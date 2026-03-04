Furzday Fuzz – 05 March 26

Hey All! I hope this week’s installment of the Furzday Duzz finds you fit, healthy, a little fat and with the only bombs you have to dodge being of the Gilbert kind and not of the drone, ballistic missile or other assorted ordnance varieties as the leader (?) of the free world looks to tell everybody that this is what the price of cheaper eggs looks like and too bad if someone else’ kids have to die for it. Someone just give that man a Nobel Peace Prize please? I mean, we’re getting so much peace. Huge peace. We’ve never seen peace like it. Why is stuff like this stuck in my head?

I can’t imagine why this is stuck in my head this week…

As to the rugby, well Brissy covered the last weekends madness HERE and RAWFy gave his Team of the Week HERE. Both should be considered compulsory pre-reading before even attempting to decipher the hyperbole-laden drivel below, or you risk the wrath of Sister Agnes from the Little Sisters of No Mercy. You have been warned. Plus KARLos gave some interesting insights into Refs and scrum adjudication HERE, although it does include some baseless slander of an innocent rugby devotee, so should be taken with a grain of salt.

So what is there for me to bang on about? Well we have the 6 Nations returning, the Super Pacifica marching on and some updates from around the country to rip, snort and tear into. So grab your boots, jamb your mouthguard in and let’s get it on!

For those interested, this week’s banner pic is of the 1961 Parramatta Two Blues Reserve Grade side. Please, feel free to reach out to me if you’ve some memorabilia you want to impress your club, girlfriend or grandad with (or similar). Send to NuttaRugby@hotmail.com

Woody Wasps leading the way in SthAust rugby

6 Nations wk4 of 5

Ok, so things are getting just downright juicy in the north. If you want to be dour, France are in the box seat to wrap up 2026 and a proper Jock-walloping this weekend will put the whole thing to bed. But it’s France, they haven’t played their requisite shite game yet. And they’re playing the Scots, and they’re playing in Edinburgh. And it’s Gus Gardner with the whistle. So look out our favourite Bridge of Allen local Wee Finn Russell doesn’t play chess while everyone else plays draughts. Plus there’s a war on and France haven’t surrendered to anyone yet, so they’ll be nervous as frogs in a kitchen and busting to throw a game.

And just for some extra spice, Ireland may well have blown their chances for the title, but a full 5pt haul this weekend and a wheelbarrow load of for and against off the hapless Jones’ may just stick a spoke in the wheels of week5 yet. And if the Azzurri can pull a rabbit out of a hat and do an Italian job on the Soapies, well look out…

So brace yourself!

Table coming into Wk4

Ireland v Wales – Saturday 07 March, 7am (Syd) from Landsdowne Rd (Aviva Stadium), Dublin. Referee: Karl Dickson (England)

Ireland comes to the upcoming fixture full of confidence after a dominant (surprising?) 42–21 victory over England at Twickenham last weekend, which moved them up to 3rd in the World Rugby Rankings (really?). In contrast, Wales continues to struggle with just getting their boots on after a heavy 48–7 defeat to England in Round 1, a 12–54 loss to France in Round 2 and blowing their best opportunity of the last 2 years last round to go down to the Scotts in a Finn Russell masterclass.

In terms of the head to head form guide, the two have played a total of 136 matches since 1882 with the Jones having a 70-59 lead (+7 draws). More recently, Ireland has dominated proceedings by winning the last four Six Nations matches betwixt the two with their last outing in the 2025 Championship seeing the Paddy’s clinch the Triple Crown with a hard-fought 27–18 win in Cardiff.

So given the current form, it’ll be a day for Irish eyes to be smiling.

No teams announced at writing.

Condoblin Rugby know what side the butter is on

Scotland v France – Sunday 08 March, 1am (Syd) from Murrayfield, Edinburgh. Referee: Angus Gardner

This version of the Auld Alliance has had 104 iterations since the first tête-à-tête in 1910, with the Frogs registering 61 wins to Scotland’s 40 (+3 draws). More recently, France has won the last four Championship meetings, though many have been decided by narrow margins (25-21 , 30-27 , 20-16) before the 2025 turned into a wee bit of a blow out to the Frogs by 35-16.

