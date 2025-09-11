Greetings rugby lovers and welcome to another installment of Friday’s Rugby News, the most popular news articles in all of Rugby (that appears on a Friday on G&GR) anywhere in the world.

Today we kick off with ‘No country for old men?’ Visit camp Wallaby in Sydney for ‘A bright golden haze?’ State the bleeding obvious in ‘This aint soccer peoples’. Before running an eye over our women’s chances with ‘Wallaroos and the 52nd state’. Then preview the clash of the titans #2 in ‘Not good enough?’ Before we wrap it all up with ‘Friday’s Goss with Hoss’, concerned I too might be an Israeli target, with Hummus residing in my fridge.

Skelton & JOC query their futures.

No country for old men?

What price experience? It’s an interesting question isn’t it. The comfort, calmness, assuredness and innate leadership qualities of experience, verse the imperative of winning as often as possible, whilst developing the next generation at the same time (by providing them more minutes), its a fine line a modern coach must tread, especially with damnation and calamity only a misstep away.

So to the discussions of this week and the news that Big Willy will likely miss the Bledisloe series and as of yesterday, so to will JOC3.0. Skelton’s is perhaps a more clear cut case. With travel, timing and practicalities of a 145kg frame being able to adapt & recover in a three day turnaround (effectively one of those days in an aircraft). Playing for the bilingual swear expert Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle on the Sunday afternoon Frog time, would see him arrive in Oz on the Tuesday and then hop over to Hobbitville in time for a Saturday test (and at Eden Park no less). All of which would seem a bridge too far for any athlete, let alone one of such hulking stature.

JOC’s availability (or not) is perhaps more nuanced and perhaps more focused on growing the ‘other #10’s’ in time for 2027. But as Hoops pointed out on STAN this week, who said JOC will be ‘too old’ to lead us into the 27 RWC? With the Wallabies playing more off #9 and with Sticky also closer to the action and a genuine ball-playing #12, why couldn’t JOC be our distribution general in 2027? And as a further upside, the longer he is around, the more he can mentor the others, the better they have to play to unseat him and the stronger the team gets! I mean you don’t throw out the knife sharpener when you need to sharpen the knives: so don’t discard JOC on some prevarication that he ‘might’ be too old.

With rugby in Oz on a two decade high, with the casual fan returning to the fold, the team playing out of its skin and so much goodwill surrounding the game, why not look to continue that and look for incremental growth as opposed to enforced early retirement? Who knows, we may even push the Darkness more this year then we have in twenty three long and barren years.

I go back to what a balancing act it all is for the selectors and coaches. But for mine, a rising tide of rugby experience will surely lift all boats and that’s an investment worth sticking with.

Run Forrest Harry, run (Photo Stephen Tremain)

A bright golden haze?

Wallabies v Los Pumas. Saturday 13th September, Allianz Stadium, Sydney, NSW, known centre of the universe. 1.30pm AEST on STAN & Channel NINE.

How good is it being a Wallaby fan again huh, especially for those of us who bare the scars inflicted over many a year. The heartbreak of false dawns: of false hope and shattered dreams. But this lot? Well they’re a different beast altogether. It’s not just that the ‘W’ column is looking healthy again, but it’s the manner of the performances. Its the ‘dying on your feet’ rather than surrendering on your knees (so eloquently on display last week ‘chasing’ the win, rather than ‘settling’ for the draw). It’s the humility of each player now ingrained in our side, a quintessentially ‘Joe’ trait. It’s the whole package. They are great to watch, never give up and a decent bunch of men as well, even the Coinslander players. What’s not to like!

St Joe has made a few changes for this one, some based on injury and some to manage the load on a few battered bodies. Our own Ed Sheehan, Tane Edmed will run out at #10 for his first test on home Soil. Sleepy Lynagh is carrying a hamstring strain, with St Joe keeping JOC on the pine as a specialist finisher. The only other change to the starting backline is the inclusion of Hunter Paisami to #12. Lenny Ikitau seems to have been given a break to manage work load, but especially to allow a nasty gash on his leg sustained in SA, to finally heal properly and allow him to freshen up when we win back the Bledisloe. Nick Frost is also out and again I have to believe this is about load management and not form. Elsa Frost has been one of our best players, week in – week out this year. Indeed up until this game, he has only missed 25 minutes of test rugby all season and that was last week. Jeremy Williams comes into the starting XV and big Lukhan Salakaia-Loto onto the pine. The timing of LSL’s inclusion looks perfect to. With Skelton likely to miss the Bledisloe, it will give LSL the opportunity too be the enforcer, or ‘physical presence’ we will miss in Skelton. James Slipper is back in the starting side and Josh Nasser comes onto the pine.

