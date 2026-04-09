Greetings mortals and welcome to Friday’s Rugby News. By now you should all know the drill, so off we go. Today we start in a room of reflective reflections with ‘Mirror-mirror on the wall’. Preview round 9 of SRP in ‘Are we there yet?’ Then cast one eye over the dutch for ‘Ghetto Law’ for Cuzzy Brews?. Take a deep dive into rugby geopolitics with ‘Wallaroos in the land of the free-ish’. Before wrapping it up with a splattering of shite stories for ‘Friday’s Goss with Hoss’, once again confused, as I believed last week was ‘Masters week’, when Tiger Woods had driven into the rough, again?

‘I think we need more mirrors’ (Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

Mirror-mirror on the wall.

Are the Reds the most overrated side of them all?

By any reasonable rugby measure you’d have to say ‘yes, yes they are’. They have more Wallabies per square metre, than a macropod breeding program enclosure, and yet they are playing like complete busteds (the Reds, not the macropods, they go ok). Sure they started the season off ok and won against the five bottom placed teams, but as soon they run into someone stiffer, they’re like Mrs Hoss; forget what they should be doing, go MIA and don’t come home for three days. Usually carrying a limp.

Alfa Romeo loving, rugby vagabond, Josh Flook, has come out this week defending Communist (and incoming gold coach), Wendy Matthews, absolving him of all blame for recent shite team offerings. Part of Flook’s suggestions for righting the Reds season, was a cryptic reference about the Suncorp change rooms being mirror lined, fetish halls, saying something like: ‘the players need to look at themselves individually and collectively’. Just how many mirrors do they have in the sheds? It’s a wonder the backs take the field at all!

Now that’s all well and good for Flooky and those who love gazing into their own eyes, but just exactly what questions does a person, or group of persons, pose to a series of reflective surfaces? And more worryingly, what happens when you don’t like the answer? Like in my case: when the answer comes back looking my grandfathers head being superimposed on Jabba the Hutt’s body. And for the Reds, what if the mirror whispers back ‘you’re just not that good’.

To be clear, the Reds season is now completely on the line. I absolutely believe they are a so much better rugby side than they have shown this year and to an extent Mr Flook is right. The time for talk is over. It’s now time for actions and mirrors, but mostly actions. If they can rediscover who they are as a rugby side, their best will get them tracking the right way. But it will take their best. Mirrors won’t be enough.

Needs an enema for a present!

Are we there yet?

Friday 10 April 5:05 pm AEST – Highlanders v ACT Brumbies at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, on Stan Sport

Celebrate Oz rugby fans, 7A’s is back for the Ponies for the first time this season; fully recovered from a debilitating back problem, technically known as ‘shaggers back’. 7A’s will partner Jimmy Slips for this one against the Fijian Drua of Kiwi sides (ok at home, but shite elsewhere), the Highlanders. And on paper, the Ponies look rather impressive. Even more so with the old warhorses combining up front. With a combined 6.400 games of rugby between them, spread over 89 years, the ol’ boys will lay the platform the Reds pigs can only dream of.

Fearless Prediction: Ponies by 32. 7A’s to get a hattrick, Jimmy Slips to run 60 with an intercept try.

Saturday 11 April 12:05 pm AEST – Moana Pasifika v Chiefs at Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua, on Stan Sport

Fearless Prediction: Boring. Chiefs by 1,000

Saturday 11 April 2:35 pm AEST – Fijian Drua v Western Force at Churchill Park, Lautoka, on Stan Sport

Take a knee and huddle in for a minute. We all love to love the Drua, but they are a pale comparison of Drua sides past and have regressed a heap this year. The razzle dazzle has gone, instead replaced by the fumble-bumbles. Their discipline, always poor, has completely evaporated, they don’t even pretend to care about it. Their fitness looks to have gone backwards, hence the fade outs (and score blow outs) in games from 50 minutes onwards. They were once the darlings of the neutral fan, now they’re just a guaranteed 5 points on the SRP ladder for their opposition. I’d love to be wrong, but I aint.

Zac ‘Dr Zeus’ Lomax, will make his debut for his childhood dream team the Eels , Storm , R360 , the Force this week. After more false starts than a Gulf cease fire, the Dr will make his debut from the pine after ‘surprising’ injuries last outing to his direct competitors: The Bomber & Peaches. Hmmmm.

