Greetings one and greetings all and welcome to another Friday’s Rugby News. And a special ‘G’day’ to those first time readers joining us from the site formerly known as: ‘The Roar’.

Today we kick off with ‘RIP360?‘. Ask RA WTF is going on with women’s rugby in ‘Huh?’. Run an eye of the Aussie A selections in ‘Touring Japanese’. Then call on your knowledge of rugby hairiness (or lack thereof) for ‘The bald & the beautiful’. You get to belatedly cast your votes for the top 5 Wallabies from Bled II with ‘The Golden Gagger’. And farewell your working week in ‘Friday’s Goss’ with Hoss’ now next in line for The French Prime Ministers gig. Merci.

Mike Tindall cracks-on regardless.

RIP360?

In a rare showing of global rugby unity, Northern & Southern governing bodies have this week given a big ‘sod off’ to the new kid on the Rugby block: R360. The Rugby Unions of: The Soap Dodgers, Drunken Convicts, The Pizza Lovers, Haggis Eaters, Surrender Monkeys, Sheep Rooters, Dutch Dirt Farmers and our own RA, have stated that any player chasing sports-washing dollars from R360, will be banned from international selection as a result. Although the joint statement from the unions does contain the rather adaptable words ‘at this current stage’ in it’s response. Check out Von Wilhemsboy article on rugby.com.au

These bodies have pointed to player welfare as a primary, but not only concerns. They also claim there was ‘no engagement’ with WR on any level and doubt the validity of the R360 concept to get off the ground, plus possible fragmentation of an already swollen rugby calendar and so on and so forth. Now, of course none of these musing from governing bodies won’t slow down some the recruitment activities of various (as evidenced and reported on by Eddie’s mate, Scoop Decent in the SMH). Indeed one might think that in the refusal by joint rugby HQ’s, that perversely the offerings from R360 to players will now increase accordingly. Think about this:

Player X gets initially offered $2m USD to join up.

Player X now knows that by signing with R360 any future national honours are out of reach (for the time being anyway). So therefore asks $5m USD to join as fair compensation for lost ‘higher honours’

R360 desperate for cattle and therefore ‘content’ agrees to the $5m

Other players hear of the $5m offer and are happy to cattle-trade away national jerseys for tax free USD (remember the R360 offers are being promoted as Tax Fee )

) Momentum breeds momentum and before you know it, R360 is a living breathing entity and perhaps the Unions are left ‘Caught short’

I am a capital realist, in that money, enough money, will always present too formidable an opponent to defeat. So, just how do you make that money work in your best interests? A point I touched on a few Friday’s back. My opinion is that R360 will come to fruition, it’s how WR handle it’s inception and creation that will mandate if it can co-exist to the financial benefit of all.

Don’t believe me? Let’s talk World Series Cricket, the IPL or LIV golf, as a few examples. I am not arguing R360 is right, nor sports-washing acceptable, on any level. But, the pragmatist in me believes that the sheer volume of money that could be involved, will likely overwhelm opponents and prove far too tempting to WR. And like any sports governing body, the more money involved, the more ‘pliable’ they become.

Of course, all the above is strictly hypothetical and maybe R360 will ride off into the sunset and spend their billions elsewhere. Or perhaps the Unions are much smarter than I and have simply rebuffed initial R360 forays, in order to strengthen their own hand. Either way, the game is afoot, R360 will come to fruition and how WR acts in these ‘in between’ stages will dictate how we all fare. At least ‘for this current stage’ anyway.

RA ‘invests’ in women’s rugby

Huh?

So in order to grow the women’s game across all facets of recruitment, retention, high performance pathways and a professional remuneration so our female rugby athletes chase 2029 glory, it’s been whispered that RA are set to slash the financial investment in women’s rugby by up to $2.5m or 25%. If true, what mental giant came up with that as a plan and who in the name of Bet Midler approved it?

There’s an old adage in business that you can’t save your way to profit. You must first grow the revenue base and then, look for incremental savings along the way to enhance the result.

Our Wallaroos certainly made progress under coach Jo Yapp and I would suggest this years RWC accurately reflects where they are at right now: the pointy end of the group of ‘chasers’, but well behind NZ, France, Canada & England – for now. To fix that requires a comprehensive plan around those focus areas listed above.

