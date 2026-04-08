Furzday Fuzz – 09 April ’26

Gudday Cobbers and welcome to this week’s rendition of the rugby world according to Nutta. I hope you’ve all recovered from your Easter sojourns, whatever they may have been, as they either added years to your mortgage in diesel bills or shortened your life expectancy from stress levels induced by sitting in traffic.

As for this week, see HERE for Brissy’s examination of the previous weekend’s games and HERE for RAWFys team of the week. And of-course, see HERE for some as-ever calm and considered words from the indefatigable KARL. KARL’s comments on scrummage are particularly worth the read.

Warren rugby announcing Round 1 and putting out a familiar call…

As for me, as has become de rigueur of late, I’ll have a squiz at the fresh round of Super Rugby Pacific and have a dive into local community rugby for the upcoming weekend. To that end, please reach out to folk and clubs you know as I’m happy to shamelessly promote their Ladies Day, round matches, fund-raisers etc because if I know even a little about them, and can get a pic or two to show, I’m happy to spruik. Being free, I’m cheap at half the price!

For those so interested, the banner pic from this week showcases country rugby at its finest wherein last Saturday the Grafton Redmen hosted the Australian Stockmen as part of their jam-packed day alongside the Japanese U23’s lining up against the Fijian U20’s.

Great to see the Uni of Newcastle Sea Horses out and about.

Super Rugby Week

We’re up to Round 9 of 16 this week and we can certainly see those who “have” from those who “have not” on the table. For me, it’s a testament to just how good the Canes are this year given they hold spot number one with five bonus points and a significant points differential, even though still holding a match in-hand. And speaking of the table, I’m still puzzled by the Cru. Yes, they had a resounding win over the Drua last time out, but they’re still a long way off their best and I’m wondering when, or what it will take, for them to flash their spurs, lower their lances and start their charge. I guess we will see after this week and their meeting with the Reds, but they are leaving their run late.

As for the Ocker teams in general, I’ve started to notice a bit of a shift in general tactics. For years the Aussies have continued to play a tactical style of match best espoused by the Brumbies and founded on ultra-fast lateral ruck speed characterised by forward pods playing relatively flat & wide and chasing to get their elbows and knees to ground post contact as quick as they possibly could. Its intent is to stress the defence by setting the ruck and offside line early, creating the risk for defenders being caught in a manufactured offside. It’s almost been ‘rugba leeg-esque’. I get it and it’s part of what has made the Brumbies the best Aussie team for a while now. Results speak for themselves.

FNQ Rugby Lightning 15s Tournament in Cairns is on this weekend

But honestly I’ve not ever liked that style of play as it’s so one-dimensional and requires big, momentum-friendly piggie bodies to play an almost alien speed-based game rather than allowing them to be what they are. And more so, if the supporting players are set for tip-passes rather than as cleaners, a player going to ground quickly is way too open to a jackal.

However, in recent times we have started to see this tactical tide begin to turn within Aussie franchises as players who play through the contact, rather than diving to ground at the first hit, start to come back into vogue. Following on from St Joe and the Wobblies re-introducing an almost 90’s style of runners closer to the ruck by coming ‘around the corner’, we can now see piggies having a broader licence to drive through the line. I like this as it allows guys like LSL, Will Skelton, Pete Samu, Charlie Cale, Vai Ekuasi et al to utilise their natural strengths through the contact. And if you want proof of the impact, look to the three-pie bag by Argentine Franco Molina for the Forcies last week as evidence of the value of not diving for the ground immediately on contact, but on keeping on your feet and driving on. Call me old fashioned if you like, but it works.

Super Rugby Table at the close of Rd8

Long may it continue as to me, a mixed game that leaves defences guessing is far more potent than anything cookie-cutter and one-dimensional. That said, I expect my opinion may well simply illustrate why I’m not a coach.

So, let’s get to this week and the smorgasbord on offer.

In and Out list HERE.

West Wyalong Weevils – I want that jersey.

