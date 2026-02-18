Furzday Fuzz – 19 February 26

Gudday Cobbers. I hope my missive finds you fit, fat, healthy and ready to rock and roll into another weekend of Super and 6N overindulgence. For those needing any refresher, Brissy gave an outstanding summation of last weekend’s results on Monday (HERE) and our resident evil referee King KARLos gave his two-bob’s worth as to some of the refereeing decisions HERE. For reference, the banner pic was from the Selkirk High lads recent fixture U14 against Galashiels Academy in sunny Scotland. I call it character building stuff.

But before I launch into this week’s fixtures, teams and other such details, by way of quick comment I want to call out two things:

Sort this diving shite out folks: To me, the law has always been clear cut in that a player may dive in the act of scoring a try but may not dive or hurdle to avoid a tackler or do so in a manner dangerous or reckless. I’ve always thought Law 9.11 was clear enough, but any obscurity was eradicated by World Rugby in 2022 with THIS note making such an avoidance manoeuvre unmistakably dangerous play. Now this was conveniently ignored in last year’s Lions series to award Dan Sheehan a clearly illegal try against the Wobblies but then was remarkably recalled front and centre when he tried similar against Italy last weekend. Apparently, the laws only count in the north. Check out the chat from the Stan lads HERE.

Big ups where they belong: In a world seemingly filled with some really ordinary human behaviour at the moment, it was grand to see Italian captain, Michele Lamaro, end his post-match news conference with an unprompted tribute to Hollie Davidson after the Scottish official became the first woman to referee a men’s Six Nations game a fortnight ago. See HERE.

Anyway, enough of me being logical and decent – THIS IS RUGBY.

Clearly not mine. Credit to the interwebs

6 Nations round 3 preview

England v Ireland. Saturday, 21 February 2:00pm local at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Both sides arrive in London with a desperate need to get their seasons back on track; England after being well beaten by an inspired Scotland and Ireland after being more lucky than good against a pugnacious Italy.

For the buffs, this will be the 143rd test between the Butchers and Eire since they first got it on in 1875, making it the second oldest international fixture in the sport. England has historically dominated the head-to-head record with 81 wins compared to Ireland’s 54 with 8 draws. For the real nerds, the biggest Butchers’ win was in 2019 with a 57-15 rout at Twickers while the biggest Paddys’ win was the highly emotive Croke Park square-up of 43-13 in 2007. Find a great clip of that match HERE. More recently, 4 of the last 5 matches have gone Ireland’s way with England last drinking the wine in 2024. All that said, I think the luck of the Irish has run out recently and, while it near kills me to say it, I expect Longshanks’ lads to be up for it, especially given their pantsing last weekend by Scotland. And, it’s captain Itoje’s 100th test.

England: 15. Freddie Steward; 14. Tommy Freeman, 13. Ollie Lawrence, 12. Fraser Dingwall, 11. Henry Arundell; 10. George Ford, 9. Alex Mitchell; 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3. Joe Heyes; 4. Maro Itoje (c), 5. Ollie Chessum; 6. Tom Curry, 7. Ben Earl, 8. Henry Pollock

Replacements: 16. Jamie George (vc), 17. Bevan Rodd, 18. Trevor Davison, 19. Alex Coles, 20. Guy Pepper, 21. Sam Underhill, 22. Jack van Poortvliet, 23. Marcus Smith

Ireland – TBA

The 6N Table after Rd2

Wales v Scotland. Saturday, 21 February 4:30pm local at Principality Stadium, Cardiff

The rivalry between Scotland and Wales began in 1883 during the inaugural Home Nations Championship. And Wales has historically been the more successful side, leading the head-to-head record with 75 wins to Scotland’s 53. That said, this Celtic clash may actually be quite interesting as both sides boast some genuinely exciting young talent. However, Scotland enters this weekend with significant momentum, having won the last three meetings between the two (2023–2025), and of course, hot off their spanking of English behinds last weekend. So, while Scotland are rumoured to have some real injury concerns with Jack Dempsey (bicep) and Jamie Ritchie (knee) out of the squad, and given at writing neither team has been announced, nonetheless I expect Scotland will belt the Dragon and continue the Jones’ recent miseries.

