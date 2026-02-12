Greetings Gaggers and welcome to Friday’s Rugby News and on Friday 13th at that (previously known as ‘Black Friday’, but who now insist on being referred to as ‘a colour that identifies as a darker shade of white, that happens to fall on the 13th of a month‘. And further, would also like to be considered as not really a ‘Friday’ at all, but more a ‘longer version of a Thursday’ (as time is such a linear and abstract constraint) and really wouldn’t mind their own bathroom as well, that they’d be happy to share with other ‘extended Thursdays’, of all colours, but not ‘Wednesdays’, as they tend to pee on the seat a bit too often) as we stand on the vinegar stroke of the 2026 Super Rugby kick off.

First up today we take a gander at your sides chances in round one of SRP with ‘Field of Dreams’. Then get our passports in order for a cracking Wallaroos test season ahead in ‘Wanderlust or Bust!’. Drop in and spend some time with our Wallaby coach in waiting for ‘Kiss and tell’. Then you are invited to relax, as we gently caress your rugby libido and the titillation of ‘Pure Prop Porn’. Before kissing the working week goodbye with ‘Friday’s Goss’ with Hoss‘: your rugby happy place in a sea of madness.

The Tahs watch as two teammates punch on.

Field of Dreams.

You know, it must be really frustrating being a professional rugby player at times, and the endless, mind numbing-ness of pre-season. A summer pre-season at that too. There’s running, lifting, pushing, running, lifting, pushing, running, lifting, punching a team mate in the face, pushing and on and on and on it goes. But then, the first match of the season arrives and the ‘are we there yet’ is replaced by ‘oh shite, are we ready yet?’ Either way, round one is here, ready or not. All teams can be found at rugby.com.au

Friday 13 February 5:05 pm AEDT – Highlanders v Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Fearless Prediction: All Kiwi derby’s – boring, don’t care. Crusaders I guess, by 21.

Referee: Angus Gardner Assistant Referees: George Myers, Matt Kellahan TMO: Graham Cooper

Friday 13 February 7:35 pm AEDT – NSW Waratahs v Queensland Reds at Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Tahs starting XV too strong. Bench too strong, collectively just too strong. Far too strong.

Fearless Prediction: Poor old Susan Ley has more chance of hanging on to her gig, then the Reds do winning this one. Tahs by 32. Won’t be a blood bath, it’ll be a blue-bath.

WARATAHS (1-15): Tom Lambert, Ethan Dobbins, Dan Botha, Matt Philip (c), Miles Amatosero, Clem Halaholo, Charlie Gamble, Pete Samu, Jake Gordon, Lawson Creighton, Max Jorgensen, Joey Walton, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Harry Potter, James Hendren Replacements: Folau Fainga’a, Isaac Kailea, Siosifa Amone, Angus Blyth, Leafi Talataina, Teddy Wilson, Jack Debreczeni, Triston Reilly

REDS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Matt Faessler, Zane Nonggorr, Josh Canham, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Joe Brial, Fraser McReight (c), Vaiuta Latu, Louis Werchon, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Tim Ryan, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Lachie Anderson, Jock Campbell Replacements: Richie Asiata, George Blake, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Seru Uru, John Bryant, James Martens, Finn Mackay, Xavier Rubens

Referee: Paul Williams Assistant Referees: Angus Mabey, Michael Winter TMO: Graham Cooper

Saturday 14 February 2:35 pm AEDT – Fijian Drua v Moana Pasifika at Churchill Park, Lautoka

Fiji at home. Nuff said. And no Ardie, means ‘no way through’ for MP.

Fearless prediction: Drua by 18.

Referee: Marcus Playle Assistant Referees: Fraser Hannon, Dan Moore TMO: Glenn Newman

Saturday 14 February 5:05 pm AEDT – Blues v Chiefs at Eden Park, Auckland,

Refer previous disinterest in all-Kiwi derby’s.

Fearless Prediction: Draw.

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe Assistant Referees: Todd Petrie, Maggie Cogger-Orr TMO: Brett Cronan

Saturday 14 February 7:35 pm AEDT – Western Force v ACT Brumbies at HBF Park, Perth

Fearless Prediction: The Force are smokies this year. Force by 17

FORCE (1-15): Tom Robertson, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Jeremy Williams (c), Franco Molina, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Carlo Tizzano, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Nathan Hastie, Ben Donaldson, Bayley Kuenzle, Hamish Stewart, George Bridge, Divad Palu, Mac Grealy Replacements: Leonel Oviedo, Sef Fa’agase, Misinale Epenisa, Darcy Swain, Will Harris, Henry Robertson, Max Burey, Kurtley Beale

