Friday’s Rugby News with Not Hoss

Greetings, mortals, and welcome to Friday’s Rugby News. The Hossman is away this week with sheep shagging duties at the Ponderosa, so he has asked me to fill in for him. So, for once, the Friday news may actually make sense, and the predictions might be realistic for a change. Also, all Friday news articles should have a Queenslander as the title photo. Go Filipo!

Also, a big shout-out to our man KARL, who has found himself in hospital this week, rather unwell, but on the mend now. All the best. The only good thing about being in the hospital is you get to watch all the ruggers uninterrupted, and not feel bad about not doing jobs around the house. Get well, brother!

Super Rugby Round 10

Friday, 17 April 17:05 AEST – Highlanders v Auckland Blues at Eden Park, Auckland – Referee Jordan Way.

The Highlanders defeated the Blues 29-21 when they last met in Super Rugby Pacific (Rd 2, 2025), snapping an eight-match losing run against them in the competition; the Highlanders will be aiming for consecutive wins against the Blues for the first time since April 2018. But the Blues will fight back hard after the absolute pantsing they copped last week.

Fearless Prediction: Blues by 12+. Beaudy Barrett to rack up a ton of points.

Friday, 17 April 19:35 AEST – Waratahs V Moana Pasifika at Allianz Stadium -Referee Angus Mabey.

Moana Pasifika have won their last three Super Rugby Pacific matches against the NSW Waratahs by an average margin of 13.7 points per game; in fact, their three wins against the Waratahs are their joint-most against any opponent (also W3 against the Fijian Drua).

Fearless Prediction: Like Nutta, this is my Smokey. After being dumped out of Super Rugby at the end of this season, The Predator and his men are going to come out with a point to prove, and serve it up to the Tarts Old school style. MP by 7+

Saturday, 18 April 17:05 AEST – Chiefs V Hurricanes at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton – Referee Ben O’Keeffe.

The Hurricanes have won their last three Super Rugby Pacific regular-season matches against the Chiefs; a fourth consecutive win in this game would equal their longest winning run in such fixtures in the history of the competition (W4 from April 2019 to August 2020 and W4 from April 2005 to February 2008).

Fearless Prediction: Canes by 12+. Hard to see anyone toppling the KARL’s Canes in the form they are in.

Saturday, 18 April 19:35 AEST – Fiji Drua V Brumbies at GIO Stadium, Canberra – Referee – James Doleman.

The Fijian Drua defeated the ACT Brumbies 42-27 when they last met in Super Rugby Pacific earlier this season (Rd 5 2026), after losing all six of their previous meetings in the competition.

Fearless Prediction: Ponies by 15+. This isn’t Lautoka, and from all reports, it is already cold as buggery in Canberra, and the F1J1s don’t travel well and don’t play well in the cold. On top of that, the Fijians are going to get Dolemanned!

Saturday, 18 April 21:55 AEST – Western Force V The Crusaders at HBF Park, Perth – Referee Reuben Keane.

The Crusaders have won seven of their last eight Super Rugby Pacific matches against the Western Force (L1), including a 55-33 victory when they last met (Rd 5 2025); although, their only defeat in that span came in their most recent meeting in Australia (15-37 in Rd 9, 2024 at HBF Park).

Fearless Prediction: Saders by farking heaps!

Break in at Norths Rugby Club

Norths Rugby Club has been broken into and vandalised over the last three (3) nights, with stock stolen, doors broken, and furniture vandalised. The Club feel the following photos of individuals videoed on the Shaw Road site over the last three (3) nights may be able to assist the police with their enquiries. If you can assist in any way, please contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

If anyone on the GAGR site can help, please do.

Don’t know about you, GAGRs, but I am getting a bit sick and tired of the youth crime that seems to be pervasive across Queensland, and I dare say the rest of Australia. But targeting Rugby Union Clubs is the last straw. Luckily, I am not the Premier. But if I were, those found guilty by the courts wouldn’t be released on bail, they would be put in stocks in the Brisbane City Square, and every passerby would have a free shot at kicking them in the bollocks. And their parents would be made to stand next to them and watch. Restorative practices, my backside. A good bloody whooping and a public shaming works for me.

