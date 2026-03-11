Furzday Fuzz – 12 March 26

Hey Funsters, and welcome to another edition of Nutta’s meanderings. For those looking to catch up on the previous weekend, I can only recommend BrizStars War & Peace HERE and for Team of the Week and other associated stuff, check out RAWFy’s weekly bit HERE. And as per usual, the utterances of Yowza, particularly his balanced and refined view of the benefits of RugbaLeeg converts, can be found HERE. All are well worth the read.

Just for something completely different, I’ll dive into a look at the upcoming 6 Nations fixtures firstly, move over to have a week peak under the bonnet of Super Rugby and close out with a gander around a few of the country fires burning brightly, or in a few cases a bit soggy after last weekend.

And for those so interested, this week’s banner pic is of the Perry Predators (steady Yowie) who turned out at the Cowra Twilight 10’s last weekend shedding blood, spilling port and being brothers in the Shakesperean manner. Huzzah!

So without further ado…

Bogan Bulls v Hay Cutters trial day – only 5hrs drive on the Kidman Way…

6 Nations – the final round

Well blow me sideways and call me Persian if last weekend didn’t well and truly give us some “Where were you when…?” moments as the Jocks rolled the Frogs and the Azzurri did a proper Italian job on the Soap Dodgers! Ok, the Paddy’s versus Jones match was a bit more predictable, but even that had a fair share of surprises with not just a try for the ages (HERE) but more so the Jones defence for large chunks of the match was exemplary if even only to restore some pride in a flagging Dragons jersey.

Current 6Nations table

What has all that accomplished? Well it gives us a three-way title battle between France, Scotland, and Ireland coming into the weekend and the permutations go something like this:

For France to win (playing England):

Win: A bonus-point win (scoring 4+ tries) guarantees the title.

Regular Win: Wins the title as long as Scotland does not achieve a bonus-point win plus over-coming the +58 scoring difference gap.

Draw/Loss: Can still win if Ireland and Scotland draw or lose their match, and France picks up enough losing bonus points to stay ahead on points difference

For Scotland to win (playing Ireland):

Bonus-Point Win: They must beat Ireland with a bonus point and hope France fails to get a bonus point win against England.

Points Difference: If they finish level on points with France, they must overcome a 58-point deficit in scoring difference.

Loss: Any defeat to Ireland ends their title hopes

For Ireland to win (playing Scotland):

Bonus-Point Win: Requires a bonus-point win over Scotland AND an England victory over France.

Points Difference: If they win without a bonus point, they need France to lose without gaining any bonus points.

Draw/Loss: A draw or loss puts them out

So France really should win this. Not only should they beat the English by a cricket score, but even if they lose to the Dodgers, the plus and minus computations of bonus points required by Ireland and Scotland are just too complicated to rely on. And the deliciousness of all this will be Irish fans supporting England. But stranger things have happened!

Now to the matches to play…

Gatton v Albies Trials last weekend

Ireland v Scotland on Sunday 15 March at 1am (Syd) from Lansdowne Road, Dublin

After 143 test matches between these two since 1877, the Paddy’s have the nudge over the Jocks by 72 wins to 66 (with 5 draws) as they have donked it out for the Centenary Quaich. When played in Ireland, the victory tally is 39 wins to the locals versus 26 wins to the visitors. And of more recent times, Ireland has won the last 11 encounters straight. So history is on the Paddy’s side.

Given the consequences of any victory were already discussed above, it’s fair to say both teams will be primed for this given the stakes. So for me, it all comes down to recent form and this is where I am perplexed. Ireland haven’t been convincing at all. They look to me like a team past their peak. But they defy all that because they are winning and are somehow 3rd on the WR rankings. Comparatively, Scotland has been mercurial, with a pack punching well above weight thus giving the Maestro Wee Finn Russell space and time to weave the magic required for Sione ‘Scotty’ Tuipulotu et al to careen through gaps. But that strength is their weakness – shut down Russell (somehow) and the game is over.

Thus my tip is Ireland. They have the form, they have the broader squad with threats spread wider across the park and they are at home. While the Scots are good and I would dearly love them to win, they are too heavily reliant on Russell, and so too suspect to be shut down by a canny Irish unit on home turf.

No teams named at publication.

Blue Mountain Goats – a powerhouse in Div1 Sydney Subbies

Wales v Italy on Sunday 15 March at 3.40am (Syd) from Millenium Stadium, Cardiff

Wales and Italy have contested 34 test matches since their first meeting in 1994 and while Wales has historically dominated the fixture, Italy has won three of the last four encounters including the 22-15 win last time out and their 24-21 win over the Jones at their last visit to Cardiff.