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Rhys van Nek, Lachie Shaw, Cadeyrn Neville, Rob Valetini, Rory Scott, Charlie Cale, Ryan Lonergan (c), Declan Meredith, Corey Toole, David Feliuai, Kadin Pritchard, Ollie Sapsford, Andy Muirhead Replacements: Liam Bowron, Blake Schoupp, Tevita Alatini, Toby Macpherson, Luke Reimer, Klayton Thorn, Tane Edmed, Hudson Creighton

Referee: Jordan ‘I love the sound of my whistle’ Way Assistant Referees: Damon ‘I can still wreck a game from here’ Murphy, Jeremy Markey TMO: James Leckie

‘Yay: we’re going to Disneyland’

Wanderlust or bust!

Frequent flyer points here we come! Our Wallaroos are set for a big test year ahead with 10, you count ’em, 10 tests scheduled for 2026. This also includes a trip to the most rootinist, tootinist, shootinist third world dictatorship of ’em all: Trumpville.

Our girls will play:

Friday 27 March: Wallaroos v Fijiana at GIO Stadium, Canberra – 4:55pm AEDT (Vuvale Bowl)

– 4:55pm AEDT (Vuvale Bowl) Saturday 11 April: Canada v Wallaroos at Heart Health Park, Sacramento – 7:00pm PT / 12:00pm AEST Sunday 12 April (Pacific Four series)

– 7:00pm PT / 12:00pm AEST Sunday 12 April (Pacific Four series) Friday 17 April: USA v Wallaroos at KPKC Stadium, Kansas City – 8:00pm CT / 11:00am AEST Saturday 18 April (Pacific Four series)

– 8:00pm CT / 11:00am AEST Saturday 18 April (Pacific Four series) Saturday 25 April: Wallaroos v New Zealand at Sunshine Coast Stadium – 7:45pm AEST (Pacific Four series/O’Reilly Cup)

at Sunshine Coast Stadium – 7:45pm AEST (Pacific Four series/O’Reilly Cup) Saturday 22 August: New Zealand v Wallaroos at Go Media Stadium, Auckland (O’Reilly Cup)

Add to that 3 x WXV fixtures TBA and two tests against the bonny lasses of Scotland (TBC) and that’s a cracker of a year. But with more test match exposure, so to comes increased fans expectations of noticeable growth in the Wallaroos performances. But all of that can wait, for now, well done RA for the investment and backing of our lot and go well Wallaroos.

Rugby.com.au has more

Arise Sir Les (AAP: Dan Himbrechts)

Kiss and tell.

A fair bit of column inches around this week, regarding Wendy ‘Let’s Kiss’ Matthews and his ‘juggling’ of several rugby roles this year. As we all know, Wendy will ascend the golden staircase mid year when St Joe steps aside. But until then, Wendy will be coach of the Reds (until they miss the SR finals, freeing up a heap of time), whilst also on the peripheries of Wallaby selection, form, tactics et al. That’s one busy rugby guy.

One little tidbit stood out and also silenced the incessant chatter from the Banjo capital of the cosmos, of RA / NSW rugby conspiracies. You know the sort: ‘I’ve heard the RA hired NSW to instruct Lee Harvey Oswald to go to the book suppository’. But show horror, gaggers, it turns out that Wendy wasn’t just away, but was wrist deep with:

a. Bringing Angus Crichton to rugby

b. Placing him at the Tahs

c. Insisting he played mid-field as it is an area of opportunity for the Wallabies. A 12, a 12, our kingdom for a 12!.

d. Taking him on the 2026 Northern Tour as an induction to life in camp

Discussing Crichton, he tells Professor Payten of the SMH his plans for the northern tour: “Yeah, as soon as is available, definitely. And he’d be midfield, that’s for sure,” he said. “It’s definitely in the midfield we would be concentrating on. And there’s work to be done in that area for him, but I know that that’s where New South Wales will definitely be playing him.”

A prop: in their natural habitat (Photo courtesy Nutta family holidays)



Pure Prop Porn.

Ok, so it be a week old now, but surely that try by Angus ‘the Bull’ Bell up north last week, must go down in the pantheon of prop greatness as one of, if not the best ever prop five pointer? It was pure filth and had everything: flat footed start from the base of the ruck, power in contact, a left foot step, swerve, a palm off, acceleration and then the icing on the cake, a right foot step and glory, sweet, sweet, orgasmic glory.

So it got me thinking: what are you all time top 5 prop tries? The stuff you watch over and over again when no-ones watching, well, that ‘other stuff’ you watch over and over again, when no one is watching.

