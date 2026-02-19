Greetings Rugby lovers and welcome to another Friday’s Rugby News, no matter where you are, I hope it finds you well.

Let’s hook into this week’s round two of SR with ‘Tah Time’. State the bleeding obvious in ‘The Reds are Revolting‘. Give a big WTF to RA in ‘Tell ’em they’re dreamin”. Check in on the next instalment of 6N with ‘Just give it to France already!‘ Grab the Kleenex for a look into ‘The Kiwi Drain Pain’ before closing out another booming rugby week with ‘Friday’s Goss with Hoss’, the Coles Edition: now 200% more expensive so you can save 18% next week. You’re welcome Australia. Down-down we go.

‘Fraser who, Hoss? The guy in Cheers?’ Photo Mark Kolbe/Getty

Tah Time!

Sorry, I meant round two of SRP 2026, but you get my drift.

Round one sees Australia’s two SR powerhouses sit atop the table with many asking, ‘why we even bother having NZ teams in the competition at all?’. I guess we can call it ‘foreign aid’, helping those less fortunate than ourselves. Anyhoo, here are the teams, times and fearless predictions you can bank on (should absolutely not be taken as investment advice, unless you are seriously impaired):

Friday, 20 February 5:05 pm AEDT – Hurricanes v Moana Pasifika at Sky Stadium, Wellington

MP are fresh off a win against an awful Fiji last week, but just how much was their own good work against how much was contributed from a horrid Drua performance is a tad hard to gauge. This week they travel to the NZ capital, home of rampant youth unemployment, crappy coffee, problematic flatulence and a rugby team that never really achieves much, but KARL likes them (for some reason), the Hurricanes.

The Canes themselves are coming off a bye and, one would imagine, keen to stretch their legs for season ’26. That said, byes = rust: rust = opportunity and opportunity = MP win

Fearless Prediction: MP by 8

Referee: Angus Gardner Assistant Referees: George Myers, Matt Kellahan TMO: Graham Cooper

Friday, 20 February 7:35 pm AEDT – NSW Waratahs v Fijian Drua at Allianz Stadium, Sydney.

The scoreboard flattered the Reds last week, such was the dominance of the Tahs side and starting pack in particular. The Tahs pack looked big, looked fit, looked cohesive and always far too good for the vaunted Reds pack, a pack that had Wallabies in their starting front five. The game itself benefitted from two sublime Mad Max Jorgo moments. One of his own creation that left Jock Campbell grasping at shadows. And the second from a wonderful setup from my MotM, The Gambler, Kenny Rogers in the Tahs #7 jersey. By any objective measure, the Tahs could’ve, and probably should’ve, won by 100. Maybe 120.

As for the Drua. Yuck. What was that! They looked unfit, well actually, they looked fat. They soon looked fatigued and worse of all, they looked completely disconnected and disinterested. They looked completely unFijian. And we all know they blow chunks at the best of times, more so when they have to travel away from home.

Fearless Prediction: Tahs by 42 and outright #1 after round two. Get used to it peoples.

Referee: Nic Berry Assistant Referees: Reuben Keane, Louis Trisley TMO: Brett Cronan

Saturday, 21 February 5:05 pm AEDT – Highlanders v Chiefs at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin.

This looks to be one of the top two games of the round. Both sides coming off improbable wins last week. The Chuffs stuffing it to the Blues. While the Landers finally delivered on last year’s close calls and promise by rolling SR powerhouse, the Saders.

The Landers find themselves at home for a second week in a row, with the benefit of a rigged, Kiwi bias draw playing in front of the ‘Zoo’ again (so called due to chromosomal differences with actual humans) and one might well imagine they will have a spring in their step and an equal dose of belief when they take on the Chuffs.

The Chuffs held tough against the Blues in a low scoring game that was apparently ‘a real arm wrestle’, a traditional ‘local derby’, a ‘gritty’ affair, also known as a ‘complete snore-fest’. Indeed it was so boring that soon after fulltime, Mr Papalii, Mr Bob Papalii, decided he’d had enough of Kiwi rugby and has already emotionally migrated to japan, before relocating physically their next year.