As for this year, France currently leads the 2026 table with a perfect 3–0 record, while Scotland sits in 3rd place with 2 wins (against England and Wales) and 1 loss (to Italy). Thus given the history and the form, a sensible man would tip France. But I’m not a sensible man. France has a fade out game in them every year, which we haven’t seen yet. And Scotland are surging with Wee Finn Russell in rare form behind a pack who is punching well over its weight. Plus it’s Angus “The Field Leveler” Gardner on the whistle, so France won’t be allowed to exploit their dominance even if they establish it.

So my upset-tip for the weekend is for Scotland to ambush the Frogs and carry the day in Edinburgh.

No teams announced at writing.

Gulargambone Rugby Draw – racking up the km’s out west

Italy v England, Sunday 08 March, 3:30am (Syd) from Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Referee: Luc Ramos

England has not ever lost a senior men’s Test match to Italy, maintaining a 100% win record across 32 meetings since 1991. And the Butchers will be aching to prove a point this coming weekend given their heavy (embarrassing) 21–42 loss to Ireland last time out on top of a few shaky performances prior. Against that, Italy have had a mixed bag this season but most recently fell 8–33 to France. That said, the Pastafarians have played some good rugby this year, particularly in the tight, and the last time the Azzurri hosted the Dodgers in Rome (2024), the blue boys damn near stole the show only going down 27-24 in an absolute thriller.

So the Azzurri have an upset in them and England may be in just the right fractured state of mind, especially away from home, to be exploited and picked off. Forza Italia.

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Tom Roebuck, 13 Tommy Freeman,12 Seb Atkinson, 11 Cadan Murley, 10 Fin Smith, 9 Ben Spencer; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George, 3 Joe Heyes, 4 Maro Itoje (c), 5 Alex Coles, 6 Guy Pepper, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Ben Earl.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Bevan Rodd, 18 Trevor Davison, 19 Ollie Chessum, 20 Sam Underhill, 21 Henry Pollock, 22 Jack van Poortvliet, 23 Marcus Smith.

Italy: not announced at publication

Super Rugby Round 4

There’s this thing going on here in Australia next year. It’s called the Rugby World Cup. For those unaware, it’s the 3rd most watched sports event on the planet (behind the soccer world cup and the Olympics). It’s important we do well in this RWC, not just because it is the RWC, but also because we happen to hosting the damn thing.

So to have two Aussie provincial teams playing such good footy during the crucial build-up phase of the pre-year to said RWC gives me a level of comfort I’m almost too frightened to acknowledge out loud. And it’s not ‘lucky’ footy – it’s proper bread and butter, meat & potato solid footy based in solid set-piece fundamentals, building pressure and executing well. Further, the other two Aussie provinces are showing good colour – the Reds and Forcies last outings both showed what they are capable of when they get their heads in the right place. So the Aussie rugby landscape right now looks to me to be in the best shape it’s been in years.

Anyway, into this weeks fixtures:

Table after Rd3 – a thing of beauty…

Chiefs v Moana – Friday 06 March at 5pm (Syd) from FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Look, this isn’t going to sound good no matter which way I cut it. Moana Pasifika have conceded 35 tries across their last four away games in Super Rugby, scoring just 11 of their own in reply. Plus they have lost four of their last five Super Rugby games including their last two in a row while conceding an average of 52.4 points per game across that stretch. So they’re ordinary to say the least.

Against that, The Chiefs have won all seven of their competition meetings with Moana by an average margin of +41 points per game. And they’ve racked +50pts in five of those seven games, including a 85-7 waltz last time out, which made it the third-biggest win in all of Super Rugby history.

So with the Chiefs firing all sorts of shots including averaging just short of 4 line breaks per game from inside their own quarter so far this year, and hot to trot off a scintillating performance last weekend, while the hapless Moaners have lost three of their last four starts, I think this match may see the Waikato lads go close to breaking the all-time Super Rugby winning margin, still held by the Bulls 92–3 obliteration of the Reds in 2007. Chiefs.

CHIEFS (1-15): Benet Kumeroa, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Reuben O’Neill, Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Tupou Vaa’i (c), Samipeni Finau, Jahrome Brown, Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Leroy Carter, Quinn Tupaea, Lalakai Foketi, Emoni Narawa, Liam Coombes-Fabling.