To be honest, some of the rugby played by the Force last week was amongst the best I’ve seen this year, from any side. Choppa Donaldson was sumptuous at #10. His decision making around run, kick, pass was first rate and he seems to have added a yard or two of pace to his arsenal. Plus, the Force forwards were outstanding in all facets of their game, and the team thoroughly deserved the chocolates.

Fearless prediction: Home ground advantage just isn’t enough anymore. Force by 22.

Saturday 11 April 5:05 pm AEST – Hurricanes v Blues at Henry Stadium, Wellington, on Stan Sport

The brilliance of the Canes attack verse the relentless cheating of a Blues side. Let’s be clear. The Blues are the Oirish of Super Rugby. Offside at ruck: check. Continually lying around opposition ball, slowing the halfback: check. Lazy retreating defensive runners in the offence line: check. Hands in ruck: check. Interfering with ships in the strait of Hormuz: check. You name the infringement, the Blues have practised and perfected it. It’s about time the MO’s relentlessly penalise and card them until the message hits home. Wonder if the Reds will be the same next year?

Don’t tell KARL, but I love how the Canes are playing this year, they are joyous to watch. They seem less ‘structured’ and more liberated to express themselves in attack, and aint it been a thing of beauty to behold. Not so much against the Tahs, but against the rest, Well, the title is there’s to lose.

Fearless Prediction: Canes to beat the cheats, by 19.

Saturday 11 April 7:35 pm AEST – Queensland Reds v Crusaders at Suncorp Stadium, on Stan Sport

So you’ve conceded 90 in your last two games, your season is on the line and who do you face next up? Why 86 times Super Rugby champions, the Dark Lords themselves, that’s who. Fresh from 180 point drubbing of the Drua last up and seemingly now into their groove.

The Reds haven’t been without really good, consistent players this year. But those few just aren’t getting enough support from their team mates. Beaver McReight, Lukan, Brial, Campbell, Daugunu and Flook have been consistent and playing to a much higher standard than the support cast. But six players does not a team make, no matter how good they are. And I’ll go one step further. For mine the Reds problems start up front. The starting piggies have been completely underwhelming and there’s no game-changing impetus from 16-18 off the pine either. Fix the pigs and that will go some ways towards fixing the results.

Fearless Prediction: Saders by 20.

On a cold & grey Auckland morn, another little baby child is born…..

‘Ghetto Law’ for Cuzzy Brews?

Not content with being known as the Kiwi sleeper agent who, in an act of subterfuge and pure rugby bastardry (and a deliberately poor winning %) foisted Dr Evil: Eddie Jones 3.0 upon us Oz rugby fans, Dave Rennie is now trying to steal our Giteau Law as well! What’s next? Wanting royalties for Split Enz? A share of the purse for Phar Lap? The gall of his lot knows no bounds.

It seems Osama Bin Rennie has floated the idea of selecting overseas based former AB’s in order to boost the shambles he’s inherited from Razor. Indeed, he is looking to recolonise to the Poxy Isles, the likes of: Hodor Retallick, Princess Mo’unga and Shannon ‘it’s definitely a boys name cuz’ Frizzell. All of whom are all currently chasing the Yen in the Chinese province of Japan. And all of whom, as it currently stands, would not be available for selection unless current selection policies are either; ignored, massaged or abandoned entirely.

No doubt Bin Rennie is well underway with his planning for the ‘Greatest Rugby Rivalry in the history of of the word ‘rivalry’ Tour’, between the AB’s and the Dutch Dirt Farmers from August 07th-September 05th this year. The tour will see 13 tests played between the two southern hemisphere titans, as well as 18 provincial games and one match of full body contact Sodoku. The winner of said tour ultimately being able to declare themselves as the best rugby side in the world (out of the two of them), regardless of current world cup status, current rankings, the pending Nations Cup results, or whatever the Oirish or uppity Frogs think.

As for me? I can’t wait to watch it all unfold. The angst of possible rule changes. The hand wringing from the establishment, the voices of former players about the sanctity of the jersey and blahdy-blah-blah. However, I do reckon the rugby will be scintillating for us neutrals. Throw in a generous sprinkling of rugby theatre to the mix and it could even rival the the spectacle of a recent Lions Tour. You might recall it: the one where an incorrect refs decision robbed the Wallabies of a series win.