Highlanders v Brumbies on Friday 10 April at 5pm (Syd) from Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

These teams have faced each other since the early Super 12 era, with some memorable matches played betwixt the two such as the Brumbies’ 70-26 victory in 1997, and the Highlanders’ 19-18 win in 2006. 2015 saw David Pocock score a hat-trick for the Brumbies to secure a 31-18 win in Canberra, while no-one who saw it will likely forget the 2025 game which saw the lead change multiple times, highlighted by a 73rd-minute try from Andy Muirhead and then a 78th-minute sealer by Len Ikitau to nail a 34-27 Donkey win.

As to the recent form, the Actarians have won their last three Super matches against Kiwi opposition. And to that point, they likewise have not lost two straight to Kiwi sides since 2023. And more precisely, the Donkeys have won their last five Super matches against the Landers by an average of +11 points. Against that, while the Landers may be three for seven and down the bottom end of the table, they do have guys like my favourite Timmy (Tavatavanawai) making mayhem by beating 45 defenders so far this season, and a formidable breakdown turnover rate (6.5 per game). So the Landers are no schmucks, but with guys like Charlie Cale being on a six-game try scoring streak and having the ever-green 7A’s back bookending the scrum, the four from seven for fourth placed Donkeys are looking good. Brumbies to win.

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot (co-c), Jack Taylor, Angus Ta’avao, Oliver Haig, Mitch Dunshea, Te Kemaka Howden, Veveni Lasaqa, Nikora Broughton, Nic Shearer, Cameron Millar, Jona Nareki, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-c), Jonah Lowe, Caleb Tangitau, Taine Robinson

Replacements: Henry Bell, Josh Bartlett, Saula Ma’u, Hugh Renton, Sean Withy, Adam Lennox, Reesjan Pasitoa, Taniela Tele’a

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa, Nick Frost, Lachlan Shaw, Rob Valetini, Rory Scott, Charlie Cale, Ryan Lonergan (c), Declan Meredith, Corey Toole, David Feliuai, Kadin Pritchard, Ollie Sapsford, Andy Muirhead

Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Blake Schoupp, Darcy Breen, Toby MacPherson, Luke Reimer, Klayton Thorn, Tane Edmed, Hudson Creighton

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

Brighton Rugby in Sth Australia letting you know the calendar

Moana v Chiefs on Saturday 11 April at 12pm (Syd) from Rotorua International Stadium

The history between Moana Pasifika and the Chiefs in Super Rugby is marked by clear dominance by the Hamiltonians, characterized by high-scoring games and record-setting margins, alongside notable efforts by Moana to mount second-half comebacks. The Chiefs have averaged over 50 points per game against Moana throughout their shared history, best punctuated by the 85-7 embarrassment dished out in May 2025. However, it is to be noted that that the Waikato lads tend to switch off at times, highlighted by the Moaners 2024 effort at Pukekohe wherein a 43-7 halftime score finished at 50-35 – still a loss to the Moaners, but a remarkable turnaround nonetheless.

Looking a little closer at this season, the five from seven Waikato lads are in good form. Defensively, their last two wins saw opponents only score 14pts each. And their record away from home is impressive, winning six of their last seven against Kiwi teams on the road. Plus, now Damo McKenzie is back at the tiller for the Chiefs. Against that, the Moaners have won only one of their last nine Super matches, have only once recorded more than 25pts in a match this season (Rd1 vs Drua) and have an injury list only rivaled by the Crusaders for severity.

For me, the Moaners simply won’t have the firepower against the Chiefs.

