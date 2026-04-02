Friday’s (Good) Rugby News.

Greetings one and greetings all, welcome to the holiest day on the rugby calendar, Friday. And as you all know, at G&GR we don’t do ‘Good Fridays’, we do great ones!

Today we wade waist deep into the stinking rugby cesspool that is our nation’s capital for ‘Have a Go, Po’. Discuss the anatomy of a prop and a truncated SRP weekend with ‘Short and Round’. Look at Australia’s bulging back five forward stocks in ‘Today’s article for another day!’. Take a look at financial equity and a fair return on rugby investment with ‘Show someone the money!’. Then head up north for our Wallaroos Pacific Four push in ‘The United States of Canada’ before farewelling the rugby week with a booming ‘Friday’s Goss with Hoss’, proudly representing a class action for Piggeries in their ‘Good Friday’ restraint of trade claims bought against Christianity’s big boys, yet again proving themselves to be rabid anti-Hamites.

‘Hey everyone, I’m Peter Garrett’. Poey’s really let himself go post-rugby.

Have a Go, Po.

What’s the point of Poey going into politics if we can’t rely on him to trade his morals for a bit of pork barrelling for the long suffering rugby fans of the ACT? Where’s the principle in standing up for your principles? How can i trust someone who wont put self interest ahead of all else (at least stuff gets down that way)?. No self interest equals no trade-offs, how’s he gonna be effective in Canberra! Bloody turncoat.

It will surprise nobody that everything, and I do mean everything, is shite in Canberra. The weather? Shite. Landscape? Shite. Polly behaviour? Shite. Any meaningful opposition party? Shite. So it stands to reason that the Elvis ‘In The Ghetto’ Presley Stadium is also on the shite side of being completely and utterly shite.

There’s a petition circulating calling for the stadium to be bulldozed and turned into the ‘Barnaby Joyce school of public deportment and BBQ cooking’ and for a new, under cover stadium to be built near the CBD in its place. You can sign the petition and read more about the issues the stadium has, here. Notably Senator ‘Do Nothing’ Dave Pocock has not yet signed. I am completely disillusioned. Never trust an honest politician, I say.

But, in better news for Canberra rugby fans RA has thrown the ACT a bone with a test against the Oirish as part of our lead up to RWC2027. So that’s nice.

Any opinions expressed in photos on these pages may not necessarily reflect those of G&GR.

Short and Round.

Not just how most props describe themselves on the dating app #onceyouvehadfat, but also the fact that there are only three games of SRP this weekend. And for good measure, Australian sides are almost guaranteed to win at least 66.66% of the matches played.

Friday, 3 April 5:05 pm AEDT – Crusaders v Fijian Drua at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch, on Stan Sport

The easybeats of the NZ conference playing the side who travel worse than room temperature camembert across the Nullarbor.

Fearless Prediction: Saders by 33.

Saturday, 4 April 5:05 pm AEDT – Chiefs v NSW Waratahs at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, on Stan Sport

The Chiffs are at home to a Tahs side that belted the Brumbies last week, and at EP Stadium as well. Where, I might add, the Tahs have an unbeaten streak. The Chiffs have travelled back from 1985 where they took on the Farce last week. And apart from the complete boredom of being stuck over west it’s also possibly (couldn’t be bothered looking it up) Super Rugby’s longest trip. So are the ‘once were Waikato wank warriors’ ripe for the picking? Maybe. No D-Mac (Bon Jovi tribute band tour). No Wallace ‘and Grommet’ Sititi (still mourning the loss of Razor). No Lol Foketi (scared to face his old side) and no Etene Nanai-Seturo. So it stands to reason that the Tahs are right in this, ain’t they? Or am I over hyping their chances just a tad and being completely unrealistic?

Fearless Prediction. Yes, yes I am. Tahs by 29.

Saturday, 4 April 7:35 pm AEDT – Queensland Reds v Western Force at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, on Stan Sport

Hmmm. Will the real QPRQ Reds please stand up. The best defence in SR yet concede 50 last up. Some of the most thrilling attacking players in Oz but couldn’t score at a B&S ball. And now they face an underperforming Force side. The same WA wannabes who always find a little extra against the Reds. It’s almost a chip on the Force’s shoulder in these matches as payback for the Force stealing the likes of Pocock, O’Connor, Sharpe, Pocock and others. You know, ‘how dare they let us steal much of their squad, so we could enter the competition. We’ll show ’em’. Riggggghhhhht.

