Nations results, the Super Rugby fixtures for this weekend and close out with a wee trip around the grounds to look at grassroots rugby stuff.

For a review of the previous week’s smorgasbord of matches, check out Brissy’s epic HERE, RAWFy had his two cents about Team of the Week and other stuff HERE, and our resident whistle blower KARL chimed in with his fortnightly addition HERE. I commend the work of KARL to all you and encourage you to go read his wisdom this week, in particular given his espousing on when a ball is grounded or not (regardless of the universal realities of geometry), balanced against his view of tackling techniques, and various other opines. That being said, I warn you in advance about KARL and his writing as you may sometimes be left a little unclear as to his opinion. So be patient and read between the lines a bit.

And for those wondering, the banner pic is of the 2025 South West & Monaro women’s premiers, the undefeated Jindabyne Miss Piggies, following their nail-biting 31–24 win over the Cooma Devils Angels.

Gatton Black Pigs getting in their Ladies Day marker early…

Six Nations wrap up for 2026

For me, this week got a bit easier given the Six Nations are done and dusted for 2026 after last weekend, with deserved congratulations to France for putting on a show in more ways than one. Be it the razzamatazz light show and pyrotechnics in the pre game, the spine tingling adrenalin rush triggered by listening to 75 of the 80-odd thousand folk in the stadium belting out “La Marseillaise”, or the rugby action, no one could come away from that match, nor even that weekend, and say they weren’t entertained.

Six Nations final table for 2026

For the record, the early stage was set in Dublin as the Paddys outclassed a brave but hapless Scotland for the 12th time in a row to secure the Triple Crown, all to the dulcet tunes of one of the best crowd renditions of Fields of Athenry that I’ve ever heard, heralding a final score of 43-21. That then left the door ajar for the Irish to lift the Six Nations trophy if the English could do something right, cook a coq and spoil the Gallic party in Paris.

Ireland took the Triple Crown, but fell short of the big one

And against the odds and chat of the pundits such did not seem impossible as once the whistle blew England dominated significant periods of the first half, even taking a 10-point lead at one stage, despite France scoring early through the blistering Bielle-Biarrey. However, a yellow card for England’s Ellis Genge led to a French penalty try which brought a late balance to the scoreboard and 27-24 to France at oranges.

Brainfart antics… pic curtesy of Walesonline.co.uk

Proceedings post oranges remained extremely tight. Marcus Smith marked his 50th cap with a pie, and Tommy Freeman crossed for another one with four minutes left to give the Dodgers a late lead. However, arch typical ‘brainfart’ behaviour from the Butchers bête noire, Henri Pollard, sparked a late Le Coq revival which saw some brutal Frog forward work in the midfield open the door to Thomas Ramos to nail a long-range penalty in the 83rd minute to snatch victory and the Six Nations title in one sweet strike. Viva la France!

And for completeness, congratulations to Mrs Jones Boys who defeated the Pastafarians 31-17 in Cardiff, ending their 15-game Six Nations losing streak and avoiding a winless championship. Aaron Wainwright scored two tries and Dan Edwards added a further 16 points for Wales, including a try, to build a 31-0 lead before a late Italian fightback threatened to douse the Dragons fire. However, the Taffs held on to grab a sorely needed win. And while the Joneses finished stone motherless last in the Six Nations of 2026, the win did end their 6N drought of 1,099 days and break their Cardiff 6N drought of 1,491 days (Feb 2022). Enjoy the sun when you get it lads.

France – Six Nations 2026 Champions. Pic from Sky Sports.

Super Rugby Week 6

Well, what a difference a week makes as the Australian teams, formerly holding spots 1 and 2, continued their tumble down the rankings. For the Donkeys, maybe they factored the Fijian magicians would be a win too dear in the Ba Town mud, so were happy to despatch an understrength outfit and take a “developmental punt” so to speak. Or maybe Steve Larkham and Co really were that arrogant to think those lads would topple the Drua in Fortress Fiji. But either way, the Actarian loss sees them slide down to third. Meanwhile the Canes take top spot even though having a game in hand after their (lucky?) win over the Forcies and the Blues hold second after whacking the Moaners.

Elsewhere, after so much preseason promise, the Tahs are surprising only themselves in sinking to the bottom half of the table. But for me, the dark horse in all of this so far must undoubtebly be the underperforming Crusaders – when will they finally awaken?

