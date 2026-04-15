Furzday Fuzz – 16 April 26

Hello Cobbers and welcome aboard for another meander through the rugby landscape. Being Thursday, we’ll have a bit of a gander at the upcoming fixtures and team sheets for this weekend’s round of Super Rugby Pacific before diving into a bit of ‘around the grounds’ action from the far-flung places not usually covered by the national media. But before we get to that, you can bring yourself up to speed with all the weeks events by checking out how Brissy covered off last weekend’s matches HERE, RAWFy compiled his team of the week HERE and Yowie had some kind and considerate words for his favourite Waratahs HERE. And also, here’s a huge ‘welcome aboard’ to Robert W with his opening cranial contribution HERE – may it first of many.

And for those interested, this week’s banner pic shows an action shot from Round 2 of the South Australian competition last weekend when the Woodville Wasps and Port Adelaide Pirates got it on with the result going to the Porties by 26-14.

Penrith in Div 3 Sydney Subbies – starting their journey back

Super Rugby Round 10

We’ve five matches this weekend, split with two on Friday night and three on Saturday. Personally, I would love to have a Sunday night game played as part of the Super schedule as it seems to me to be an open slot, free of any competing rugba leeg or AFL or indeed anything of TV viewing significance. I think there’s a real commercial and exposure opportunity for us to exploit.

The challenge of course is TV scheduling, particularly around Perth. But, for me, this makes moving a game to Sunday night even more preferable to give folk that little extra time to handle the distance. This week is the classic example, a Saturday evening game in Perth means a 10:00pm screening in Sydney (where the local market is) and a midnight screening in Christchurch (where the visiting team hails from). It’s not far off the old South African touring matches times. Alternatively, if the match was (say) a 6:00pm Sunday night game in Perth, that would be 8:00pm in Sydney and 10:00pm in Christchurch with no one else in the mix as competition – manna from heaven for the spectator and the advertiser alike.

Albury Steamers Rugby – still swinging punches on the border.

I know some folk may also not like the way it compresses recovery time for the athletes in the following week, and I’m not entirely unsympathetic to that argument particularly in a game where they already travel so much more than their RL and AFL rivals. But that said, that’s why we have scheduling software! To me, a Sunday night match means a Saturday evening match the next week, either 5:00pm if back home or 7:30pm if on the road.

So for me, the gap is there. Go through it, man!

Canberra John Dent Rd1 results

And speaking of gaps, with Moana going the way of the dinosaur (see announcement HERE), does this provide the opportunity to align with the new test windows while also shifting Super Rugby to a more manageable, traditional and marketable 10 team competition of two complete rounds and a Top4 finals series? I would suggest so. Or do we swap Fiji and Moana about between Oz and NZ and put a reincarnated/rebranded Moana into western Sydney or Newcastle/Gosford?

Anyway, let’s get into the details of the upcoming weekend. The Ins and Outs list HERE and with no further ado…

The table as it stands…

Blues v Highlanders at 5:00pm (AEDT) on Friday, 17 April from Eden Park, Auckland

The rivalry between Auckland and Otago is among the most enduring in New Zealand rugby. It dates back to their first clash in 1877, a fittingly gritty contest that ended 0–0. Over time, the matchup has come to embody a classic contrast: Auckland’s expansive, big city flair against Otago’s regional, uncompromising, forward-driven style. As such, their encounters have often been hard-fought and intense. One of the most memorable came at Carisbrook in 1991 when Otago beat Auckland 17–6 on their way to securing their first National Provincial Championship title. Another landmark moment followed in 2011 when Otago triumphed 32–25 at Eden Park—claiming their first win at the venue since 1976.

Regarding Super rugby, there have been 46 head to heads with 28 going Blue and 18 to the Landers with the biggest win/loss being the 60-20 Blues Bros victory in 2023. Looking at their last five head-to-heads, the Blues hold the stick by four wins to one. Further, the Blues have won their last eight Super matches against the Landers as the home team, and have won seven of their last eight Super matches at Eden Park against all comers. So form is on the Blues Bros side. That said, the Landers defeated the Blues 29-21 when they last met, in February 2025, and won their last away game comfortably (39-19 v Moana) so they have every right to be confident.

