Greetings one, greetings all and welcome to the last Friday’s Rugby News for the year and also our last Daily News offering for 2025. What a wild rugby ride this year has been. From impossible highs to unfathomable lows, it’s had it all. Not a lot from me today, more a recap on the rugby year with ‘The Ghost of Rugby Past’. Then a glance into the future with ‘The Ghosts of Rugby’s Future’. Then sit down for an exclusive* one-on-one, with RA supremo Dan Herbert in ‘The Final Word‘. Give thanks to the unsung heroes of G&GR with ‘That’s a wrap!’ Before we close the 2025 G&GR window with ‘Friday’s Goss’ with Hoss‘, heading off to St Tropez for some well deserved (just ask me) rugby R&R.

‘I’m not crying, I’ll just miss Hoss, that’s all’. (Getty Images.)

The Ghosts of Rugby Past.

The rugby dust has settled and the 2025 season now in the rear view mirror and whilst the results are the results, just who or what stood out for me:

The evolution of Mungo: For me Tom ‘Mungo’ Hooper was my best Wallaby this year, and by some distance. Yep, even more so then Sticky. I’d go as far to say that Mongo would be the only Wallaby forward to make my my World XV. He has ‘grown into his frame’ as Eddie Jones said he needed to. He is an 80 minute performer and seems to relish the rough stuff as well. He’s my starting #6 every game until he aint.

The #10 jersey. Is it Noah, Flash, Sleepy, Chopper, perhaps Spanners, or simply ‘TBA’. Once you know, please call: Captain, my captain: Hmmmm. I like every thing about Harry Wilson. I love his passion and effort and the fact that he is prepared to bleed gold for the cause. But, is he the best #6, or #8 in Oz? If not, how can he retain the captaincy? He’s in my XXIII for sure, but Captain, maybe not so much, and IMHO Dirty Harry as Captain stops our best XV from being selected. I’d refer those who constantly bemoaned Hoops as Captain and #7 and what that meant to a fair-to-middling Senator named Pocock and overall team balance. Arise: Captain Fraser.

I see Waratah success and my hair growing back.

The Ghosts of Rugby’s Future

We’ve all heard of ‘building depth’ for 2027, so just who will be in the starting XXIII come kickoff in RWC 2027 first game? Glad you asked:

Angus ‘The Bull’ Bell ‘Blinky’ Bill Pollard Massimo ‘The Buttocks’ De Glutus Will ‘Lucky’ Skelton Nick ‘Elsa’ Frost Tom ‘Mungo’ Hooper Fraser ‘Skipper’ McReight ‘Sideshow’ Bob Valetini ‘Joe Dirt’ McDermott Carter ‘Flash’ Gordon ‘Mad’ Max Jorgo Lenny Flickitau Filipo Daugunu JAS Tom Wright Folau Faiinga Zane Scrabble Nongoor Taniella ‘The Abattoir’ Tupou / 7A’s ‘Dirty’ Harry Wilson Jeremy Williams Pete Samu Ryan Lonergan Declan Meredith

Wider squad: Dr Robbo, Matt Faessler, The Abattoir / 7A’s, Lukhan Salakai-Loto, Darcy Swain, Langi Gleeson, NCDC, Carlo Tizanno, Jake Gordon, Dylan Pietsch, Andrew Kellaway.

Rusty pretending to be Dan, pretending to be Rusty. You think about it: you never see them both together. Boom!

The Last Word.

We’ve saved the best till last for our exclusive interviews*, going head to head with RA supremo and part time Russell Crowe impersonator: ‘Dictator’ Dan Herbert:

H: Dick, welcome to our last G&GR Friday News of 2025

DD: Cheers Hoss, but please don’t call me Dick

H: Sorry your holiness, Nathan Williamson said you’d get a laugh out of it. The dust has settled on an underwhelming year for our teams in gold, how would you sum up the season that was 2025?

DD: Outstanding Hoss. We banked plenty of coin, got rid of our debt and have some great plans in place for the code going forward

H: That’s great Dic Dan, but what about the actual quality of rugby played by our sides?

DD: Well we made about $150m out of it, so I’d say it was spectacular.

H: I get the financial aspect of it, particularly as me and mine paid $645 per platinum ticket, for the Sydney FUKIRS test and ended up with altitude sickness, we were so high up in the stand, but in terms of the spectacle on the the field: your thoughts?

DD: Oh look Hoss it was shite. We won about 4 form 28 tests or something like that. The Wallaroos got belted at the RWC, our teams sucked in SRP and we won absolutely nothing. But we still made $150m from it. How good ay!

H: Imagine how swollen the coffers could have been if we actually played well!

DD: Wait, what?

H: Moving on. A lot now being made of the ‘transition’ in coaches from St Joe to Wendy Matthews, with the benefit of hindsight, the results and the manner of the performances, do you believe this is still the best way forward?

DD: Abso-frigging- lutely Hossman. The plans allow for a seamless transition, provide certainty to players over game plan, style of play & general fitness requirements,. The beauty of the transition is it also allows for Les to focus on the Reds, so they are able to perform well, admittedly while still finishing behind the Tahs, Brumbies and maybe even the Force next season. Put it this way, it allows them to be the best Reds team they can be.

*** both laughing ***

H: Let’s cast our eyes forward Dan, what does success in 2026 & 2027 look like for the Wallabies in particular?

DD: Another $150m into the RA coffins (H: ‘coffers’ Dan), never really heard of that before, but yep, them too, would be a start Hoss, and maybe a win or two, but definitely we need some more coin.

