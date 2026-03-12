G’day Gaggers and welcome to another Friday’s Rugby News. Much to talk about today, so find your physical and spiritual happy place and let’s get cracking.

First we discuss upcoming changes to G&GR with ‘Hear ye, hear ye’. Ask RA whisky, tango, foxtrot is going on in ‘The Lomax’. Preview round five of SR with ‘That escalated really quickly’. Then get your passport ready as we head ‘Up North’ before taking South Africa’s word for it in ‘Nothing to see here: literally!’ We then pay a visit to the ACT for ‘Marathon man’ and wrap up a gargantuan rugby week with ‘Friday’s Goss with Hoss’, now happy to sell you barely , slightly , mostly watered down diesel, available at the Ponderosa front gates ‘Diesel & Japanese Pumpkin Emporium’ for a smidge over $85 a litre. Ca$h only.

MARGA is expensive you know.

Hear ye, hear ye.

From 1 July this year, G&GR will move to a paid subscription site. We understand there will be a variety of views, opinions and questions, all of which either Bris, Heidi or myself, are happy to answer as quickly as we can, either via the comments section or you can reach out privately using the contact us tab at the bottom of this page.

The monthly subscription fee payable, will be $7.99/month or, alternatively, a one off payment of $64.95 for full access from 01/07/26 – 30/06/2027. We understand that some may choose not to subscribe, for those readers we’ll offer a complimentary access to 4 daily news articles each month, at no charge. To be clear, our G&GR Forum will remain a free site for all. As too will all our podcasts.

The G&GR ownership team do not arrive at this decision lightly, with discussions originally kicking off in Feb of 2025. We canvassed a variety of opinions from many different individuals and the conversations were insightful, challenging, honest and thoughtful. Previously we have pursued a sponsorship model via calling for advertisers, as well as donations from the G&GR faithful. We are also constantly fielding advertising inquiries from online gaming platforms, as well as sports betting agencies, none of which our current ownership group will ever partner with.

Part of our new offering from 1 July, and for subscribers only, will be live match blogging on the site for all SRP matches, Wallaby, Wallaroo and Nations Cup matches. Next year will also see our unrivalled RWC coverage return. Every game covered with a preview, review and specialised RWC podcasts. We will also welcome some new writers, covering new content and new podcasts to the G&GR family. And we have also appointed a social media ambassador, to assist in making our SM channels more engaging, highly irreverent and always entertaining.

In short, nothing changes with G&GR until 1 July 2027. You still have unfettered access to all that we offer. After that:

$7.99/month for full G&GR access, or a one off payment of $64.95 for 12 month access to all of G&GR. Noting that there will be limited G&GR content over the Australian rugby off season.

Exclusive content and offers for subscribers only.

Access to a maximum of four daily news articles/month for those who choose not to subscribe.

Access to the forum and our podcasts remains free for everyone.

To those members of G&GR who generously donated $50 to us last year, your first 12 month subscription will be complimentary and a ‘thank you’ from us (we will reach out to you privately via the emails you used to make the donation).

So there you have it Gaggers. For those who come onboard the subscription express, strap yourselves in and hold on tight. For those who choose not to, we respect your decision, but hope you still frequent these pages as often as you can. For what it’s worth, $7.99/month to escape the supposed real world we currently inhabit, don’t seem half bad value. Or it could buy you 2.13 litres of unleaded.

Hoss.

‘I’ve signed with RA, which seems such good luck. So I don’t care what you think Hoss. You can simply get…..’

The Lomax.

‘I am the Lomax, who came from the Eels, and seem to be hopping straight to the Wallabies’ (Zac ‘Dr Zeus’ Lomax).