But to this week, the injuries and such are HERE and as to the matches…

Super Rugby Table after Wk5

Highlanders v Hurricanes on Friday, 20 March at 5:00pm (AEDT) from Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin.

The rivalry between the Otago Highlanders and Wellington Hurricanes is defined by a decade of dominance by the Wellingtonians, famously punctuated by the Dunedin’s Finest greatest victory in the 2015 Super final wherein Flanker Elliot Dixon surged over the tryline with four opponents in tow to score a highly controversial try just before halftime. This set up an unlikely 21–14 underdog victory for the Otagoites to claim their first-ever Super Rugby title – one neither side has as yet forgotten.

More recently, though, the Canes are riding high at 1st on table, with 3 wins from their last 5 matches after doing over the Forcies 31-23 last weekend. Comparatively the Landers are 2 from their last 5, and sitting 7th on table after their 18-29 loss to the Cru last weekend. Accordingly, I’m tipping the Canes to continue their dominance.

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot, Jack Taylor, Angus Ta’avao, Oliver Haig, Te Kamaka Howden, Sean Withy, Lucas Casey, Hugh Renton (co-c), Folau Fakatava, Reesjan Pasitoa, Jona Nareki, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-c), Jonah Lowe, Caleb Tangitau, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Replacements: Soane Vikena, Josh Bartlett, Sosefo Kautai, Tai Cribb, Veveni Lasaqa, Adam Lennox, Andrew Knewstubb, Tanielu Tele’a

HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numia, Asafo Aumua, Pasilio Tosi, Caleb Delany, Warner Dearns, Devan Flanders, Peter Lakai, Brayden Iose, Cam Roigard, Ruben Love, Fehi Fineanganofo, Jordie Barrett (c), Billy Proctor, Josh Moorby, Callum Harkin

Replacements: Vernon Bason, Siale Lauaki, Tevita Mafileo, Hugo Plummer, Brad Shields, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Ereatara Enari, Bailyn Sullivan

Referee: Angus Gardner

Boorowa Rugby Club – reigning Central West Premiers – 2026 draw.

Brumbies v Chiefs on Friday, 20 March at 7:30pm (AEDT) from Bruce Stadium, Canberra.

The history between the ACT Brumbies and the Waikato Chiefs is highlighted by high stakes playoff clashes and a long-standing New Zealand “hoodoo” for Australian teams. While the Brumbies dominated the early Super era, the Chiefs have gained the upper hand in recent years, particularly in 2022 and 2025 semi-finals matches. Many would recall the Super Final of 2013 wherein the Donkeys, following on from a killer-end-of-season travel cycle to South Africa, held a commanding 22-12 lead with less than 20min on the clock before fatigue kicked in and the Chiefs went on a 15 points rampage, with tries from Liam Messam and Robbie Robinson, to steal a late 27-22 victory.

More recently, the Chiefs have the wood over the Donkeys in their last 5 meetings. And this year, the Actarians have dropped two matches straight for 3 wins from 5 starts to be third on table compared to the Waikato lads being 3 from 4 and in fourth spot after their bye last weekend.

All up, particularly given James Slipper is set to become the most-capped player in Super Rugby history by making his 203rd appearance, I’m tipping the Donkeys at home to get back in the winning saddle in what will be the match of the round.

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Darcy Breen, Nick Frost, Cadeyrn Neville, Rob Valetini, Rory Scott, Charlie Cale, Ryan Lonergan (c), Declan Meredith, Corey Toole, Hudson Creighton, Kadin Pritchard, Kye Oates, Andy Muirhead

Replacements: Liam Bowron, Blake Schoupp, Tevita Alatini, Toby Macpherson, Luke Reimer, Klayton Thorn, Tane Edmed, Austin Anderson

CHIEFS (1-15): Jared Proffit, Samisomi Taukei’aho, Reuben O’Neill, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’i, Simon Parker, Jahrome Brown, Luke Jacobson (c), Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Quinn Tupara, Daniel Rona, Leroy Carter, Liam Coombes-Fabling

Replacements: Tyrone Thompson, Ollie Norris, George Dyer, Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Samipeni Finau, Xavier Roe, Josh Jacomb, Lalakai Foketi

Referee: Nic Berry

Orange City Lions adding to the Pride

Drua v Reds on Saturday, 21 March at 2:30pm (AEDT) from Churchill Park in Lautoka.

