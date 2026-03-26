Greetings Gaggers and welcome to another Friday’s Rugby News. Today you can forget your bowser blues, sit back and contemplate the meaning of rugby life.

We start today’s sojourn with ‘Hurt Locker’ before believing there must be a better way in ‘Stale as?’ Preview this weekend’s fixtures with ‘Round Again’. Welcome the Wallaroos back onto the paddock this year for ‘Golden Girls’. We then explore the weight of great expectations in ‘Not happy, Dan’ before farewelling a booming rugby week with ‘Friday’s Goss with Hoss’, beseeching NATO to get involved to help end the conflict by bombing America so we can all get diesel again.

‘Tech support, replay the bit where Deb throws the ball to no one with the line wide open.’ Chuckles takes match review sessions up a notch.

Hurt Locker.

Life as a Tahs fan, huh.

The heading is both an apt description of my emotions during and after the misfiring and maddening mundanity of the Tahs men in blue, and also the name of the movie I changed over to at half time and watched instead. This should not to be confused with ‘Hurt Rocker’, not a Chinese knock-off, but a bio on the life and times of Kurt Cobain. For the writing was on the wall at half time, and even seeing-impaired Freddy could see what was coming in the second half for the Tahs. I figured if I was going to watch things explode, at least it should have an interesting storyline, great special effects and thought provoking social commentary and not just another cluster fudge of infuriating rugby viewing. And that from a side, my side, snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, not just once but over and over and over again. It was almost a study in rugby masochism.

The viewing I endured was beyond my comprehension (the Tahs, not the movie). Line wide open and you’re about to score, sure, chuck it to nobody and bomb a certain seven points. One player to beat and a player outside you? Yep, make an average, but catchable pass to a Wallaby winger and watch him spill it AND give himself a HIA in the process. Another blown five, possibly seven points. And so the rugby equivalent of a Benny Hill greatest hits rolled on. Chance upon chance butchered. Point upon point blown and I was sitting on the lounge humming, rit-dit-ditty-ditty-dit-de-de-de- rit-dit-ditty-ditty-de-de-de. I’d seen this movie before and knew what was coming, and it’s a real tearjerker. And to rub salt into a gaping wound, the half time score actually flattered the Tahs: that try to Debreczeni was off a ball which was more ‘forward’ than a tipsy Prince Andrew at an Epstein soiree.

By any metric, any reasonable side would have been 25 or 30 points clear at the break and the game in the bag. And before all the armchair statisticians tell me, ‘well the Blues did score 27 unanswered points in the second half Hoss’. No shit, Einstein! But at 30 points down, the Blues of the second half are forced into playing completely different rugby. Cause and effect peoples. Cause and effect.

To escape my frustrations, Sunday night I headed to my local, ‘The Sweaty Hog Tavern, Gaming Emporium & Childcare Centre’ where I sat and pondered the stats of that Tahs game, and their season in general:

Against the Blues*:

19 turnovers conceded and 14 penalties against (excluding multiple repeat ‘advantages’)

2 tries scored (lowest of the season). 4 bombed and two ‘held up’ – yet they had 22 entries into the Blues 22m

0 points scored in second half

Season General*:

Last for defenders beaten

Last for points per 22m entry (1.4 points) – yet 2nd for actual 22m entries!

10th for turnovers conceded

It points to a team doing well enough to create opportunities, but unsure what to do with them. The plans to get into the 22m are working extremely well but, what to do when they get there? Nobody knows. Is it an issue at #10? Maybe, or is it more likely an issue slightly wider at #12 and #13? For mine that’s where all the Tahs attacking rugby ambitions go to die. With the breadth of the centre combo’s ambitions are simply, ‘get it to Max’. Or worse, the kick to nowhere and no one, that has Joey Walton flailing his arms around because the outside backs had no idea he was about to kick as it hadn’t been communicated and the pill ends up in rugby’s ‘no mans land’. Yet another attacking raid withers and dies on the vine. The opposition usually roosts it 60m downfield and Tahs fans sigh a collective sigh and mutter under their breath, ‘here we go, again’.