Friday’s Goss with Hoss – Brisney!

Hoss Busy at the Ponderosa this weekend – Picture from Hoss Cartright’s family collection

Super Rugby Pacific Round 10 Injury/Unavailability List

Blues

Cameron Christie (knee/season)

Caleb Clarke (calf)

Corey Evans (ankle)

Joshua Fusitu’a (bicep)

Jordan Lay (concussion)

Laghlan McWhannell (concussion)

Ofa Tu’ungafasi (concussion)

Brumbies

Charlie Cale (shoulder)

Dan Nelson (leg)

Kye Oates (leg)

Rhys van Nek (thumb)

Chiefs

Emoni Narawa (foot/round 16-finals)

Kyle Brown (hip/round 11)

Daniel Rona (hamstring/round 14)

Lalakai Foketi (hand/round 11-13)

Tupou Vaa’i (concussion/round 11)

Jayden Sa (shoulder/season)

Etene Nanai-Seturo (foot/round 16-finals)

Sione Ahio (quad/TBC)

Crusaders

Kyle Preston (knee/1-2 weeks)

Braydon Ennor (hamstring/2-4 weeks)

Liam Jack (hamstring/2-4 weeks)

Ethan Blackadder (calf/1-2 weeks)

Aki Tuivailala (concussion/TBC)

David Havili (concussion/TBC)

Will Jordan (calf/3-5 weeks)

Codie Taylor (hamstring/TBC)

Cullen Grace (knee/TBC)

James White (shoulder/season)

Tamaiti Williams (discitis/season)

Fijian Drua

Haereiti Hetet (Back)

Frank Lomani (Knee)

Ponipate Loganimasi (Arm)

Epeli Momo (Knee)

Meli Tuni (Knee)

Highlanders

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (ankle/3-4 weeks)

Jonah Lowe (calf/1-2 weeks)

Josh Whaanga (knee/1-2 weeks)

Tomas Lavanini (finger/1 week)

Dylan Pledger (ACL/season)

Fabian Holland (shoulder/season)

Josh Tengbald (knee/season)

Hurricanes

Tyrel Lomax (ankle/6 weeks)

Siale Lauaki (concussion/1 week)

Logan Wallace (calf/1 week)

Hugo Plummer (ankle/2 weeks)

Taine Roiri (hamstring/3-5 weeks)

Matolu Petaia (leg/1 week)

Jai Tamati (ankle/1-3 weeks)

Brett Cameron (knee/season)

Harry Godfrey (knee/season)

Josh Timu (ankle/TBC)

Ngane Punivai (hamstring/1-2 weeks)

Bailyn Sullivan (leg/3-4 weeks)

Kini Naholo (foot/1-2 week)

Moana Pasifika

Allan Craig (concussion)

Julian Savea (shoulder)

Lalomilo Lalomilo (shoulder)

Monu Moli (foot)

Niko Jones (calf)

Ngani Laumape (knee)

Tevita Ofa (finger)

Tito Tuipulotu (thumb)

Tupou Afungia (neck)

NSW Waratahs

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (hamstring)

James Hendren (wrist)

Western Force

Jack Daly (head injury/return to play protocols)

Feao Fotuaika (foot/short term)

Taj Annan (knee/medium term)

Ronan Leahy (knee/medium term)

Doug Philipson (knee/medium term)

Alex Harford (shoulder/long term)

Darby Lancaster (ankle/season)

That really is a fair swag of players that are out of action. It shows how the season can be long and grinding.

Anyway, GAGRs! That is enough from me. Hope you are all well this Friday, and are looking forward to putting your feet up for the weekend, pouring a tasty beverage, and watching the games. Over to you, GAGRs! Have at it!