H: Wouldn’t correlation between on-field results and off-field commercial success be inextricably linked Supreme Leader?

DD: Huh? I mean I love the ‘Supreme Leader’ bit, but what was the rest of the stuff you mentioned?

H: FFS. You know: win more, to earn more. The more you win, the more you earn. On field success = off field success. It’s basic sportonomics Dan (editors note: you can use that one for free Goog)

DD: Not really H, did I mention we made $150m this year and we played like absolute busteds?

H: You know what, as Kurt Cobain famously said: is this thing loaded ‘never mind’. I think that’s all the time I have left today Dan. I might drop in and visit Natho instead, which way to his cubicle?

DD: He’s out back polishing the Beemer Hoss, and Phil’s Rangie is up next, busy lad that Norman.

H: I’ll show myself out.

*Interview may not necessarily have taken place.

See y’all next year

That’s a wrap.

It’s both a relief but at the same time, hard to believe, the rugby year is over. A July test against Fiji, a FUKIR’s tour twelve years in the making has been and gone in an instant and then straight into the RC, a test against Dr Evil’s henchmen and onwards to the lands of inbreeding and shite food. The year had it all and in all of this a team of hearty rugby soles (#r-soles) has covered every nanosecond of it on G&GR.

So to the team I offer the simple and undervalued words of ‘thank you’. To that, on behalf of Bris, Heidi and I, I’d add that we offer such sincere thanks with genuine admiration, respect and humility. We truly value your commitment, dedication and for sharing of your time with us all.

So to Bris, RAWF, Yowie, KARL, Happyman, Nutta, KB, Sully, Nick W, Nick H & RA whipping boy Natho: thank you. This year we have had the new and excellent ‘Instant Reaction’ podcasts capturing the mood and sentiment of what’s just unfolded, with the results often making these broadcasts very difficult to partake in, but the team soldiered on. Our Talking Teams podcast continues to go from strength to strength and will also return in 2026. I’d also like to thank our roving editor at large Lindommer for his inspurashunel abillutty to korekt spelling misteaks on these paiges. To our Forum moderators who also contribute so much to our rugby community, I also salute and say thank you for your tireless efforts, especially around the GPS season ahem, ‘challenges’. Hmmmm.

Of course none of this would be possible without the support of our loyal and growing G&GR community. You make the site tick, you keep turning up every day and supporting our site and the code in general. Many of you have also taken time out from being unemployed or from court ordered roadside litter collection commitments, to submit articulate and interesting articles. Again, thank you so very much and keep ’em coming.

We’ll be back bigger than ever in 2026 and hope to see you on these pages.

You heard it here first eventually!’

Friday’s Goss’ with Hoss.

2026 Test matches

The Wallabies have 13 confirmed tests for next year, plus the Nations Cup finals starting 27th November (North v South all play their opposing placegetters: 1 v 1, 2 v 2 etcetera). rugby.com.au has the story.

Why start now?

Another week, another ‘get out of gaol free’ card issued to a Northern Hemisphere player by Rugby’s Judiciary mob. Oirish thug, James Ryan has been issued a 6 week sentence for his cheap shot on World Rugby player of the year, South African hooker, Groucho Marx. A tackle for mine that deserved an instant and full red card. There was no attempt to wrap, it was from the side and made clear contact with Groucho’s head, almost dislodging his cigar. I’d ask you to consider Ryan’s tackle against the two reds the Boks backrowers got on this tour: they are chalk and cheese and IMO Ryan’s was ‘always an illegal act’.

Ryan recieved an initial 6 week ban, reduced by 2 weeks for previous good behaviour, and a further 1 week should he attend Mother Mary’s School for Immaculate Tackle Technique. And let’s face it, if anyone would know about ‘Immaculate Tackle’ it’d be she of the original ‘Pappa Don’t Preach’ lyrics.

Fire away.

Whilst the Daily News is done for 2025, I’d invite & welcome any submissions from our readers during that time. If you have an article, opinion or just plain rugby falsehoods you’d like published, just hit the ‘Contact us’ button. Attach a word document with your ideas and we’ll have a read through. Should they meet our meticulous standards (I even chuckled at that) we’ll add some images and post it on G&GR, with you noted as the author. Glory and fame awaits and remember: Nathan Williamson started on these very pages. Infamy, vehicle detailing and a very small cubicle possibly awaits you too.

To that end G&GR are looking to broaden our engagement with all rugby fans and seek volunteers who would like to contribute regularly across:

7’s rugby

Women’s rugby

Club Rugby

Pasifika Rugby

Whatever tickles your rugby fancy, we’d love to hear from you (register your interest via the ‘Contact Us’ link at the bottom of this page)

And remember: G&GR was created by fans of rugby, for fans of rugb

2027 World Cup Draw.

The 2027 RWC draw will occur next Wednesday night 03rd December. We will drop all the details on G&GR when known.

That’s all folks!

From my family at The Ponderosa, to you and yours, have a wonderful, merry and safe Christmas and New Years. I hope you enjoy time with loved ones and the very best of the season to you all. I’d also encourage you to reach and check on those who might need a helping hand during this period as well. A call from you could be the best Christmas present you ever give and they ever receive. As my young sons tell me: ‘Dad, sharing is caring’: usually when I ask who ate all the Doritos, but you get my drift.

Merry Christmas to all and to all, a goodnight.

Hoss.