Ok, so I don’t really follow gaol ball a lot. And by ‘a lot’, I mean I don’t follow it at all. And by ‘not at all’ I mean I ain’t watched it, any of it, for well over 25 years. Now, before I hear those same jaded old arguments it’s not a union verse loig thing. It’s simply that I find the rugba loig just so boring and quintessentially droll. I appreciate they’re athletes. I appreciate they have their rusted-on fans, I just ain’t one of ’em. And not because my game is ‘better’ (it is), or my game is more ‘cerebral’ (it is: loig fans, ‘look under C in the dictionary, but be careful of your spelling of ‘dictionary’ or you’ll end up back at that ‘dick pick nation’ site, again). And it’s not even that my game is played outside of mega suburban sporting complexes like Rooty Hill Bet365 Memorial Centre of Excellence or Penrith ‘Blow your mortgage on one our millions of poker machines’ Park (it is), but because the spectacle of loig, in my opinion, just completely sucks.

So therefore I just do not understand, at all, the value in RA shelling out $550,000 per annum, for Dr Zeus. ESPECIALLY as he would appear to be yet another winger. Yep, exactly the position we have a plethora of players for (known as a chorus of wingers, or ‘those guys over there, with lip balm on’). Haven’t we already got the likes of Mad Max Jorgo, Daggers, Tim Allen, The Peach, The Wizard, Darby Lancaster, The Funky Bunch (playing in Japan next year and available for RWC selection) and Andy Muirhead (who never plays a bad game and it flummoxes me he’s never worn gold!). Not to mention JAS should be a winger and not a #13. I mean, at a pinch, you would even recall Marika ‘The Exocet’ Koroibete to the squad. All of them would appear to be a long way north of Dr Zeus and his Wallaby ambitions. Now before you QPRQs tell me I’ve forgotten the Junkyard Dog in my list, I’d remind you all that being able to tackle is a prerequisite for an international winger. So, ipso facto, no bloody way.

Besides, what happened to being ‘prudent‘ with the cash we got from selling Grandma’s jewellery last season, also known as the FUKIRs windfall? On any metric, how does $1.1 million represent a reasonable investment for a guy that I’d wager will scarper at the end of 27! And in no way do I blame the Dr for pocketing the cabbage, full credit to him. But, from an RA point of view, I’d be a better investment, and a much more realistic chance of making the Wallabies. Even though I detest any physical exercise or training, can’t tackle, have generally no idea what to do on the field. And quite possibly I’d lose focus and interest after five minutes anyway. Just like the Tahs did last week.

Now in the interest of balance, RA have made some terrific decisions over the past few years. They have shown fiscal discipline and the game is in much ruder health for their sometimes brutal, commercial austerity. But this ain’t one of those occasions. Surely the use of $1.1 million might bear more fruit in other areas, like grassroots, expanding the duration of the third tier or women’s domestic comps. Hell, they could even hire someone to help Nathan Williamson, who is completely overworked and under appreciated by the turds higher up the food chain, or at least that’s the best I could decipher from Natho’s voicemail to me among his intermittent sobbing and swear words I needed to look up (must have Dutch ancestry that lad).

But, perhaps the last hypothetical word should go to Dr Zeus. If ever I was able to challenge him on just how he thought Oz rugby fans might react to these events, “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It simply will not.”

Tahs coach Chuckles McKellar in a state of shock afterwards.

That escalated really quickly.

It’s round five time for SRP and also moving time. With everyone beating everyone else, this year’s comp is harder to pick than the theme of a POTUS presser.

Friday, 13 March 5:05 pm AEDT – Hurricanes v Western Force at McLean Park, Napier, on Stan Sport.

The Force were good last week. I thought Chopper Donaldson was first rate, but pipped by an outstanding Hamish Stewart who had one of his best outings ever and surely is in the frame for gold #12. And, no, not because of this one outing, but because of the body of consistent rugby he’s delivered over several years. Great defender, good kicker, great link player and a second playmaker. I mean, apart from a few chromosomes, what am I missing here?

The Force were unlucky last week. But against the Canes, luck ain’t gonna have much to do with it.

Fearless predictions: Canes by 22

Saturday, 14 March 2:35 pm AEDT – Fijian Drua v ACT Brumbies at Four R Stadium, Ba. Stan Sport

Ahhh, the town of Ba. More ex-pat Kiwis per head of population than anywhere else in the world, and that’s including the nation of New Zealand itself! It’s the Pacific Island’s equivalent of the red light district of Amsterdam, just with more lanolin.