For the Argies, Felipe Contepomi has promoted Joaquín Oviedo and Guido Petti to starting spots, with Pablo Matera and Franco Molina moving to the pine highway. Sevens star Rodrigo Isgro rounds out the starting changes and replaces Bautista Delguy on the right wing.

To dismiss the Pumas would be a rather large mistake. They lead for much of the match last week. They scored sumptuous set piece tries, from distance, against the Wallabies. Their forwards are fit, physical and skilled and their backs are electric, as exhibited by Santiago Chocobares and Luciano Cinti. And with only one change across their backline from last week, I believe they will be even more dangerous as a result.

I think the forwards will largely cancel each other out and I would expect a far more ‘Schmidt like’ disciplinary display from the Wallabies as well (as opposed to 10 first half penalties conceded last week). The Wallabies will need to ensure their kicking is efficient and goes well out and they must also limit ‘broken play’ opportunities for these electric Argentinian backs.

With a new 10-12 combination and by default a new 12-13 combo, the Wallabies must ensure connection in defence and also attack. In Hunter Paisami you have an aggressive runner, a good tackler and a good ball distributor as well. But filling the boots of a career best form Ikitau is some task and perhaps unfair expectations on Paisami at that. Plus, despite time on the training paddock, the ‘connection’ between he & JAS will naturally be a little clunky at best.

Fearless Prediction: Wallabies by 1, but I was actually more confident last week than I am am this week.

WALLABIES (15-1): Andrew Kellaway; Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Hunter Paisami, Corey Toole; Tane Edmed, Nic White; Harry Wilson (capt), Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini; Tom Hooper, Jeremy Williams; Taniela Tupou, Billy Pollard, James Slipper

Replacements: Josh Nasser, Angus Bell, Zane Nonggorr, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Carlo Tizzano, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Filipo Daugunu

ARGENTINA (1-15): Mayco Vivas, Julián Montoya, Joel Sclavi, Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo, Juan Martín Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Joaquín Oviedo, Gonzalo Garcia, Santiago Carreras, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Chocobares, Luciano Cinti, Rodrigo Isgro, Juan Cruz Mallia

RESERVES: Ignacio Ruiz, Boris Wenger, Franciso Coria Marchetti, Franco Molina, Pablo Matera (vc), Agustin Moyano, Justo Piccardo, Ignacio Mendy

Referee: Christophe Ridley (RFU) Assistant Referee 1: Paul ‘shut up Nic’ Williams (NZR) Assistant Referee 2: Sam Grove-White (SRU) TMO: Glenn Newman (NZR) FPRO: Mike Adamson (SRU)

Ahhh ‘football’: responsible for 106% of men’s moisturiser sales globally.

This aint soccer people.

I’ve got an itch I need to scratch and this time I don’t require penicillin. Instead it’s caused by the growing epidemic that is the lack of respect to MO’s and the referee in particular, by a growing cohort of test players and the aggressive treatment and constant berating of our referees. And if rugby doesn’t do something now, it will reap what it sows, as young kids coming through the ranks take their queue’s from these ‘role models’ (a term I detest, but there you go) and arrive at a professional level believing referee badgering and worse, is an acceptable practise. It’s not.

There’s any amount of anecdotal evidence of the growing scourge of abuse to rugby match officials across our game. Indeed I reported on these very pages a while back, a Kiwi local comp cancelling an entire round due to threats to an MO in their ranks. And of MO’s being escorted to their own cars by others, as there was safety concerns for the MO. And whilst that was more than bad enough, I must admit to being rather disappointed by the actions of players in the TRC matches over the weekend, towards match officials. The badgering, questioning and screaming at the person with the whistle was overwhelming:

A captain warned about the actions of one of his players for their persistent screeching at the referee.