Bench: Tyrone Thompson, Ollie Norris, George Dyer, Josh Lord, Kaylum Boshier, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Josh Jacomb, Kyle Brown.



MOANA (1-15): Abraham Pole, Millennium Sanerivi, Chris Apoua, Tom Savage, Allan Craig, Miracle Faillagi, Semisi Paea, Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, Augustine Pulu, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Solomon Alaimalo, Ngani Laumape, Tevita Latu, Tevita Ofa, Glen Vaihu.

Bench: Samiuela Moli, Malaki Hala-Ngatai, Lolani Faleiva, Ofa Tauatevalu, Ola Tauelangi, Joel Lam, Patrick Pellegrini, Tyler Pulini.

Mudgee Wombats – get around it…

Waratahs v Hurricanes – Friday 06 March at 7.30pm (Syd) from Allianz Stadium, Moore Park.

The Waratarts have begun their 2026 Super season on fire with back-to-back wins before their bye and will be looking to win their opening three games straight for the second year in a row. Hyperbole aside, the Tarts are in seriously good form, leading the comp in metres made (571) and being second behind the Blues for conceding least run metres (356). Despite their relatively novice props, their scrum is rock solid and their lineout is functioning well, feeding pill to a Mad Max Jorgenson inspired backline that is simply humming and supported by a Charlie Gamble led backrow that is doing more than just getting the job done.

But all that said, the Canes have the wood on the Tarts in recent years, holding an eight-game winning streak and pinning them to fewer than 20 points in each of their last four encounters. Further, the Tarts haven’t knocked off the Windy Ones at their Moore Park sanctum at all since a 39-30 win back in 2014. In fact, the Wellingtonians have lost only one of their last 14 regular season games against Ocker teams at all. So the muddy boots boys have every right to be confident.

For me though, at 2nd on ladder with 2 from 2 (so game in hand) and playing well, the Tarts should be seizing the day and sending the 2 from 3 and 4th placed Canes further down the table if they hope to be serious contenders this year. Tarts.

WARATAHS (1-15): Tom Lambert, Folau Faingaa, Daniel Botha, Matt Philip (c), Miles Amatosero, Leafi Talataina, Charlie Gamble, Pete Samu, Jake Gordon, Lawson Creighton, Max Jorgensen, Joey Walton, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Triston Reilly, Andrew Kellaway.

Bench: Ioane Moananu, Isaac Kailea, Siosifa Amone, Angus Blyth, Clem Halaholo, Teddy Wilson, Jack Debreczeni, Sid Harvey.



HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numia, Asafo Aumua, Pasilio Tosi, Warner Dearns, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Devan Flanders, Du’Plessis Kirifi (co-c), Peter Lakai, Cam Roigard, Callum Harkin, Fehi Fineanganofo, Jordie Barrett (co-c), Billy Proctor, Bailyn Sullivan, Josh Moorby.

Bench: Jacob Devery, Siale Lauaki, Tevita Mafileo, Brad Shields, Brayden Iose, Ereatara Enari, Lucas Cashmore, Jone Rova.

Highlanders v Force – Saturday 7 March at 2.30pm (Syd) from Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

The Highlanders are a team in strife. They have won only one of their last nine Super Rugby games – their Rd1 25-23 win over the Cru – and have lost their last two in a row since. Plus, they are on a six game losing streak to Aussie teams. Given all that, it’s of no surprise that I hear they are allegedly on-notice to be the catalyst for the whole Otago province to be de-citizenised by the Kiwi Parliament. Their problem is scoring points: they have scored an average of just 19 points per game across their last nine fixtures.

Conversely, the Forcies will be desperate for back-to-back wins after ending their seven match losing streak last weekend with their win over the Moaners. And they will fancy their chances over the Landers given they have won two of their last three head-to-heads. Of note, it’s the Forcies lineout that they will be busting to leverage, having racked up eight tries off the high-fliers so far this 2026 season -the most of any team in the competition.

For me, with both teams labouring at 8th & 9th on table with only a single bonus point betwixt them, I’m backing the hunger and all-round squad class of the Forcies to pinch this out from under the Speights of the Students and thereby creating a constitutional crisis in Kiwiland. Forcies.