Despite the gallantry of the Welsh loss last weekend and all indications that they may have finally turned a performance-corner, I just can’t tip against the Azzurri at the moment given their momentum and their new-found ability to push past 60min and close out games. Anyone with a Ferrari at tighthead who is winning MOTM awards is getting my nod. Forza Italia.

No teams named at publication,

Women’s rugby upcoming events in Western Plains

France v England on Sunday 15 March at 7am (Syd) from Stade de France, Paris

‘Le Crunch’ has occurred 111 times since their first engagement in Paris back on March 22, 1906. England won that first outing by a resounding 35–8 and have added 60 further victories to France’s 44 (and 6 draws) since. In the last 5 years, the French have won 3 to the English 2, including the spectacular 26-25 pick-pocketing by the Dodgers at Twickenham last year. Within that last five meets, it’s interesting to note the victor has always been the home side.

And so to this year, with the Dodgers on a 3-match losing streak off the back of their historic 23-18 first-ever loss to Italy last week, and the Frogs stinging from their 50-40 schemozzle of a loss to the Scots last week in Edinburgh. For me, it’s the Le Coq who will surely bounce back the better. They have the skill, the class across the park and the recent form to just know that, now that their annual surrender-match is behind them and the Championship is on the line, they will be in a mood to roar out in front of a salivating local crowd to dismember whosoever will show up. Whosoever will be in front of them to take that Gallic train head on? An English mob, likely full of courage, but minus a sense of direction, any confidence and so likely minus a clue. Asterix & Obelix to have a day out.

England: Elliot Daly, Tom Roebuck, Tommy Freeman, Seb Atkinson, Cadan Murley, Fin Smith, Ben Spencer, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Maro Itoje, Alex Coles, Ollie Chessum, Guy Pepper, Ben Earl

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Bevan Rodd, Trevor Davison, Chandler Cunningham-South, Sam Underhill, Henry Pollock, Jack van Poortvliet, Marcus Smith,

France: not named at publication

Singleton Red Bulls information evening

Super Rugby Week 5

Well what a difference a week makes eh? While the Brums still hold onto top spot somehow after completely losing their minds and fumbling what appeared to be an unlosable game 10min from full time against the Reds, we have seen the quality of Chiefs, Canes and Blues all predictably force their way up table as the Tarts fell down it. I can’t help but think the coming weeks will see the Reds and the Cru also ascend the ranks, but only time and good footy will tell that.

But anyhoo, to this week’s fixtures…

Super Rugby table as of today…

Hurricanes v Force on Friday 13 March at 5pm (Syd) from McLean Park, Napier

Historically, the Canes have dominated this matchup, winning 11 of their 13 regular season encounters since 2006. That said, in a “Super Point” thriller last year in their last encounter, Force fly-half Ben Donaldson levelled the scores in the 79th minute, only for both teams to then miss clinching drop goals in extra time, including a strike by Hurricanes’ Ruben Love that hit the post after the final siren to leave the final score at 17 a-piece.

Last weekend, the Forcies were gallant in going down to the Landers 39-31, but ultimately they still switch off after 60min and are still in the doldrums away from home, whereas the Canes will be a bit shirty they only put 57pts on the Moaners last weekend.

So at 2 wins from 3 starts for 11pts and a +77 points differential, the Wellingtonians are shaping up as a proper contender at 3rd on table, whereas the Forcies are a measly 1 from 4 for 4pts and in 2nd last spot. Canes to take it easily.

HURRICANES (1-15): Pouri Rakete-Stones, Jacob Devery, Pasilio Tosi, Caleb Delany, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brad Shields, Du’Plessis Kirifi (co-c), Devan Flanders, Cam Roigard, Callum Harkin, Fehi Fineanganofo, Jordie Barrett (co-c), Jone Rova, Bailyn Sullivan, Josh Moorby

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia, Tyrel Lomax, Warner Dearns, Brayden Iose, Jordi Viljoen, Ruben Love, Riley Higgins

FORCE (1-15): Tom Robertson, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Jeremy Williams (c), Darcy Swain, Will Harris, Carlo Tizzano, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Henry Robertson, Ben Donaldson, Bayley Kuenzle, Kurtley Beale, George Bridge, Darby Lancaster, Max Burey

Replacements: Nic Dolly, Marley Pearce, Misinale Epenisa, Franco Molina, Lopeti Faifua, Nathan Hastie, Taj Annan, Hamish Stewart

Referee: Todd Petrie

The annual Luke McCue Cup between Crookwell Old Dogs vs Goulburn is nigh…

Drua v Brumbies on Saturday 14 March at 2.30pm (Syd) from Govind Park, Ba Town

The Brumbies have historically dominated this fixture, having won all six of their previous Super encounters. However, recent matches have become increasingly competitive and with this event being in the unknown surrounds of Ba Town (sounds a bit Mad Max III to me), this may be a Druids ambush if the Donkeys are at all complacent.

