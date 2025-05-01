Greetings one, greetings all and welcome to Friday’s Rugby News: The Election Edition. I’d like to start off today by acknowledging the traditional owners of the lands I write from. The Macquarie Bank Commercial Lending & Overdraft Division. I pay respects to department managers and lending officers, past and present and hope my application for an increase to my overdraft, is successful.

Today we jump down the rugby rabbit hole and start with a: ‘Welcome Kiss‘. Dive deep into this weekends results with: ‘Preferences’ . Look into our golden girls first test in: ‘And off we go‘. Discuss a personal matter with: ‘JOC itch’. Talk TV coverage in ‘STAN: manning up’. Before putting the cork back in the bottle with ‘Friday’s Goss with Hoss’, imploring you not to vote red, blue, green or teal this Saturday, but instead vote #1 The Hosstralia Party.

The Reds version of team bonding.

Welcome Kiss.

Great news from Coinsland this week. The first time since federation that they have actually contributed something of any value at all, to help the cause of the nation. Well, apart from pineapples anyway.

Happy said yesterday that the decision, the process and the outcome were sensible, mature and left nothing but ‘wins’ for all involved. The Reds win by having their coach fulfill his contract and allow them a longer runway to find his replacement. RA win, as they get their man and the consistency that we all crave leading up to and once St Joe leaves. For me it’s not just consistency of program, it’s consistency of emotional leadership and messaging as well. Certainly Kiss seems to ride each tackle and pass more than Joe, at least outwardly. But they very much seem cut from the same cloth and that can only be good for us all. Also, RA get Joe for another 12 months to grow the team, so Kiss will inherit an even more settled and improved side. At the same time, Kiss gets to improve his Reds players as well. Again, a real win-win. And fans and stakeholders win. Consistency of coach and messaging can only lead to more consistency for players and results which in turn grows the fan base. Which in turn helps stabilise, then grow, revenue streams and long term footing of the code. Indeed, I would add that in my opinion, the whole event has been one of the best negotiated outcomes, in any field, I have ever witnessed.

For those who have yet to watch the dedicated interviews with St Joe & Sir Les on STAN, please do. The two obviously share a friendship, but more than that, their views on the clarity around their current roles, their shared vision for the team and the transition and interestingly the absolutely identical view on picking players ‘committed to Australia’. I tell you what, selection time is going to be interesting for Gleeson, Hooper & Lolesio. of those three gents the G&GR faithful only had one in their squad anyhow.

RA has rightfully copped a pizzling over the years for many a daft call. But now is not then. Can anyone say anything other than ‘job well done’ with these events? On behalf of all at G&GR well done RA and the Reds and welcome Kiss.

Maybe Aussies will experience both a blue & red victory this weekend?

Preferences.

Much like your own votes this weekend, this weeks round of SRP is more about who I want to lose as opposed to who I think will win. You can catch all the teams and their injuries in Happy’s Thursday News.

Friday May 2 5:05 pm AEST – Blues v Western Force at Eden Park, Auckland, on Stan Sport

Let’s face it, the Blues are the Drua of NZ, you keep expecting them to come good, but they haven’t and they won’t. The Force, well they had a good first half last week and where well in the fight and perhaps a wee bit aggrieved by the ‘no try, we’ve checked and it was knocked on’, to ‘wait it is a try and we all agree that it is, even though we all agreed that it wasn’t’, fiasco.

The Force will be stronger for the return of skipper Jeremy Williams and welcome back Kurtley Beale to #15 after a horrid injury last year. Mac Grealy can be considered hard done by though with him moving to #11. Grealy has been very consistent this season and is a smart footballer with good skills , good D and a real turn of pace. While I don’t think he’s a Wallaby anytime soon, he wouldn’t be out of place as a ‘development player’ on the northern tour this year. Besides, people do forget that Beale was selected for St Joes squad for the two opposed training runs Welsh tests last year.

Fearless Prediction: Force by 8.

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe Assistant Referees: Stu Curran, Jackson Henshaw TMO: Richard Kelly

Saturday May 3 12:05 pm AEST – Fijian Drua v Queensland Reds at HFC Bank Stadium, Suva, on Stan Sport

The Drua are at home this week, as the tiny nation of Thalassophiles host the Reds in Suva. And I reckon the Drua will face a rejuvenated and dangerous Reds side.

I say that because all uncertainty and anxiety for the Reds players and their coaching group has now been removed. They know he is staying, they know their program will stay in place. The familiarity of leadership and routine can be a powerful contributor to performance. The Kiss news is confirmed, players, coach & organisation can all focus on one thing and I reckon that makes them an even more dangerous opponent. I understand everyone expected the news about Kiss, but to have it linger as it did, no doubt caused some lack of focus and uncertainty for all involved.

