Friday’s Rugby News.

In a shortened Friday’s news, we ask how you all could have been so stupid with ‘Sleeper Cell?‘. Preview round 4 of SRP in ‘Cream Rises’. And then kiss a wild week goodbye with ‘Friday’s Goss’ with Hoss‘ on the cusp of the Tahs going 4 & 0. Yeah baby!

‘Come in cuzzy brews. Operation ‘fark the Aussies from inside’, continues at pace. We just lost to Italy. Over’

Sleeper Cell?

Well, well, well and no, I don’t mean the last remaining hiding spots of the Iranian leadership group. I mean the possible ensconcement of a Kiwi rugby ‘plant’ hiding right under our noses. In fact, you might even say he was hiding in plain sight. That sneaky mongrel.

Let’s pause for a moment and look at facts. Yep, you heard it correctly, facts on a Friday.

What’s the best way to generate mass turmoil and destabilise a rival organisation? Well apart from having your name on a paedophile list and bombing another nation as a distraction, you’d have a ‘plant’ go in and ruin the joint from the inside-out wouldn’t you! Something like get your agent to a paltry 38% win rate whilst as their head coach for example. A result so bad, that you basically force the home organisation to go the nuclear option and recall a bloke with more starts than Phar Lap, but nowhere near as popular: Dr Evil.

We have been played Gaggers, and played like a banjo at QPRQ date nights, known as ‘4CUZZINS’ (which is both the name of the organisation who hosts theses nights and an interesting ahem, ‘congregation of like minded family members’: consisting of a tarp, 8 litres of baby oil, 6 corn cobs and 2 male cane toads). Add all I can say to the NZR is: well played you dirty rotten bastards, well played indeed.

The foresight, the daring, the patience, the cunning and the vision to play ‘the long game’ against Australian Rugby is both breathtaking in it’s scope and audacity, whilst simultaneously spectacular in its success.

In Dave Rennie they had the perfect patsy. Friendly, amenable and passed the ‘good bloke’ test for all who met him, myself included. But scratch the surface and you had an agent of destabilisation, of daring-do deception and of dubious and deceitful deliverance.

With ‘the plant’ in place, our national side lost to some rugby heavyweights by acceptable margins. They were ‘brave losses’ and we thought all was ok. Even though, almost by osmosis, the losses began to climb and climb with barely a clamour from an Oz fan. But throw in a loss to Italy, where we also rested key players and the drums should have been beating loudly for us fans, but we sat in supple compliance as our NZ overlords took a wrecking ball to the house of the Wallaby.

Indeed if it wasn’t for the foresight of The Hamer, Hamish McLennan, that truly saw it for what it was, we might have continued our way down the velvet gutter and lose to some horrid teams like Wales, or Scotland. It was The Hammer who first cottoned on to the ‘Kiwi Trojan Horse’. And we all should have known better. As history has shown us over and over again, it was not the first time a Kiwi has been stuck inside a horse, usually when the sheep are unavailable.

But here we are a few years later and the NZR has rewarded their ‘loyal sleeper’ with the job he coveted and they plotted for all these rugby years. Australian rugby took the bait and sent an SOS to the low hanging fruit of Dr Evil and the rest is history: a rotten, sad, miserable history. Well done NZR, you magnificent bastards.

We wont fall for that trick again. Oh wait.

‘Ricky Bobby’. ‘I don’t now what to do with my hands Hoss’

Cream rises.

It’s go time in Super Rugby with only 6 points separating 4th – 11th place.

Friday 6 March 5:05 pm AEDT – Chiefs v Moana Pasifika at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, on Stan Sport

Fearless Prediction: Chiefs by 72.

Friday 6 March 7:35 pm AEDT – NSW Waratahs v Hurricanes at Allianz Stadium, Sydney on Stan.

Another Friday night Sydney game, another Kiwi opponent. Another Tah win.

A lot written and said about Caitlyn Jenner’s form or lack thereof thus far this season. I must admit, I don’t see him as being a #13 for gold, so I don’t see the benefit of him being a #13 in blue. But equally, I’d imagine if St Joe felt strongly about shifting him, he’d be shifted. Let’s hope he explodes into action this weekend, kinda like an Ayatollah in a bunker.

Fearless Prediction: Tahs by 15. Yes KARL: 15. Oh when the Tahs go marching in!

Saturday 7 March 2:35 pm AEDT – Highlanders v Western Force at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, on Stan Sport

Fearless Prediction: Landers by 23. Are the Force the real deal or the great pretenders this season?