It’s actually a tricky game to pick. Bernie Larkham is resting a heap of big names for this match and that’s either brave, or bat spit crazy, especially against Fiji at home. After all, Ba does mean ‘no’.

Fearless Prediction: I don’t get it. It’s forecast to be 32 degrees and 90% humidity and you bench, or rest, your best players. No silence of the lambs for this one. Full bleating, and Fiji by 6.

Saturday, 14 March 5:05 pm AEDT – Crusaders v Highlanders at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch, Stan Sport

Will the real Dark Lords please rise. Pumped by some sides, but powered through others and up against a plucky Highlanders side playing some very entertaining rugby.

Fearless Prediction: Landers by 5. Oh the humanity.

Saturday, 14 March 7:35 pm AEDT – Queensland Reds v NSW Waratahs at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, on Stan Sport. Aussie match of the round.

Based on recent form this could get ugly and the Reds don’t deserve that. Without their most influential player from last week, Damon Murphy, the Communists find themselves at home and facing a Tahs outfit that last week put the soft into ‘what the actual fudge was that crap?’. But the Reds also have a fairly long list of injured players: Lachie Anderson, Josh Canham, Nicholas Conway, Massimo de Lutiis, Matt Faessler, Tom Lynagh, Will McCulloch, Hunter Paisami and Tate McDermott.

With early signs last week, what looked like a humming Brumbies not needing to get outta second gear to get the chocolates turned up being ‘how did they lose that?’. Two tries in as many minutes late in the game from the Reds, including the stunner after the bell to Carter ‘Flash’ Gordon, who looked really sharp and that’s good news for every Aussie fan, stole the win for those of the banjo capital.

Dirty Harry looked back in form, roaming wider channels, showed great skill with his two handed carry and deception for the Mr Anderson try, was effective all night. He wasn’t better than Cale but, he wasn’t far off either. Flash Gordon was outstanding, he has the best flat passing game in Oz. Also the Reds kid with the ‘prison do’ at #9 surprised me by how well he went. But, for mine, the Reds best was Filipo ‘Daggers’ Daugunu. Daggers lifted both the offensive and defensive tempo as well as the aggression levels for the Reds, I reckon they don’t win without his injection. Love how he plays his footy.

As for the Tahs, what can be said about that rot? Perhaps more correctly, does anyone know how you can un-see that bucket of rugby slop? Forget losing Caitlyn Jenner before kickoff, that’s an excuse. There were kicks to no one, missed tackles, a malfunctioning set piece and they were comprehensively bullied off their game by a team who outmuscled them, outlasted them and out smarted them, even before a ball was kicked. To quote Happyman, ‘you are only as good as the score board says you are’. And the score board was uglier than Liberal Party polling numbers.

One positive from the evening though, I’m glad to see Chuckles McKellar instill accountability into his players for what was a woeful display. Reputations be damned. Andrew Kellaway was horrid last week; his defence was at best porous, at worst it was completely non-existent. He got burnt for pace a number of times when he incorrectly gave an opponent some space, space that they took and made the Ginger Ninja look like he might have been stuck in quicksand. By any acceptable rugby metric that you’d like to apply, AK failed miserably and has entirely earnt his non-selection in the match day squad this week. Long may the same approach from Chuckles apply. You shit the sheets, you’re out.

That said, why does it feel it’s about this time every season the Tahs slide into the rugby sludge gathers pace? You know the drill: ‘February Favourites’ who win a couple on the trot, maybe even three from four, their dander is up, fans dare to believe again and then, whammo, rugby reality knees you in the groin, again. You lose by 50 to some rugby lightweights like the Reds, or get dusted at home by Fiji or, worse, the Force. Next thing you know, there’s three rounds left and 8th place has the Tahs name pencilled in already. The backs are already hiring scooters for the bogan paradise of Bali and planning matching tattoos in Mandarin (that translates to ‘drunk Aussie boy pay money for dis, think it Confucius proverb’) and the forwards are planning benders at remaining Sizzler restaurants. This, folks, has that subliminal feel to it. Win and the top six is maybe a realistic chance. Lose and it’s time to check airfares to Boganville.

