All right, settle down and be seated, quiet at the back please. Good morning, good evening, good afternoon or g’day, and welcome all to yet a another instalment of Friday’s Rugby News, a week that sees two undefeated Oz sides sit at the summit of the SRP ladder.

Today we get all hot and bothered over One summer. Preview round three of Super Rugby in ‘Tahriffic start‘. Put on your rugby bell bottoms and gold chains for ‘Five Talkin”. Dare to dream the impossible dream in ‘Shite, but with ambition.’ And wrap up your working week with another ‘Friday’s Goss with Hoss’, now almost 11 days sober-ish.

Why have a six pack, when you can have the whole keg!

One summer.

Wallaby tests in an Aussie summer? Maybe, as a part of a global rugby calendar reset (that surprisingly also entirely suits the World Cup chokers (aka the ‘Northern Hemisphere’). A good idea, or heat stroke waiting to happen?

Phil ‘the Badger’ Waugh flew to London this week with other pampered rugby boffins from all over the globe (well not the English guy, obviously, because he lives in London and has probably been in his office crying for the past two weeks anyhow, so just caught a lift up to the function rooms) as parts of talks centred around a ‘radical calendar shake up’. And, if passed, it would be a calendar change the likes of which hadn’t been seen since Julius ‘my back’s sore’ Caesar added 10 days to the calendar in 45BC to squeeze in a few more orgies and Christian culls. Which actually sounds eerily similar to the current World Rugby meet, sans the Christian culls. Unlike the Northern Hemisphere, at least the Romans knew when to stop rooting things around.

According to Rugby’s Professor Payten of the SMH, ‘high on the agenda was the alignment of a fragmented international calendar’. In a surprise twist, any alignment would see the south mirroring the north, with the Rugby Championship played at the same time as the 6N.

The Professor also says, ‘Super Rugby Pacific would start later and potentially lengthen its season to finish in August or September. The July and November Test windows would remain unchanged.’

With Gus Pinochet reportedly leading the charge as SANZAR spokesperson (and long time agitator at WR to break the shackles of conservatism), if agreed upon the season might look something like this:

For those who can, I highly recommend you access Pato’s excellent article on the SMH for an insight into the politics, lobbying and machinations surrounding the proposed changes. For those who can’t, rugby in an Oz summer = hotter = more beer. It also perhaps means more clean air around our game. With no ‘Gaol Ball’ and no ‘Singlet Ballet’ to compete with. That also could mean greater commercial outcomes for RA from TV rights/subscriptions and sponsors. Apart from raging bushfires, that God awful snoozefest tennis thing in Mexico and cricket when the Poms or Uber drivers visit, there’s not much else competing for our summer eyeballs. Interesting.

It’s Tah time.

Tahriffic start.

Round three of SRP is back and with the Tahs guaranteed to be the only unbeaten Australian side heading into round four of the competition. Go you good things. Nutta has all the team details here.

Friday, 27 February 5:05 pm AEDT – Moana Pasifika v Western Force at Navigation Homes Stadium, Stan Sport

The Force have been largely underwhelming to start their campaign and are a better team than there results suggest. Or are they? Moana beat a poor Fijian Drua to start their campaign and then had a 42 point drubbing handed out to them against the Canes last up.

Fearless prediction: Maybe being away from home and the pressure valve releasing a little will be enough for the Force. Actually, I’m sure it will be. Force by 19 and a valuable away bonus point win.

Friday, 27 February 7:35 pm AEDT – Queensland Reds v Highlanders at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Stan Sport

After a bad loss first up, is the bye really your friend in round two? Interesting conundrum, ain’t it! Two weeks brooding over a savaging at the hands of your most hated foe and dwelling on those things you got wrong. Or two weeks working on yourselves in preparation, physically and mentally, for a vastly improved and dangerous Highlanders side, just itching to spoil your first home game of the year. You’re either physically and mentally, or perhaps emotionally taxed. Either way, be an interesting insight into the team and our next Wallaby coach by just how the Reds present.