The Tahs were diabolical last week. They had all the ball, all the territory, all the opportunity, yet had absolutely no idea how to get a return. They were utterly and completely bereft of ideas in attack, and when a score was there for the taking they found new and inventive ways to completely butcher it.

And it don’t get no easier this week. Just for spits and and giggles, they face off against the Ponies in Canberra. I reckon I’ll watch the Hurt Locker again. The movie, not the game.

*when compared against the original data, the stats used in the analysis, proved to be 100% accurate

SRP Trophy?

Stale as?

Urine, meet bottle. Is it just me or is 2026 SRP a touch ‘meh’? To my eye it seems so predictable, so droll and, well, just so stale. It’s rugby’s version of Groundhog Day. So much so, what could be possibly lost by smashing it all apart and starting again?

The competition is in need of new thinking, new teams, a new structure, a draft and with the twin jeopardy of promotion and relegation, a home and away season and more, many more games per season (to both attract eyeballs and sponsors, but also to allow players to develop their games). It needs new fans, new sponsors, new markets, it just needs ‘new’. And as for ‘law variations’, yeah, well they’re great, but they are the rugby equivalent of band aid on a festering wound of sameness. They’re a good start but, bugger me if the patient don’t need life support, not band aids.

Can anyone on here tell me that for the foreseeable future, that the bottom three won’t always be an alternating combination of Fiji, Moana and The Force (before they get kicked out again)? Likewise, won’t it also be the Tahs and the Highlanders striving to make the six, but ultimately always ‘bravely’ missing out and settling for 7th and 8th?

Which brings us to the top six. The top four will nearly always be made up by The Chiefs, Blues, Crusaders and the Brumbies while 5th and 6th will be a version of the Canes and Reds. Invariably the Reds will fall in the first week to (insert Kiwi side name here). The Brumbies will rally against (insert Kiwi side name here) before having to play a semi away from home as they missed a bonus point in the lead in, and bing, bam, boom, two Kiwi sides are fighting it out for honours, again. And you know what, good luck to them. You can only beat those in front of you and in the format presented to you. In this instance, I don’t begrudge a Kiwi side winning. But as I said before, the whole comp, in its current format is just so vanilla, so dull and just so ‘meh’. And that’s my point. SRP needs a jolt of jeopardy, a dose of derring-do. FFS, it needs to change. It needs an enema of enthusiasm; something to clean out the shite and be brave enough to usher in a new dawn.

I’m not going into detail about what we should do but, rather, I welcome your suggestions in the comments section. I always love the one about how we should shrink ourselves to domestic greatness and play an Oz comp only. That’d be kinda like slowly reducing the number of oil refineries as we’ve over the past decade. How’s that looking right now?

In my opinion, SRP in its current format is busted. And yet we persist with continually tarting up a broken product or, more succinctly, putting lipstick on the pig. It’s still a pig, but just more attractive to Kiwis (maybe that’s why SR won’t make changes after all?). And tinkering around the margins doesn’t help. All you’re doing is appealing to a rusted on, ageing and diminishing base. I’d encourage SRP decision makers to start with a blank canvas and consider all options, no matter how ‘left field’.

I encourage SRP to be bold, to be brave and develop a rugby product that’s fit for purpose, now, regardless of what the product was last year, the year before or 10 years ago. And, especially, challenge some of the provinces, who are road blocks to change, to offer alternatives, for the status quo will grind this competition into the dirt. Because sure as spit, if they don’t like change, they’re gonna hate extinction. SRP deserves to be more than the Liberal Party of rugby union.

The clock is ticking.

Are we there yet?



Round Again.

Friday, 27 March 5:05 pm AEDT – Moana Pasifika v Highlanders at North Harbour Stadium, Auckland, on Stan Sport

Fearless Prediction: Yawn.

Friday, 27 March 7:35 pm AEDT – ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs at GIO Stadium, Canberra on Stan Sport

Only one change for the Tahs this week with the Ginger Ninja back in the side for Harry Potter, ruled out with a quad injury suffered in rugby’s first ever self-inflicted HIA. In fact Potter has been cited by the disciplinary panel for the HIA he suffered as a result of his own actions. It’s believed if he enters an early plea and simultaneously a victim impact statement, he may receive no suspension, but miss three weeks out from the injury anyway. But if he contests the dangerous contact charges, he could be ruled out with a four week’s suspension instead of his three week recovery. I think. Either way, it’s a team that can’t convert pressure, territory and countless opportunities into points against a team who can score a multitude of points in a variety of methods and shit diamonds with the intense pressure they create. Should be a fun night. Not.

