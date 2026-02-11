Furzday Fuzz – 12 February 26

Welcome one and all to another installment of the Furzday Fuzz as we pull out our calendars, gird our loins, check our liquor cabinets and fill our popcorn buckets for the coming weekend’s festivus of rugby.

For those wondering, the banner pic is the Warren Pumas all conquering 2nd XV Premiership team of 1986. Bits of history like that are so valuable to rugby culture, especially in country clubs. Feel free to drop me some memorabilia from your club or flyers to upcoming events to NuttaRugby@hotmail.com if you would like yours dusted off and shown.

Jindabyne are always strong up in the cold country.

After much ado about not much really (aka ‘trials’), we find ourselves on the verge of another season of Super Rugby and asking the perennial questions: can the Tahs fill their preseason hype and stand up for once? Are the Pinkos really as bad as the preseason indicated? Have the Force finally found some form? Will the Blues become the all-dominating presence they could be? Will the Drua unleash their potential to become the world dominating superpower they should be? Or will the Cru simply own everything again like they tend to do every bloody year? Who knows?

Up north, will the Frogs power on or do the Oh So French thing and not bother showing up for the rest of the tourney? Will the Scots recover a bit of mojo, or at least win a lineout? Have the Azzurri gotten home from the pub yet? Will the Paddys address their glaring issues at 10? Can the Jones’ even find their footy boots? Again, who knows?

But at least we can have a look at the lineups. So here goes…

Good to see the Narromine Gorillas back into it…

Super Rugby

Highlands v Crusaders. 5:00pm (Syd) Friday 13 February. Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin.

The Crusaders have won five of their last six Super Rugby Pacific matches against the Highlanders, with the Cru only conceding a measly 14pts to the Landers on average. Furthermore, the Cru have won four of their last five Super matches against the Landers at Forsyth Barr Stadium, including a 43-10 victory when they last met in April 2025. Notably the Crus only defeat in that span at FBS was a 29-32 loss in May 2024. So given all that, for me the Cru will get their season off to a cracking start.

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot, Jack Taylor, Angus Ta’avao, Oliver Haig, Mitch Dunshea, Te Kamaka Howden, Sean Withy (co-c), Lucas Casey, Folau Fakatava, Cameron Millar, Jona Nareki, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-c), Jonah Lowe, Caleb Tangitau, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Replacements: Henry Bell, Josh Bartlett, Rohan Wingham, Will Stodart, Veveni Lasaqa, Adam Lennox, Reesjan Pasitoa, Tanielu Tele’a

CRUSADERS (1-15): Finlay Brewis, George Bell, Seb Calder, Antonio Shalfoon, Jamie Hannah, Dom Gardiner, Ethan Blackadder, Christian Lio-Willie, Noah Hotham, Rivez Reihana, Leicester Fainga’anuku, David Havili (c), Braydon Ennor, Sevu Reece, Chay Fihaki

Replacements: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tahlor Cahill, Corey Kellow, Kyle Preston, Taha Kemara, Will Jordan

Referee: Angus Gardner Assistant Referees: George Myers, Matt Kellahan TMO: Graham Cooper

Waratahs v Reds. 7:30pm (Syd) Friday 13 February. Allianz Stadium, Sydney.

The Pinkos have won eight of their last nine matches against the Tahs in Super Rugby competitions, although the Tahs did hand Qld their backsides in a trial some two weeks ago. And, the Reds have won their last four Super matches against the Tahs in NSW. All up, this will be the eighth meeting between the Tahs and Reds in Round 1 of a Super Rugby season with the Reds winning the last three. That said, the last four matches between the two have been decided by four points or less – so it’s a reliably tight fixture. Given that form and the embarrassment of the trial, I’m tipping Qld to burst the Tahs pre-season bubble at Moore Park.