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot, Jack Taylor, Angus Ta’avao, Oliver Haig, Mitch Dunshea, Te Kamaka Howden, Veveni Lasawa, Nikora Broughton, Folau Fakatava, Cameron Millar, Jona Nareki, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-c), Jonah Lowe, Caleb Tangitau, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Bench: Ioane Vikena, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Sosefo Kautai, Will Stodart, Sean Withy, Adam Lennox, Reeshan Pasitoa, Tanielu Tele’a.



FORCE (1-15): Tom Robertson, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Jeremy Williams (c), Darcy Swain, Nick Champion de Crepsigny, Carlo Tizzano, Vaiolini Ekausi, Nathan Hastie, Ben Donaldson, George Bridge, Hamish Stewart, Divad Palu, Darby Lancaster, Mac Grealy.

Bench: Nic Dolly, Sef Fa’agase, Misinale Epenisa, Franco Molina, Will Harris, Henry Robertson, Max Burey, Kurtley Beale.

Blues v Crusaders – Saturday 7 March at 5pm (Syd) from Eden Park, Auckland

This will be an interesting match. After last weeks effort versus the Chiefs, it is safe to say the Cantabrians have awoken from their early season slumber and will now set about defending their title with all the menace and gusto we are accustomed to. And they will welcome a hit out against the Auckland Blues Bros given the Cru have won eight of their last nine fixtures tête-à-tête, including their last four in a row.

Against that, the Blues Bros have lost three of their last four Super matches in total, and lost four of their last five against NZ opponents. But that said, the losses are tight as the Bros have given up a measly 3.7 line breaks per game so far this season – the fewest of any team in the competition – so they are making teams work hard for their wins.

All up, while the Blues are fifth on table to the Christchurchians seventh, both are only one win from three starts. So the table means nowt. Thus I’ll go off recent form. And based on that, after last weekends outings, I’m going with the Cru to continue their awakening and to stretch their dominance of the Bros.

BLUES (1-15): Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Kurt Eklund, Marcel Renata, Josh Beehre, Sam Darry, Torian Barnes, Dalton Papali’i (c), Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Stephen Perofeta, Caleb Clarke, Pita Ahki, AJ Lam, Codemeru Vai, Zarn Sullivan.

Bench: James Mullan, Mason Tupaea, Sam Matenga, Che Clark, Anton Segner, Taufa Funaki, Beauden Barrett, Xavi Taele



CRUSADERS (1-15): George Bower, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell, Antonio Shalfoon, Jamie Hannah, Dom Gardiner, Ethan Blackadder, Christian Lio-Willie, Noah Hotham, Rivez Reihana, Sevu Reece, David Havili (c), Leicester Fainga’anuku, Chay Fihaki, Taha Kemara.

Bench: Manumaua Leitu, Finlay Brewis, Seb Calder, Will Tucker, Corey Kellow, Kyle Preston, Xavier Saifoloi, Dallas McLeod.

Kiama7’s – Champions Manly 28 def Easts 5. To the victors go the spoils…

Brumbies v Reds – Saturday 7 March at 7.30pm from GIO Stadium, Canberra

As far as I’m concerned, this is the match of the round. The Donkeys must continue their three from three form and take their game to the next level we all know they can (and should), while the Reds and their Wobbly coach in waiting will be desperate to get their season back on-track after a shaky start and so should not be underestimated.

History is with the Actarians, having won 13 of their last 15 Super games against all fellow Ockers, including their last five in a row. And as to the Pinko’s, the Donkeys have brayed loudest having won their last five fixtures straight. It’s the combination of set piece reliability and a sub 3.05 second ruck speed that is setting them apart, alongside guys like Reimer who are just stealing opposition ball and momentum at will in the last 20min of games.

Against that, the Hanson-land “Please Explainers” are going to have to dig deep to simply stay in-touch once the Brums start to surge. While their flavour has certainly improved in recent weeks, the Reds ruck speed is 3.8 seconds – the second slowest in Super rugby right now – and their penalty average is 12.5 penalties per game which is also the worst in comp. Against the Donkeys with 7.5 penalties/game (competition best), that just won’t cut it.

You all know I’m a Donkey fan, so it’s easy to say I’m biased. But ze numbers are ze numbers. So while the Donkeys are without class like 7A’s (back) and Bobby V (resting) and I have much man-luv for the likes of LSL, McReight, Flook and Hazy Harry, I can’t see the Actarians losing this. Up the Brums.