This is a strange match to consider. The history between the Druids and the Pinkos in Super Rugby is a relatively new one, but has shown to be an intense rivalry, characterised by high scores and a polarisation of results depending on who has home ground advantage. For clarity, the two sides have met on six occasions since the first set to in March 2022, with the scorecard being three wins apiece, all going with the home team, and with the last outing being a 52–7 Reds win at Suncorp.

To this year, the Reds would be snarky to be 3 from 4 and in fifth spot because of poor points differential and a lack of bonus points, whereas the Drua are at 2 from 4 starts and in ninth spot, but undoubtebly riding high given their two wins at home, including knocking off the table leading Brumbies last weekend in Ba Town, Fortress Fiji.

For me, I’m tipping Fiji. While the Reds will be primed to post a score and start ascending the table, Fortress Fiji is only reinforcing its foundations of late and humbling even the mighty with its unique magic mix of heat, humidity, mud, crowd noise and chaos-brand rugby. With a minimal injury list to impair them, I say the Druids will weave more magic.

DRUA (1-15): Haereiti Hetet, Zuriel Togiatama, Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Nasilasila, Etonia Waqa, Kitione Salawa, Elia Canakaivata, Frank Lomani (c), Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Ponipate Loganimasi, Isikeli Rabitu, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Joji Nasova, Iliasia Droasese

Replacements: Sairusi Ravudi, Peni Ravai, Samuela Tawake, Vilive Miramira, Isoa Tuwai, Motikiai Murray, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Inia Tabuavoa

REDS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Josh Nasser, Nick Bloomfield, Seru Uru, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Joe Brial, John Bryant, Harry Wilson (c), Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Tim Ryan, Hunter Paisami, Isaac Henry, Filipo Daugunu, Jock Campbell

Replacements: Richie Asiata, George Blake, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Hamish Muller, Vaiuta Latu, Louis Werchon, Ben Volavola, Treyvon Pritchard

Referee: James Doleman

Mudgee Wombats on the hustings…

Moana v Crusaders on Saturday, 21 March at 5:00pm (AEDT) from Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland.

This would appear to be an easy match to dismiss. The dead last Moaners taking on the eighth placed Crusaders should be easy to pick. But, life is rarely that neat. On 29 March 2025, the last time these two sides met, the Moaners stunned the rugby world with a 45-29 win over the mighty Cru. This was Moana’s first ever win over the 14 time champions. It was also the most points a visiting team had scored against the Crusaders in Christchurch in 25 years. It was pure joyous bedlam. And it showed that the Moaners are not to be dismissed out of hand.

But, let’s be realistic. The Cru still have a 5-1 lead in the head-to-head stakes. And this season, while both teams are struggling for consistency, you can see the Cru are building towards something whereas the Moaners are seemingly building towards… not much. Crusaders to get unholy on the Moaners.

PASIFIKA (1-15): Tito Tuipulotu, Millennium Sanerivi, Atu Moli, Tom Savage, Allan Craig, Miracle Faiilagi (c), Niko Jones, Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, Joel Lam, Patrick Pellegrini, Glen Vaihu, Julian Savea, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Tevita Latu, William Havili

Replacements: Mamoru Harada, Abraham Pole, Chris Apoua, Veikoso Poloniati, Dominic Ropeti, Siaosi Nginingini, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Tevita Ofa

CRUSADERS (1-15): Finlay Brewis, George Bell, Fletcher Newell, Tahlor Cahill, Jamie Hannah, Ethan Blackadder, Johnny Lee, Christian Lio-Willie, Noah Hotham, Cooper Grant, Sevu Reece, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor, Chay Fihaki, Will Jordan (c)

Replacements: Manumaua Leitu, George Bower, Seb Calder, Antonio Shalfoon, Xavier Saifoloi, Kyle Preston, Leciester Fainga’anuku, Kurtis Macdonald

Referee: Angus Mabey

Warren Pumas out in Western Plains rugby

Waratahs v Blues on Saturday, 21 March at 7:30pm (AEDT) from SFS, Sydney.

