Week #2 of Aussies abroad with guest write Ben Casey. Take it away Ben.

Australians were again prominent across Japan Rugby League One and the European Championship and Challenge Cups, with forwards particularly influential in high-scoring fixtures and several tight contests decided late.

‘Tokyo Jack’ Cornelson Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Japan Rugby League One.

At Saitama, the Wild Knights’ Australian forwards were central to a dominant showing. Jack Cornelsen produced one of the performances of the round, scoring twice inside the opening 20 minutes and playing the full 80 minutes at lock. His contribution extended beyond the scoreboard, with heavy involvement through the middle, strong defensive output and was a major lineout influence as the Wild Knights controlled set piece and territory. Alongside him, Ben Gunter started in the second row and remained busy until his 66th-minute replacement, adding seven tackles, two turnovers and a try assist before exiting.

Despite the lopsided scoreline, Marika Koroibete’s work rate again stood out on the wing. He carried hard, covered ground defensively and remained involved throughout a difficult afternoon for the Canon Eagles.

Black Rams Tokyo were overrun by the Kobelco Steelers, but their Australian contingent remained active. Liam Gill crossed early and completed a full match at openside, combining nine carries with a dozen tackles in a losing effort. From fullback, Isaac Lucas was heavily involved despite spending time in the bin, finishing with significant metres gained and repeated line breaks as the BlackRams struggled to contain Kobe’s attack. Paddy Ryan entered from the bench at prop and provided solid involvement in limited minutes, including a try assist and steady work in contact from the 37 year old.

Shizuoka edged Sagamihara in a high-scoring contest, with Siale Mahina introduced late from the bench as a hooker replacement, adding brief but tidy minutes as the Blue Revs closed out the match.

Urayasu D-Rocks were beaten by Brave Lupus, but several Australians logged heavy workloads. Steven Cummins played the full 80 minutes in the second row, contributing defensively and through the lineout despite limited front-foot ball. Tamati Ioane carried strongly from the back of the scrum before being replaced midway through the second half, while Brody MacAskill added energy off the bench in the final quarter. For Brave Lupus, Mike Stolberg again impressed at lock, scoring in the second half and combining lineout work with defensive impact, while Callum Macdonald added late minutes off the bench.

Tokyo Sungoliath was controlled by Mie Honda Heat despite solid efforts from their Australian back row. Harry Hockings crossed shortly after the break and played the full match at lock, while Sean McMahon carried consistently and remained active around the contest until his late substitution.

Kubota Spears again leaned on Bernard Foley’s game management. The flyhalf controlled proceedings for an hour, contributing a try assist, multiple line breaks and double-figure points from the tee as Kubota built a comfortable margin. At Toyota Verblitz, Josh Dickson worked through just over 50 minutes at lock, contributing in defence and at the lineout in a difficult afternoon.

European Rugby.

At Pau, Jack Maddocks started at fullback but was limited to the opening half with the French side narrowly edged by the Bulls late in the game. Elsewhere in the competition, Bath’s demolition of Edinburgh included a short bench appearance from tighthead Archie Griffin, who added late scrummaging stability.

Clermont fell heavily to the Sharks, though Irae Simone featured for the full match at flyhalf, remaining involved in both attack and defence as the French side struggled for territory.

Toulouse’s rout of Sale was set in motion early, with Emmanuel Meafou crossing inside two minutes and working through just over an hour at lock, combining his try with solid defensive output as Toulouse dominated the collision.

Munster were edged by Castres in a tight contest decided late. Michael Ala’alatoa played 56 minutes at tighthead, contributing defensively and at set piece in a difficult evening for the Irish side. For Castres, Tom Staniforth continued his steady run in the second row, working through nearly an hour with a high tackle count and involvement at the lineout.

Bordeaux accounted for Bristol, with Adam Coleman completing the full match at lock. The former Wallaby again carried a heavy defensive load, leading his side for tackles and contributing five lineout takes as Bordeaux controlled territory and tempo.