Fearless Prediction: No Comment

Saturday, 28 March 2:35 pm AEDT – Hurricanes v Queensland Reds at Henry Stadium, Wellington, on Stan Sport

Fearless Prediction: Seem to get here every year the Reds don’t they. Slow start, come good, then hit a series of Kiwi away games and the season gets wobbly, and they just scrape into the six for the finals and then, well, they’re out. Canes are the form side this season. And the Reds have some serious cattle missing through injury (Lachie Anderson, Josh Canham, Nicholas Conway, Massimo de Lutiis, Josh Flook, Carter Gordon, Tate McDermott, Ben Volavola). Although it’s good to see Sleepy Lynagh back in the XXIII. That all said, it’s Canes by 17.

Saturday, 28 March 5:05 pm AEDT – Blues v Fijian Drua at Eden Park, Auckland, on Stan Sport

Fearless Prediction: Blues by 50.

Saturday 28 March 7:35 pm AEDT – Western Force v Chiefs at HBF Park, Perth, on Stan Sport

Fearless Prediction: Chiefs by 32.

Let’s get it on!

Golden Girls.

Friday, 27 March 4:55 pm AEDT – Wallaroos v Fijiana at GIO Stadium, Canberra, on Stan Sport and the Nine Network

Our golden girls kick-start their international season this afternoon when they take on the flying, well ‘frolicking’, Fijiana at the ACT Municipal Council Grounds, GIO Stadium. The fixture will act as a curtain raiser for the Tahs upset victory over the Ponies later that evening. The match will also be the first fixture for new coach, Sam Needs, who was the forwards coach of the side under Jo ‘Have-a-chat’ Yapp.

If Nathan ‘Goebbels’ Williamson’s propaganda and maths is to be believed, the Wallaroos could field up to 5 debutantes during the match with Nicole Ledington starting in the halves, Sevens converts Sid Taylor starting in the centres and Piper Simons (on the pine) named. A further two possible debutantes in Brittany Merlo and Lily Bone are also on the bench.

WALLAROOS (1-15): Brianna Hoy, Adiana Talakai, Bridie O’Gorman, Kaitlan Leaney, Ash Fernandez, Siokapesi Palu Sekona (c), Emily Chancellor, Piper Duck, Samantha Wood, Nicole Ledington, Brooklyn Teki-Joyce, Cecilia Smith, Sidney Taylor, Maya Stewart, Faitala Moleka

Replacements: Brittany Merlo, Faliki Pohiva, Eva Karpani, Michaela Leonard, Lily Bone, Piper Simons, Georgina Friedrichs, Desiree Miller

FIJIANA (1-15): Karalaini Naisewa, Bitila Tawake (c), Tiana Robanakadavu, Mereoni Nakesa, Carletta Yee, Nunia Daunimoala, Alfreda Fisher, Manuqalo Komaitai, Kolora Lomani, Salanieta Kinita, Silika Qalo, Josivini Neihamu, Merewairita Neivoha, Repeka Tove, Litiana Vueti

Replacements: Keleni Marawa, Zipporah Sorokacika, Adi Keri Lawavou, Sulita Waisega, Adi Salaseini Railumu, Evivi Senikarivi, Ivamere Rokowati, Vika Nakacia

Fearless Prediction: A rusty, but comfortable win to the Wallaroos. GGs by 16.

‘Full Lady GAGA: ‘Poker Face’ Bernie Larkham (Getty Images: Scott Barbour)

Not happy, Dan.