This game is likely to see Dr Zeus make his much talked about debut for the Force, albeit from the pine. Regular stars Tizzano (sick of losing) and Jeremy Williams (in talks with the Tahs) are both feigning injury rather than face yet another loss. In all of this, the form of Choppa Donaldson and Hamish Stewart has actually been very good. So much so if they instead played for a more formidable Australian side. like the Tahs, then maybe they’d be more widely appreciated this season.

For all of that, the Communists are nestled back in the bosom of their besotted Brisbane base this week, and could even attract 2,500-3,000 bums on seats in attendance. Despite last week’s result the Reds ain’t been half bad this season, although maybe a tad ‘stuck in second gear’. Perhaps the revolving door at #10 hasn’t helped. There’s been Flash Gordon (back starting this week), Harry Two-Dads, briefly and Sleepy Lynagh last week, who’s missed out this week entirely due to ‘illness’. Maybe he’s just ‘sick’ of being at the Reds? The Reds best player this season, behind Beaver McReight who is just outstanding week in – week out, has been Joe Brial. Brial doesn’t seem to get the headlines or column inches of others, but his work rate, skills, physicality and abrasiveness make him the sort of guy I’d love to have in my side as well as a wider Wallaby squad. Maybe an article for another day, but I can’t recall when he had so much quality options or depth in our loose forwards in Oz at any one time. There’re going to be some good players miss out on the RWC next year.

Fearless Prediction: Reds, by more than a few.

‘This is hard Hoss’. Grinding the cogs.

Today’s article for another day!

To be clear, this is the article.

Who’d be your loose forwards if a Wallaby side was chosen this week? Given that Sideshow Bob and Beaver McReight are almost a ‘lock’ for selection and starting roles, just who makes up the remainder of your starting back five forwards. Add to that the three forwards (in a 6:2 split) on the pine. So who make up the eight forwards you’d select based on current form here or overseas. And remember with Fraser and Bob V locks for selection, you have six spots to choose and four of those will be at starting, or replacement second rowers:

Charlie Cale

Tom Hooper

Harry Wilson

Rory Scott

Luke Reimer

Tom Shaw

Nick Frost

Matt Philip

Miles Amotosero

Angus Blyth

Charlie Gamble

Clem Halaholo

Pete Samu

Langi Gleeson

Will Skelton

Nick Champion de Crespigny

Carlo Tizzano

Will Harris

Jeremy Williams

Darcy Swain

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

Josh Canham

Seru Uru

Joe Brial

Betcha this exercise is much harder than you think it’ll be.

The Badger contemplates.

Show someone the money!

Interesting insight from Professor Payto on ‘Inside Line’ this week about both the existing transfer fees in place (that’s news to me) and RA’s push at WR level to introduce a formal and more substantive transfer fee into professional rugby.

Apparently, there’s a transfer fee (of sorts) in place; it’s something like a $5,000 for every year the player is over 18 payable to the nation who ‘developed’ the player. A prime example of this would be the young Reds prop the Oirish are sniffing about. Should he go, at age 22 RA could only reclaim approx. $20-$25k from its substantial investment in him. And that would barely cover his monthly Sizzler ‘carb loading’ program and free dessert bar.

The professor went on to say that RA were active in WR circles, aggressively pushing for the implementation of a transfer fee into the contractual arrangement of any player over 18 looking to establish themselves overseas (also known as filthy European unions stealing our kids).

For me, some sort of rugby tariff makes a whole lot of sense.

How aboot that.

The United States of Canada.

The Wallaroos are set to leave for Trump Incorporated over the coming days as part of their quest for greatness in the Pacific Four Series and a rematch first oop with Canadia on 12 April. The Canucks stuck it to the Wallaroos last year, beating our ladies twice. The latest result saw the maple syrup addicts winning something like 85-0 in a lopsided affair. The win was part of a hugely successful year for the Canadian ladies, who not long after the rout of the Wallaroos found themselves in a RWC final for the first time in aboot 11 years.

