Good morning, good evening and G’day and welcome to another Friday’s Rugby News. And please, no clapping: it’s embarrassing and you’ll freak-out others around you, who are already suspicious of you, on the train commute to work.

Today we have a jam packed news day full of the BIG rugby issues of our time. So I invite you all to turn off your fact checkers, suspend reality and come along for the ride. First up today we see if ‘Double Jeopardy’ applies out west. Look at one of the great rugby injustices of our time in ‘Tahrajedy’. Preview whatever round of SRP this is in ‘Show Time’. Preview some RWC hosting ambitions with ‘Score try’s for me, Argentina’. We then crowd fund, using Aussie tax payers coin for ‘Show me the pa’anga’. Before we chuck a plus sized full stop on the rugby week with ‘Friday’s Goss’ with Hoss’, who had always thought ‘The Straight of Hormuz’ was an Iranian Christian rock band. Go figure.

‘The court will hear from The Hossecution’ (Rich Legg-Getty Images)

Double Jeopardy.

Noise this week from the Murdoch presses around some structural changes to the business set-up at the Western Force, owned by Andrew ‘I’ve jacked the price of RM boots, and now make them to a lesser quality standard’ Forrest’s investment arm Tattarang. And full credit to WA’s business titan. After all, he has sunk a whopping $90,000,000.00 into the Force (perhaps as a tax write-off?). As a comparison, they could have desecrated a heap of indigenous landmarks for that sort of money.So the investment is significant.

But now, it seems that the Force are officially (they were just losing money unofficially before) a ‘not for profit’ entity. Now call me jaded, but it doesn’t seem such a big deal does it? I mean the Force were previously a well established ‘not for’ entity anyway, weren’t they?

I mean:

Not for victories

Not for finals appearances

Not for entertainment

Not for David Pocock

Not for a rugby career trajectory

Not for large crowd attendances

Not for proven engine additive credentials

Not for watching, following or discussing in polite rugby company

So is the latest addition to the ‘not for’ stable really that big a deal? Besides, I reckon we should just reinstate the Rebels, just so we can kick them out again. Only this time with extreme prejudice. Just for spits & giggles.

But to be clear: Australian Rugby needs the Force. Without them, the contest for last place would come down to just the Drua and Moana Pasifika (maybe the Reds) and that’s not fair to the rest of Australian rugby. Us fans deserve the jeopardy attached with the Force fighting it out: you know, just ‘not for’ first place.

Give me a break!

Tahrajedy!

He grounds the ball, its the TMO’s call: it’s Tahrajedy.

I tried to read KARL’s s bit yesterday about how all refs are great and their decisions always right and how they all are organ donors, and how they’ll probably send a peace envoy of refs to the middle east to solve the conflict. And on and on his love letter to the indefensible went. But here’s the thing: I just aint buyin’ it.

You see, when it comes to match officials, the snozberries all taste like snozberries and you can forget about ‘consequence’. In the world of the MO, ‘consequence’ is more likely the name of the Greek guy at the fruit markets, than as it pertains to their ongoing match day appointments. Screw up royally? No problem, see you next week. Make a howler: who cares, you’ll still get paid. Meanwhile, seasons get curtailed, coaches get sacked, sponsors desert organisations, fans stop attending and the law of unintended commercial consequences marches relentlessly, ever onward. To hell with the casualties.

I have been told previously that ‘refs are human’ (despite never being presented with empirical evidence in support of said claim: but I will accept that for now as a kind of ‘good faith leap’). And I understand absolutely, that mistakes will happen (how else could you explain Tasmania?). But when players, coaches and administrators are held to account, where is the same level of accountability for MO’s? Where is the equivalent of ‘tackle school’ for a TMO who so thoroughly ‘screwed the Tahs pooch last week’. To the point that the RSPCA are reportedly looking to charge him with aggravated bestiality: and that despite the RSPCA’s massive caseload of similar charges pending against 31.637% of the QPRQ population.

I can’t categorically say that the Tahs would have gone on to win last weeks game, had the initial and correct decision stood. But ChatGPT tells me it was a 99.78% ‘likelihood’ that they would have won. And yes, I am aware that game stats that show the Tahs had 86% of the territory, 111% possession and more entries into the Reds 22, than Andrew Mountbatten has entries into underage children.

But here’s the kicker Gaggers: those players who underperformed, will be held accountable, and also face consequences, maybe even being demoted until they prove themselves worthy to participate at that level again. Isn’t that a novel approach.

The future is certain, just give me time to work it out.

Show time.

Friday 20 March 5:05 pm AEDT – Highlanders v Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, on Stan Sport

Fearless Prediction: Canes by 18.

Friday 20 March 7:35 pm AEDT – ACT Brumbies v Chiefs at GIO Stadium, Canberra, on Stan Sport

Jimmy Slips #203 not out. Rested Brumbies back. Bernie maybe sacrificed last weeks Fijian skirmish, with one eye towards this match and the rest of season proper? Time will tell.

Fearless Prediction: Ponies by 6

Saturday 21 March 2:35 pm AEDT – Fijian Drua v Queensland Reds at Churchill Park, Lautoka on Stan Sport

Les ‘I can copy Bernie if I want to’ Kiss, has rested a few regulars for this one as well. Namely Beaver McReight and Flash Gordon, although there’s a whole heap of names in the Reds squad I aint never seen before. Of course, there is also the requirement to rest ‘Players of National Interest’ or PONI, in accordance with RA’s direct (50 players nationally, mostly all Tahs, but a few also-rans from the lesser states).

Strangely, the forecast for Lautoka this Saturday is a chilly 31 degrees, 70% humidity and with expected 15mm of rain. Throw all that into the rugby blender and add a dollop of James Doleman with the whistle, and what do you get?

Fearless Prediction: The Drua by 13.

