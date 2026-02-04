Furzday Fuzz – 05 Feb 26

Hail Cobbers well met!

After a bit of a spell in the top paddock, I’ve found myself the unexpected recipient of a selection-return to the starting XV (or so) of the G&GR squad and so rejoin the fray this year. Stepping into Thursday’s, I’m filling the voluminous shoes of great ones (Butzy, Sully and Happy) and will attempt to do so largely by dropping the team sheets and affiliated details for the upcoming weekends fixtures and then padding out the offering with some comings and goings from various country rugby outfits from about the place – or whatever else catches my eye and tickles my whim.

So that said, if you know a folk or two at such country rugby clubs, push them my way at NuttaRugby@hotmail.com and I’ll be happy to put up their match reports, Ladies Day commentaries, sponsors plugs, preseason reports, briefings, lies, thinly disguised slander from bus trips and whatever else they may have.

This week, well there’s nothing like a quiet start to a new job as we’ve got both Super Rugby trials and the kickoff round for the 6Nations to bang on about. That said, by 5am Thursday Sydney time there were still a lot of team sheets not updated, so I’ll update as the day goes on. But anyways, here goes…

Molong Magpies 2025 Premiership

Super Rugby Trials

ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs – Today, 1:30pm kickoff at Marist College in Canberra. With a cloudy but hot (+30*C) afternoon surely to test their resolve and ball skills, the ‘hot to trot’ Tarts will certainly be looking to continue their preseason good form. Fresh from downing the Pinko’s 49-19 last outing, and with talent like Pistol Pete Samu at no8 joining Jake Gordon, Max Jorgensen, Joseph Aukuso-Suaalii and Andrew Kellaway for their first hit-out for 2026, the Tarts are looking good on the scoreboard and on paper so far.

On the other side of the chalk, the Donkey’s will be looking to steady in their saddle after a disappointing showing last outing wherein they were walloped by the Forcies 42-12. But with all the cracks like James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Nick Frost, Rob Valetini, Ryan Lonergan, David Feliuai, Corey Toole, Luke Reimer and Ollie Sapsford all gathered to the fray, I expect little of the ‘trial’ in this confrontation. They’ll go at them from the jump.

Brumby Starters – Slipper, Pollard, VanNek, Shaw, Frost, Valetini, Scott, Cale, R.Lonergan, Meredith, Toole, Feliuai, Pritchard, Sapsford, Muirhead.

Brumby Bench – Bowron, Schoupp, Alatini, Veville, Reimer, Thorn, Edmed, Creighton, MacPherson, Tualima, Anderson, Oates

Tart Starters – Lambert, Dobbins, Botha, Grant, Philip, Halaholo, Gamble, Samu, Gordon, Debreczeni, Jorgensen, Walton, JAS, Potter, Kellaway

Tart Bench – Faingaa, Kailea, Ranawai, Blyth, Talataina, Adamson, Wilson, Creighton, Harvey, Hendren, Poolman, Reilly, Moananu

Albury – a bastion of true footy on the Mexican border

Elsewhere, on Friday we will have:

Highlanders v Moana Pasifika in Queenstown at 2.30pm (NZT) which is 12.30pm Sydney

Highlanders First 40:

Josh Bartlett, Jack Taylor, Angus Ta’avao, Oliver Haig, Mitch Dunshea, Te Kamaka Howden, Sean Withy(C), Nikora Broughton, Folau Fakatava, Cameron Millar, Jona Nareki, Tanielu Tele’a, Jonah Lowe, Caleb Tangitau, Jacob Ratumaitavuki Kneepkens

Highlanders Second 40:

Ethan de Groot, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Henry Bell/Soane Vikena, Rohan Wingham, Josh Tengblad, Fabian Holland, Will Stodart, Veveni Lasaqa, Lucas Casey, Adam Lennox, Nic Shearer, Ressjan Pasitoa, Timoci Tavatavanwai, Jonah Lowe, Josh Whaanga, Taine Robinson

Moana Starters: Abraham Pole, Millennium Sanerivi, Chris Apoua, Tom Savage, Allan Craig, Miracle Faiilagi (c), Ofa Topeni, Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, Jonathan Taumateine, Patrick Pellegrini, Solomon Alaimalo, Ngani Laumape, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Tevita Ofa, William Havili

Moana Impact: Alefosio Aho, Denzel Samoa, Dominic Ropeti, Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou, Glen Vaihu, Israel Leota, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Julian Savea, Konrad Toleafoa, Malakai Hala-Ngatai, Mamoru Harada, Melani Matavao, Ofa Tauatevalu, Sam Tuitupou, Samiuela Moli, Siaosi Nginingini.

Blues v Crusaders in Auckland at 3.00pm (NZT) which is 1pm Sydney

Fijian Drua v Fiji Provincial in Lautoka at 4.00pm (FJT) which is about 2pm Sydney

While games such as these indicates a good reason for a Friday afternoon at the pub (like I need a reason…), team sheets for those fixtures were not available publishing, so I let them be for this week.

