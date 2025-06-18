And we’re back.

On behalf of the team at G&GR we are so sorry for this week’s disruption. Having invited the IT team to The Ponderosa for a hearty winters meal of Beef Wellington, they returned favour by downing tools just when we needed them.

Eight lines of corrupted code (out of nearly 3000 lines) has seen disruption and chaos at G&GR HQ this week and meant most of you had to actually work for a change and not piss-fart around online.

Whilst the repairs have been made we will be switching to a new server in coming days, however any disruption will be minor. We will also have our regular Wednesday News with Yowie posted soon, as well as our podcasts, Happy’s Thursday News and a dedicated Wallaby Squad article tomorrow.

Finally, as a gesture of goodwill to our tens of tens who visits us daily, we will waive all subscription fees for the remainder of the year. That’s the sort of people we are.

One final huge thank you to ‘Heidi’ our IT guru, for his wisdom and patience in the face of someone constantly texting him asking ‘are we there yet, are we there yet’.

It’s good to be back.



Hoss.