No teams at writing.

Won 41-6 by the ABs but the Blue Bulls are demanding a rematch, apparently.

France v Italy. Sunday, 22 February 3:00pm local at Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille.

The ‘Transalpine Derby’, as it is apparently known, has been heavily dominated by France since its inception in 1937. Unsurprisingly, France won all their encounters straight until Italy finally broke the drought in 1997 with a 40-32 ambush in Grenoble. All up, Le Coq have won 46 of the 50 test matches contested between the nations, while Italy has managed only three victories and one draw. It’s not to be ignored that the Azzurri did force a 13-13 draw when these two last met in Lille in 2024 and their form in the 6N season to date has been cracking. However, their last mutual outing in 2025 saw the Gauls sack Rome 73-24 and, given the performances of Asterix, Obelix and Co in 2026 have been anything but shy and/or retiring, I expect Gaul to be high on their potions and so will prevail. But the Azzurri will give all they’ve got and I expect the scrum and breakdown in-particular to be brutal.

No teams at writing.

Sydney Convicts are having an open day this weekend. Get around it.

Super Rugby round 2 preview

Hurricanes v Moana Pasifika – Friday, 20 February 5:00pm (AEDT) at Sky Stadium, Wellington

While Moana’s historic first-ever Super Rugby victory came against the Hurricanes in March 2022, the Canes lead the all-time head-to-head series against the Moaners with 5 wins to 2 since. For me, given the Moaners good win over an ill-disciplined Drua last week compared to the Canes coming into this weekend cold, plus the Wellingtonians being without Ruben Love, Du’Plessis Kirifi, wing Kini Naholo, and lock Isaia Walker-Leawere, I think the Moaners are in with a good chance to pinch this one.

Hurricanes: Callum Harkin, Josh Moorby, Bailyn Sullivan, Jordie Barrett, Fehi Fineanganofo, Brett Cameron, Ereatara Enari, Brayden Iose, Peter Lakai, Devan Flanders, Warner Dearns, Hugo Plummer, Siale Lauaki, Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia. Replacements: Jacob Devery, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Tevita Mafileo, Matolu Petaia, Brad Shields, Arese Poliko, Cam Roigard, Billy Proctor.

Moana: Simon Peter Toleafoa, Israel Leota, Glen Vaihu, Faletoi Peni, Tuna Tuitama, Patrick Pellegrini, Siaosi Nginingini, Dominic Ropeti, Konrad Toelafoa, Semisi Paea, Alefosio Aho, Veikoso Poloniati, Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou, Samiuela Moli, Abraham Pole. Replacements: Mamoru Harada, Tito Tuipulotu, Lolani Faleiva, Allan Craig, Miracle Faiilagi, Melani Matavao, William Havili, Tevita Ofa

Referee: Angus Gardner Assistant Referees: George Myers, Matt Kellahan TMO: Graham Cooper

Coolah Roos already into it as of this week

Waratahs v Fiji Drua – Friday, 20 February 7:30pm (AEDT) at Allianz Stadium, Moore Park

The Tahs welcomed the Drua to Super Rugby with a convincing 40–10 victory in February 2022, and since then hold the overall match-up lead 5-3. The two did play out a golden point thriller in March 2024 wherein Druid Kemu Valetini sealed the win with a long range drop-goal. But in more recent times the honours are split as the Tahs won last time out in Sydney by 29-24 while but the Magicians stole the choccies 28-14 in Lautoka later in the season. Given the Drua’s clear issues with discipline last weekend at home and the Tahs cracking performances so far this season, I see this being a home win for the Tahs and possibly a healthy add to their for and against if they get their set-piece going.

