Furzday Fuzz – 02 April 26

Hey everybody, and welcome along to this Easter week iteration of what goes around in Nutta’s head (and a dim and precarious place it can be at the best of times). Brissy covered off the previous weekend’s action HERE, RAWFy and his Team of the Week showed up HERE and our own version of Dr KARL pontificated about lineout stacking HERE, so go get yourselves informed. And then get back here and strap yourself in for some good old-fashioned hyperbole, exaggeration and not too much by way of fact as we delve into this week’s Super Rugby fixtures and cover off on some clubland stuff from all corners.

This week’s banner pic comes by way of Grafton Redmen Rugby and is their inaugural side from 1969. More power to the Redmen.

Sheppo Bulls won a preseason tournament last week involving Geelong, Melton and Ballarat clubs.

Super Rugby Week 8

For me, there were only two real surprises from last weekend: the Tahs somehow won and the Reds allowed that many points to be scored against them.

Regarding the WallaTahs, everyone is conversant with the basic observation that they have talent in their side. From a mob of largely no name piggies (other than probably Matt Philip, Pete Samu and some random bloke from Petersham Shammies), they’re producing good and reliable first phase platforms and dependable ruck ball around the park from which the backline is creating real opportunities and are clearly a genuine challenge for anyone to defend against. Their issue all year has been around converting from ‘looking dangerous’ to actually scoring. Thus, against a side as ruthless in their fundamentals as the Donkeys usually prove to be, I expected a repeat of the Tahs v Blues result, wherein the Sydneysiders produced plenty of chances but fluffed their finishes, allowing the Donkeys to punish them. I was wrong. Congratulations to the Tahs. Bugger.

The Super table as it stands today…

As to the Reds, they were trumpeted as the best defensive side in Super Rugby coming into last week’s fixture. And didn’t the Canes fix that misconception? The Reds were shredded. 23 missed tackles made for an 81% completion rate, two long-range tries from turnovers on otherwise Red offensive rucks, and a four tries to zilch second half. Among the debris, Du’Plessis Kirifi stamped his claim on an ABs jersey only behind Fehi Fineanganofo who scored a hat trick for the second week in a row and his third three pie special for the year.

But enough of history. Let’s look at this week, as truncated as it may be.

Barossa drinking the wine over Uni in round 1 of the South Aussie season.

Crusaders v Fiji Drua at 5:00pm (AEDT) Friday, 3 April from Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

In what is shaping up as the classic David v Goliath clash, these two sides have developed a healthy rivalry in recent times. They’ve met six times since May 2022, and while the last four clashes have fallen two all, the Fijians are yet to crack the Cru in Christchurch. In their three meetings in Christchurch (including the 2023 quarter final), the Cru have outscored the Druids by 159–19.

The Fijian magicians main issue is that they just don’t put their chaos rugby in their luggage; they don’t travel well at all. In fact, they have lost their last 11 consecutive Super games in New Zealand, conceding an average of 42.4 points per game. For the record, their only win in New Zealand ever was against the Moaners in 2023. Against that, the Cru have won five of their last six games in Christchurch, and we all know they have to wake from their slumber at some stage or the locals will lynch them.

As to this weekend, I don’t see the Crusaders castle falling to the Druids magic. Yes, the Cru are currently confusing everyone by under-performing to the tune of three wins from six starts for 14pts and sixth spot; they may be ripe for an unexpected defeat if ever they were. But, I don’t see that sort of ambush being in the arsenal of the one from six and second-last Drua, playing away from home. Cru to win.

CRUSADERS (1-15): George Bower, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell, Antonio Shalfoon, Jamie Hannah, Corey Kellow, Johnny Lee, Christian Lio-Willie, Noah Hotham, Taha Kemara, Sevu Reece, Dallas McLeod, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Chay Fihaki, Will Jordan (c)

Replacements: George Bell, Jack Sexton, Seb Calder, Tahlor Cahill, Dom Gardiner, Louie Chapman, Rivez Reihana, Braydon Ennor

DRUA (1-15): Haereiti Hetet, Zuriel Togiatama, Mesake Doge, Joseva Tamani, Isoa Nasilasila (c), Etonia Waqa, Kitione Salawa, Elia Canakaivata, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Manasa Mataele, Iosefo Namoce, Virimi Vakatawa, Joji Nasova, Iliasia Droasese

Replacements: Sairusi Ravudi, Emosi Tuqiri, Peni Ravai, Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Tuwai, Phillip Baselala, Kemu Valetini, Isikeli Rabitu

Referee: Paul Williams

Drummoyne Dirty Reds U10s have expanded into two teams, across two different divisions!