WARATAHS (1-15): Tom Lambert, Ethan Dobbins, Dan Botha, Matt Philip (c), Miles Amatosero, Clem Halaholo, Charlie Gamble, Pete Samu, Jake Gordon, Lawson Creighton, Max Jorgensen, Joey Walton, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Harry Potter, James Hendren

Replacements: Folau Fainga’a, Isaac Kailea, Siosifa Amone, Angus Blyth, Leafi Talataina, Teddy Wilson, Jack Debreczeni, Triston Reilly

REDS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Matt Faessler, Zane Nonggorr, Josh Canham, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Joe Brial, Fraser McReight (c), Vaiuta Latu, Louis Werchon, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Tim Ryan, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Lachie Anderson, Jock Campbell

Replacements: Richie Asiata, George Blake, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Seru Uru, John Bryant, James Martens, Finn Mackay, Xavier Rubens

Referee: Paul Williams Assistant Referees: Angus Mabey, Michael Winter TMO: Graham Cooper

Mudgee Wombats on the hustings…

Drua v Moana. 2:30pm (Syd) Saturday 14 February. Churchill Park, Lautoka.

This will be the second meeting between Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika in round 1 of a Super Rugby Pacific season with the Drua winning the previous outing 36-34. Surprisingly, this will only be the third meeting between Drua and Moana in Fiji, with the Drua having won both of those engagements by the skin of their teeth: 47-46 in May 2023 and 24-17 in April 2024. That said, the Moaners have won two of their last three Super matches against the Drua, the most recent a 34-15 victory in April 2025. With all that said, Druids to continue Moaners pain at Party Central.

DRUA (1-15): Haereiti Hetet, Zuriel Togiatama, Mesake Doge, Isoa Nasilasila, Temo Mayanavanua (co-c), Mesake Vocevoce, Kitione Salawa, Elia Canakaivata, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Kemu Valetini, Ponipate Loganimasi, Virimi Vakatawa, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Manasa Mataele, Ilaisa Droasese

Replacements: Penaia Cakobau, Peni Ravai, Samuela Tawake, Joseva Tamani, Isoa Tuwai, Frank Lomani (co-c), Isikeli Rabitu, Epeli Momo

MOANA (1-15): Tito Tuipulotu, Millennium Sanerivi, Chris Apoua, Tom Savage, Allan Craig, Miracle Faiilagi (c), Semisi Paea, Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, Jonathan Taumateine, Patrick Pellegrini, Solomon Alaimalo, Ngani Laumape, Lalomilo Lalomila, Tevita Ofa, William Havili

Replacements: Samiuela Moli, Abraham Pole, Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou, Ofa Tauatevalu, Dominic Ropeti, Siaosi Nginingini, Denzel Samoa, Glen Vaihu

Referee: Marcus Playle Assistant Referees: Fraser Hannon, Dan Moore TMO: Glenn Newman

Blues v Chiefs. 5:00pm (Syd) Saturday 14 February. Eden Park, Auckland.

In what will be the fifth meeting between the Blues and Chiefs in round 1 of a Super season, the Chiefs will be looking to continue their three match winning streak in this fixture. Further, the Chiefs will be looking for their second consecutive win over Blues Bros at Eden Park for the first time since July 2014. Of more import, the Chiefs have won three of their last four regular season matches against the Blues and so go into this fixture as deserved favourites.

BLUES (1-15): Joshua Fusitu’a, Bradley Slater, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Sam Darry, Josh Beehre, Torian Barnes, Dalton Papali’i (c), Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Stephen Perofeta, Caleb Clarke, Pita Akhi, AJ Lam, Cole Forbes, Zarn Sullivan

Replacements: James Mullan, Mason Tupaea, Marcel Renata, Laghlan McWhannell, Anton Segner, Sam Nock, Xavi Taele, Codemeru Vai

CHIEFS (1-15): Jared Proffit, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Dyer, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’i, Kaylum Boshier, Jahrome Brown, Luke Jacobson (c), Xavier Roe, Josh Jacomb, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Quinn Tupaea, Daniel Rona, Kyren Taumoefolau, Etene Nanai-Seturo

Replacements: Tyrone Thompson, Benet Kumeroa, Reuben O’Neill, Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Tepaea Cook-Savage, Kyle Brown

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe Assistant Referees: Todd Petrie, Maggie Cogger-Orr TMO: Brett Cronan

Good to see the Bulls back and strong…

Force v Brumbies. 7:30pm (Syd) Saturday 14 February. HBF Park, Perth.