This week’s Reds side look to be a far more complete and dangerous outfit than round one (when they got hammered by the Tahs – just in case you missed it). Dirty Harry Wilson is back in the side and the Reds also welcome back Carter ‘Flash’ Gordon. And I’d love to see them both string a few games together as they come back from injury.

For mine the equation is simple: the side have to get more from piggies 1-6 and 8. The game plan cannot be leave it to ‘Beaver’ McReight. Overall, can the Reds start their home season with a win and get on a run? Maybe. But I have to tell you Reds fans, your starting #9 will need to play 218.69% better than his last outing or the good ship Suncorp may spring a few leaks and take on too much water before it can be rescued.

Fearless Prediction: I’d love to, but can’t see the Reds getting this one. Landers by 4.

Saturday, 28 February 2:35 pm AEDT – Fijian Drua v Hurricanes at Churchill Park, Lautoka Stan Sport

The Drua were much improved last week against the Tahs, until the Tahs found their groove and put them away comfortably. There was also some serious ill discipline from the Drua that both undid good work and invited the Tahs to build and maintain pressure. pressure that ultimately took its toll.

The Canes had a first up blinder and put 52 on MP. That said, they travel to Lautoka for this one, with local weather forecasters predicting 47 degree heat and 113% humidity, which is worse than the weather in Hades, but still has interesting people to talk too.

Fearless Prediction: If it were a few games further into the season I’d tip the Drua. But it ain’t, it’s game two for the Canes who will be fresh and firing. Canes by 23

Saturday, 28 February 5:05 pm AEDT – Chiefs v Crusaders at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, Stan Sport

The ‘soon to be coached by Razor again’ Crusaders travel to Waikato for this one against a Chiefs side who snuck home last outing. I think to say the Saders were poor last week is to do an injustice to how good the Brumbies made them and how well the Brumbies played. To put 50 on the Saders, at their home, is simply unheard of, it broke a stack of long standing records for both the Brumbies and visiting sides in general.

No doubt the Saders will be looking for a reply via actions and not words, but I reckon the Chiefs have them well and truly covered in the forwards. Just on forwards, anyone else think Blackadder’s ‘clean out’ on James Slipper was worth a closer look live or by match review? It seemed late and from the side, the cleanout certainly wasn’t ‘through the gate’, so to speak.

Fearless Prediction: Chiefs by 12 and maybe a wee bit of pressure on the Saders coach.

Saturday, 28 February 7:35 pm AEDT – ACT Brumbies v Blues at GIO Stadium, Canberra, Stan Sport

Match of the round for this Aussie fan. Two heavyweights going hammer and tongs at each other. Big packs, dangerous fairies and a rugby spectacle to behold. Wallaby v All Black, yet also Wallabies in waiting (Cale, Lonergan and Meredith) looking to push their growing claims against Wallaby incumbents. Two matches doesn’t make a season, but can any neutral observer tell me Charlie Cale isn’t looming large as our possible Wallaby #8 (perhaps an article for another day)?

Anyhoo, Gus Gardner has the conch for this one and I hope he lets the rugby flow. Well aside for the serious and recidivist infringing (and whinging) of the Blues. If the game flows, its Brumbies by 9 and if it doesn’t?

Fearless Prediction: It’s Brumbies by 9.

‘Happy to be here Hoss’

Five talkin’.

Is it your thighs talkin’, you eat lots of pies?

Five talkin’, you’re really not bright

Five talkin’, so misunderstood

Five talkin’, you could be the next Goog.

Stories wafting around the rugby ether this week about a new role at RA for former Wallaby and Kiwi pig whisperer, ‘Emmanuel’ Mike Cron, and a five year program to develop our home grown, tight five forwards. Emmanuel was also the architect of a similar program in Sheeprooterville that saw the likes of an ‘uncoordinated’ Hodor Retallick transform into a fair-to-middling international lock. I mean he certainly wasn’t ‘Nobody’, but he tried his best.