Players slapping the backs of players they thought were offending (especially at ruck and maul time) and screaming at the referee to do something about it. I saw one Saffa defender run in 10 meters, slap the back of an ‘offending’ Kiwi player and then run back into the defensive line.

I saw a serial ruck cheat finally get a yellow card for a career built on cynical infringing at rucks, but yet have the temerity to walk towards the ref and argue his case for leniency and remonstrate with the referee.

There were any number of instances of arm waiving, hand flapping, protestations for nearly every bloody decision made. There were sarcastic comments to AR’s as well.

There were several times players grouped around the referee ‘soccer style’, when a decision was made that didn’t go their way.

And the pièce de résistance: a player grabbing the arm of a referee (not violently or aggressively, but grabbing his arm nonetheless). I would say though, that in a flash the team captain grabbed the offending players arm away from the referee and shot a withering look towards his own player.

I get mistakes happen and that referees, like players, have form fluctuations. But no MO I’ve ever witnessed takes the field determined to shape the outcomes of the result. None go out there to slow down, or unduly impact the entertainment value of the spectacle or enhance one sides chances over another. And sure the Kiwis win ratio under matches Nigel Owens officiated was 113.63%, but according to KARL, that’s a mere coincidence. And so what if Nigel attended Sir Richie’s retirement dinner and performed a virtuoso of Whitney Houston’s ‘I will always love you’ (sung with a honey infused Welsh lilt & reportedly not a dry eye in the house when done), but it didn’t impact his objectivity when he was officiating the Kiwis: much.

Our game has been built on a foundation stone of ‘respect’. Everything in our game is revolves around this ‘core’ belief. It’s as unshakeable as having fat guys as props, abnormally tall geeks in the second row, cavemen at #6, #7s who yearn to be backs, highly intelligent, well endowed ‘dream boats’ at #8 and effeminate pretty boy hair stylists in the backline.

It’s this ‘respect’ in our great game that separates it from Manbun Diving, Gaol Ball and the other codes. who have foundations built on looking the other way or accepting disgraceful behaviour. Take Tennis for example: you can rise to World #1 on the back of positive drug tests: or you can push a 60yo volunteer into a wall at a tennis tournament, and escape any serious form of sanction. Or maybe AFL is the game for you, where you can go full Jesse Pinkman three times before your club is even told. Then you might face some form of disciplinary action. The emphasis is on ‘might’.

But ”respect’ for the MO, as evidenced over the weekend’s TRC matches, is eroding. I’d encourage WR to act now. Act swiftly and act deliberately harshly on those who offend. I’d encourage a swathe of cards issued with zero tolerance. No warnings, no toothless threats, but instead go straight to the pocket and cheese away. I’d encourage the use of a second cheese / red card to recidivist offenders. I’d crack down on it like the Liberals own ‘John Wayne’, Jacinta Price wants to crack down on Indians. WR needs to send a message now. Send a message to current players. Send a message to the next generation of test players while they watch in their lounge rooms at home and that is: just shut up and play. If you don’t like something, speak with your captain and they can talk to the ref

Our MO’s are sacrosanct and there needs to be zero tolerance for the type of distasteful behaviour exhibited last week. And our lot were no exception. WR needs to address this now before it becomes an embarrassing and humiliating part of our game, just like it is in soccer. And this aint soccer people.

Red, white & you?

Wallaroos and the 52nd state.

Cananadia verse Australia. Sunday 14th September, Ashton Gate Stadium, 12.30am AEST on STAN.

Our Wallaroos have made it through to the QF stage of the RWC and will stare down world #2 Canada this weekend. It seems strange writing ‘World #2’ and ‘Canada’ in the same sentence for anything. Unless of course it’s for maple syrup production per capita, North American Black Bear attacks on campers, or for your least favourite north American peoples. But in women’s rugby they are the real deal and I believe referred to as: ‘The Fanucken Canuckens’ or that’s what I believe I heard anyway.

Our girls lead into the QF’s has been, well, ‘the path less trodden’. A big win against Samoa, a draw against the #1 most despised peoples in North America and then a 40 point trouncing, that was actually somehow a ‘win’ against the Soap Dodgers, so the Wallaroos could scrape into the QF’s. Right.

Those Fanucken Canuckens on the other hand have been in rather ominous form through the pool stages, beating Fiji 65-7. Wales 42-0 (the same Welsh side that beat us around 6 weeks back) before accounting for Scotland 40-19.