Saturday 21 March 5:05 pm AEDT – Moana Pasifika v Crusaders at North Harbour Stadium, Auckland, on Stan Sport

Fearless Prediction: Saders by 39

Saturday 21 March 7:35 pm AEDT – NSW Waratahs v Blues at Allianz Stadium, Sydney, on Stan Sport

I know. I know.

Fearless Prediction: Tahs by 1. Maybe my team we’ll get awarded the winning try that had 12 knock-on in the lead up. 6 forward passes, 2 obstructions and a Tah foot goes into touch, before being duly awarded the try. Justice served, and no consequences at all for the match officials who ballsed it up.

I can’t believe we did it.

Score tries for me, Argentina.

The rugby world is abuzz today, with news that Argentina have officially bid to host the 2035 RWC as part of a broader South American contingent of Brazil, Chile and Uruguay. And I say, why the bloody hell not!

World Rugby big wig Alan Gilpin (how many ‘big wigs’ does World Rugby have? There’s a different name each bloody week) currently has his snout in several troughs this week, as part of his FIFA, sorry WR, ‘due diligence’ tour. Also known as the all you can eat, drink and never pick up the tab, South American sojourn.

The only thing that could possible count against them? The aftermath of the absolute cluster-fudge that awaits WR for the 2031 RWC in the land of the Seppo. Mark my words, 2031 will be a complete and utter disaster.

‘Every time I try to get out, they drag me back in’

Show me the pa’anga!

News last night that a forum, gaggle, group, or posse of Pacific Island nations, have signed a petition demanding the Australia Government pony up AUD $150 million for the development of Rugby Union across their backyards. Minus of course, the 84% that will ‘evaporate’ into causes and bank accounts unknown. Welcome to the age of Sports Diplomacy ladies & gents (and those somewhere in between).

After stumping up a prostate exam, eye watering, $600m to promote ‘rugba loig’ in PNG (also known as the ‘Piss off China’ investment fund) the request for $150m would not seem entirely audacious. Nor an amount likely to cause to much consternation in Australia’s porn and fireworks capital (and that’s just inside Parliament House): Canberra

I recall attending the Fijian farce test in Newcastle last year, coincidentally also attended by Chairman Albo & Fiji Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka. Media whispers abounded then that a ‘broader’ deal was afoot. And from a pure sporting perspective, the $600m large to Gaol Ball could indeed create too big a temptation for those of a union bent and see many leave the game to chase the cabbage. So some investment from the Government ATM to our PI brethren does look reasonable and perhaps on the surface, represent monies well spent.

But a warning if I may. Where does it all end? Money for netball, lacrosse, croquet, badminton or worse, soccer? I’d want some iron-clad guarantees first, before I hand over any more AUD, otherwise it’d probably prove cheaper to put some nukes on Afterpay, and just prep for China directly. Besides, if I recall Peter ‘I’d make a great Foreign Secretary’, Dutton correctly, most these nations will be under water soon anyway, won’t they?

You heard it here first eventually!’

Friday’s Goss’ with Hoss.

Two tribes

Saturday sees the Australian Club Rugby Championship being played with NSW powerhouse the Warringah Rats, representing the goodness and light of NSW in both the men’s and women’s side. While the state that gave us cane toads and fire ants, is also represented by one club: Bond University.

Knowlegible rugby pundits I have spoken with, suggest both Warringah sides will likely win by 50+ points per game.

You can see both games live on Stan Sport. Women’s match from 3:15pm AEDT time and the men’s match from 4:40pm AEDT time.

Get your own ideas.

The great copiers of World Rugby, NZ, are at it again. This time D-Mac calling for similar selection policies that us Aussies have, that allow for players to be selected from overseas, for international duty. What’s next, they call up Will Skelton for AB’s duty. The gall of their lot knows no limits.

Sevens Piper piping.

Ruby women’s 7’s sensation Piper Simons is inline for a Wallaroos next week when our girls face Fijiana to kick start their test year. Wilhelm Nathanson over at Prada reports that Simons’ move to XV’s:

‘As part of greater alignment between the two programs, with the Manly product and Sidney Taylor making the switch ahead of the Pacific Four Series

Whilst the 20-year-old has never played 15s before, she is confident her skills can translate.

“We’ve had plenty of games in camp, and we’ve been working throughout the earlier camps, so I’ve ticked the box and am feeling more comfortable seeing all the pictures,” she said.

“The first big shock was there are so many people on the field (insert: her maths teacher did confirm to FRN that Piper was always shite at maths and had really poor spatial awareness), but the skills are pretty similar being a scrumhalf with the catch-pass and executing well off the ground.

Something rotten in the Red state?

Having not won a title for 15 years, and not seriously contested a title for 15 years, is it any wonder so many Reds players want to distance themselves from an ingrained culture of loss, mediocrity and loss?

News this week that Josh Flook & Louis Werchon are off to Benetton (the city, not the clothing brand). And The Squatter, Hunter Paisami is rumoured to be off to Nipponville at seasons end. Then throw Tom ‘Sleepy’ Lynagh into the mix, who is rumoured to have said ‘Queensland sucks’ and that he doesn’t like Carter Gordon, or words to that effect, and wishes he played for Italy instead (probably thought it anyway) and one might begin to think there was a crisis of confidence permeating the Communists.

This correspondent cannot verify if these players decided to leave the Reds soon after after current Reds and incoming Wallaby coach, Les Kiss, told his squad that ‘his Wallabies’ would mostly be made up of Waratahs and Brumbies, who are better rugby players anyway. But one doth wonder.

Slips: FInally!

I kinda said it all last week. And this week he also hinted that perhaps his time in gold may not quiet be over. #203notout-youbloodylegend!

Until next week. Go the Tahs.

Hoss – out.