MOANA (1-15): Malaki Hala-Ngatai, Millenium Sanerivi, Paula Latu, Tom Savage, Veikoso Poloniati, Miracle Faiilagi (c), Niko Jones, Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, Augustine Pulu, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Glen Vaihu, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Tevita Latu, Solomon Alaimalo, William Havili

Replacements: Samiuela Moli, Abraham Pole, Atu Moli, Jimmy Tupou, Semisi Paea, Melani Matavao, Patrick Pellegrini, Tyler Pulini

CHIEFS (1-15): Ollie Norris, Tyrone Thompson, Reuben O’Neill, Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Tupou Vaa’i (c), Samipeni Finau, Jahrome Brown, Simon Parker, Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Kyren Taumoefolau, Quinn Tupaea, Kyle Brown, Leroy Carter, Liam Coombes-Fabling

Replacements: Brodie McAlister, Jared Proffit, Sione Ahio, Fiti Sa, Luke Jacobson, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Josh Jacomb, Reon Paul

Referee: Marcus Playle

I’m presuming they mean FAR North Queensland.

Drua v Force on Saturday 11 April at 2.30pm (Syd) from Churchill Park, Lautoka

The rivalry between the Fijian magicians and the Western Forcies has developed into a high-stakes fixture in Super Rugby generally as each team slugs it out to stay off the bottom of the table. Accordingly, the Force’s structured approach against the Fijian flair makes for some volatile scorelines and thereby compelling viewing whenever and wherever these teams meet. This was typified last year as the Round six donk-on in Perth finished at 52-15 to the Forcies, including a happy-hookers-hat-trick from Nic Dolly, while the Round 14 fixture in Fortress Fiji flipped back to 38-7 to the locals.

I expect this fixture to be no different as the Forcies look to string two wins together for the first time since early 2025 while the Drua look to continue fortifying fortress Fiji. To that end, the Drua have won both of their Super matches against the Forcies in Fiji, scoring 30+ points in each of their two meetings in the country, and indeed have not lost two consecutive matches in Fiji at all since 2022. That said, the Forcies have the Fijian kryptonite – a good scrum and a ruthless lineout that steals ball all day, even minus Darcy Swain. And I see the Forcies have named a serious team straight up, and not the B-teamers in the manner the Reds and Brumbies did. But all that said, I struggle to see the perennially inconsistent Forcies overcoming the Druids magic and chaos-style rugby at home in-front of their 24th squad member (their crowd) – even with Zac Lomax coming off the bench (again, allegedly). Thus with Darby Lancaster (ankle) and Darcy Swain (illness) out, I tip the Druids to weave their magic.

DRUA (1-15): Haereiti Hetet, Zuriel Togiatama, Mesake Doge, Isoa Nasilasila (co-c), Joseva Tamani, Etonia Waqa, Motikiai Murray, Elia Canakaivata, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Ilaisa Droasese, Iosefo Namoce, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre (co-c), Isikeli Basiyalo, Isikeli Rabitu

Replacements: Mesulame Dolokoto, Emosi Tuqiri, Samuela Tawake, Mesake Vocevoce, Kitione Salawa, Vilive Miramira, Simione Kuruvoli, Manasa Mataele

FORCE (1-15): Sef Fa’agase, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Misinale Epenisa, Franco Molina, Jeremy Williams (c), Nick Champion de Crespigny, Jack Daly, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Henry Robertson, Ben Donaldson, Dylan Pietsch, Bayley Kuenzle, Hamish Stewart, George Bridge, Mac Grealy

Replacements: Nic Dolly, Marley Pearce, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Lopeti Faifua, Will Harris, Agustin Moyano, Kurtley Beale, Zac Lomax

Referee: Damon Murphy

Tumut Bulls in Southern Inland April schedule

Hurricanes v Blues on Saturday 11 April at 5pm (Syd) from the Cake Tin, Wellington

These two teams have history. Auckland first ‘went south’ in 1875 on a five-match South Island tour with the Wellingtonians taking their day by one goal to nil, only to then also repeat the feat in the return match in Auckland in 1880 by 4-0. This early dominance was then exacerbated by Wellingtons 6-3 victory in 1904 in what was the first-ever challenge for the Ranfurly Shield. Skip forward 90-odd years and these two made history again when then duked out the very first professional rugby match in Super history on March 1, 1996 with the result going 36-28 to the Blues Brothers (finally). Since then, the results have been shared fairly equally as they also shared relatively unknown players such as Jonah Lomu, Tana Umaga and Ma’a Nonu.