The program got its start form a $420,000 donation from the Australian Rugby Foundation event held in Sydney in October last year. The funds are being used to cover the cost of a number of three day camps across Sydney and Brisbane for players aged 17-23.

‘Cronny’ (probably his actual nickname, but really lazy and uninspiring, must’ve been coined by a prop, probably a tighthead at that. Either that or a #6, generally considered the dumbest of the forwards, as voted by other forwards, well not hookers, who can’t write, but generally do grunt and nod their heads at those wearing #6 jerseys when asked ‘who is the dumbest forward you know’?) went on to say that getting in front of these players at an early age was also about player identification, retention and interestingly, as a magnet for bring players who may have wandered off early, back to these shores.

Emmanuelle (I refuse to call him ‘Cronny’. I was an #8, not a #6, so not a complete moron) then brought the tone of the interview down slightly by quoting Jeffrey Epstein when he said, ‘if you build it, they will come’, no doubt referring to the attraction of bringing rugby talent back to our shores to be part of what he and RA were building. And certainly not a quote to be confused in any way, with say a reference to Bill Clinton and his nickname of ‘The Admiral’ (because everywhere he went, allegedly there was a lot of American seaman).

Cronny completed his ‘Five Talking’ interview by saying (and I am paraphrasing) that if he and St Joe weren’t 190-odd years old between them, they’d stick around a while, roll their sleeves up a wee bit and get more stuck in, because our rugby DNA is special, our playing stocks, fitness levels and skill sets are growing and our lot might just be a real world power in rugby again.

I really admire what Cronny and St Joe have done, and are trying to do, for our game now and into the future.

Qld Reds Squad 2026 – don’t look like no ‘juggernaut’ to me.

Shite, but with ambition.

In a classic case of Trumpism, ‘quick, look over there’, the QPRQ Reds are crowing about their financial results and future organisational ambitions in an attempt to detract from the fact that they may actually be no good at playing the game of rugby itself.

Reds CEO, David Hanham (apparently a big midday drinker), told a packed QRU function room lunch at the 2026 SRP season launch that the Reds would become the ‘best rugby province in the world’ by 2030. After the laughter had subsided, Mr Overreach then waffled on about clubs that have actually won stuff, like rugby juggernauts Toulouse, Toulon, Leinster, Leicester, the Crusaders and the Waratahs, and how these powerhouses would pale in comparison to the future (totally unfounded and unproven) greatness of the Reds team (currently stone motherless last in this year’s comp and last won 15 years ago when Rudd-Gillard-Rudd were briefly prime ministers, often at the same time, I think) and the QRU organisation as a whole.

Now in full flight, Hanham went on to make some outlandish and mathematically improbable claims about bars and floors and stuff, saying ‘We’ve set the bar high but already raised the floor in a lot of areas of our business’. Now call me simple (many high school report cards did), but when you ‘raise’ the bar, but then also ‘raise the floor’ isn’t the result ‘the bar’ effectively becomes the same distance as it was to begin with? Or, if the incremental lifting of the floor was indeed greater than the incremental lifting of the bar, the bar would in fact be lower than it was previously? So therefore you’ve reached a bar that was lower than it was to begin with anyway!

It’d be like my economics professor all those years ago:

Professor Keating: Now Hoss, I have failed you completely for your 10 page submission. It was utter gibberish, incomprehensible and completely without foundation or merit.

Hoss: But professor, you asked for an 8 page response?

PK: Yes, but the content is completely wrong!

Hoss: Well maybe, but it’s still 10 pages though, so I have exceeded the expectations.

PK: I guess you’re right, Hoss. HD it is, and good luck as Senior Executive VP of Mortgages & Acquisitions at Lehman Brothers (a role I resigned from late 2008).