Reds skipper and #9 Joe Dirt has rediscovered his running game and seems to have more zip in his legs. His passing has improved and to be fair, it had too. His kicking is still an area of opportunity, but he is much improved player this year and that’s great for both Reds & gold fans.

The Reds must control the game, kick for touch and kick out well past the line. With Sleepy Lynagh’s booming boot, that should be well executed as well. Slow the game down, take away quick ball opportunity for the Drua and play at a pace that suits them and not get sucked into island ball that these

It will surprise no one that Saturday in Suva is expected to be 29 degrees and thunderstorms, which will the suit the Fijians. But that won’t stop the Reds getting up.

Fearless Prediction: Reds by 13.

Referee: Marcus Playlev Assistant Referees: James Doleman, Fraser Hannon TMO: Glenn Newman

Saturday May 3 5:05 pm AEST – Hurricanes v Chiefs at SKY Stadium, Wellington, on Stan Sport

Match of the round for mine. KARLS Canes at home to the Chiefs, albeit, without D-Mac who is nursing a broken hand. Let’s be honest. The Canes bullied the Brumbies last week. They out hustled, bustled & muscled the Brumbies at their own game.

Corey Toole ended any chance of wearing gold, missing 18 tackles and those came after he only attempted 13. Andy Muirhead was a speedbump and Tom Wright faired little better. For every inch hard won by their forwards last week, the Ponies back three donated it back and then some. In the end, the score line probably flattered the Ponies somewhat.

One things for sure the clash of the forwards is going to be brutal. Fast paced, abrasive and bruising. The front row of the Canes outpoints that of the Chiefs, but the second row of the Chiefs outpoints the Canes. The loosies, well that is a mouth watering ‘carnival of the collision’ awaiting us all and I can’t wait to watch it.

For all of that though, I cant shake the feeling that the loss of D-Mac and the never ending harassing that Kirifi & Lakai will provide on Chiefs ruck ball, that will be enough to get the Canes home in this one. With no dog in this fight and being able to watch simply as a rugby fan, I reckon this could be a cracking game..

Fearless Prediction: Canes by 6

Referee: Nic Berry Assistant Referees: Damon Murphy, Jordan Way TMO: Brett Cronan

Saturday May 3 7:35 pm AEST – ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs at GIO Stadium, Canberra, on Stan Sport.

The only all Aussie derby of the weekend. The side of goodness and light travel down the highway to the graveyard of honesty, dignity and courage, but good illegal fireworks, the ACT.

Let’s not sugar coat it. The Tahs were putrid against the Drua last outing. They made more mistakes than Donald Dutton on the campaign trail and were more insipid than an Albo press conference (#vote1Hosstraliaparty).

One can only hope that the week off to refresh and recharge will aid in their performance. In some good news, skipper Commissioner Gordan returns for a long injury break to start. Teddy Wilson has been terrific in Gordons absence and with the Commission re-signing with RA & the Tahs for two more years, I hope Teddy Wilson stays on and they can have a smooth transition from Gordon to Wilson. Mahe Vailanu also returns from a broken arm injury. Like last year, early doors I had Vailanu making a wider gold squad, until injury cruelled his chances then too. He was similarly good early this year until his injury. Vailanu will come off the pine as the excellent Ethan ‘Dave’ Dobbins rightly holds onto the #2 jersey.

I said above the Ponies were poor last week, more so because the Canes made them look so and their outside backs decided to play ‘tag’ against the Canes backs, instead of ‘tackles’. There’s minimal changes to the Ponies side this week, with Rory Scott replacing Luke Reimer in the starting side. The Canberran starting forwards are well drilled, methodical and tireless in the endeavours and must be nullified or at least matched, to be any chance. The loss of Charlie Gamble to injury hurts the Tahs, Pom Jamie Adamson went from a ‘rooster’ against the Chiefs, to a ‘feather duster’ against the Drua and he must be busy to disrupt Scott and Reimer from Tahs ball in this one.

Good line ups across the Paddock. Wallaby props against Wallaby Props. Sideshow Bob against Clubba Langi Gleeson. Sticky and Feluia against Foketi and the blue heeler, Joey Walton. Lonergan verse Gordon. And Reilly, the Ginga Ninja & Caitlyn Jenner verse Tim Allen, Muirhead and John Denver.

Perhaps the Canes showed the Tahs the way to win this one. Send some big bopper traffic down the wider channels, say a 6’5′ Suaalii and co, against a 4’8″ Corey Toole for example.