Chiefs v Waratahs at 5:00pm (AEDT) Saturday, 4 April from FMG Stadium, Hamilton

From the inaugural Super 12 season of 1996, these two sides have donked-on 29 times for 15 wins to the Waikato lads and 14 wins to the Tahs. The Tahs enjoyed early dominance, winning six consecutive matches against the Chiefs between 1998 and 2003. Then the Chiefs held the stick from about 2017 to 2024 with a seven match winning streak. However history went out the window in their most recent foray in April 2025 when the Tahs pulled a remarkable 21–14 rabbit from the Allianz Stadium hat. The highlight was the Tahs 102m ‘try of the decade’ by Teddy Wilson and then their grit to hold on for a memorable victory with what could only be called a heroic defensive effort that lasted 28 phases after the final siren.

As to recent form, the Waikato lads have missed just 18.5 tackles per game this Super season, the fewest of any team in the competition. And that has added substantially to their eight game winning streak at home against Aussie teams. Against that, the Tahs have been a veritable sieve, losing their last 10 consecutive Super games in NZ, conceding 40+ points in seven of the last eight of those.

So, can the seventh placed Tahs convert the line breaks of Sid Harvey and Mad Max to score? Or will the fifth placed Chiefs continue their good-tackling form, even though missing Damo McKenzie and his 12 points per game mostly converting tries, to keep the run of wins over Aussies at home going? I’m tipping Chiefs.

CHIEFS (1-15): Ollie Norris, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Reuben O’Neill, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson (c), Kaylum Boshier, Xavier Roe, Josh Jacomb, Kyren Taumoefolau, Quinn Tupaea, Leroy Carter, Emoni Narawa, Liam Coobes-Fabling

Replacements: Brodie McAlister, Jared Proffit, George Dyer, Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Simon Parker, Cortez Ratima, Kyle Brown, Daniel Sinkinson

WARATAHS (1-15): Tom Lambert, Ethan Dobbins, Dan Botha, Matt Philip (c), Miles Amatosero, Clem Halaholo, Charlie Gamble, Pete Samu, Teddy Wilson, Jack Debreczeni, Max Jorgensen, Joey Walton, Triston Reilly, Andrew Kellaway, Sid Harvey

Replacements: Folau Fainga’a, Jack Barrett, Siosifa Amone, Angus Blyth, Jamie Adamson, Jake Gordon, Jack Bowen, George Poolman

Referee: James Doleman

Cooma Rugby shaping up to defend their title with a preseason hit-out in Yass last weekend.

Reds v Force at 7:30pm (AEDT) Saturday, 4 April from Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Since the Western Force’s inception in 2006, the two teams have met 29 times with the Reds holding 17 wins compared to the Force’s 11 and 1 draw. The Reds won the first encounter betwixt the two by 29-18, but the Forcies got their first win not long after with a dominant 38-3 win in Perth in 2007. Interestingly, 2023 saw the Reds rout the Forcies to the tune of 71-20 in one of those otherwise forgettable Super Hero rounds in Melbourne. And in one of the more strange combinations, the Reds beat the Force last year in both fixtures by exactly the same score each time, 28-24.

More recently, the Reds have won their last two games against Aussie teams and nine of their last 11 Super games at Suncorp, including their last three in a row. Against that, the Forcies have won only one of their last 12 games and have lost their last three in a row. They have also lost 22 of their last 24 games when playing away.

So who to pick? It’s hard to go past the four from six from the fourth placed Reds, especially with Jock Campbell making breaks wherever he goes. That said, while the one from six Forcies are second last, and their talismanic try-scoring Carlo ‘Cin Cin’ Tizzano is a no-show, surely the ‘Sea of Blue’ is due a win?

Yeh, nah. Reds.

REDS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Josh Nasser, Nick Bloomfield, Seru Uru, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Joe Brial, Fraser McReight (c), Harry Wilson, Kalani Thomas, Carter Gordon, Treyvon Pritchard, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Filipo Daugunu, Jock Campbell

Replacements: Matt Faessler, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Zane Nonggorr, Hamish Muller, Vaiuta Latu, Louis Werchon, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Tim Ryan

FORCE (1-15): Tom Robertson, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Misinale Epenisa, Franco Molina, Darcy Swain, Nick Champion de Crespigny (c), Jack Daly, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Henry Robertson, Ben Donaldson, Darby Lancaster, Bayley Kuenzle, George Bridge, Dylan Pietsch, Mac Grealy

Replacements: Nic Dolly, Sef Fa’agase, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Lopeti Faifua, Will Harris, Nathan Hastie, Kurtley Beale, Zac Lomax

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

Orange City v Blue Mountains Goats from last weekend, before it got messy.

Around the campfires…

Opening hard off the kickoff this week are the Grafton Redmen. From humble beginnings in 1969 playing and training on Fisher Park, with the requisite rock-hard cricket pitch in the middle and hosting post match afters with BBQs on the banks of the Clarence River below the Crown Hotel, Grafton rugby has proven to be a real gem in bush rugby. To their credit, the lads were always looking to improve their digs and that triggered a move for a few years to the Hawthorne Rodeo Park, wherein Grafton’s finest swapped the singular peril of the centralised cricket pitch for the decentralised threat posed by multiple cow shit landmines left by the other occupants of the ground, meaning the wood-heated 44-gallon drums that serviced the shower block in the early days got a fair workout.