The Drua had last weekend off, but did knock over the otherwise highly fancied Canes 25-20 the week before at home. So while they clearly have discipline issues, they can play particularly if/when the local weather gets wild and sloppy. Against that, the Actarians will be filthy about dropping their bikkies against the Reds last weekend and will be looking for a ruthless meat & potato game to get their train back on track.

So for me, the table-topping 3 from 4 Donkeys really should win against the 1 from 3 and 9th placed Druids. But weather and home team penalty counts will play a big part as they always do in Fiji. I’m tipping Brumbies but not holding my breath.

DRUA (1-15): Haereiti Hetet, Zuriel Togiatama, Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Nasilasila, Etonia Waqa, Motikiai Murray, Elia Canakaivata, Frank Lomani (c), Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Ponipate Loganimasi, Isikeli Rabitu, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Joji Nasova, Iliasia Droasese

Replacements: Sairusi Ravudi, Emosi Tuqiri, Peni Ravai, Vilive Miramira, Kitione Salawa, Isoa Tuwai, Isaak Fines-Leleiwasa, Iosefo Namoce

BRUMBIES (1-15): Lington Ieli, Billy Pollard, Darcy Breen, Nick Frost, Toby Macpherson, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Luke Reimer, Rob Valetini, Klayton Thorn, Tane Edmed, Kye Oates, David Feliuai, Kadin Pritchard, Corey Toole, Andy Muirhead (c)

Replacements: Liam Bowrn, Blake Schoupp, Tevita Alatini, Lachie Shaw, Rory Scott, Ryan Lonergan, Declan Meredith, Hudson Creighton

Referee: Paul Williams

Molong Magpies looking to continue their 2025 form into 2026…

Crusaders v Highlanders on Saturday 14 March at 5pm (Syd) from Apollo Stadium, Christchurch

Historically, the Cru have been the dominant force in this rivalry with 31 wins compared to the Landers 12 (plus 2 draws). Of more recent note, in the last 5yrs the Cru have won 5 of 8. But in their last meeting in February this year, the Otago lads won 25-23 (their first win vs Cru since 2024).

As it stands now, the 2 from 4 and 7th placed Landers sit one spot above the 1 from 4 Cru, so the Otago lads should be tipped on form. But we all know the Christchurchians are coming – they are just too good to not be. So I’m tipping Cru.

CRUSADERS (1-15): Finlay Brewis, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell, Antonio Shalfoon, Tahlor Cahill, Ethan Blackadder, Johnny Lee, Christian Lio-Willie, Noah Hotham, Rivez Reihana, Sevu Reece, David Havili (c), Braydon Ennor, Chay Fihaki, Will Jordan

Replacements: George Bell, George Bower, Seb Calder, Will Tucker, Xavier Saifoloi, Kyle Preston, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Dallas McLeod

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot, Jack Taylor, Angus Ta’avao, Tomas Lavanini, Mitch Dunshea, Te Kamaka Howden, Sean Withy (co-c), Lucas Casey, Folau Fakatava, Cameron Millar, Jona Nareki, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-c), Tanielu Tele’a, Caleb Tangitau, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Replacements: Soana Viekna, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Rohan Wingham, Oli Haig, Nikora Broughton, Veveni Lasaqa, Adam Lennox, Reesjan Pasiota

Referee: Jordan Way

Townesvill & District Rugby Union Musters

Reds v Waratahs on Saturday 14 March at 7.30pm (Syd) from Suncorp, Brisvegas

Like all good sibling rivalries, this one has serious history behind it after these two first got it on way back on 12 August 1882, at the SCG, with the Tarts taking the day 28-4. As such, this wee donk-on pre-dates major global sporting traditions like the Ashes and the Bledisloe Cup. Interestingly, there appears to be no absolute 100% record of the true balance of wins/losses between the two, however the consensus is that it’s about 170 wins to the Tarts and about 80 wins to the Pinkos. However, since professionalism and Super rugby inception in 1996, the current head to head is locked at 20 wins a-piece. More recently, in their last six meetings of the Templeton Cup since 2023 it’s three wins a-piece. But most recent form is telling in that the Tarts have won the last two meets including a comprehensive 36-12 win in Rd1 of this year. So this weekend is a chance to lay down a definitive marker in a relationship where table positions mean nowt.

For me, the Tarts were woefully disappointing last weekend, conceding 59 points to the Canes, whereas the Reds showed true dogged guts to stay in the game and make their own luck after an initial 90min delay to the game and then letting the Donks skip away to a handy lead.

So given the Pinko’s are at home and are on a high versus the Tarts who are for all appearances suffering from their usual failure to live up to expectations after early season promise, I’m tipping Reds.