Gus Gardner has the conch for this one, so we should be in for a good game. But only if the TMO formerly known as James Leckie, James Leckie, can be kept out of it. Talk about players being out of form – yikes.

Fearless Prediction: Tahs by 9 and season back on track. That and Nutta buys me another bottle of personality enhancer.

Referee: Angus Gardner Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, Graham Cooper TMO: James Leckie

Big year starts now.

And off we go.

Our golden girls take their first steps into the international arena this weekend when they paly Fiji, in Fiji. In what is shaping as a bumper test season for the team, coach Jo Yapp has named a potential six debutants for this test match.

The Wallaroos will also play (with all games live on STAN – all times AEST):

Sat May 10 v NZ McDonald Jones Stadium Newcastle 3.00pm

Sat May 17 v USA GIO Stadium Canberra 4.55pm

Fri May 23 v Canada Suncorp Stadium Brisbane 4.55pm

Sat Jul 12 v NZ Sky Stadium Wellington 2.00pm

Sat Jul 26 v Wales Ballymore Stadium 2.00pm

Fri Aug 01 v Wales North Sydney Oval 7.00pm

After these six testes our team then flies north for the 2025 RWC in the UK:

The team will then kickoff its RWC campaign:

Sat 23 Aug v Samoa Manchester 9.00pm

Sun 31 Aug v USA 4.30m

Sun 07 Sep v England 2.00am

Some players have injuries and have been left out of the first few games to rest & rejuvenate, some others have been cut from the squad entirely. I will say though, it’s a terrific looking first squad for the Fiji test and all the Australian sides looked more athletic this year and certainly with improved skills.

With RA investing millions more into women’s rugby, with female participation rates booming and with increased exposure to tests and the rumoured expansion of the SRW competition over coming years, I can’t wait to see the evolution of this team and their success.

The teams will play for the newly minted Vuvale Bowl Trophy and from all at G&GR, go well and congratulations to the debutants.

Saturday, May 3: Fijiana v Wallaroos, HFC Bank Stadium, Suva – 3:00pm AEST

1. Bree-Anna Browne (#193 – Wests Bulldogs) – 9 caps 2. Katalina Amosa (Southern Districts) – debut 3. Faliki Pohiva (Blacktown Scorpions) – debut 4. Michaela Leonard (#168 – Tuggeranong Vikings) – 32 caps 5. Tiarah Minns (#217 – Melbourne University) – 1 cap 6. Siokapesi Palu (c) (#194 – Rockdale Rangers) – 16 caps 7. Ashley Marsters (#117 – Boroondara) – 34 caps 8. Tabua Tuinakauvadra (#200 – Tuggeranong Vikings) – 11 caps 9. Layne Morgan (#188 – Merewether Carlton) – 29 caps 10. Faitala Moleka (#199 – Blacktown Scorpions) – 16 caps 11. Desiree Miller (#204 – Eastern Suburbs) – 12 caps 12. Cecilia Smith (#190 – Leeton Dianas) – 19 caps 13. Bienne Terita (#195 – Randwick) – 5 caps 14. Maya Stewart (#196 – Nelson Bay Gropers) – 16 caps 15. Caitlyn Halse (#210 – Camden Rams) – 6 caps Replacements 16. Tania Naden (#197 – Uni-North Owls) – 19 caps 17. Martha Fua (Blacktown Scorpions) – debut 18. Eva Karpani (#171 – Southern Suburbs) – 31 caps 19. Ashley Fernandez (Uni-North Owls) – debut 20. Emily Chancellor (#158 – Sydney University) – 23 caps 21. Tia Hinds (Randwick) – debut 22. Trilleen Pomare (#155 – Wanneroo) – 33 caps 23. Charlotte Caslick (Wests Bulldogs) – debut

Fearless Prediction: Wallaroos by 19.

It just looks so wrong! (Photo: PHOTOSPORT)

JOC itch.

The G&GR tribe has spoken and JOC3.0 should be in gold. More so, he deserves to be as well.

Unfortunate news this week for young Crusaders #10 Taha Kemara, who suffered a season ending knee injury when he ruptured his ACL. Now there is no way I would ever celebrate someone being injured, however Kemara’s rotten luck, could open the door and solidify the return to gold for JOC3.0.

With Kemara out, JOC3.0 is set to get much more game time, including perhaps steering the Crusaders to final glory. And wouldn’t that be rather handy to have for St Joe and his fellow selectors. A match fit, calm, experienced JOC, who just happens to also be in championship winning form. There’s almost a George Smith-esque air about JOC and his 2025 trajectory. What a redemptive arc it would be. From naught burger-boy in 2013 to hardened experienced pro guiding us to Lions glory in 2025. It almost writes itself.