This will be the sixth meeting between the Force and Donkeys in round 1 of a Super season, with the Brumbies taking the choccies in all five outings to date. Further, the Donkeys have won seven of their last eight Super matches against the Forcies at HBF Park with the only Force win being in May 2023. And to tip things further towards the ACTarians, each of the last three Super matches between these two have been nabbed by the away team on the day with the last case-in-point being the Brumbies purloining their most recent engagement in May 2025. So for me, the Donkeys have too much class across the park for history’s tide to turn and so I expect them to continue the tradition of breaking Westralian hearts early in the season.

FORCE (1-15): Tom Robertson, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Jeremy Williams (c), Franco Molina, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Carlo Tizzano, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Nathan Hastie, Ben Donaldson, Bayley Kuenzle, Hamish Stewart, George Bridge, Divad Palu, Mac Grealy

Replacements: Leonel Oviedo, Sef Fa’agase, Misinale Epenisa, Darcy Swain, Will Harris, Henry Robertson, Max Burey, Kurtley Beale

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Rhys van Nek, Lachie Shaw, Cadeyrn Neville, Rob Valetini, Rory Scott, Charlie Cale, Ryan Lonergan (c), Declan Meredith, Corey Toole, David Feliuai, Kadin Pritchard, Ollie Sapsford, Andy Muirhead

Replacements: Liam Bowron, Blake Schoupp, Tevita Alatini, Toby Macpherson, Luke Reimer, Klayton Thorn, Tane Edmed, Hudson Creighton

Referee: Jordan Way Assistant Referees: Damon Murphy, Jeremy Markey TMO: James Leckie

Up north – Six Nations

For a more comprehensive review of form and predictions, see Butz' fantastic wrap-up. But given Furzday is for teams and details:

6N Table after Rd1

Ireland v Italy. 1:10am (Syd) Sunday 15th February. Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Ireland has historically dominated Italy at Lansdowne Road, with the Azzurri’s sole victory occurring in 1997. That said, Italy will be confident given last weekend’s effort over the Jocks and Ireland’s schmozzle of a game against the Frogs. That said, I can’t see the Paddys losing this one.

Teams: not announced at publication.

Scotland v England. 3:40am (Syd) Sunday 15 February. Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Scotland and England have contested the Calcutta Cup since 1879, and at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh since 1925. In terms of rugby history and folklore, this is nigh the crux of it. In recent years, Murrayfield has become a difficult venue for England, who have managed only one victory there since 2020. That said, the Butchers are on a high with a confident squad playing direct, hard and effective footy against a Scots squad now befuddled with doubt and low on rizz. As much as I find this difficult to type, the English should win this, although I expect it to be both physically and environmentally brutal.

Teams: not announced at publication.

Bunbury Barbarians representing the Westralians

Wales v France. 2:10am (Syd) Monday 16 February. Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

The very first international between these two sides was held at Cardiff Arms Park on 2 March 1908, which Wales won 36–4. That said, France has dominated recent rivalry with Wales, winning every match played in the last five years. The Frogs most recent victory was in the 2025 Six Nations opener, which was a historic 43–0 shut-out, marking France’s largest-ever winning margin over Wales and extending Wales’ overall losing streak to 13 consecutive matches at the time. With all that as context, on top of the Frog deconstruction of Ireland last weekend, I don’t see the Jones’ as anything other than speed humps for the French machine this weekend, but I’ll tune in for the Welsh anthem at home at least.

Teams: not announced at publication.

That’ll do for this week, cobbers. Keep up your preseason work or pull out your runners and go down your local club yourself – even if only pushing the snags around the BBQ while the yung’ns run themselves silly.

Play hard. Run straight. Tackle brave.