All up, the Blues are in third spot while the Landers are in seventh and this far into a season that’s a fair reflection. So, while the Dunedians outside backs are on fire and Timmy Tavatavanawai is steamrolling folk all over the place, the Blues and their all-conquering maul will win this one.

BLUES (1-15): Mason Tupaea, Bradley Slater, Marcel Renata, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Sam Darry, Anton Segner, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Codemeru Vai, Xavi Taele, AJ Lam, Cole Forbes, Zarn Sullivan

Replacements: Kurt Eklind, Ben Ake, Sam Matenga, Josh Beehre, Torian Barnes, Malachi Wrampling, Taufa Funaki, Pita Akhi

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot (co-c), Jack Taylor, Angus Ta’avao, Te Kemaka Howden, Mitch Dunshea, Sean Withy, Veveni Lasaqa, Nikora Broughton, Adam Lennox, Cameron Millar, Jona Nareki, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-c), Taniela Tele’a, Caleb Tangitau, Taine Robinson

Replacements: Soane Vikena, Josh Bartlett, Saula Ma’u, Oliver Haig, Lucas Casey, Folau Fakatava, Xavier Tito-Harris, Finn Hurley

Referee: Jordan Way

Townsville & District table after round 1.

Waratahs v Moana at 7:30pm (AEST) on Friday, 17 April from Allianz Stadium, Moore Park, Sydney

This should be a cake walk for the Waratahs, and that’s precisely why it won’t be. Firstly, the Tahs are at home, in the prime-time Friday night slot, going head to head with the rugba-leeg competition. In terms of the business of rugby this is just the sort of serious fixture that NSW need to rise to. Secondly, they are playing against a team that has won only one match this season, is dead last on the table and who has just been announced as being on their last legs of existence. All things being equal, the Tahs should be having the Moaners on toast and turn it into a rugby spectacle in front of a healthy crowd and present it as a worthy counter offer for TV eyes and advertisers.

But, all things are not equal. Firstly, watch for the Moaners to bounce as many teams do once their backs are against the wall. Be it the sacking of a coach, an illness or some other team disaster, the ‘bad news bounce’ effect in sport is very real, and having their impending franchise implosion made public should/would be just the trigger for such a ‘bounce’ performance. Secondly, the Moaners will have some confidence given Waratahs are the ONLY side the Moaners have a winning record against, having pinched the chocolates in three of their four clashes to date. And thirdly, the Tahs are almost as famous as the Irish for losing matches they should win.

I say this match has banana skin written all over it for the Tahs, especially with a pair of ex-Royals in the crowd to boot, who will 100% be looking to take (then flog) some pics in the sheds after.

My tip – Moaners to win in the upset of the round.

WARATAHS (1-15): Tom Lambert, Ethan Dobbins, Daniel Botha, Matt Philip (c), Miles Amatosero, Angus Scott-Young, Charlie Gamble, Pete Samu, Jake Gordon, Jack Debreczeni, Max Jorgensen, Lawson Creighton, Joey Walton, Andrew Kellaway, Sid Harvey

Replacements: Folau Fainga’a, Isaac Kailea, Siosifa Amone, Angus Blyth, Clem Halaholo, Jamie Adamson, Teddy Wilson, Triston Reilly

MOANA (1-15): Abraham Pole, Millennium Sanerivi, Chris Apoua, Tom Savage, Veikoso Poloniati, Miracle Faiilagi (c), Semisi Paea, Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, Melani Matavao, Patrick Pellegrini, Glen Vaihu, Tevita Latu, Solomon Alaimalo, Tuna Tuitama, William Havili

Replacements: Samiuela Moli, Malakai Hala-Ngatai, Paula Latu, Jimmy Tupou, Ola Tauelangi, Jonathan Taumateine, Faletoi Peni, Tyler Pulini

Referee: Angus Mabey

Harden always has a full calendar.

Chiefs v Hurricanes at 5:00pm (AEST) on Saturday, 18 April from FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Firstly, put this match in your diary as one not to miss because the rivalry between the Waikato Chiefs and the Wellington Hurricanes is one of the most competitive in Super Rugby, defined by explosive attacking play, fearsome defence and generally sublime skills. And this match will be no different as the two table-toppers get stuck into each other. Truthfully, some of the best rugby you’ll ever see played anywhere has been between these two. Historically, the Canes hold a slight edge in total wins, but the Chiefs have frequently ended the other’s title hopes in memorable matches, such as in the Wallace Sititi-inspired 30–19 win by Waikato in the 2024 semi-final.