There’s a ball in there somewhere… Batemans Bay Boars vs Braidwood Redbacks

Up North – 6 Nations Rugby:

France v Ireland: France and Ireland have traded some great blows at the top of the Six Nations table in recent years, with Ireland claiming the mantle in 2018 and 2023, while Le Frogs drank the wine in 2022 with a full Grand Slam and grabbed the trophy again in 2025. That said, both sides play a very different game with France favouring flair, offloading and physicality, while Ireland are far more structured with astute kicking and dissection of the breakdown being their method du jour.

But with Ireland’s last win in Paris being a piece of comparative ancient history from 2018, off the hoof of a now famous Johnny Sexton drop goal, compared to France who have won four of their last six encounters with the Paddy’s, my tip is for Duponts Frogs to get up and over Doris’ Irish team that is no-doubt good, but feels past its peak. That said, since 2015 Les Frogs vs the Paddy’s has produced more tries on average than any other Six Nations bout, so hold onto your hat.

Kick-off: 8pm GMT on 5 February 2026, Stade de France in Paris which is 7am Friday morning Sydney time. Lock her in Eddie!

France: Ramos, Attissogbe, Depoortère, Moefana, Bielle-Biarrey, Jalibert, Dupont (capt), Gros, Marchand, Aldegheri, Ollivon, Guillard, Cros, Jegou, Jelonch.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Neti, Montagne, Auradou, Meafou, Nouchi, Serin, Gourgues.

Ireland: Osborne, O’Brien, Ringrose, McCloskey, Stockdale, S Prendergast, Gibson-Park, Loughman, Sheehan, Clarkson, McCarthy, Beirne, C Prendergast, Van der Flier, Doris (capt).

Replacements: Kelleher, Milne, Bealham, Ryan, Conan, Timoney, Casey, Crowley.

Burnside 2025 – taking their 4th title in 5yrs in SA rugby

Italy v Scotland: Last year it was Scotland that etched out a tense win in Edinburgh in this fixture. But led by a maturing trio of Capuozzo, Brex, and the metronomic boot of Allan, the Azzurri play was indicative of a team no longer content with being happy losers. And with the Italians back-to-back wins over Wales of recent years likely to be continued, the Pastafarians are a good bet for an all-time high ranking in the 2026 tourney. So they will come out snorting at home having identified the Scots as a must win in their 2026 aspirations. Comparatively, with Finn Russell, Blair Kinghorn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Duhan van der Merwe and Pierre Schoeman all adding Lions impetus to Gregor Townsend’s mob along with Jock Dempsey back and firing, the Jocks are nobody’s fool and will be likewise looking to bank a good start.

Kick-off: 2pm GMT on Saturday 7 February 2026, at Stadio Olimpico, Rome is 1am Sunday morning in Sydney, so have your port handy.

Teams: Not announced by 5am Thursday.

Goondiwindi 3rd XV – Premiers 2025

England v Wales: This match is never just about the table. Whether it’s for a Grand Slam title or a battle for pride alone, this clash has had a habit of producing spine-tingling moments down the years. From Scott Gibbs’ timeless effort in 1999, to Anthony Watson’s 2016 footwork, to Josh Adams picking Elliot Daly’s pocket from a Dan Biggar nudge in 2019 the fixture has long been a showcase for some scintillating efforts. But history and nostalgia aside, it’s hard to see how the Jones are going to knock over a surging Bortho’s Bovvo’s in any universe right now. And the men in white will be looking for an emphatic start to their tilt on the championship, so expect no chivalry from those who dodge soap.

Kick-off: 4.30pm GMT at Twickenham on 07 February is 3:30am Sunday morning in Sydney. Bring another bottle of port.

England: Steward, Feyi-Waboso, Freeman, Dingwall, Arundell, Ford, Mitchell, Genge, George, Heyes, Coles, Chessum, Pepper, Underhill, Earl

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Rodd, Davison, Itoje, T Curry, Pollock, Spencer, M Smith

Wales: Not announced by 5am Thursday.

Boorowa Goldies – 2025 Premieres

As for country and community footy, well a lot of clubs have been posting all sorts of pre-season guff over the past fortnight as they look to beg, threaten, cajole and entice folk out of air-conditioned hibernation.

The Brisbane Junior Rugby Union are hosting a free coaching clinic, led by a still-Qld favoured son Liam Wright and focusing on the breakdown. It’s on Monday 16 Feb at the Easts club from 6-8pm. All invited, but registration is needed (HERE).

But for mine, it’s the lads and lasses of Gulargambone Rugby who seem to have the right handle on things in the otherwise sweltering heat of January. I reckon that with the brains trust of Mark Ferguson and Greg King calling brilliant shots like having preseason training take the form of a Friday evening splash at the Gilgandra pool, followed by a tactics and mental resilience session at the Royal Hotel, the season is theirs for the taking. That’s intelligent rugby.

Galahs are annoying but not stupid

That will do this week folks. Fire your broadsides below. I’ll update team sheets as they get published.

Play hard, run straight and tackle brave Cobbers.