Bit of chatter on both sides of the fence this week about the chances, or otherwise, of Declan ‘Burgess’ Meredith wearing gold this year with some saying if he’s good enough, he’s old enough. Yet others, including Chuckles McKellar and Bernie Larkham, encourage everyone to pump the brakes a wee bit. And in doing so cite the 87 false prophets who’ve perished at the altar of the #10 jersey over the past few years alone. While I see both sides of the argument, the whole rugby ecosystem (love ya work, Goog) is desperate for a #10 to hang our hopes on. But in our desperation and relentless searching we discard more candidates than a One Nation membership drive in Lakemba.

A couple of weeks back I said to the craparazzi that I thought Burgess was the second best #10 in Oz this season, behind Flash Gordon. Although I point out, at 26 years old, he’s only in his third season of SRP and only accumulated 13 starts. Hardly the body of work that’s screaming ‘pick me for gold’. Compare that to say Marcus Smith, who had played something like 380 games of senior rugby by the time he became a Soap Dodger test player.

Which comes back to the point I make above in ‘Stale’. Our guys simply do not play enough competitive, professional rugby to develop over an appropriate time frame, commensurate with their age. So much so that their opportunities are limited, because the seasons are so sparse, is it any wonder than that a culture of ‘churn’ has manifested as a result? I mean FFS, it’s a byproduct of the current structures in place. We are harvesting what we sow, and we’re sowing stuff all for our rugby needs.

The fact that Burgess, a talented player, has only had 13 starts at the age of 26 is proof positive his generation is simply not playing enough rugby. So by the time he’s had 50/60 SRP caps and is ready to step into gold, he’s already late 20s, lost a yard of pace and his ‘prime’ is in the rear view mirror.

So, unless you expand the season and give these guys a minimum of 20/25 professional rugby games a season, you’re backing yourself into a corner and forcing yourself to pick them ahead of time. The talent might be there, but the body of works simply is not. And so the churn and burn of potential #10s continues.

Fixing the season fixes the problem.

You heard it here first eventually!’

Friday’s Goss with Hoss.

Schoupp scoop.

Not a new pet accessory from Demtel but news that Ponies prop, Blake Schoupp, has re-signed with RA to the end of 2029. The 28yo brick with eyes is coming into prime propping years and is already a capped Wallaby. Good news all round for Oz rugby fans. But let’s hope he has a shocker, just for tonight.

Countdown.

Yesterday marked Day 100 until the finals of the Nations Cup takes place in the Indian capital of London. With the July visit of NH sides to this great southern land (and to the neighbouring poxy islands) it’ll be here quicker than $6 a litre for diesel. The competition start will also be our Wallabies kick-start to their test year: 4 July against Dad’s Army; 11 July against the Frogs in Brissie, and finish against the Pastafarians 18 July at a minor venue that’s TBC (probably Western Johannesburg). I reckon the NC is a great addition to world rugby with the competition climaxing over a final weekend in London when all 12 teams face off across three double headers (matches, not conjoined Welsh kids).

You can’t handle the truth, brew.

Little known MP coach, Tana Umaga, was retelling an interesting tale this week saying he was miffed as a new coach why younger players wouldn’t approach him. Money Bill Williams dropped a truth bomb on him and said, ‘Cuz they’re skid stiff, brew. You’re Tana Umaga, ABs skipper, legend and hard man’. Apparently, Umaga then realised he was in fact, Umaga, but decided to be a different Umaga to the Umaga Money Bill referred to and now finds himself (Umaga, not Money Bill) assistant AB coach. It’s unclear which Umaga will end up being ABs coach but, odds are it’ll be one of them.

WTF?

What’s going on up north? Incoming 2027 Waratah and current Reds #10, Harry-something-something, has told rugby.com.au that coach ‘Kissy’ has a mantra for the QPRQ playing group to ‘own their Redness’ this year. There’s so much wrong with that statement that I don’t know where to begin!

But wait, there’s more.

Slips is at it again! Not content with being #1 SR hall of famer for appearances and #1 for most Wallabies caps ever (and for enjoying Pina Colada and getting caught in the rain), this week he becomes the first player ever to notch 100 caps for two separate provinces. Call it wishful thinking, but anyone else reckon we’ll see him at RWC2027 in gold? Maybe even scoring the winning try in the 90th minute as our Wallabies pull off a win for the ages, thus securing 6th place overall.

Until next week. Go the Tahs

Hoss – out.