Fearless Prediction: ‘The Farewell Dalton Tour’ begins: Landers by 9.

Referee: Angus Mabey Assistant Referees: Michael Winter, Ben Wollerton TMO: Aaron Paterson

Saturday, 21 February 7:35 pm AEDT – Western Force v Blues at HIF Health Insurance Oval, Joondalup.

The Force are at home for week 2 in a row, and after clicking over more flying miles than Epstein & Co (I always thought Kevin Costner said ‘build it and they will come’ – go figure) they deserve an extended spell at home, even if it does mean a fortnight in Perth (oh the humanity). But that’s where the good news ends for the blue sea of Force fans. Because if the Force can concede 40 against the Ponies, the Blues are going to do things to them that will also need historical redaction. And with Damon ‘The Whistle of Doom’ Murphy with the conch, this could be one to avoid watching live.

Fearless Prediction: Blues by 52.

Referee: Damon Murphy Assistant Referees: Jordan Way, Jeremy Markey TMO: James Leckie

Sunday, 22 February 1:35 pm AEDT – Crusaders v ACT Brumbies at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch.

As good as the Saders are, if you’re gonna be any chance of rolling them, you want to go up against them early in the year. And so the ladder leading Aussie flagship, the Ponies, has set sail to the southern lands of the Hobbits in search of rugby immortality.

I didn’t think (and I don’t know why) that the Brumbies would be, well, just so Brumby-like last weekend. So cohesive and connected were they, it may as well been game 12 of the season. Charlie Cale was electric and looked more powerful. Equally skilful, quick and a smart footballer, but to my eye, a bigger physique to go with. Sideshow Bob was, well, Sideshow Bob. A rugby symphony of bash and barge on both sides of the pill. Rory Scott was in everything, so when he tired you throw on fellow Wallaby (and future Tah. Yeah baby!) Luke Reimer for shits and giggles and a heap of turnovers as well. Throw Tom Shaw into the equation and perhaps player of the round Declan Meredith and I find myself asking not only ‘why’ I didn’t tip them, but more importantly, ‘why’ they don’t get the credit for the rugby program they have, that allows them to deliver these types of performances week in, week out over decades. Put simply they are Australia’s Crusaders, just not as many wins to show.

So to this weekend and one question that needs to be aired: how many losses in Saderland do you think are needed, before a vehicle is spotted in the Saders car park with ‘SR’ number plates on it? Sure they’re the champs from last year, a year that probably saved Rob ‘Money’ Penney’s bacon. But with Razor essentially a ‘free agent’, it becomes an interesting side story should the Saders wobble, don’tcha think?

Fearless Prediction: Someone maybe should dig up Razor’s number: just in case. Ponies by 12.

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe Assistant Referees: Maggie Cogger-Orr, Warwick Lahmert TMO: Richard Kelly

‘Reds dead baby, Reds dead’.

The Reds are revolting.

A franchise in trouble? Reds on the rocks? A mass evacuation of rats Reds leaving a sinking ship? Or simply an annual player migration? The natural ebb and flow of rugby talent in search of new horizons, new challenges and a new place to call home? Call it what you want, but the Reds are reportedly ‘dead baby’.

I was an interested observer of Stan’s ‘Inside line’ on Wednesday night (whose ratings must be shite as they appeared to be live from Nathan Williamson’s cubicle at RA, as opposed to their usual set) and the rumblings outta Red land around the plethora of 10s they’ve ‘warehoused’. I imagine it’s akin to having ‘multiple wives’ and, as Yowie tells it, at some point they all want to be your favourite. And sure as spit, things are going to get a tad testy when only one keeps getting the attention that the others all crave.