More recently, the Blues Bros have won five of their last six encounters with the Canes and won three of their last four Super matches against the Wellingtonians at the Cake Tin. Plus they are on a four game Super Rugby winning streak. So the Aucklanders have considerable form on their side. Against that, the Muddies are table topping with a game in-hand and are likewise on a four-game winning streak including scoring +50pts in three of those four, all built off their table-leading 12.3 entries per game into the opponents 22m. Their ability to score points like it’s basketball is just scary at times.

So who to tip in the match of the round? It’s 1 vs 2, so it’s tight either way and both named teams are worthy of their status. But given each pack will likely cancel the other out, it’s the injury list of the Blues (including the likes of Papali’i, Perofeta, Sotutu and Tuipulotu) compounded by the scoring ability of the Canes that I think will prove the difference.

Canes to win.

HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numia, Asafo Aumua, Pasilio Tosi, Caleb Delany, Warner Dearns, Devan Flanders, Du’Plessis Kirifi (co-c), Peter Lakai, Cam Roigard, Ruben Love, Fehi Fineanganofo, Jordie Barrett (co-c), Billy Proctor, Josh Moorby, Callum Harkin

Replacements: Raymond Tuputupu, Siale Laukai, Tevita Mafileo, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brad Shields, Brayden Iose, Ereatara Enari, Jone Rova

BLUES (1-15): Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Bradley Slater, Marcel Renata, Josh Beehre, Sam Darry (c), Che Clark, Anton Segner, Malachi Wrampling, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Xavi Taele, AJ Lam, Codemeru Vai, Zarn Sullivan

Replacements: James Mullan, Mason Tupaea, Sam Matenga, Tristyn Cook, Torian Barnes, Taufa Funaki, Pita Ahki, Payton Spencer

Referee: Nic Berry

Coonamble Rams getting in the diary dates

Reds v Crusaders on Saturday 11 April at 7.30pm (Syd) from Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Despite both these provincial outfits being seminal and foundational in their respective countries, these two powerhouses didn’t butt heads directly until May 1977 wherein the touring Reds pinched the bikkies from the Cantabrians by 19-15 in Christchurch. And that early success augured well as again in the first professional clash between the two in 1996, the Reds recorded a 52–16 win at Ballymore. However, since then the Crusaders have a slight advantage in the head-to-head tally to the tune of 33 played for 26 wins to the Cru and 7 wins to the Reds.

More recently, each team has proven a bit of an enigma wrapped in a puzzle. The class of the Cru is there for all to see. With over 12 already capped All Blacks in their squad (compared to 10 in the Canes and 9 in the Blues) they ooze ability. But yet they are four from seven starts. Some may say they are merely starting slowly, as they did last year, and their three wins on the trot, two of those clocking up +50pts and punctuated by their 69-26 shellacking of the Drua last week show that they have turned their corner. Against that, the Reds had won four straight early on, including against ACT, NSW and Fiji in Fiji, and were shaping as a power-house team this season, before dropping their last two outings including what was to me an inexplicable performance against the Forcies last week.

So the Cru are awakening, but the Reds are at home and will be desperate to get their season back on-track after a fair case of the wobblies. With the Cru missing big names up-front including the likes of Tamaiti Williams (back), Ethan Blackadder (calf), Will Jordan (calf) and Codie Taylor (hamstring), I’m going to be brave and tip the Reds in what would be the upset of the round.