This will be the other cracking match of the weekend as the 3 wins from 5 starts and second placed Auckland Blues Bros travel to Sydney Town to butt heads with the 2 from 4 and sixth placed Waratahs. These two protagonists have a long history, having first donked-on in 1882. However ancient history aside, the tide certainly runs with the Blues in more recent times with the Bros having now won eight consecutive matches against the Tahs dating back to 2017. Indeed, the Tahs haven’t defeated the Blues in Australia since Round 7, 2015 – that’s over a decade ago folks. And with their last meeting in May 2025, the Blues handed the Waratahs their biggest-ever loss in the fixture, a 46–6 drubbing that ended the Waratahs’ finals hopes – something the Tahs will no doubt be painfully aware of.

So who to pick? The Tahs have won only 3 of their last 9 Super games against Kiwi opponents at Moore Park. And they’ve lost their last two Super games and failed to reach 20 points in both. Against that, the Bros have lost 3 of their last 6 Super matches against Australian opposition after winning 23 of their previous 24 such fixtures. And they’ve lost 2 of their last 3 away games against teams from Australia to boot. But all that said, I can’t find a silver lining for the Tahs I can have faith in, so I fear the Aucklanders will be having Sydney on the rocks.

WARATAHS (1-15): Tom Lambert, Ethan Dobbins, Daniel Botha, Matt Philip (c), Miles Amatosero, Clem Halaholo, Jamie Adamson, Pete Samu, Jake Gordon, Jack Debreczeni, Max Jorgensen, Joey Walton, Triston Reilly, Harry Potter, Sid Harvey

Replacements: Ioane Moananu, Isaac Kailea, Siosifa Amone, Angus Blyth, Leafi Talataina, Teddy Wilson, Lawson Creighton, George Poolman

BLUES (1-15): Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Bradley Slater, Sam Matenga, Josh Beehre, Sam Darry, Anton Segner, Dalton Papali’i (c), Malachi Wrampling, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Pita Akhi, AJ Lam, Codemeru Vai, Zarn Sullivan

Replacements: James Mullan, Mason Tupaea, Marcel Renata, Che Clark, Torian Barnes, Taufa Funaki, Xavi Taele, Payton Spencer

Referee: Jordan Way

Crookwell Rugby in South West Monaro looking for fresh pups

Chat from around the fires…

Sometimes stuff in rugby just makes you smile. The Pasifika Youth Cup (PYC) is one of Australia’s largest junior rugby festivals, held annually in western Sydney and generally played out in November. Founded in 2022, it is a celebration of cultural identity, heritage and brings together over 1,800 young athletes representing Pasifika and Indigenous communities from all manner of places.

After having been an avid spectator of this event since its inception, I can vouch for the quality of this tournament. The footy is superlative regardless the age group. For the spectator, the food is surpassed in quality only by its vastness and value for money. And the amount of community first, cross-cultural good nature is simply humbling. Unfortunately, the number of rugba leeg scouts compared to members of the rugby hierarchy staking a claim and making a mark in the midst of such a breathtaking fountain of talent is also pretty humbling, but maybe one day that will change (insert derisive snort here).

This year, one of the nations was intending to field two teams in the under 12 boys age group, but unfortunately made the late decision to withdraw the second team. To avoid the creation of a bye in the draw, and because there were so many nominations for u12 boys, a scratch second Barbarians team, called the Harlequins, has been pulled together and will fill the gap.

Congratulations to the boys selected and a huge thanks to the coaching crew who volunteered at the last minute to make this happen.

Pacifika Youth Cup U12 Boys Quins – just good stuff.

I also hear that the Braidwood Black Widows have got their formative year off to a cracking start as, after eight weeks of learning the basics, they put it all on the field last weekend and came away with a 17-all draw against the Bungendore Mudchicks. The Widow Makers aren’t resting on their laurels though as I hear they’re off down the Hume Highway to Victoria Park in Yass this coming weekend where they’ll take on the Yass Ewes and Cooma Devils Angels. For those contemplating a look see, I can attest that The Yass Cafe, directly across the road from the grandiose front gates of Victoria Park, does an absolutely cracking fish and chips. Get on it.

Braidwood Black Widows v Bungendore Mudchicks Preseason Trial – 17all draw.

Righto, that’ll do for another week I reckon. Hop on down to your local club this weekend if you can. Sell some raffle tickets, man the bar, run the touch, fill the water bottles and otherwise make yourself useful – it all helps and you know it’ll warm the cockles of your otherwise long, dead heart. It may even reach further down to the sub-cockle region, maybe even to the colon.

Say ‘hi’ to your mum from me.

Play hard. Run straight. Tackle brave.