REDS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Seru Uru, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Joe Brial, Fraser McReight (c), Harry Wilson, Louis Werchon, Carter Gordon, Tim Ryan, Isaac Henry, Josh Flook, Filipo Daugunu, Jock Campbell

Replacements: Richie Asiata, George Blake, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Hamish Muller, Vaiuta Latu, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Treyvon Pritchard

WARATAHS (1-15): Tom Lambert, Ethan Dobbins, Daniel Botha, Matt Philip (c), Angus Blyth, Clem Halaholo, Charlie Gamble, Pete Samu, Jake Gordon, Jack Debreczeni, Sid Harvey, Joey Walton, Triston Reilly, Max Jorgensen, James Hendren

Replacements: Ioane Moananu, Isaac Kailea, Siosifa Amone, Miles Amatosero, Leafi Talataina, Teddy Wilson, Lawson Creighton, Harry Potter

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

Orange City rugby musters in the NSW Central West

Blues v Moana on Sunday 15 March at 1.30pm (Syd) from Eden Park, Auckland

The Blues have historically dominated this Auckland “cross-town” rivalry, winning four of their five regular-season meetings since Moana Pasifika joined Super Rugby Pacific in 2022. However, Moana Pasifika secured a historic 27–21 breakthrough victory in May 2025, marking their first-ever win against the Blues.

But all that said, one just has to look at the table to see the truth of it: the Moaners are 1 from 4 with a differential of -77 to be dead last while the Blues Bros are 2 from 4, but at least with a positive differential to be 4th on ladder. So in the battle of Auckland City versus North Auckland, it will be the Blues Bros who carry the day.

BLUES (1-15): Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Kurt Eklund, Marcel Renata, Josh Beehre, Sam Darry, Anton Segner, Dalton Papali’i (c), Hoskins Sotutu, Sam Nock, Beauden Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Xavi Taele, AJ Lam, Codemeru Vai, Cole Forbes

Replacements: James Mullan, Mason Tupaea, Sam Matenga, Laghlan McWhannell, Malachi Wrampling, Taufa Funaki, Pita Akhi, Zarn Sullivan

MOANA (1-15): Tito Tuipulotu, Millennium Sanerivi, Atu Moli, Tom Savage, Allan Craig, Miracle Faiilagi (c), Semisi Paea, Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, Augustine Pulu, Patrick Pellegrini, Glen Vaihu, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Tevita Latu, Tevita Ofa, William Havili

Replacements: Mamoru Harada, Monu Moli, Lolani Faleiva, Veikoso Poloniati, Dominic Ropeti, Joel Lam, Ngani Laumape, Tuna Tuitama

Referee: James Doleman

Jindabyne Bush Pigs remembering their roots…

Around the grounds

It’s not really Country rugby, but it is community rugby, so here ’tis: as part of the Australian Army 125yr celebrations, there is an open day at Victoria Barracks including Army Rugby taking on Randwick at 3pm on Saturday 14 March. If you’re in the area, it would be well worth the price of admission.

Also of the community rugby variety, we have Bond Uni taking on Warringah Rats to establish something vaguely approximating the best club rugby team in Australia (allegedly). Women kick-off at 3.15pm and Men’s at 4.40pm at Rat Park on Sydney’s amazing northern beaches. Get there if you can.

Bond v Rats 21 March on Sydney’s northern beaches

Cowra Twilight 10’s: Well all reports are that the Twilight 10’s, held last Saturday, was a ripper of a success for the community, bar takings, purveyors of rum and rugby in general. It’s difficult to describe what events like can do in small towns, and this is one of the best ones. Big congratulations must go to the following:

Wagga City Toso lads doing…something…

Women’s Competition – Orange City Lionesses def Cowra Sheagles

Men’s Plate – Cudal Cobras def UOW Bulls

Men’s Cup – Yatu Cake Bros def Wagga City Toso



Other honourable mentions go to:

🏅 Filly of the Competition – Holly Jones (Orange City)

🏅 Colt of the Competition – Jona Saumaisue (Wagga City)

🏆 John Thornett Team Medal – Orange City Lionesses

🏆 “Atom” Millner Award – The Perrys

🏆Referee of the Competition – Chris Todd

Cudal Cobras getting started and looking for that rum…

Events like this don’t happen without a huge amount of support behind the scenes, so a massive thank you goes out to the major sponsors in Breakout River Meats, Central Milling, The Imperial Hotel and Cowra Machinery Centre for helping make the day possible. And of course, big ups to all the unseen others who man the BBQ’s, staff the bars, run the admin, drive the busses, mark the lines, blow the whistles, strap the ankles and wave the flags – none of it happens without you.

Orange City Lionesses

Well, that will do from me this week. Be sure to hop down to your local club and help out with the admin, manning the gate, selling the beers and raffle tickets or even pulling on the boots. Our game doesn’t happen without you.

Say hi to your mum.

Play hard. Run straight. Tackle brave.