Northampton built momentum against Scarlets with Josh Kemeny again prominent at blindside. The back-rower played the full 80 minutes, carried frequently, provided two try assists and contributed heavily at the lineout. James Ramm started at fullback but exited early in the second half after a mixed outing. For Scarlets, Max Douglas completed the match in the second row with consistent lineout involvement, while Alec Hepburn added substantial minutes off the bench in the front row.

La Rochelle were beaten by Harlequins, with Ulupano Seuteni starting in the centres and playing over an hour, contributing defensively in a backline under pressure.

Glasgow edged Saracens with their Australian contingent again central. Jack Dempsey delivered a complete performance from number eight, combining strong carrying, defensive workload and lineout involvement across 72 minutes. In midfield, Sione Tuipulotu played the full match and remained heavily involved on both sides of the ball, while Sam Talakai was introduced late to help close out the contest.

In the Challenge Cup, Ospreys were narrowly beaten by Montpellier. Jack Walsh captained the Welsh side from flyhalf, playing the full 80 minutes and remaining influential despite a handful of costly moments. Montpellier’s Australian forwards were decisive, with Alex Masibaka scoring twice from blindside and carrying heavily before being replaced late. Jordan Uelese started and captained the side at hooker, working through 50 minutes before making way, while Langi Gleeson’s first outing for the club was cut short after departing early with what looked like a nasty knee injury. Miracle Tangata was introduced late in the centres, adding brief involvement as Montpellier closed out the win. This is an exciting development for the 20 year old, another French poached Aussie straight from school.

At Perpignan, Jordan Petaia completed the full 80 minutes on the wing, working hard in limited possession and contributing defensively in a tight draw.

Exeter cruised past Cardiff, with Scott Sio starting at loosehead and anchoring the scrum for just under an hour. Tom Hooper started in the back row and worked through 69 minutes, finishing with 19 tackles and a turnover won in a high-workload performance before being replaced. Julian Heaven added impact from the bench, crossing for a try in the final quarter.

Benetton upset Lyon, with Louis Lynagh playing the full match on the wing and remaining a constant threat, finishing with strong metres gained and multiple defenders beaten.

Racing 92 were comfortable against the Cheetahs, with teenager Lehopa Leota starting at tighthead and producing a disciplined first-half contribution before being replaced just before the hour.

Whispers from the Grandstand.

Lachlan Swinton remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Tolu Latu was a late withdrawal for La Rochelle due to family reasons.

same week he was ranked fifth among locks globally by ruck.co.uk. Kane Douglas remains unavailable through injury (status to be confirmed).

Ireland’s Six Nations preparations. Brumbies back Declan Meredith has been linked with a move to Exeter Chiefs.

Paulo Pelesasa suffered an injury on debut for Pau last week.

Bailey Wilson has joined New England Free Jacks following Utah’s collapse.

Baden Godfrey has signed with Anthem RC.

Nathan Den Hoedt has been picked up by the Chicago Hounds.

Christian Poidevin has signed with the Californian Legion.

Aussie Barbarians.

Scott Sio (Exeter Chiefs) Jordan Uelese (Montpellier) Michael Ala’alatoa (Munster) Jack Cornelsen (Saitama Wild Knights) Adam Coleman (Bordeaux-Bègles) Josh Kemeny (Northampton Saints) Liam Gill (BlackRams Tokyo) Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) Harrison Goddard (Shimizu Koto Blue Sharks) Bernard Foley (Kubota Spears) Marika Koroibete (Saitama Wild Knights) Ulupano Seuteni (La Rochelle) Miracle Tangata (Montpellier) Jordan Petaia (Perpignan) James Ramm (Northampton Saints) Alec Hepburn (Scarlets) Julian Heaven (Exeter Chiefs) Paddy Ryan (BlackRams Tokyo) Tom Staniforth (Castres) Tom Hooper (Exeter Chiefs) Isaac Lucas (BlackRams Tokyo) Irae Simone (Clermont) Jack Maddocks (Pau)