Our Wallaroos had a comfortable yet clunky first up win last week against Fiji. They blew out some rust chunks from their game but will need to be much sharper and more direct if they’re to steal the chocolates in their round one fixture.

Round one will also see The Seppos attack NZ before kickoff and without warning, and demand Australia and Canada finish them off and pay for the Seppos’ boots and accommodation for the fixture. Then the Seppos lose interest entirely and declare victory at half time so they can get back to shooting schoolkids and drive big utes to even bigger shopping complexes.

God bless America (a quote from my local petrol station owner).

You heard it here first eventually!’

Friday’s Goss with Hoss.

Forced two leave.

News yesterday of two departures from the cellar dwelling Force side. rugby.com.hey.you (nobody visits their site) stating that Darcy ‘Lurch’ Swain is off somewhere and now #8 Vaiolini ‘I never played for the Wallabies, so didn’t earn a nickname’ Ekuasi is off to some far flung frog side. It’s left Force coach Cron Junior miffed, saying ‘it’s all shit, we’re losing players and Queensland don’t have any decent ones left to steal’, or something like that.

Sid ‘Vicious’ sticks.

Good news from Tahland Thursday with news that Sid ‘Vicious’ Harvey has penned a two year extension to stay with the Tahs. Harvey, who has proven to be the hottest redhead in town since Emma left the Wiggles, looks a classy prospect for the future in blue and in gold.

‘Mick the kick(ed)’, out.

News this week that Fiji Rugby and head coach Mick ‘the Kick’ Byrne have ‘mutually parted ways’. AKA, he’s been rissoled, but the statement released reads like everybody held hands and hummed ‘don’t worry, be happy’ as Mick left the building. And all this just 18 months out from the RWC. The FRU, which I’ve learnt today doesn’t mean ‘F****d Rugby Up’, has appointed an interim coach in Senirusi Seruvakula. But the FRU insisted on keeping the original statement and ‘whiting out’ (sounds a tad racist to me) Mick’s name from the document, so they might use it again ‘in about 19 months time’. Great recyclers those Fijian rugby types, in more ways than one it seems.

Big Willy injured.

So many jokes, but ultimately bad news for us all. Will Skelton looks like he’s done a fetlock playing in France and faces either a date with a few lead balls travelling at high velocity in a humane end to his career or a season on the sidelines recovering. The big unit looks to have ruptured his Achilles when he ran out for La Rochelle in a match against Bayonne. Now 33 years old and on the plus side of large, recovery sounds like it’ll be a real hoot.

Shove off.

Maybe it’s the weather that turns Aussies, or Clayton’s Aussies, batshit crazy in the lands of little soap, England. First it was Rolf Harris doing real life Jake the Peg, now honorary Aussie, Geoff Parling, is in the shite for ‘shoving’ a tv dude after an unauthorised stunt interfered with his Leicester Tigers pre-game prep last week. The story goes that some guy had a shot at goal from out wide, completely unauthorised by the Tigers hierarchy. The ball goes near his team and GP decides to go full ‘allo, what’s this then’ and ends up ‘shoving’ the tv guy and caught on a microphone inquiring if said gent wouldn’t mind availing himself, simultaneously, of the twin pursuits of intercourse and travel. Youtube (for those over 16) has the video.

Bonding: milking cows.

A. It’s obviously a story from NZ

B. Formal charges are yet to be made.

Stuff.co.squeezethemgently.cuz has a story of Kiwi coaches Jason Ryan and Neil Barnes ‘bonding’ over a teet or two at Barnes’ dairy farm. The two got to know each other when discussing rugby philosophies and ideas in their quest to mould ‘Razor’s Rubbish’, as they should be called, into Rennie’s Remakes. The day proved a success with the duo excited by both their rugby alignment and rugby differences, and just how the fusion of these two schools of thought could only better the Nearlies.

One funny yarn did make its way to G&GR HQ though. One of the gents had his hands full with a plus-sized teet when the cow defecated with ‘extreme prejudice’. This led to one gent commenting that the event reminded him of his great aunt Agnes at a recent family do. Although just why he was ‘cupping’ his great aunt while she defecated with malice aforethought remains largely unclear.

Only in Moo Zealand, huh.

Until next week. Go the Tahs.

Hoss – out.