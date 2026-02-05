Friday’s Rugby News: Finally!

G’day Gaggers. It’s finally Friday Rugby News time again, and there’s a whiff of tiger balm in the air. The tennis happy clappers have rolled on. The Pommy Ashes team came, chests puffed, loins girded (I think that means ‘surrounded by sea’), ready to blow our house down and you know how that all ended. And he we stand at the precipice of another rugby season. Delusions primed, expectations cranked up a few notches to ‘completely unrealistic’ and with the Tahs unbeaten so far this year. Not saying they will win the whole thing, but they probably will.

We kickstart the rugby year with some international diplomacy in ‘F**K off Frog!’. Then head up north for ‘Rugby’s Festivus for the rest of us’. Dive inside Tahs pre-season training for ‘Fight Club’. We then invite rugby’s homeless fans, from a now defunct site, over for a cuppa in ‘Less Roar, more talk; Green & Gold Rugby. Before wrapping it all up with ‘Friday’s Goss with Hoss‘, currently lobbying the Federal Government to register the Silver Fern as a prohibited hate symbol.

‘But I am French & you are just peasants with the same Mexican surname. Why is zis?’ Getty Images

F**k off Frog!

Ok, not exactly the words used, but sure as spit it was the intent of the message delivered by none other than Mr Combover in waiting, Phil ‘the Badger’ Waugh. The Badger has come out swinging against Frog Flogger, Mathieu Raynal; he of ‘ze penalty for ze time wasting’ against Spanners Foley, in Mexico a few years back. Yep, that same decision that has never-ever been awarded against any player, in any competition, anywhere in the world before, or since, that fateful night. The Frog had a typical snooty dig at SRP for it’s new law variations and had the temerity to compare it to 6N. However the Frog did conveniently leave out the fact that SR had contribute 9 world champions from 10 events held: something The Badger was quick to remind Monsieur Raynal about some pertinent data and offer an observation or two, in his rather terse, yet entirely appropriate response.

Well played by The Badger. The SMH has more.

The best of the rest.

Rugby’s Festivus for the rest of us.

Speaking of world cup chokers, plodders and never was’, the 6N kicks off this weekend with the best (snigger) of the northern hemisphere playing off against each other for the Festivus Cup (which symbolises rugby mediocrity and complete delusion for their fans). The competition kicks off Friday morning our time, before most of you will have read this, with a 7.10am AEDT on STAN.

Friday 06th Feb: Frogs v Dads Army. Stade de France. 7.10am AEDT.

Fearless Prediction: Frogs are at home and have their Napoleon back. Les Bleus by 25.

Sunday 08th Feb. Spaghetti Squad v The Thistles. Stadio Olimpico. 1.00am AEDT

Fearless Prediction: The Italian job. Azzuri by 12.

Sunday 08th Feb. Soap Dodgers v The Scarlet Boyo’s’. Twickenanz Stadium 3.30am AEDT

Fearless Prediction: Soap Dodgers by lots and lots and lots.

‘First rule of Fight Club Hoss……get even when he aint looking’

Fight Club?

What’s going on at the Tahs, that saw two big-dogs trade blows at a Fight Club (formerly known as a ‘training session’). Blows that saw Angus Scott-Young, receive a fractured eye socket and the gent who threw the offending punches, Miles ‘I’m Hard’ Amatosero, get a ‘Clayton’s Ban’: the ban you get when you’re not really banned?

Was it perhaps evidence of an undercurrent of mistrust? A fracture in the fault lines of rugby brotherhood. A brotherhood that all successful rugby teams have at their core. Does such a ‘fracture’ lead to a festering resentment and later, some type of retribution, or ‘get square’? You know: lying in wait, bitter, poisonous and filled with a simmering hosstility. Waiting to unleash and strike; kind of like a Nationals leader in a joint party room.

I get it’s pre-season and the big rigs are physically primed and competing for spots. There’s always a modicum of ‘argy-bargy’, a bit of ‘niggle’, some ‘push and shove’, a ‘dust up’ or two. No harm there. Rugby big dogs all. Legs cocked, all trying to leave the pungent aroma of their salty musk, splashed liberally on the selection tree. All angling for a starters jersey for the first match of the year. Problem is, someone’s always gonna miss the target and end up with piddle on their feet (which I believe, is good for treating tinea and also a cool party trick) But. Fracturing a team mates eye socket would, in my opinion, be a bridge too far. Too bloody far, by far, if you get my drift. And what of the baseline workplace law of ‘a duty of care’ to all employees? Does it not extend to rugby players all? Wouldn’t a player reasonably expect to be free from deliberate assault from a co-worker at their place of work?