Hoss’ favourite fat-boy five pointers:

So over to you Gaggers. Let’s show some love for the purveyors of the paunch, and list your top 5 prop try scorers of all times. And remember: in every prop, lurks 2.5 outside backs just trying to get out.

‘It says here, that Andrew ‘was ‘redacting’ his brains out. I think that’s what the French might do to Wales.’

6 (YAW)N.

Here we go again, another week, another round of games and blah blah blah. How many more weeks is it before they just give the trophy to France anyway? May as well just call it: ‘The 5 Nations playing for second place: and France’. Anyhow, if you must:

Italy v Ireland: Sunday, 15 February Aviva Stadium Dublin: Kick-off 1:10am AEDT on Stan.

Fearless Prediction: Italy by 1. Yep. Italy.

Wales v France: Monday, 16 February Millenium Stadium Cardiff: Kick-off 2:10am AEDT on Stan.

Fearless Prediction: I read where Fabien Galthie, he of the welders reading glasses, has proposed a match of 20/20 against Wales to keep it fair. He is offering for his side to not make a tackle or hold the ball for 20 minutes in the first half and 20 minutes in the second half, just to give the Welsh a sporting change. Or as they say in French c’est une perte de temps. Even if this noble gesture was accepted, the only question remains, can the The Boyo’s keep the losing margin below 50?

Scotland v England: Monday, 16 February Murrayfield Stadium Edinburgh.

Point of order if I may. How is pronounced ‘Edinburra’, when it really should be pronounced, based on it’s spelling: ‘Edinburff’? The English invented the freaking language, yet can’t use it proper goodly!

Fearless Prediction: The chances of Scotland winning this one, after the festering football faeces they served up last week, would be such a Scottish thing to do. So its Haggis munchers by 5 for mine. Besides, I simply can’t back England. Not now, not ever. Unless of course, the question is: ‘what nation should be used for incessant and random nuclear testing, with only 25 minutes warning to its residence’.

You heard it here first eventually!’

Friday’s Goss with Hoss.

Mmmmm. Interesting

Hidden amongst the usual trove of waste from Mr N Williamson over at ‘there’s no one left employed, bar me, to cover all the rugby in the whole of Australia.com.au’, was this little nugget. ‘Dr’ Dre Pakeho will line up at #10 for the Reds in their SR Next Gen clash against gods own this weekend. I like what I saw of the young gent last season and him playing #10 was a real ‘now that’s interesting’ moment for me. Watch this space.

Borthwick finally grasps the fugging obvious.

Planetrugby.co.au reports that Soap Dodger coach and renowned rugby deep thinker, Steve Borthwick, reckons consecutive world champs (and likely three-peatists) the Dutch Dirt Farmers, aren’t actually a bad side and Rassie might also be a half decent coach,. He then openly pontificates that the DDF probably should be considered the benchmark in the game!

In other news Borthwick pronounced that bears were also likely to be frequent defecators in forested (or heavily wooded) areas and that the Liberals probably do have a ‘female problem’, perhaps even exaggerated a touch by the assassination of their first ever female leader, her being still inside 12 months in the role and all. It is unclear when Borthers will release his 13 point manifesto on obtaining a lasting peace in the Ukraine, although the world eagerly awaits said declaration.

It’s time to light the lights.

Now matter how much they try, the rumours of Fozzie B Bear, Ian Foster, returning to the ABs coaching gig just won’t subside. This time, planetrugby.com.au has Fozzie returning as an assistant AB coach with either Dave ‘Thanks Eddie’ Rennie or Jamie ‘The Joker’ Joseph in line for the head gig. A role vacated by the recent, player sanctioned, public execution of Scott Robbo. Maybe those AB players were reading the Brumbies instruction manual on ‘How to knife a coach: in 3 easy steps’ before Razor was lead away to the gallows?

Either way, in Australia, we wouldn’t be caught dead sacking a coach with an upward trajectory and a rebuilding process underway, in order to bring some failed hack back, for a quick sugar fix at a looming world cup. Those poor buggers at NZR are just so 2023 in their thinking.

‘Ferrari’ hits Wallaby

One noticeable omission / selection happened at the Tahs this week, with the selection of ‘The Ferrari’, Randwick flyer Jimmy ‘Hendrix’ Hendren over Wallaby and Ginger Ninja, Andrew Kellaway.

Now while it might be true that Dr Throbba has Kels covered for pace, the Ninja’s work off the ball, especially in organising D, marshalling the troops, calling backline plays and the like, might be sorely missed. That said, Hendrix lit up SRA last season and at 190cm and with good gas, will be one to watch and has reportedly impressed coach Chuckles Mackellar and thoroughly earned the starters jersey.

That’s all from me for another week. Until next week: Go the Tahs

Hoss – out.