American internment camp: aka ‘Canada’.

Wallaroos in the land of the free-ish.

Canadia v Wallaroos Sunday 12th April. Heart Health Park. 11.50am AEST on Stan.

The Pacific 4 series kicks off at a great viewing time for us on Sunday with our girls going up against the side who have a F&A of 91-12 against us in the last two games. Realistically, if our girls can close the losing gap to around 25 points, they will have improved on recent showings. And lets not forget, the Canadians were also RWC finalists last year. So these Canucks got game.

The PAC4 competition kicks off earlier on April 12th, with the Seppos hosting the Black Ferns at 8.50am AEST, also from Heart Health Park, bought to you by American McDonalds: complete with a free Angioplasty for every super size meal sold.

At time of publishing the teams had not been named. I will update here when confirmed.

You heard it here first eventually!’

Friday’s Goss with Hoss.

Brisbane beckons for book-ends.

Oi, Reds fans: you can kick off ya Nannas knickers that you’re wearing and un-bunch them, because in good news, your two outstanding young bookends of Scrabble & Maximus Gluteus have both been re-signed by RA and the Reds and both to the end of 2029.

Zane ‘Scrabble’ Nonggorr and 38% Irish, 39% Italian and 85% Australian, Massimo De Luttis both signed on and that’s great news for all Oz rugby fans. Scrabble really has been the quiet achiever for mine and I think he is a terrific prospect. Add Angus Bell, 7A’s and Slips (‘retired’ believe that when I see it) back into the mix and that’s not a half bad drove of piggies we’re building. And one I can’t see Nella Tupou ever rejoining.

Best in the West.

In more good news for RA and the Pond of Blue (‘Sea of blue’ my arse) with Mac Grealy also re-signing with RA and the Force until the end of 28. At just 24 and with Tom Wright on the mend (and not far off from returning), Grealy must surely be in consideration for a wider Wallaby squad selection. Has pace to burn, good link player, plays about 15kgs heavier in D and I don’t recall him having an ‘off night’ on the paddock. Whilst Jock Campbell has also had a good year, MG just shades him for mine. Unless of course you pick Mad Max Jorgo at #15, then all bets are off.

Finally (and well done)!

One article didn’t get the noise it deserved this week with RA announcing ‘a transformative investment in the women’s high performance pathway’ and the establishment of a comprehensive structure, involving finances for our emerging U16-U19 female rugby athletes. rugby.com.au has the details

House of more mirrors?

Fresh from re-signing with the Tahs and then having a complete Barry Crocker the week after, Tahs wonder boy Sid Harvey says Aussie sides ‘are sick of losing’ to NZ sides, especially in NZ. He should try being an Aussie rugby fan for a while, then he’ll really get a feel for it. The rangy ranga saying ‘we’re almost expected to lose’ (to Kiwi sides). This reporter can not categorically state that such low expectations of our players are caused by:

Failing to win the Bledisloe for nearly 30 years

Not winning a SR title for 12 years (or not even partaking in a full SR final for 12 years)

Aussie sides generally sucking in NZ, for as long as the comp has been around

Acknowledging that Kiwi sides are just so much better than ours (sigh)

But besides all of that, the young bloke may just be onto something. Rumours abound he has sent ‘Flooky’ a Whatsapp message asking where the Reds get their mirrors from. Although this reporter hears that ‘Flookenza’ (as he now calls himself), wont reply to any question that’s not in Italian as he practises his I-tie for the Reds early season finish, and his rugby jaunt up north. Stay tuned for more: comprende?

Eights are great!

News that Italian great eight Sergio Parisse, has accepted an assistant coaching role with his beloved Italy from the end of 2026 and in time for the 2027 RWC. Great news for Italy, who will also be here in 99 days time to face our own Wallabies in West Johannesburg, Perth as part of the Nations Cup.

100 for Daggers

I guy I’d love to see in gold this year and perhaps the reds best all season, Filipo Daugunu, will run out for SR cap 100 this weekend. I am a huge fan of Daggers and the way he plays his rugby. From all on G&GR, congratulations to Filipo and we all hope you have a night to remember and add to your Test caps this year.

Until next week. Go the Force (I guess). That feels really unsettling to say.

Hoss – out.