Professor Iain Payten reported on rumours of Tom ‘Sleepy’ Lynagh perhaps pursuing other avenues in the land of the rising yen, reportedly as he is less than enamoured with the constipation around the #10 jersey in the QPRQ. There’s himself, Flash Gordon, Ben Volavola, Harry Two-Dads and another player described as an ’emerging’ talent from their academy giving them a pool of five players vying for one guaranteed spot on match day and perhaps another as utility cover on the Ikea outdoor bench.

Speaking of Harry Two-Dads, the Stan team discussed the whispers milling around the rugbysphere of the alleged ‘done deal’ with the Tahs, and that he wants out of the Banjo wastelands now. Seemingly nurturing these green shoots of rebellion is Chuckles McKellar, reportedly a big fan of Two-Dads as well. The two Stan amigos also said Two-Dads wants more match time and opportunity and is jaded with rugby life up north. On any number of levels, how could you blame him?

I guess the question then in all of this, is how could one squad be allowed to assemble 4-5 players for the #10 jersey? What happened to centralisation? The central platform of RA management of player resources and their allocation to the places needing it most. You know, rugby supply and demand? Or as Goog might say, ‘the macro allotment of rugby IP, across the rugby ecosystem via a centralised mechanism, guaranteeing better use of rugby’s greatest asset, the players, generating cascading revenue streams for all. Better stakeholder engagement and better commercial imperatives, for this thing we call rugby. Right.’

I understand competition for starting spots should be the stone that sharpens many any axe. But when some of our franchises are desperate for an axe in their shed, how have the Reds been allowed to amass a warehouse full of them? One of two things will happen, either the axes get sharper and we all win as performances/results improve or, the axes grow dull and rusty and then look for opportunities in other sheds, either interstate or, worse still, oversees.

Who knows, maybe this handful of revolting Reds could lead to a proper rugby revolution. Maybe it’s like long time Tahs prophet, John Lennon once said, ‘Don’t ya know. They’re talking about a revolution (like a whisper)’.

‘$695 for a platinum ticket for Hong Kong v Lithuania!’

Tell ’em they’re dreamin’.

Two hour queues and obscene online waiting times only for them to ‘time out’ and make you to start again. Ticket prices that would make Taylor Swift blush and think, ‘jeez, that’s a tad high’. And general rugby consumer unhappiness levels on the higher side of ‘fark me’. Yep, World Cup tickets have gone on sale folks. And the frustration is visceral.

Having paid $695 per ticket for ‘platinum’ level seats for FUKIRs III’ in Sydney (also known as the: ‘Jeffrey, do we really need this rubber’ by the artist formerly known as ‘Prince’ Andrew and more recently ‘the defendant’) I know first hand that RA have more ‘gouging’ in them, than a 1990s French national team. The seats were in the biosphere. The queues for ‘food’ (a loose term coined for the combination of pig snouts, chicken entrails and cattle hoofs, melted into an ooze, wrapped in a pastry, nuked for two minutes too long, seeping through said pastry causing third degree burns to hands and legs and seventh degree burns to your wallet) were horrendous. The toilet queues worse and if you wanted alcohol, you had to steal it from the Welsh lady in the wheel chair a few rows down from you. It was a tactical decision, as you knew she was buggered trying to get up the stairs after you. Plus once you factored in that the Irish and Pommy fans wouldn’t help her because she was Welsh, you soon realised it was a victimless crime and that you were probably helping her out anyway. I mean I mentioned the toilet queues right, I virtually saved her the inconvenience.

But don’t just take my word for it regarding the online experience, although you probably should. Even ABC News has covered the story.

6 Nations: 1 world cup between them.

Just give it to France already!

Another week, another step closer to a French Grand Slam and frankly, this patient should just have the life support pulled off. The outcomes known, may as well speed up the waiting I reckon.

All times are AEDT

England v Ireland: Sunday, 22 February. Twickenanz Stadium: 1:10am on Stan.

Fearless Prediction: Anyone but England, but probably England to win this one. Ireland by 4.