Fast forward 57 years and the Redmen rugby landscape has changed dramatically. A new clubhouse, lighting on both fields, digital scoreboard, training shed, dressing rooms, a healthy junior pathway system, a culturally diverse playing group, a more-than-just competitive women’s side and generous sponsors have all added to ensuring the club continues to prosper.

And now, a crowning achievement for a proud country club arises as they host their first international game of rugby this weekend, as on this Easter Saturday, Grafton will host the Japanese under-20s as they donk on with the Fijian under-20s at the Hay Street Rugby Fields following a curtain raiser featuring the local Redmen taking on the Australian Stockman side.

Take note and show up if you can for an outstanding afternoon of the game played in heaven.

Grafton Redmen are putting on a show

Elsewhere, Pokolbin Rugby Club are celebrating their 20th year and want everyone to know about it. From the early days at Hunter Valley Gardens to their current home at St Philip’s Christian College in Nulkaba they compete in the Hunter Rugby Suburban Patron’s Shield (Hunter Subbies B-Grade) as part of the broader Hunter Rugby competition, including the likes of Scone Brumbies, Medowie and Singo RUFC etc. They’re always on the hunt for new players and can be found on Thursday evenings at Michael Drain Oval in Cessnock. Boire le vin, lads.

Pokolbin punching on for 20 years.

Elsewhere, it’s great to see the Cauliflower Club out and about for 2026 and they’re extending an invitation to join them on 18 April as they roll out a motley collection of ex-Wallabies and other denizens of the rugby fraternity to take on the Young Yabbies Old Boys at Cranfield Oval in Young, in the central west of NSW. For those unaware, the Cauliflower Club is a rugby-based charity established in 2012 by former Wallabies Peter FitzSimons (President) and Nick Farr-Jones (Vice-president). The charity’s primary goal is to raise funds for individuals living with disabilities and sports-related injuries, with a strong focus on spinal cord injuries. They provide specialised sporting and recreational equipment to help these folk regain independence and stay connected to their communities.

Also on the day, the Australian Raptors Rugby Academy will be hosting junior clinics and there’ll be a women’s exhibition match before the Young Yabbies get it on against the Harden Red Devils, before they wrap up with a gala dinner, guest speakers, and charity auction at the Young Services Club.

You have to hand it to the Cauliflower Club. They’ve had some amazing events recently from Orange, Broulee, Cootamundra, Maitland, Shoalhaven and Gloucester, raising over $87,000 across the past three years and $170,000 since their inception. So please, if you ever see or hear them mentioned, get on board and keep their ball rolling for a good cause!

The Cauliflower Club are taking on Young Yabbies – get your nips on!

Elsewhere this week, a big shout out to all the clubs and folk who turned out for the inaugural 2026 Tamworth Test. In what turned out to be a showcase of rugby, community and regional sport, congratulations must go to the 2026 Champions, the Pirates Rugby Club Tamworth, who took home the $2,000 prize after a fantastic day of rugby. A huge thank you to all the clubs on the finals board: Wanderers Two Blues, Tamworth RUSC, Gunnedah Rugby and Scone Brumbies and to every player, volunteer, referee and supporter who made the day such a success.

Special mention also goes to their generous sponsors who helped bring the event to life:

Platinum Pro Security, Reverend Entertainment, Knighty painting services, Bugsy Plowman Photography, Dee Plowman – Licensed Real Estate Agent/Marketing Specialist and Hancocks Accountants Pty Ltd. It just doesn’t happen without their largesse.

Tamworth Test 2026 – Big Ups to all involved.

And lastly for this week, a spot of international flavour with the Pot Bellied Pigs sending out a general All Posts Broadcast (if you ever wondered about American cop shows, that’s what an ‘APB’ is) detailing a few drinking sessions interrupted by random games of 10-a-side rugby. For those unaware, the Pot Bellied Pigs RFC were founded in 1997 as a social touring rugby outfit based in Hong Kong. They are committed to the development of rugby union and supporting underprivileged children in Asia. Their membership boasts over 300 playing and social members from across the globe, including a number of ex-international players. This year their dates for the diary include:

17 April being the Bali Memorial game with a midday kickoff and curry and beers after,

2 May being the Fat Boy 10s in Hong Kong at Kings Park. Apparently the team sheets are almost full but you can let us know your interest and maybe we can accommodate.

5 September is the Fat Boy 10s in the Philippines at Challenger Air Field, Clark. This’ll be a triumphant return to the stomping ground as, by all reports, these things are more fun in the Philippines!

Get around these athletes. And I want one of their jerseys.

Athletes interrupted by rugby.

That’ll do for this week I reckon. Get on down to your local club, folks, they need you. Wave the tongs on the BBQ for a spell, run the touch line for the fourths, squirt the water bottles and have a giggle at the under 10s, or buy way too many beers and slobber over too many steak sandwiches while you solve the many global geo-political quandaries with other right-minded folk just like you. You know you want to.

Say “Hi” to your mum for me.

Play hard. Run straight. Tackle brave.