Certainly the G&GR faithful already had JOC as one of their picks in the Wallaby 34, perhaps with more game time, his side assured of a finals place, away from the glare of Oz media, confident, relaxed and winning, the planets have aligned for both JOC and the Wallabies for his recall to the Lions series.

Wouldn’t that be some tale and I bet an itch JOC would love to scratch.

Grimace, The Void & The Peacock ready for another show.

STAN: Manning up.

Credit where it’s due. FUX Sports never ever had the commitment to the code, nor the sheer volume of rugby shows and coverage that STAN has. There’s Between 2 Posts on Mon-Tues. You have Grimace the Host and the introduction of ‘The Peacock’, Matt Burke to the panel this year, along with rugby savant ‘The Void’ Morgan Turinui, always makes for terrific viewing. Wednesdays offering of Inside Line is always engaging and informative and some great perspective as well. But riddle me this Gaggers. Where are the female voices?

Where is the dedicated female offering? The ladies game is the fastest growing in the code, so why not their own show or certainly more air time on existing shows as a runway in to this years RWC & beyond. You’re welcome STAN.

You heard it here first eventually!’

Friday’s Goss’ with Hoss.

Say what now?

Ok, so Wallace Sititi can play rugby. Begrudgingly, I think we can all agree on that. But when he appears in stuff.co.nz and credits his injury recovery comeback by saying: “I think the grace of God blessed me with a bit of his healing powers,” that’s taking the whole ‘good people make good All Blacks’ thing a tad far. I mean what chances do other sides have? In Richie they proclaimed they had Jesus at 7. Now the big bloke upstairs is helping the AB’s out at #8 as well. That only leaves a couple of low ranking, arse kissing angels to help out the Wallabies, the top two guys are busy with the sheep shaggers.

But good luck to him if that’s what he thinks. I think the grace of sour mash bourbon makes me more attractive and interesting too. Despite all evidence to the contrary.

Exhibit B.

If the above wasn’t a tad rich, then this little pearler from Kurtley Beale reminded me of the things that make you go hmmm: ‘But there was something burning inside me deep down to continue to play, finish on my terms, so to speak. Not every great player or any player gets to finish on their terms.‘

What ‘great player’ is he talking about? Nor does it seem he has given up on his Wallaby / BIL dreams. I reckon there’s more chance of Sam Kerr opening a ‘Taxi Elocution and Deportment School for the Oppressed’, before KB wears gold.

Wot Joe said.

When asked at Sir Les’ coronation, about the Wallaby selection status of those players leaving verse those players staying, St Joe said: “we will prioritise those staying but clarity is also that nobody is out of the mix. If there is someone that we believe will add value and is clearly outplaying his opponents as far as selection is concerned, we know how tough the Lions are and how deep they are going to go with really experienced, athletic and combative players. So we know that we have to have, as close as we can, the best group to compete with those guys.”

Yep, I don’t know either.

Not a Frenchmen in sight.

Coincidentally also the early reports from the German army and good news for rugby fans. The referees have been confirmed for the Lions tour and there’s not a French ref in sight:

Kiwi Ben O’Keeffe: BOK will referee the opening Test along with the tour match against the Western Force on June 28.

Italian Andrea Piardi heads into the middle for the second Test and will also officiate the AU/NZ Invitational game in Adelaide.

Georgian Nika Amashukeli will round out the Tests in Sydney as well as the First Nations and Pasifika XV match in Melbourne.

Congratulations to all three, be a real experience for them to be involved. rugby.com.au has all the appointment news, including what matches the Oz refs are doing.

Buffet Ban.

NSW Coach Chuckles McKellar, has warned his players of the dangers of hotel stays and the allure of the buffet and sleeping in, as his side prepares for their critical victory against the Ponies this weekend. Maybe he should padlock a few props in their room me thinks. Or at least tell them that when they hit fingernail, it’s time to stop eating. rugby.com.au has more.

Keep it in the family.

Both Tasmanian dating advice and another proud rugby success story. New Wallaroos hooker Katalina Amosa, sister of Brandon Paenga-Amosa will make her Wallaroos debut this weekend and in doing so, become just the third brother-sister combination to represent Australia in rugby. Before them were Adiana & Sam Talakai. As well as the OG’s, current RA President Kristy Gitteau and little known brother, Matt.

Congratulations Katalina and to the Paenga-Amosa family, very proud moment I am sure. Enjoy the experience and go well.

Until next week. Go the Tahs. I would say ‘god bless’, but it seems he’s already busy helping the Chiefs.

Hoss – out.