Wales v Scotland. Sunday, 22 February. Principality Graveyard. 3:40am on Stan.

Fearless Prediction: I do feel for Wales, the way I felt for baby seals just before they were clubbed to death. They don’t deserve it, but it’s gonna happen anyway. Scotland by 35.

France v 6Ns Fiji (everyone’s second favourite side). Monday, 23 February, Lille 1:35pm on Stan.

Fearless Prediction: Italy by 1, because why the hell not!

‘Hey brew, last one out turn off the lights please cuz.’

The Kiwi Drain Pain.

To be clear, we’re not talking about the night carters going on strike in NZ, again, and their streets overflowing with effluent. Instead, we’re taking about the max exodus of the next level down of rugby players from the land of the long white cloud (scientists say it’s a massive ‘pot cloud’ originating from the Auckland area supported by empirical evidence relating to the amount of Dorito sales, per head of population, after 10:45pm on weekends), that has one former and one current coach a wee bit nervous.

Former dirty Kiwi, then honorary Australian, now just a Kiwi stealing Japanese rugby coaching positions, Dave ‘Moses’ Rennie, first raised concerns of a stolen rugby generation in early 2013. I know what you’re thinking: they steal our dole, they steal all our scaffolding and garbage collection jobs, now they try and steal the term for our disgraceful and shameful history and treatment of our First Nation’s peoples. The nerve of these thieving bastards is limitless. It’s enough to make me spit out my pavlova, smash my picture of Phar Lap and bin my Crowded House vinyls. But now, even Vern ‘we hate him this season, but next season he seems like a good guy, even if it is at the Reds’ Cotter, is saying the same thing. The Kiwi have a rugby player drain problem and he reckons it’s not going to bite them, it is biting them.

stuff.co.chur.cuzzybro.nz has more.

You heard it here first eventually!’

Friday’s Goss with Hoss.

How good Hollie!

I said it last year and I’ll say it again: Hollie Davidson is the best ref in world rugby, bar none. Her composure, communications, consistency and ability to let a game unfold, all with an unobtrusive whistle, is simply without peer. You read it here first Gaggers, Davidson will be RWC final referee and, based purely on merit, thoroughly deserves to be.

Toddlers tilt at title.

Last round of SR Next Gen this weekend with the Junior Reds on track to go three from three and secure the title. Mr Williamson over at rugby.com.au has more.

NSFW in QPRQ.

Something to titillate those fraying Friday nerves. Please be advised this content is not suitable for viewing in office/public spaces in and around Coinsland. It is content of a distressing nature and involves the abject humiliation and degradation of some individuals involved (Ponderosa Publishing has independently verified all parties involved are over 18 years of age and were consenting adults at time of the recording).

All new blue hue.

OK, so I am somewhat of a Tahs fan, but man didn’t that ‘new blue’ of the Tahs ’26 season jumper look bloody sensational! Now, no doubt as we speak Tahs HQ are (probably) in the act of sending one to me at the Ponderosa for the YEARS OF PROMOTION I’VE GIVEN THE TEAM, but just in case they aren’t, my birthday is later in the year. And not realising that Christmas food and beverage contained calories, perhaps a 4XL might be in order. I don’t believe I’ve got fatter, I just reckon I’m getting shorter for my weight. Just sayin’.

Father time can’t catch him.

The man who was around when dirt was invented, ‘Big Sexy’ himself, Jimmy Slips, will run out for Super Rugby match #200 this week. Yep. 200.

Already confirming that this is his last year in pro rugby, if you add the 400 tests he’s played for the Wallabies and the 12,000 times he’s trained for a professional match that means Slips has been playing or training for rugby since he was three weeks old. Factor in the physical demands of the position he plays, and you start to get some idea of just what a bloody legend he is, a legend perhaps only tarnished by the one small blemish on his career: he never lined up for the Tahs.

We’ve run out of words for you Slips but, ‘thank you’ might be the right fit. You bloody legend.

Until next week. Go the Tahs!

Hoss – out.