Waratahs: James Hendren, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Joey Walton, Max Jorgensen, Lawson Creighton, Jake Gordon, Pete Samu, Charlie Gamble, Clem Halaholo, Miles Amatoseo, Matt Philip, Daniel Botha, Ethan Dobbins, Tom Lambert. Replacements: Ioane Moananu, Isaac Kailea, Siosifa Amone, Angus Blyth, Leafi Talatain, Teddy Wilson, Jack Debreczeni, Triston Reilly

Drua: Ilaisa Droasese, Ponipate Loganimasi, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Isijeli Rabitu, Taniela Rakuro, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Frank Lomani, Elia Canakaivata, Motikiai Murray, Joseva Tamani, Temo Mayanavanua, Isoa Nasilasila, Mesake Dodge, Zuriel Togiatama, Haereiti Hetet. Replacements: Kavaia Tagivetaua, Peni Ravai, Samuela Tawake, Mesake Vocevoce, Kitione Salawa, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Inia Tabuavou, Manasa Mataele.

Referee: Nic Berry Assistant Referees: Reuben Keane, Louis Trisley TMO: Brett Cronan

Dubbo Kangaroos well into it…

Highlanders v Chiefs – Saturday, 21 February 5:00pm (AEDT) at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

In the all-time Super Rugby head-to-head series, the Chiefs hold a significant lead over the Highlanders with 22 wins to 13 and one draw. However, more recently the Waikato lads have dominated the rivalry, winning their last six matches against the Dunedin-doos. And last season the Chiefs swept the regular season matches, including a record-breaking 46–10 victory in round 10 plus a 41–24 win in the final round that secured them the top playoff seed while leaving the Landers anchored at the bottom of the ladder.

This time around, both teams come into the match with a win last weekend, but that said the Landers were very lucky against a Cru side that at times seemed determined to lose, while the Chiefs were somewhat more definitive in their win over the Blues Bros. So, I think this instalment of the Gordon Hunter Memorial Trophy will go home on the Chiefs bus.

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Caleb Tangitau, Timoci Tavatavanawai,Jona Nareki, Jonah Lowe, Cameron Millar, Folau Fakatava, Lucas Casey, Sean Withy, Te Kamaka Howden, Mitch Dunshea,Oliver Haig, Rohan Wingham, Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Replacements: Henry Bell, Josh Bartlett, Sosefo Kautai, Will Stodart, Veveni Lasaqa, Adam Lennox, Reesjan Pasitoa, Tanielu Tele’a

Chiefs: Etene Nanai-Seturo, Kyren Taumoefolau, Daniel Rona, Quinn Tupaea, Leroy Carter, Josh Jacomb, Xavier Roe, Luke Jacobson , Jahrome Brown, Kaylum Boshier, Tupou Vaa’i, Josh Lord, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Jared Proffit. Replacements: Tyrone Thompson, Benet Kumeroa, Reuben O’Neill, Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Simon Parker, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Tepaea Cook-Savage, Emoni Narawa

Referee: Angus Mabey Assistant Referees: Michael Winter, Ben Woolerton TMO: Aaron Paterson

Canowindra lads ripping into it already

Western Force v Auckland Blues – Saturday, 21 February 7:30pm (AEDT) at HIF Insurance Oval, Perth

The Auckland Blues Bros have historically dominated the Forcies in Super Rugby, maintaining a 12-game undefeated streak (11 wins, 1 draw) dating back to 2010. In fact the only time the Force have defeated the Blues at all was a 27–17 upset in Auckland during the 2008 season. In their last outing, the Blues secured a bonus-point 40–19 victory at Eden Park in May 2025 with that win orchestrated by a Beauden Barrett master class, knocking the Forcies out of finals contention. With that history and given the Forcies capitulation to the Brumbies in the second half of last weekend, I think the Bros will be drinking the wine in Joondalup.