Whilst our team have played some excellent rugby, perhaps this RWC is simply 4 years too early. There have ben glimpses of some breathtaking attack, equally there does not seem to be enough of a hard edge to our forwards, at least not over an 80 minute period to seriously challenge the likes of England, Canada, NZ or France. What I would say however, is that with the previous investment from RA into the game, the Wallaroos improvement has been substantials. Now with more financial reserve, the lure for these players (and those who will gravitate to the code) of a home world cup in 2029 and a proven and sustainable long term vision of the game from RA, one would hope to see an appropriate investment in our women’s XV’s program.

But to the game at hand. For the Wallaroos to be any chance they simply must perform for 80 minutes as they did against the Soap Dodgers for 25 minutes. As much as I’d love to see it, I just don’t believe we have it in them right now, but I’d love to be wrong. I think the best chance our Wallaroos have is if they can entice the Canadians to throw the ball around and take them away from their more traditional ‘power game’. To that end, an early try or two to our team might just be enough to unsettle the more fancied Canadian side.

Fearless Prediction: The Wallaroos RWC to be cruelly cut short by those of the 52nd State. But stranger things have happened.

Wallaroos (1-15): Lydia Kavoa, Adiana Talakai, Asoiva Karpani, Kaitlan Leaney, Michaela Leonard, Piper Duck, Emily Chancellor, Siokapesi Palu, Samantha Wood, Faitala Moleka, Desiree Miller, Cecilia Smith, Georgina Friedrichs, Maya Stewart, Caitlyn Halse

Replacements: Kaitlyn Amosa, Faliki Pohiva, Bridie O’Gorman, Ashley Fernandez, Ashley Marsters, Tabua Tuinakauvadra, Tia Hinds, Trilleen Pomare

I will post the Fanucken Canucken side when confirmed.

South African curriculum.

Not good enough?

The Nearlies v The Catholics. Windy Wellington somewhere. 3.30pm AEST on Kiwi TV ‘STIN’

I admit, when it comes to the South Africans and their fans, I suffer from PTSD (Paris Trauma: Saffa Dickheads). I was in the surrender capital of Europe for the 2007 RWC and attended the try-fest that was the RWC final (although the France v Argies match the night before was a cracker). But it was being surrounded by Bok fans that night, that has triggered me ever since. The accent, the arrogance, the accent and of course the result. Although I do admit watching the final was like rooting for one of my two first ex-wives in an alimony battle, I just couldn’t muster the enthusiasm for either of them.

To this weeks match. Bok coach Jaco Johan has made seven changes to his side from last week. What’s most noticeable, is the injection of youth in the backline. Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu pairing up at halfback, Damian Willemse and Canan Moodie in the midfield, Ethan Hooker and Cheslin Kolbe on the wings, and Aphelele Fassi at fullback, in a team that will be led by regular captain Siya Kolisi.

Razor Robertson has also made a number of changes, some injury enforced (Emoni Narawa rib fracture, Cody Taylor concussion), others on form (most noticeably Reiko Ioane has finally been dropped (#justiceforKARL)) and in a move straight out of Joe Schmidt’s playbook, a sevens speedster has been pick on the wing by Joe Robinson. Leroy Carter will make his debut and in the few games I watched him, he has absolutely electric gas and could carve up a tiring Saffa forward pack later in the game, as fatigue sets in.

Both sides have much to play for. Apart from TRC points, the Freedom Cup is up for grabs, as well as bragging rights for fans, especially as next year NZ will officially ‘tour’ South Africa (both sides abandoning the Rugby Championship next year).

Whilst Rassie has gone for youth and speed out wide, he has kept much of the forward pack in tact and apart from one Kiwi scrum (which the Boks obliterated) the Kiwi’s mostly dealt with whatever the Boks forwards through at them. Including the ridiculous mid-field ‘line out’ move by the Boks that saw them drop the ball anyway. The Boks will be better, but so too the AB’s. They have more experience back at #9, Lomax back starting and real gas across the back three and I simply can’t see them losing at home.