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Rhys van Nek, Lachie Shaw, Cadeyrn Neville, Tuiana Taii Tualima, Rory Scott, Charlie Cale, Ryan Lonergan (c), Declan Meredith, Corey Toole, David Feliuai, Kadin Pritchard, Ollie Sapsford, Andy Muirhead.

Bench: Liam Bowron, Blake Schoupp, Tevita Alatini, Toby Macpherson, Luke Reimer, Klayton Thorn, Tane Edmed, Hudson Creighton.



REDS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Josh Canham, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Joe Brial, Fraser McReight (c), Harry Wilson, Louis Werchon, Carter Gordon, Filipo Daugunu, Isaac Henry, Josh Flook, Lachie Anderson, Jock Campbell

Bench: Richie Asiata, George Blake, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Seru Uru, Vaiuta Latu, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Treyvon Pritchard

Kiama7’s Women Champs – Gordon 17 def Wildfires 5

Around the country fires…

Kiama7’s: Huge congratulations to Manly (blokes) and Gordon (chicks) for winning the Big Cups in what was the 54th edition of this fantastic event. Big nods also to Parramatta 2Blues who defeated Leeton Phantoms 31-7 for the Men’s Plate, Gungahlin Eagles who defeated Blue Mountains Goats 31-7 (again?) for the Bowl, Northlakes who got over the Young Yabbettes 41-12 in Women’s Div2, to the Jindabyne Miss Piggies who put it to the Batemans Bay Boarettes (?) by 19-5 in the Women’s Country final and finally to Northlakes who got over the local Kiama lads by 26-5 in the Men’s Country draw.

All up the weekend drew 28 men’s and 16 women’s teams not just from local areas, but also from Wagga, Jindabyne, Grenfell, Molong, Bathurst, up the Hunter, as far south as Tumut I think, Brisbane (Jeeps), the Blue Mountains and all parts in-between including the usual Canberra and Sydney miscreants – all on the hunt for a few beers, some good rugby and a cut of the over $30,000 in prizemoney. And while the Grenfell Panters were shockingly accused of knocking off the goal post pads (again), once they were successfully recovered from Kendalls Caravan Park, apparently they went walkabout again this time allegedly aided and abetted by the Greenethorpe Dusty Rams. The whereabouts of the pads and the identities of the half time streakers in the final remain unknown at this time, but the authorities have been alerted.

Kiama7’s Women’s Div2 Champs – Northlakes 41 def Yabbettes 12

Cowra Twilight 10’s: Just a final reminder about this fantastic tourney down Cowra way this weekend. It’s not even 4hrs from Sydney and barely 2hrs from Canberra, so it’s an easy shift to get there for an extravaganza of bon homie to be laid on by better than 20 visiting teams from near and far alike, before retiring to the refined airs and dulcet tones of the Impy Hotel for shenanigans thereafter.

Putting on events like this is simply not possible without incredible support from local businesses stepping up, so big call-outs to Breakout River Meats, Central Milling, The Imperial Hotel and Cowra Machinery Centre for getting around their community.

Apparently the draw hasn’t been finalised as-yet, but who plays who and when is frankly a bit irrelevant – just get there for what will be a Rippa Rita of a weekend.

And finally, before closing, for those living under a veritable rock and so unaware of the seismic news from across the dutch on Wednesday afternoon, Dave “Kumbayah” Rennie has been anointed the next All Black fall-guy coach through to the World Cup. For official word see HERE.

I have to say, as an Aussie who was mortified and still deeply ashamed by the unholy actions of McHamish and the manner in which RA from the Board down deported themselves throughout that whole “Kumbaya Dave” debacle and the associated World Cup failure, I’m happy for Dave Rennie at a personal level. All reports that I am privy to note that he is a decent bloke, so I’ll take this chance to offer him my apologies as an Aussie rugby fan and wish him good luck.

However in his new capacity as All Black coach, I hope he chokes on a kākāpō.

Note to Wobblies: for Christssake change your bloody lineout calls.

That’ll do this week. Say hi to your mums from me.

Play hard. Run straight. Tackle brave.