Of course, if the Tahs are successful, and make the top four (as nearly all on here expect them to do) this fracas will be little more than ‘boys being boys’. Maybe even empirical evidence, that such battles forged a toughness and mentality that ultimately lead to success. And this fan certainly hopes so. At the very least, should the Tahs fail (highly unlikely), these events will serve to prove that I am able to punch G&GR co-workers with impunity. And I have a list you know.

‘I love G&GR!’

Less Roar, more talk: Green & Gold Rugby

Far be it from to to seek financial benefit from the seeming collapse of The ROAR. My requests for charitable contributions to those commercial entities I own, are well documented on these pages: #givehossmorecoin. But I do however cordially invite those rugby fans from the site formerly known as SHOUTING INCORPORATED to join the G&GR fraternity.

The reported demise of the ROAR would appear a cautionary tale for many. It would also seem to illustrate the perils and pitfalls of what happens when there is an unholy alliance of unclear ownership structures; a desire to chase the online gaming money train: and then add a splash of total disdain for the team who helped build and maintain it all, by allegedly not paying them vast sums of owed monies. When you put that all in the corporate blender, what are the odds of it all falling apart? (apparently 4-1 and paying $3.85 according to our new business partner BET365. Who’s motto: ‘why not double up, you can catch up on the mortgage next month’ seems like sage investment advice if you ask me).

Anyhow, to the team of contributors, editors, administration at the ROAR; you all deserve better. Much better. And I trust that you take every legal option available to you to recover what is yours, every bloody red cent you are entitled too. For ROAR readers, we cordially invite most of you to G&GR. Especially Tahs fans, and I suppose a few randoms who follow the others as well.

If you’re already with us, then welcome and we hope you enjoy the ride. After all Green & Gold Rugby was created by fans of rugby: for fans of rugby!

You heard it here first eventually!’

Friday’s Goss’ with Hoss.

Super Day Care

Super Rugby for toddlers kicks off this weekend with Super Rugby Next Gen starts, replacing the previously named Super Rugby Under 19’s comp.

Soccer sucks

Hey STAN, WTF gives! $40 per month just for sport: when the fudge did that happen? Oh hang on, I do remember now. When the prancing princess league came to STAN.

I have no love, at all, for soccer. Don’t like the players, their man buns, their propensity to partake in turf ballet (when they convulse and writhe on the ground) from the most minimal of contact. The histrionics of surrounding a ref when they don’t like the call and on and on it goes. And don’t get me started about those who cover it. Like Mark Bosnic and that thing he wears on his head, I don’t know whether to pat it or feed it. Smarten up STAN and offer a hybrid sports package with just rugby, where men can be men and the rest, can be vulnerable and whimsical together in the beige lands of the metrosexual. Pass me another triple Ristretto oat milk flat white, served in a pre-heated ceramic cup — not glass — at exactly 60 degrees, with a shot of hazelnut syrup please.

Perf 7’s.

The worlds second largest South African population (outside of South Africa) and ipso-facto, the worlds second most popular city to avoid, Perf, will play host to rugby’s T20 equivalent this weekend: the 7’s.

Fresh from finishing second to the Kiwi Hobbits last week, our Golden Girls are on home soil, are fit and firing. It was great to see Maya Stewart tear it up last week as she moved for XV’s to the 7’s sphere. And the Levy sisters have picked up where they left off last season and look to be in electric form. As for our men’s team, meh. They are mid-table battlers. They’ll win a game or two, but that’s about it. STAN has all your coverage, with the festival kicking off Saturday Feb 7th. Get more details from the last man standing at rugby.com.au

Bonkers to play Honkers.

I know Nutta covered it yesterday, but you have a chance to play the Kiwis in Perth, or in Sydney (Melbourne can just sod right off), in game one of a showcase RWC. The first RWC on our soil for 24 years. With an expected global audience of approx. 37.5 billion watching. You can almost hear the ‘kerching-kerching’ of money rolling in hand over fist. So what do you do? You roll out against a bunch of drunken, pudgy ex-pats, probably from repatriation camps, forced into representing the territory of the mother lands of crap cars and even crappier solar panels! Huh?

Wukka, wukka, wukka

planetrugby.com has either a pretty good sense of humour or New Zealand rugby is ‘taking the puss a wee but’. With reports that Ian ‘Fossie’ Foster, the man who had to make way for the shiny new toy from the south isle, could be replacing the shiny new toy from the south isle as next AB coach. Not only that, But the same article reports that Sir Shag Hansen was also approached, perhaps part of a Dynamic Duo of coaches. As someone who, on occasion, likes to extract the urine a bit, I pray they appoint Fozzie and Jabba to a combined coaching role. Come on NZR, you know you want to.

Until next week.

Hoss – out.