Fearless prediction: Kiwis by 9

All Blacks (15-1): Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Leroy Carter, Beauden Barrett, Noah Hotham, Wallace Sititi, Ardie Savea, Simon Parker, Tupou Vaa’i, Scott Barrett (c), Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot

Replacements: Brodie McAlister, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Fabian Holland, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Finlay Christie, Quinn Tupaea, Ruben Love

South Africa (15-1): Aphelele Fassi; Cheslin Kolbe, Canan Moodie, Damian Willemse, Ethan Hooker; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt); Ruan Nortje, Lood de Jager; Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche.

Replacements: Marnus van der Merwe, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Wilco Louw, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Andre Esterhuizen.

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (GRU) Assistant Referee 1: Angus Gardner (RA) Assistant Referee 2: Jordan Way (RA) TMO: Eric Gauzins (FFR) FPRO: Brett Cronan (RA)

You heard it here first eventually!’

Friday’s Goss’ with Hoss.

Pot, kettle, All Black.

England’s favourite South African and shrinking violet, Kevin Peitersen, presumably tired of being irrelevant, fired a broadside at Kiwi #5 Tupou Vaa’i this week for the Kiwi’s histrionics and carry on when a penalty was awarded to the Nearlies. writing: “I hope the All Blacks had their review of yesterday’s Test and the coach explained to their number 5, that celebrating a turnover like you’ve won the World Cup is embarrassing! Leave that to other teams”. (presumably England?)

And I agree wholeheartedly with KP. The only thing worse than Vaa’i’s carry on I’d imagine, would be (oh I dunno I am just spit-balling here), say a texting scandal, where you sent texts to your opponents, including potentially critical comments about your own captain and possibly tactical information and that saw you subsequently got dropped from the team entirely. Why does that sound so familiar again?

Big Sexy: 149 not out.

Our very own James Slipper will run out for test 149 tomorrow when he laces up against the Pumas. He seems to have been around an eternity and I am not saying he is old, but he was around when dirt was invented. I remember seeing in in South Brissie the day before his first ever test at Suncorp, baby faced and talking with punters, myself included. Should the grizzled warrior take the field in either Bledisloe that will be some achievement and test match #150. Kinda fitting we win the Bledisloe back to celebrate don’t ya think!

Fukofuka from the DSA.

And so he has. News that now former DS of A (Divided States of America) women’s coach Sione Fukofuka, has indeed Fukofuka from the land of Stars & Gripes. With Jo Yapp choosing to stay in her birthlands of curry and infrequent bathing after the RWC, what chance Sione is the next Wallaroos coach? rugby.com.au has more.

Milestone man Montoya.

FISM’s captain Julian Motoya will run out for his 50th cap as skipper for this weekends loss against the Wallabies. When you consider some of the outstanding hookers Argentina has had over the years, Montoya is right there with them in ‘legend’ status. Congratulations Julian.

Hey you!

A reminder that Super Rugby AUS kicks off tonight & I cant wait to sit back and enjoy and see what the competition uncovers about generation next. Happyman had all the details in Thursdays News. All games will be live on STAN.

Gold! Literally.

The Bovine Sprinkler came up with a beauty on STAN’s Between 2 Posts Monday night, when he quoted ‘The John Howard Index’: the increasing proportion of gold seen in the streets in the days leading up to and after a Wallaby test. I must admit I had a good chuckle at that phrase myself. But Mr Phipps is right. The casual fan is back. They have embraced the way our team is playing, regardless of wins or losses. The Wallabies, the type of men they are and the brand they’re playing has resonated again, loudly, with fans. It’s only taken 20-odd years too.

Déjà vu anyone?

In a strange twist of fate, the Black Ferns also line up against the Bok women in the QF of the Women’s RWC this weekend. And in a piece of unique rugby individuality, Bok coach Swys de Bruin has named a 7:1 bomb squad for his bench. And just in case it all goes pear shape, de Bruin has also created a Social Media account under a false name, has pre-recorded a video blaming the referee for any loss and plans to become his sides water boy if he is suspended for any matter.

Fantasy Island.

Don’t forget to get your Fantasy League tips in for this round. We have a new leader with Beerad on 1,355, followed closely by Nick G & Grasshopperss both on 1,259. With three rounds left, #1 is still up for grabs. Even for lowly ranked SMH journos in #16 spot currently (but with a discount on my SMH subscription, could shoot up the rankings easily).

Until next week, come on you Golden things

Hoss – out.