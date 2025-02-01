Blues Score with HelloFresh as Official Meal Kit Partner in Multi-Year Deal

The Blues rugby teams have secured a significant home advantage through a new multi-year partnership with HelloFresh New Zealand. As the official meal kit partner, HelloFresh will support both the Blues men’s and nib Blues women’s teams, providing fresh and convenient meals to players and fans. This collaboration kicks off as the Super Rugby Pacific and Aupiki squads gear up for an exciting 2025 season.

Blues hooker Kurt Eklund expressed the club’s enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the benefits of having HelloFresh as part of their support network. “We’re thrilled to have HelloFresh backing us, ensuring our teams are well-nourished and focused on the game,” Eklund said. He emphasized the alignment between HelloFresh’s community commitment and the Blues’ values, noting that the partnership strengthens connections with their loyal fans.

HelloFresh’s involvement with both teams underscores their dedication to inclusivity and excellence in rugby. Claudia Baptista-Fernandes, Managing Director of HelloFresh New Zealand, shared her pride in supporting two iconic teams. “We love bringing people together, whether it’s over a meal or at a game. Supporting both teams allows us to celebrate values like teamwork and connection,” she stated. Baptista-Fernandes also mentioned their ongoing collaboration with Portia Woodman-Wickliffe and their excitement to extend support to the entire women’s squad as women’s rugby continues to grow.

As part of the partnership, HelloFresh is launching initiatives to engage the Blues community, including a new HelloFresh Fan Box at Eden Park for home games. Fans will also have the opportunity to win the Ultimate Blues Experience, featuring pitch-side seats, a player meet and greet, and more.