REDS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Matt Faessler, Nick Bloomfield, Seru Uru, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Joe Brial, Fraser McReight (c), Harry Wilson, Kalani Thomas, Carter Gordon, Tim Ryan, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Filipo Daugunu, Jock Campbell

Replacements: Richie Asiata, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Zane Nonggorr, Hamish Muller, Vaiuta Latu, Louis Werchon, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Isaac Henry

CRUSADERS (1-15): George Bower, George Bell, Fletcher Newell, Antonio Shalfoon, Jamie Hannah, Dom Gardiner, Corey Kellow, Christian Lio-Willie, Noah Hotham, Taha Kemara, Sevu Reece, David Havili (c), Leciester Fainga’anuku, Chay Fihaki, Johnny McNicholl

Replacements: Manumaua Leitu, Finlay Brewis, Seb Calder, Tahlor Cahill, Johnny Lee, Louie Chapman, Rivez Reihana, Dallas McLeod

Referee: Angus Gardner

Crookwell Dogs look to have their season locked in

Around the campfires…

For those who feel a need to pull on the boots again, up in Townsville and District Rugby Union there is a Masters Game to play on ANZAC Day as part of the larger local commemoration activities. Founded in matches reaching back into history-lost and then revived in the mid 2000’s, the annual RSM Jim Healy Memorial Trophy fixture between Army vs Townsville is a fierce but healthy rivalry between the local base and the town, spanning more than 50 years. Now the final programmed rugby event of the local season, these matches honour those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while celebrating the strong rugby culture in both communities.

More recently, the ANZAC outing showcases a full day of matches with the Masters fixture opening proceedings, followed by the Women’s and closing with the Men’s 1st Grade donk-on. The addition of the Women’s and Masters games has elevated the occasion, with the Masters competing for the Nicholls-Bourke Memorial Shield and the Women’s match growing into a full XVs contest played for the Bolton-Sapwell Shield, highlighting the spirit of mateship, respect and camaraderie which rests at the heart of rugby.

So there it is. The gauntlet has been thrown down. Think you’ve still got it? Get on it HERE and be part of a great afternoon, night and early morning of rugby. Kick-off at 6pm at Mike Carney Toyota Park and full time should be sometime the next day (or earlier if you’re soft).

ANZAC Old Boys game from the TDRU

Looking elsewhere, down in the Monaro South Coast competition, the Jindabyne Miss Piggies are celebrating their 20yrs anniversary of pulling on the boots and doing up the laces by calling out a limited-edition “alert” promoting the dulcet flavours of Wildbrumby distillery and their Pink Lady Apple Schnapps: “a smooth, sweet, seriously sippable Aussie classic made from tree-ripened apples”. The tasting notes encourage you to “think crisp apple flavour, rich sweetness, and the perfect excuse for a post-game cheers”. Apparently, this limited-edition release is “well worth raising a glass to”. Given pigs love apples, it’s a perfect match. As for me, I’m just surprised that schnapps comes with tasting notes. And given the last time I had an evening on the schnapps was in Munich and indeed did allegedly finish with accusations that I was shouting all sorts of “hilarious” things at the local constabulary… best we leave that story there.

Go the Miss Piggies. May you show better judgement on schnapps than I allegedly did. Get on it HERE.

Jindy Miss Piggies and their Pink Lady Apple Schnapps… Dangerous.

Continuing a theme of recent weeks, I note the Coonamble Rams are out and about in this their 70th year. They’ve got their 1st competition hit-out for 2026 coming up this weekend with a home match against the Brewarrina Bourke Barbarians. Both these clubs have a proud history in Western Plains rugby union with the Rams being on-field and representing their community uninterrupted since 1956, while the Barbarians are a relatively recent powerhouse, formed via a merger between the Bourke Rams and the Brewarrina Brumbies around 2020. It must be noted that the Barbarians have the wood on the Rams in recent years, with a straight BaBaa win sheet reaching back to an emphatic 52-12 victory in May 2022. Apparently the Bre/Bourkies always bring strong back line skills. But nonetheless, the Coonamble lads have a strong pre-season behind them, including a recent good showing against Coonabarabran Kookaburras, and are hell-bent on having a successful season. So let’s get it on!

Coonamble & Bre/Bourke BaBaa’s getting it on.