Fearless Prediction: After last week’s performances no sane sane person could pick the Tahs for this one. But when has that ever stopped me before. Tahs by 1.

REDS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Seru Uru, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Joe Brial, Fraser McReight (c), Harry Wilson, Louis Werchon, Carter Gordon, Tim Ryan, Isaac Henry, Josh Flook, Filipo Daugunu, Jock Campbell

Replacements: Richie Asiata, George Blake, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Hamish Muller, Vaiuta Latu, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Treyvon Pritchard

WARATAHS (1-15): Tom Lambert, Ethan Dobbins, Daniel Botha, Matt Philip (c), Angus Blyth, Clem Halaholo, Charlie Gamble, Pete Samu, Jake Gordon, Jack Debreczeni, Sid Harvey, Joey Walton, Triston Reilly, Max Jorgensen, James Hendren

Replacements: Ioane Moananu, Isaac Kailea, Siosifa Amone, Miles Amatosero, Leafi Talataina, Teddy Wilson, Lawson Creighton, Harry Potter

Sunday, 15 March 1:35 pm AEDT – Blues v Moana Pasifika at Eden Park, Auckland, on Stan Sport

Fearless Prediction: Who cares. Blues maybe.

‘England coach again! Don’t know what your talking about mate.’

Up North.

I’ve always said the Six Nations is the best rugby competition in the Northern Hemisphere, and so it was last week. The Poms getting pounded. The Frogs getting flayed. And at long last, a whisper of Welsh fire spotted.

There was some sublime rugby played, too. Some of the running lines by the Scottish attack, especially for Steyn’s first try, was pure rugby porn, best when viewed from the overhead angle (if you get to watch it on Stan, please do). But the absolute highlight of the weekend was the Italian job on the Soap Dodgers. It was the derring-do of youth against the cynicism and arrogance of the rugby establishment. So much so that the very future of coach Borthwick is on the line (Eddie 4.0 anyone?) and the petulance of Super Maro was laid bare for all to see.

To this week and the 6N title on the line:

Ireland v Scotland Sunday, 15 March 12:55am. Aviva Stadium. Kick off 1:10am AEDT. Stan.

Fearless Prediction: The William Wallace XV and destiny awaits.

Wales v Italy. Sunday, 15 March 3:30am. Principality Stadium. Kick off 3:40a AEDT. Stan.

Fearless Prediction: Could be a cracker. Italy by 19.

Le Crunch. Le Special. Sunday, 15 March 7:00am, Stade de France. Kick off 7:10am AEDT. Stan

Fearless Prediction. By kick off the Frogs will already hold the crown, or at least know what’s required to win it. Across the chalk will be a Pommy side seething from last week and the blistering they will’ve copped all week long, both internally and externally. Can’t wait. SDs by 2. And to be clear, I won’t be cheering for the imperialists, rather the Scots. Anyone but England, well maybe just this once. He’s our king, too, don’t you know, even if he does have Rolf Harris for a brother.

‘We’re totally clean!’ South African drug testing CEO: Lekker Heinrich Armsastronger.

Nothin to see here: literally!

A bit around the traps lately about South African rugby’s drug testing regime or the complete lack thereof, and some long bows have been drawn accordingly. With some ‘suggestions’ around their non-existent testing suspiciously aligning with reasonable onfield success, say like consecutive RWC titles (and likely three peat) for example.

While this is interesting, for mine it misses one key point, and a statistic not picked up by world media and therefore another global exclusive for Friday’s Rugby News: of the 100% of South African rugby players not drug tested, none of them are yet to clear their names with a negative result. Therefore the problem would seem endemic with a 100% inconclusive negative narrative around their rugby players.

Facts don’t lie people.

One eyed Coinslander

Marathon Man.

One of the rested Ponies this week is the Marathon Man himself, Jimmy Slips, who has seemingly been around since rugby was invented, so he’ll have to wait another week to become the most capped Super Rugby player of all time. And in the process he’ll overtake Wyatt Crockett, who I saw on the screen at the Mardi Gras last week, which makes perfect sense as he was never-ever-ever straight in a scrum.