Force: Mac Grealy, David Palu, George Brudge, Hamish Stewart, Bayley Kuenzle, Ben Donaldson, Nathan Hastie, Vaiolini Ekusi, Carlo Tizzano, Jeremy Williams, Darcy Swain, Franco Molina, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Tom Robertson. Replacements: Leonel Oviedo, Sef Fa’agase, Misinale Epenisa, Lopeti Faifua, Kane Koteka, Henry Robertson, Max Burey, Kurtley Beale

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Cole Forbes, AJ Lam, Pita Akhi, Caleb Clarke, Stephen Perofeta, Finlay Christie, Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papali’i, Anton Segner, Josh Beehre, Marcel Renata, Laghlan McWhannell, Bradley Slater, Joshua Fusitu’a. Replacements: Kurt Eklund, Mason Tupaea, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Che Clark, Torian Barnes, Sam Nock, Xavi Taele, Codemeru Vai

Referee: Damon Murphy Assistant Referees: Jordan Way, Jeremy Markey TMO: James Leckie

Drummoyne Dirty Reds? Never heard of them…

Crusaders v Brumbies – Sunday, 22 February 1:30pm (AEDT) Apollo Stadium Christchurch

Noting Brumbies prop James Slipper being set to become the first Australian to reach 200 Super Rugby caps, the broader rivalry between the Cantabrians and the ACTarians is one of the most storied in Super Rugby history, spanning over 30 seasons and featuring two iconic grand finals (1 win each). Overall, the Crusaders hold a significant lead, having won 23 of the 31 meetings since 1996. In more recent history, in a ‘heartstopper’ last round donk-on in Canberra in May last year the Cru beat the Donkeys 33–31 with the win leapfrogging the Kiwis to second place on the ladder for the 2025 finals.

I expect this to be the match of the weekend and my tip is for the Donkeys to do it for Jimmy Slips.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Chay Fihaki, Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Sevu Reece, Rivez Reihana, Noah Hotham, Christian Lio-Willie, Ethan Blackadder, Dom Gardiner, Jamie Hannah, Antonio Shalfoon, Fletcher Newell, George Bell, Finlay Brewis. Replacements: Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams, Seb Calder, Tahlor Cahill, Corey Kellow, Louis Chapman, Taha Kemara, Leicester Fainga’anuku

Brumbies: Andy Muirhead, Ollie Sapsford, Kadin Pritchard, David Feliuai, Corey Toole, Declan Meredith, Ryan Lonergan, Charlie Cale, Rory Scott, Rob Valetini, Cadeyrn Neville, Lachie Shaw, Rhys van Nek, Billy Pollard, James Slipper. Replacements: Liam Bowron, Blake Schoupp, Tevita Alatini, Toby Macpherson, Luke Reimer, Klayton Thorn, Tane Edmed, Hudson Creighton

Referee:Ben O’Keeffe Assistant Referees: Maggie Cogger-Orr, Warwick Lahmert TMO: Richard Kelly

Super Rugby Round 2 Injured and Unavailables list HERE

Not a weekend to miss

Around the country…

There are plenty of clubs ripping into pre-season about now, and a few 7s and 10s tournaments to get around as well…

Kiama 7s: The 54th Kiama Sevens tournament will be held at the Kiama Showground on Saturday, 28 February commencing at 8:00am. The Kiama Sevens Cup is presented to the Champion Club with Plate presentation for the runners-up. Always one of the dead-set pres-eason stalwarts and best events, it’s one of those weekends to not be missed. Enquiries HERE

Cowra 10s: The Twilight Tens as it’s known is set for 7 March this year and is a premier pre-season rugby union tournament in the thriving regional metropolis of Cowra, some 300km west of Sydney via the Bathurst and Blayney route. First run in 1992 by Bill Rowlands and a few other reprobates after being inspired by a 10-a-side match at the Hong Kong Sevens, it’s widely regarded as the first 10-a-side competition established in Australia (although the Kapooka 10s might have something to say about that). But whatever its origins, it’s a fast-paced tournament typically drawing over 20 teams across men’s and women’s divisions from regions including Dubbo, Wagga, Canberra and even the odd Sydney outfit. Generally played well into the evenings given the heat before adjourning to the Imperial Hotel, it’s a cracker of a weekend for either a trot or a watch. Get on it.

Personally, I like 10’s. It’s got far more structure and is a bit more in the rugby spirit of having a spot for everyone than 7’s. But that’s just me I guess.

Cowra 10’s details. Well worth the trip.

Well that’s enough of a smorgasbord for this week, comrades. I hope you have a cracker of a weekend and get around your local club.

Play hard. Run straight. Tackle brave.