Reaching back to last week HERE, all reports are that the Grafton extravaganza was just that – an absolute extravaganza of running rugby and all the good stuff that flows from such. As to the curtain raiser at the Grafton Hay Street Rugby Fields, wherein the Japanese U23’s went head to head with the Fiji U20’s, the match was reported as an absolute “showpiece for rugby”. And to be fair, with a final score of 48-39 to the Japanese, the scoreboard certainly indicates a free-flowing affair.

Post match comments from Side-Gig-Coachingsan Eddie Jones (yes, THAT Eddie Jones) were that his charges were “a little rusty” and “not at their best” but that “It was a good win, and we are now looking forward and focused on playing our next couple of matches.” For those so-interested, Eddie & Co face the Australian U20’s in Coffs Harbour on 11 April and then Randwick on the 14 April at Coogee.

A Fijian negotiating speed-humps. But the Brave Blossoms won the day.

As to the local Grafton Redmen and their tete d’ tete with Stockman rugby, well the match was tight… for a while. To be fair, as would be expected of a team drawing players seeking representative honours from country areas all across Australia, the Stockman dominated possession and territory for most of the first half with Cowra Rugby’s Riley Turner being particularly prominent. However to Grafton’s credit, the Redmen refused to buckle under pressure. And the rugby gods did smile at Grafton as their persistence was rewarded with a superb 50-metre try down the sideline in-front of a roaring home crowd in the shadows of halftime to reawaken the contest and send the teams to oranges in the shade at 12-7 to the Stockies.

But the class, size and the fitness of the Stockmen showed in the second spell, particularly in the quality of what each side could draw from their respective benches. Ultimately, the Redmen stayed in the fight as best they could and must be commended for their work particularly around making the breakdown a proper dog fight, but a late 2nd half Stockies scoring blitz created a well-deserved 50-7 win to the Stockies by the final whistle.

Stockman head coach Dan Hawke seemed quite pleased with his side’s performance considering their limited preparation and early-game lack of cohesion, noting “We only got together yesterday for our first training session.” Likewise, Redmen first grade coach Gary Powell was proud of his side’s efforts saying “I thought our first half performance was excellent, especially in defence…” before adding “…the overall experience playing a representative side of that calibre will only give the lads more confidence when our competition starts in a few weeks.”

All I can say is what a fantastic days rugby to bring out to the regions. Well played all.

The local paper showing how it’s done – credit to the Northern Rivers Times, Sports section

In other recent news, big ups to the Gatton Black Pigs who took out the Colts component of the BJRU Gilbert Rugby Boys Junior Colts Lightning Series for 2026. For clarity, the Lightening Series is a 15-a-side, six-week competition, held early in the year (February/March) for U18 players. Running on Sundays with a gala-style format, it features top Brisbane junior clubs and provides a competitive arena for talent identification and a pathway to a Dream Team that trains with the Queensland Reds.

Go you Piggies!

Gatton Black Pig Colts about to get messy

And finally for this week, it’s great to see the Boorowa Rugby Goldies out and about again in the Central West Rugby Union (CWRU) 2026 South West Fuels Cup Men’s 1st Grade. Following their all-dominating premiership success in the 2025 season, the men’s year kicks into gear for 2026 as they travel to take on the Condobolin Rams on Saturday 11 April 2026, while the Goldilocks rolls out to join in the fun on the following weekend with a home fixture at the Boorowa Showgrounds against the Grenfell Panthers. The Panthers will be “mad keen” for another hit out after they start their season against Young Yabbies (“Nip Nip”) with the ever-favourite Friday night under lights fixture at R.B Bambrick stadium in Grenfell.

If you’re in the area, or even no-where near it, get on down and see what proper country rugby is all about.

Boorowa Goldies showing how it’s done…

I reckon that will do me this week. Here’s to everyone pulling on the boots in trials or early rounds everywhere. And if you’re not, get on down to cheer your local lads and lasses on, turn a sausage, sell a few more beers than you buy and then run a touchline or two before more beers and a steak sandwich. Your local club needs you and you need that sustenance.

Say “Hi” to your mum for me.

Play hard. Run straight. Tackle brave.