In terms of their last five head to heads, it’s three wins to the Canes, including in their last encounter in May 2025 35-17. Further, the Windy Ones have won 11 of their last 13 Super games overall, including their last five in a row, reaching +50 points scored in three of those last five outings. So the Canes are on fire. But the Waikatonians are no schmucks having won four of their five games against teams from New Zealand this year and being on a three-game winning streak while holding their opposition to fewer than 20 points each match. That said, the Hamiltonians have not won four games straight in two years.

For me, the Canes are in first spot for well-deserved reasons and so should continue on their winning ways, even if they do have twice the injury list of the Chiefs.

CHIEFS (1-15): Ollie Norris, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Dyer, Josh Lord, Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson (c), Simon Parker, Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Kyren Taumoefolau, Reon Paul, Quinn Tupaea, Leroy Carter, Liam Coombes-Fabling

Replacements: Brodie McAlister, Jared Proffit, Reuben O’Neill, Fiti Sa, Kaylum Boshier, Wallace Sititi, Xavier Roe, Josh Jacomb

HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numia, Asafo Aumua, Pasilio Tosi, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Warner Dearns, Devan Flanders, Du’Plessis Kirifi (co-c), Peter Lakai, Cam Roigard, Ruben Love, Fehi Fineanganofo, Jordie Barrett (co-c), Billy Proctor, Josh Moorby, Callum Harkin

Replacements: Jacob Devery, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Tevita Mafileo, Caleb Delany, Brad Shields, Brayden Iose, Ereatara Enari, Jone Rova

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

Victorian Dewar round 1 results – Quins as dominant as ever.

Brumbies v Drua at 7:30pm (AEST) on Saturday, 18 April from Bruce Stadium, Canberra

The Brumbies held a perfect record against the Drua, winning their first six encounters, until last month came along when the Drua snapped this streak and put paid to the Actarians in true chaos-rugby style by 42-27 in Fortress Fiji. That said, in Canberra on Saturday night the Drua are facing their greatest hoodoo, travel. To flesh that out a bit, the Drua have lost their last 14 consecutive Super matches in Oz and you have to go back to round 3 in 2022 to find the only time they’ve beaten an Aussie team in Aus, the Rebels, 31-26.

But it’s not all doom and gloom for the magicians as the Druids have played some good footy of late. They’ve made 196 tackle breaks so far this season (third highest) and their piggies make the most breaks of anyone as a group (11.6 per match). Further, their fame for offloading in contact is well earned and is best emulated by Virimi Vakatawa who is averaging better than two per game. And to be fair, the Donkeys have had their woes recently, losing three of their last five home games and being unable to ‘go on’ with matches and establish good points differentials.

But all that said, with this match being played in Canberra on a Saturday night, with a near full-strength squad and the temperature well down in Fijian-unfriendly single digits, the fourth placed Brumbies really should rack up a veritable cricket score against the ninth placed Drua.

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa, Nick Frost, Lachlan Shaw, Rob Valetini, Luke Reimer, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Ryan Lonergan (c), Declan Meredith, Corey Toole, David Feliuai, Kadin Pritchard, Ollie Sapsford, Tom Wright

Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Blake Schoupp, Darcy Breen, Toby MacPherson, Rory Scott, Klayton Thorn, Tane Edmed, Andy Muirhead

DRUA (1-15): Emosi Tuqiri, Zuriel Togiatama, Samuela Tawake, Temo Mayanavanua (c), Isoa Nasilasila, Etonia Waqa, Kitione Salawa, Isoa Tuwai, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Manasa Mataele, Virimi Vakatava, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Isikeli Basiyalo, Isikeli Rabitu

Replacements: Kavaia Tagivetaua, Penaia Cakobau, Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Joseva Tamani, Simione Kuruvoli, Kemu Valetini, Inia Tabuavou

Referee: James Doleman

Dubbo Kangaroos v Orange City results from last weekend.