The Marathon Man sits on 201 matches and is also a chance, should he stay injury free, of being the first player ever to play 100 games for two separate franchises, the Brumbies and whomever he played for before that. It’s a ridiculous achievement for the 36yo prop (87 in human years) and I’m at the point where I’m simply out of superlatives for the one and only Mr James Slipper.

A player the like we may never see again. 200+ SR games, 100+ tests and 18,000 training day/recovery sessions and probably around 3.789 million kilometres flown in pursuit of rugby immortality.

You heard it here first eventually!’

Friday’s Goss with Hoss.

Show me the money (we’ve lost).

Reports of the Tahs being none to thrilled about the injury setback to Caitlyn Jenner last week. And why would they be? At $1.6m per annum, that’s $30,769/week, or $183.15 hour (even when sleeping), or $3.05/minute, or 5.08c/second, they’re losing. Apart from monitoring his toilet breaks for wage theft, you’d also want him on the paddock prontissimo. Most pundits have JAS missing half the SR season from an entirely preventable (?) soft tissue injury. And not just any soft tissue injury, but one suffered in warm-up.

Put it this way, if someone took my ‘Ferrari’ out for a quiet Friday night drive and bought it back to me having shredded the tyres and rooted the diff, and it was a 6-8 week wait for repair, I guarantee you I’d be extremely pissed and heads would roll.

They all look the same to me.

Which is both the name of Pauline Hanson’s upcoming autobiography and a ridiculous clash of jerseys for Le Crunch this weekend. I must admit the Frogs anniversary Le Crunch clobber looks bloody awesome but, it’s blue is so pale it must be called their ‘Michael Jackson strip’ as it almost appears white. It seems bloody ridiculous to this fan, and I don’t know how I’ll be able to tell Dupont and Itoje apart wearing nearly the same clobber. Talk about own goal by 6N organisers. planetrugby.com has more

Ouch. How soon they forget!

No sooner had the Sleeper Cell, Dave Rennie, held a presser than he was sticking his size 10s firmly up the clacker of Australian rugby by saying that he’s planning for a QF against the ‘supplement inhalers’ of the Republic of the Dutch Dirt Farmers in next year’s RWC. This, despite having to first get past the Wallabies in the pool stages to bring said match to fruition. Sure, he’s more than likely right in what he says, but no uppity former sacked Wallaby coach is gonna trash talk my Wallabies poor chances at their own World Cup; I can do that for myself, thank you very much. Not even Eddie would stoop that low. Well, maybe not even Eddie would stoop that low. Well, if Eddie did stoop that low. Ah, forget it.

And then.

In news that didn’t include coded attacks on Australian rugby, or maybe it did, some media outlets last night are suggesting that Tana Umaga is firming as one of Rennie’s assistant coaches. That appears to be some serious coaching cattle starting to be mustered. A shame the Boks will hammer them in their ‘Greatest Rivalry Tour’ (wall to wall coverage on G&GR for only $7.99/month too. Just sayin’.).

Sideshow Bob raises the willow.

Big Bobby V will run out for Brumbies cap #100 against the Drua this week. Is it just me or has that flown by? Unquestionably Australia’s best rugby player of the last five years, bar none, that’s a terrific achievement for the Brumbie Bruiser. The fact that he plays so aggressively and does the hard yakka week in, week out, is testimony to how professional and well prepared he is. Well done, Mr Valetini. Go well.

Doff of the cap.

In other milestones this weekend, Richie Asiata will play SR match #50 when he runs out for what will be a losing affair for the QPRQ Reds. An unsung hero of a hooker, Asiata has travelled the rugby road less travelled, starting his rugby career in the MLR with the American state side of Toronto Cananadia. He has also had stints with Northland in the Kiwi NPC and spent time in Italy. Congrats on the milestone Richie, shame you won’t celebrate with a win.

Until next week. Go the Tahs.

Hoss – out.