Yours truly decided to test the foundations of the claims made by the QRU big wig and reached out to contacts at Master Builders Australia (who took time away from adding a 418% mark up to all building materials and subbies invoices) for a reply about changing floor and bar levels. They replied, ‘Sounds about right for a QPRQ house Hoss, they still have outdoor shitters you know‘, and then sent me a $16,285 invoice for their efforts. A representative from French juggernaut Toulouse took a break from raiding Fijian villages and stealing small children who could catch, kick and run, and replied to Mr Hanham’s claims by saying, ‘Who are zees Reds you speak of Oss? Zay zound like fillzy pezant upstarts? We have zertanly neva erd of zem. And even if we did, we could not care less any how. We are French, we are zuperior. Well eggzept when ze Germans are marching zis way, but what odds of a zerd time ay Ossy. Au revoir.’.

When it is all said and done, the team at the QRU do deserve plaudits. They have turned a $9m hole in 2020 into a $218 trading profit, as well as having three meat trays worth $20 each (won at Geebung RSL club a few weeks back) in the deep freeze as an emergency financial reserves. So that’s nice.

If only they could win something of substance on the paddock as well, wonder if that might help? Oh well, having ambition should be nurtured. Even if it is batspit crazy to begin with.

‘You heard it here first eventually!’

Friday’s Goss with Hoss.

50 for the Force fat man.

Dr Throbba, he of the 2 inch hammies, will waddle out for match #50 for the Force when they take on Moana Pasifika tonight (royal east coast time). Robbo moved to Perth in 2021 before scarpering off to Hogwarts in 2023/24 where he studied for a Masters of Public Policy (akin to a TAFE Creative Arts Cert III in the real world). He does seem to be one of rugby’s good guys, so well done from all at G&GR, Dr Tom, and go well. Just to remind you, Jimmy Slips scored a try in his 200th, so a double in your 50th would be a pass mark I’d reckon.

Dr Dre’s greatest hits.

Not a lot made of it this week but I’m keen to see ‘Dr’ Dre Pakeho’s progression at the Reds this year. After signing a two year extension through to the end of 2028, the 102kg Red has all the makings of a terrific #12 (naturally behind the Tahs Angus Crichton). Although he’s had limited game time he has the right physique, skill and pace for the role, I’d love to see him get some serious game time to show his wares.

Second time lucky for GOAT!

Black Fern and women’s rugby GOAT, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, has announced her retirement for a second time. After coming out of retirement for last year’s RWC, Portia has called time on an illustrious career. For shits and giggles she retires with:

2017 & 2022 RWC winner’s medals

Sevens world champion in 2013 & 2018

Olympic gold & silver medallist

Commonwealth gold & silver medallist

Far from resting on her laurels, PWW said she may look into completing the human genome in her spare time or work on a peace plan for the Ukraine conflict, at least while she decides what her next chapter might be. What a bloody legend! From all at G&GR, well done, and all the best with what life has in store, Portia.

He’s too chill, hey cuz.

You know the kid must have something about him when NZ podcasts are asking Kiwi players how they can stop Mad Max Jorgo. stuff.co.nz has the story.

Mass debating Boks.

planetrugby.com reports SRP CEO Jack Mesley has metaphorically peed on a SAFFA brie by saying that SR doesn’t need the DDF sides in the comp. He added their ratings were shite, no one likes them anyway (I may have added that bit) and that the movie Invictus was really crap and that Morgan Freeman looked nothing like Chester Williams anyway? It has certainly stirred up mass debating from Bok players and fans alike about the strength or otherwise of SRP, without the Lekke lovers being part of it.

And remember.

G&GR are looking for new writers to join our existing team. This is perhaps your chance to take the first steps into sports journalism. All details about how to get involved can be found here.

Stop the G&GR presses: huge breaking news. NZR announces new AB coaching setup.

Huge news breaking out of NZ late Thursday night (our time) as I was finishing this masterpiece, NZR have announced their AB coaching structure for 2026/27.

In news sure to infuriate some and amuse others, Warren Gatland has been named head coach with Ian Foster and Sir Shag Hansen as his assistants. This is a massive shock to AB fans, and one that will have rugby forums around the world exploding. More to come, but this from the NZ Herald thus far.

That’s all form me for another week. Go the Tahs Aussie sides.

Hoss – out.