Force v Crusaders at 10:00pm (AEST) on Saturday, 18 April from HBF Park, Perth

The rivalry between the Crusaders and the Western Force has historically been dominated by the New Zealand powerhouse, though the Force have occasionally pulled off major upsets, including a franchise-defining 37-15 victory in 2024. That said, the Cru did rectify the situation next time out with a 55–33 win which included a five try swag by Macca Springer.

In the positives for the Forcies, they’ve led at half-time in four of their last six Super matches, they can put themselves in the frame to win. And with a very proficient defensive lineout and a good tackle success rate, they’ve proved a tough outfit to crack. Against that, the Cru are having a difficult spell by their standards, highlighted by winning only two of their last seven Super matches in Australia, conceding at least 31 points in every one of those seven games, and most recently coming off their 26-31 loss to the Reds in Brisbane last weekend. So the Forcies are in with a chance.

But against that, the Forcies have dropped their last two matches at home and also dropped last week when it was a game they were well in the frame to win. You just can’t do that against teams like the Cru, especially when they’ll be stinging after their loss to the Queenslanders. Cru to win even with Zac Lomax on the wing for the Forcies.

FORCE (1-15): Tom Robertson, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Misinale Epenisa, Jeremy Williams (c), Darcy Swain, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Carlo Tizzano, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Henry Robertson, Ben Donaldson, Dylan Pietsch, Bayley Kuenzle, George Bridge, Zac Lomax, Mac Grealy

Replacements: Nic Dolly, Sef Fa’agase, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Franco Molina, Will Harris, Nathan Hastie, Hamish Stewart, Kurtley Beale

CRUSADERS (1-15): Finlay Brewis, George Bell, Seb Calder, Tahlor Cahill, Jamie Hannah, Dom Gardiner, Johnny Lee, Christian Lio-Willie (c), Louis Chapman, Taha Kemara, Macca Springer, Dallas McLeod, Leciester Fainga’anuku, Chay Fihaki, Johnny McNicholl

Replacements: Manumaua Leitu, George Bower, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Will Tucker, Corey Kellow, Noah Hotham, Rivez Reihana, Sevu Reece

Referee: Reuben Keane

Warren Rugby packing out the dance card.

Around the campfires…

As noted a few weeks back, the Cauliflower Club is having a day out with the Young Yabbies and the Young Yabbie Old Boys this coming weekend out in the NSW Country Central West Rugby Union South West Fuel Centre Cup and I thought to share an update regarding what’s happening in Young NSW this weekend:

Four man Ambrose is confirmed for Friday afternoon – 12:30pm for a 1:00pm tee off. Spots are still available if you’re quick. Contact Fin Martin (0418 402 572) to secure your spot.

Australian Raptors Rugby Academy juniors coaching clinic is on for Saturday morning from 10:00am – 11:30am @ Cranfield Oval.

Women’s exhibition match will kick-off at 1:45pm

Yabbies Old Boys v Cauliflower Club kickoff scheduled for 2:30pm

Men KO against Harden Red Devils 3:30pm

3:30pm Unfortunately the Gala Dinner has had to be shelved and the festivities relocated to the Australian Hotel. But not to worry as with presentations, live band, live auction, and the general bonhomie expected, it will be a rip snorta of an evening nonetheless.

The Yabbies men’s team started their 2026 NSW Country Central West Rugby Union South West Fuels Cup season well last weekend with a 34-7 Friday night under lights win over Grenfell Panthers at RB Bembrick Field in Grenfell. That said, the evening didn’t go all the visitors way as the local Grenfell Pink Panthers women’s team over-powered the Yabbettes by 43-7. But the women’s result aside, Yabbies coach Matty Tonkin will be looking forward to the clash with the Harden lads this coming weekend at home, particularly given Harden’s early good form in downing the West Wyalong Weevils in their Round 1 match last weekend by 79-0 indicates the Devils won’t be a pushover by any means.

As for the Old Boys charity fixture, according to social media updates from Cauliflower Emperor Swagman, in scenes eerily reminiscent of the infamous training camp debacles of Lithgow in 2018 and Rabbit Trap Hotel in 2022, embattled and recently re-hired Cauliflower coach Col Le Fleur has reportedly been sacked (again). Specific details are unconfirmed and highly suspect, but general allegations are that an ‘intimate indiscretion’, involving what squad insiders described as ‘another deeply unnecessary situation involving a naked Tik Tok dance, a CCXV front rower, and a pet Yabbie named Doug’ may have occurred. Unconfirmed eyewitness accounts did indicate Supercoach as allegedly not taking the news well and last seen looking somewhat dishevelled while driving the team’s 1983 Toyota Hiace bus away from the Wade Hotel in Leeton in the small hours of an undisclosed morning.