Saturday 7 March 5:05 pm AEDT – Blues v Crusaders at Eden Park, Auckland, a on Stan Sport

Fearless Prediction: Blues to play bully-ball and get the win, by 9

Saturday 7 March 7:35 pm AEDT – ACT Brumbies v Queensland Reds at GIO Stadium, Canberra on Stan Sport

Aussie derby. Mouth watering contest. Arm wrestle, can’t separate these teams. Yeah, not so much.

Ponies are the most complete side in the comp. They can go around you, through you or over you. They can grind you down, or play high wide and handsome. You name it, they’ve got it. The Fijian Reds on the other hand, well they want unstructured chaos and ad-lib opportunities. But starve them of that and their Plan B is to go Plan A, but even harder. I reckon the Brumbies will strangle the life out of The communista’s. And for spits and giggles run rampant out wide late in the game for a very comfortable and comprehensive win. Besides, stop Beaver McReight, you stop the Reds.

One aside: Ricky Bobby v Dirty Harry. Is it too early to call the gold jersey for Ricky should he outplay the skipper? Does Harry’s value as gold skipper outweigh Ricky’s value as a gold player? Does the best backrow in Oz right now not look like Sideshow Bob, Beaver & Ricky Bobby? Nice problems to have huh.

Fearless Prediction: Ponies by 25.

You heard it here first eventually!’

Fiction or fabulous fun facts?

With Dave Rennie in the ABs gig these might be some fun facts to look out for:

He already is the only Kiwi coach to lose the Bledisloe in the last 20-odd years (may have heard this joke somewhere else, but can’t really recall)

Could be first coach ever to be replaced by Eddie Jones twice (I’ve done a poll and most Gaggers reckon the Cuzzy Brew’s are welcome to Dr Evil)

First coach to mix up the anthems in the coaching box: ‘E Ihowā Atua, Ongā iwi mātou rā, for we are one & free. With golden soil and the dole for all, our home is girt by sea. Hear our voices we entreat, Advance Australia Fair‘

Poms have more money in Oz?

News that over 750,000 RWC tickets have already been sold, some 18 months out from the event. Makes sense too. With the Pommy exchange rate, they get about $34 for every £1 pound, so a RWC ticket for them is about £6.

Long week ends at Bernie’s.

Good news for Ponies & Oz fans alike with Stephen ‘Bernie’ Larkham recommitting to the club till the end of 2028. Bernie acknowledged very few of us are perfect when he said : “I was born in Canberra, grew up in Canberra, inaugural player with the Brumbies’ as being strong motivators to stay with the Ozzy powerhouse. There had also been whispers of a possible assistant coaches role at the AB’s due to his close relationship with Dave Rennie (also known in NZR circles as agent ‘#slippersill‘. Bernie will also be around to pick up the pieces of the Aussie side should they shit the sheets in our home RWC. So that’s handy too.

We didn’t want it anyway, so suck on that!

The head of DDF Rugby Jacque Heinz Helmut Heinrikson (probably his name), has come out and told rugby.com.au. Neither us or those pesky Kiwees are likely to host the friggan RWC in 2035 as our economies are stuffed and our governments couldn’t be pantsed ponying up the cash for what really is a loss making rugby orgy for the fat cats of World Rugby’ (or something like that), He did however quote Goog and something about ecosystems, but I’d long since stopped concentrating and started to think about Danny Glovers attempts to get into South Africa in Lethal Weapon”. Then I started to read the article back and was rolling my ‘r’s’ and then I found myself googling Rob Sitch as FW De Klerk: ‘would you like to know what the FW stands for? And then I forgot what I was typing anyway.

Six Nations: 72 changes

Maybe. I dunno. Planetrugby.com has all your 6N news this week. The poms have made 37 changes to their starting XV. The Welsh have argued all week about whether or not the English actually did bring them roads, medicine, governance, health, sanitation and education. Whilst the French couldn’t care less and made 5 changes to face Scotland and basically said: ‘just gives us ze trophy now, we are bored already’ The Scots? Finn Russell will play the game with a pint in one hand, a casper in the other and still appear as if time stands still when he gets the pill (I could watch him play all day long – love the bloke – except as a Lion, then he’s a tool). The Orish will be offside all match and loiter at the back of the Italian ruck and slow ball and claim they are world beaters and probably will win the next world cup. While the Italians will smell like a mixture of bad coffee and tobacco and try and steal the Oirish luggage when the Emerald take the field and will also try a daylight mugging of the actual Oirish side.

Winners: Wales, France & Italy.

Until next week – go the Tahs.

Hoss -out.