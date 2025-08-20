Friday’s entrée Rugby News.

Greetings simpletons. No Happy today as he has gone away to renew his vows with spiritual life partner Danika, and will from now on will write as ‘Far Less Happyman’. So today you get Thursday’s entree edition, before Friday’s sumptuous rugby banquet. A double helping of Hoss you might even say (and quiet possibly fantasise about).

Hurt his knee in post try ‘celebration’?

Battered Boks.

The bashed & beaten Boks have wrung the changes for this weekends next Wallaby win, by naming 10 changes to the first test team that got absolutely smoked in the murder capital of the world last week.

A knee injury sees them without post try poser and part time skipper Siya Kolisi. Whilst PSDT is out with PTSD and in accordance with concussion protocols for failing a post match HIA. They will also be without their two speedster wingers, who are out with injured pride for not being able to run down a busted and broken Harry Wilson (bung knee) for his second try.

Apart from that, coach Johan welcomes back a couple of rather handy type players with Cheslin Kolbie & Damian de Allende returning from injury and Canan Moodie also back on one wing. And with Willy Le Roux chalking up test #100 getting the start at #15. As for the rest, only centre Jesse Kriel, halfback Grant Williams, loose forward Marco van Staden, hooker Malcolm Marx and prop Ox Nche keep their places. Even Tom Hooper rag doll, Eben Etzebeth, has been sent to the pine, with Kriel named captain.

Call me a one-eyed optimist, but I reckon last weeks Bok side looked stronger.

SPRINGBOKS (15-1): Willie le Roux; Canan Moodie, Jesse Kriel (captain), Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe; Handre Pollard, Grant Williams; Jean-Luc du Preez, Franco Mostert, Marco van Staden; Ruan Nortje, RG Snyman; Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche

Replacements: Marnus van der Merwe, Boan Venter, Wilco Louw, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

What can I say Hossy, I am that good.

The book of St Joe.

Let’s look at the records broken last week by St Joe and his men at Ellis Park:

First win in 62 years by a Wallabies team at altitude

First win in any test for 14 years in the lands of the DDF

Biggest winning margin against DDFs in DDF-ville.

Biggest deficit ever overcome against SA

Most points ever scored against Boks in a test anywhere

First time ever scored 6 tries against Boks. Could have been 7 if BPA (held up at end of match) was named Jac Morgan.

Won second half 33-0. Yep, 33-0

St Joe – 100% unbeaten in all tests as Wallaby coach in South Africa.

St Joe – most successful Wallaby coach ever at altitude. 100% win record that he will always have and that can never be beaten

Rankings.

What a difference a week makes. Beating a team ranked above them & away from home & by 15+ points saw the Wallabies get the maximum 3 point bump in the rankings score. Whilst still ranked #6th, another win this weekend (a gimme) and one against the FISM’s back home and we will have locked up a top #6 ranking and seeding for a RWC pool. Suddenly we have gone from .03 in front of the Argies to 3.48 clear and in control of our own destiny.

Unfortunately our massive win also gave the sheep shaggers a boost and they now warm the #1 spot for us for a few weeks. On the flip side, another 15+ win this weekend and we could rise to #4 in the world. Wouldn’t that be nice.

They could always cheer for England!

Bye bye bye Delilah?

Last night bbc.com.sport/rugby are reporting the WRU are considering halving the number of Welsh professional sides from 4 to 2 in a move that many worry will decimate the game in Wales and have them ‘facing oblivion’, which to be fair I thought they did a few months back. Be interesting to get Eloise’s insight here.

All mine.