That said, Swagman is reportedly non-plussed by the situation, adding ‘Look, we’ve got a game to play, a team bus to find, a huge bar tab at The Wade to pay, 20 front rowers in our squad of 30 and at least three blokes who may be playing for the opposition… so yeah, it’s just another tour for us’.

There’s commitment for you. Enough talk. Let’s get it on.

Toowoomba Bears Rugby getting into it this weekend.

Elsewhere, the Coonamble Rams in the NSW Country Western Plains Rugby Union (WPRU) competition are keen to get out the news that their 70th Anniversary Dinner scheduled for Saturday, 27 June at the showgrounds has proven to be so popular that the event is SOLD OUT! Accordingly, punters should beware of fake sites and other vagabonds indicating that there were still tickets for sale (really?). Apparently, the only way to get a ticket is to put yourself on the wait list via the link HERE.

The evening itself looks to be a cracker with the $120 ticket including:

🍺 Complimentary drink ticket upon arrival (beer or wine)

🍖 Three course meal from Relish Catering

🎤 Guest Speaker being ex-Wallaby Stirling Mortlock AM

🎸 Band being Ballz n All

🚌 Complimentary travel within town limits on offer for those so disposed and in need thereof

🍾 Drinks from Josephine’s Cocktails in addition to a fully licensed bar

I’m not surprised they sold out.

The organising committee is keen to thank everyone who has bought a ticket, they’re pleased as punch to have sold out and want to assure everyone they are on the hunt for a bigger venue so that everyone can be there! So stand by for more updates. This is going to be HUGE!

Coonamble Rams – clearly setting the hospitality pace

And speaking of huge events, Uni of Newcastle Rugby, up in Hunter Rugby Premiership, is keen to tell everyone to save the date of 9 May given it’s their Ladies Day. Scheduled for their round 5 clash against Cooks Hill Brown Snakes at the Uni’s Bernie Curran Oval, it’s sure to be a big day of footy, frocks, fun, bubbles and laughter in the sun

The $60 tickets include:

Tamburlaine wine tasting on entry (2 glasses to get the day started)

Tamburlaine wine tasting on entry (2 glasses to get the day started) Grazing table to snack on

Grazing table to snack on 3 hour drinks package from 2:30–5:30 pm

3 hour drinks package from 2:30–5:30 pm Plus there will be the requisite raffle prizes and ticket details coming soon… with the musical entertainment yet to be named but always first class.

So grab your girls, pick your outfits and get ready for one of the best days on the calendar!

Seahorses Ladies Day. I’m biting my tongue.

And to close out the week, it’s grand to see the Wellington Red Backs in the NSW Country Central West Rugby Union competition, fielding a second grade for the first time since 2006. After a too long hiatus, and in a country rugby environment well used to seeing teams disappear rather than re-emerge, it’s grand to see the recently resurgent Wellingtonians strong enough to commit to the extra team. The honour of welcoming the Wellington Ressies to the fold went to the Mudgee Wombats who travelled the requisite hour or so west along the Gulgong Road for an otherwise full day’s rugby at Rygate Park, Wellington. And the rugby gods did certainly smile by granting the Red Backs a well-earned and somewhat poetic 19-15 win.

May it be their first of many.

Round 1 results from the Mudgee FB site of their clash with Wellington.

That’ll do me for this week I reckon. I hope you all get on down to your local club this weekend and get involved by running a touch line, turning a sausage, manning the gate, selling a beer, buying a few more beers, having a rum and generally be part of something bigger than yourself. They need you and you need it, so get on it. As for me, I’ll be strapping on the boots for trial match #2 of the 2026 season as I count down and prepare myself for round 1 on ANZAC Day of my 48th season of traipsing among the tulips. You’d think I would’ve learnt by now, eh? Apparently not.

Say ‘Hi’ to your mum for me.

Play hard. Run straight. Tackle brave.