If the whispers are true, it would seem a very odd decision, for now is precisely the time to double down on the women’s game. Invest appropriately now and the Return on Investment (ROI) will look after itself. The Pommy pantomime just showed their is real appetite for Women’s Rugby from fans, broadcasters and sponsors alike and prudent investments should be rolled out.

I have reached out to Nathan Von Wilhelmsboy for comment, but sources tell me he and the RA board have chartered a flight to Monte Carlo, whilst they hold a conference (in between golf games and vineyard tours) to discuss how to save funds across the code.

A house in New Orleans?

Touring Japanese.

The Australia A squad to play a Japan XV has been named and includes 10 Wallabies, including more than a few handy forwards. It would appear one of the stronger Aussie A outfits to run onto a field. Made even stronger by the coaching team in place: Simon Cron, who will be supported by newly appointed Western Force assistant Brad Harris and Australia U20s coach Chris Whitaker.

The side will play Japan XV on 18th October in Osaka.

Forwards (16): Tevita Alatani,Dan Botha, Liam Bowron, Joe Brial, Josh Canham, Ethan Dobbins, Matt Faessler, Isaac Kailea, Lington Ieli, Matt Philip, Luke Reimer, Pete Samu, Rory Scott, Darcy Swain, Seru Uru, Rhys van Nek

Backs (10): Ben Donaldson, Mac Grealy, Sid Harvey, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Henry Robertson, Tim Ryan, Ollie Sapsford, Hamish Stewart. Joey Walton, Teddy Wilson

Eddie – Chairman of selectors.

The bald & the beautiful.

Amongst my post Bledisloe II musings last week, I couldn’t help but notice that Wallaby skipper Dirty Harry Wilson is fast joining the ranks of those men with ‘the devon slice’, a scientific condition caused by too much testosterone: aka, ‘far too manly to have hair’ syndrome. I write this bit as a sufferer myself, so much so that when in kindy, little Hoss filled out a fathers day sheet of all the things he liked about Dad. When it got to the question: ‘My Dad’s hair is’, Little H wrote ‘gone’. The brutal honesty of kids huh!

So it got me thinking, who would make up an all time World Bald XV? Just who would make the ‘Sultans of Smooth’: ‘The Brotherhood of Baby Bums’: ‘The Home of Chrome Domes’? From 1-15 who is worthy because of their play and their bald bravery to join this exalted club? From ‘high forehead’, to devon slice, combovers or those who could brush their hair with a nail, who shall be worthy of exalted glory and entry into the ‘G&GR Bald & Beautiful World XV’?

I will release the official G&GR Bald & Beautiful XV next Friday. Make your selections (by order of position) below:

Who deserves the glory?

The Golden Gagger.

You heard it here first eventually!’

Friday’s Goss’ with Hoss.

All quiet on the Western front?

I must admit to having rugby fatigue last weekend and missed the result of the inaugural Super Rugby AUS final between The Farce & The Tahs, and just who can lay claim to best rugby province in all of Australia. Any one out west know who won and therefore, factually, can be claimed the undisputed, most winning rugby state ever in the history of SR AUS? Asking for a friend, that’s all.

Rankers.

I know I am banging on about World Rankings, but at the end of the RC, these are the possies. With the final draw for the 2027 RWC of December, the Wallabies simply must be in the top 6. With the Boks & AB’s also playing up north this Autumn, I expect a lot of movement yet to happen. It will be fascinating:

BOKs – daylight

Ireland – 89.93

Kiwis – 89.28

France – 87.82

England – 87.64

Argentina – 84.40

Australia – 83.67

Scotland – 81.57

To that end, a G&GR reader (I apologise, I forget just whom) provided me with details of a site to track / forecast WR Rankings. It’s a ripper you can confabulate the details or input a guess and see the results. Thank you to whomever sent the lead.

Square Eyes

Find out who plays and when during the Autumn Tour

Black & Gold.

Credit where due. Returning from the cattle musters yesterday to a ‘gift’ in the mail. Turns out its from a Kiwi I know and a very thoughtful AB’s Beanie & Scarfe set. He’d also graciously included a note:

‘Hoss, I know it can get cold in Newcastle. This might help you stay warm. KARL’

Credit where due, I snorted out loud. Well played you bastard. Well played.

All hail.

The RC Fantasy League has been run and done and the winners are :

Karu Kudu Beerad Greetings from perth

Well done to all, infamy and rugby legend surely awaits.

Until the 21st October.

Hoss – out.