6N PREVIEW – ROUND 2

With our resident New Zealander who also claims to be an unbiased referee and general all round good egg (his own words) KARL, slumming it on holiday in the Apple Isle, it’s been left to your Taswegian correspondent to carry the load this week. Bris did a cracking review of the 1st round games on Monday. No teams have been named but here are my thoughts on the games that took place, possible changes to teams based on comments I’ve read from ‘rugby experts’ in the English media and my fearless predictions.

‘Oh hell, we’ve got the French next!’ Getty Images

Wales v France

Monday 16th Feb. Millenium Stadium Cardiff: Kick-off 2:10am AEDT on STAN

Wales: There’s not a lot that has not already been said about the team’s performance against England last Saturday. But let’s start with discipline or in the Welsh case, lack of. They spent two periods of 10 mins with 13 players on the field and they were very lucky the England did not take full advantage of it. The Welsh attack was shall we say limited and not helped by sloppy handling. Much has been said of Rees Zamit’s return to Union but expert opinion seems to be that full back is not his best position and that he should move back to his usual spot on the wing. I don’t know what has happened to Blair Murray and Tom Rogers but both has excellent 6Ns in 2025 and I thought they would be in the mix for at least a squad place. The forwards apart from Wainright were not up to the task. Mann was very good a doing his very best Pollock impersonation getting in Genge’s face but did bugger all as did Taine Plumtree who only succeeded in adding to his mountain of 🧀 with another spell on the naughty chair. Beard’s spot at lock must be up for grabs as well. I can excuse Dewi Lake’s none tapped penalty, just.

For those that thought things could not get any worse for Wales, think again as they face a rampant French team in Cardiff.

France: Not much to say about this French side that turned over the Irish. They were outstanding from 1 to 15. I doubt that Galthie will be making many if any changes. Flament may find his way back into the engine room after missing out for family reasons. If the same squad is named, the replacements can expect to receive a good kick up the arse from the coach. The standard certainly dropped when they appeared and that allowed Ireland back in the game if only for a brief period.

Fearless Prediction: Les Bleus by more than a few.

‘Well that was shite, ai Jimmy’ Getty images

Scotland v England

Monday 16th Feb. Murrayfield Stadium Edinburgh.

Scotland: It’s a dismal reflection on the state of things that Scotland are now looking for yet another “reaction” after yet another defeat. But that is where they are under an increasingly beleaguered Gregor Townsend and a coaching regime that for many has been there too long and needs breaking up with new voices being heard. It was not so much because they lost – because this was always going to be a tight game against a fine Italy team – but in the way they lost. Their lack of aggression and intent from the start, their defensive disorganisation for Italy’s tries, the terrible weaknesses in their lineout (while Italy were nailing most of theirs) and the collapse of their scrum were prime reasons for this defeat. Italy were missing some key players. Scotland were missing no-one. As far as I’m concerned the only players to come out of this shambles with any credit were their captain Tuipolotu and no 8 Dempsey. Townsend has some hard choices to make. Ben White and Finn Russell are safe, although the latter was definitely below par. Will Townsend return to his usually reliable back line with Kinghorn at 15, Van De Merwe at 14 and Hugh Jones at 13. We’ll see.

One thing is certain, England can expect an angry Scottish reaction on Saturday and some of the visitors, hard-bitten by recent experience, will know that there’s fire and brimstone coming their way. Many of the home fans in vast numbers are now dead against Townsend remaining as coach, but come kick-off time in Edinburgh, you won’t know it. Will a win against the Olde Enemy be enough to satisfy them. A defeat a Gregor will hear the knives sharpening.

England: The SDs got their 6 Nations campaign off to a solid start with a comfortable win against a lacklustre Welsh side. I doubt the Steve Borthwick will be looking to make many changes to the run on team. Although Genge went off at half time word is that he did have a hamstring problem prior to the game and that SB just wanted to give him a half to see how things went. Some considered him fortunate not to get a 🧀 for his head rub on Welsh wind up merchant Mann but he should be back to face the Scots. There could be a chance at hooker Cowan-Dickie swapping with Jamie George, although he did nothing wrong. Maro Itoje will return to captain the side with Coles dropping down to the bench, not a bad replacement. The backrow should be the same. English media experts are predicting that with Ollie Lawrence back to fitness, he’ll slot in at 13 with Freeman shifting to the wing. I can’t see it myself. It will be the same back line with the only possible change being a shift for Earl to centre in the last 20 mins, Freeman to the wing and Marcus Smith to 15. That is of course assuming that the SDs are in a good position to make those changes. Englands last win at Murrayfield was 2020 and their record at Twickers not much better. It’s redemption time.

Fearless prediction: Forget about last weekend results this fixture has more history attached to it than you could poke a stick at. The largest of banana skins for the SDs in recent years both away and at home. I’ve got to go with my country of birth but……

Farrell freshens up his starting XV

Ireland v Italy

Sunday 15th Feb. Aviva Staidum Dublin: Kick-off 1:10am AEDT on STAN

Ireland: Andy Farrell has always shown himself not to be one to throw the baby out with the bathwater but it is clear he has some big selection calls to make before Thursday’s team announcement to face the Azzurri following his team’s disappointing performance against what admittedly was a red hot French team. To some extent he had already shaken up his team coming into this championship when Andrew Porter, Tadhg Furlong, Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan and Robbie Henshaw pulled up injured and Bundee Aki on the naughty chair. He’s not helped by have an injury list at loose head as long as his arm but at least Furlong should be back in action at tight head. In the second row, there’s speculation that Joe McCarthy with his discipline issues could find his place under pressure from young Munster lock Edwin Edogbo. In the backrow former World Player of the Year in 2022 Josh Van der Flier has been struggling for his best form this season. Despite only playing half an hour at the Stade de France, back row Nick Timoney was arguably Ireland’s most impactful player in Paris. The Ulster back row has consistently been among the best and most consistent performers for his province and on Thursday gave the impression of a man waiting for a crack at the Six Nations and top-level international opposition from the off. The Irish half back pairing of Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast looks pretty safe but again there is speculation of a change at centre. Like Van der Flier, Garry Ringrose is a player who has not found his best form after returning from the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia. So long a key defensive cog for Ireland, despite being at the centre of a debate on the value of missed tackles statistics, the 31-year-old was hardly alone in looking off the pace in Paris but midfield is definitely an area where the side would benefit from experimenting with younger options. Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, Henshaw, Aki and even the side’s most recent debutant Tom Farrell, are all the wrong side of 30 with the next World Cup still one year and eight months away. Jude Postlethwaite has apparently been performing well for Ulster and a run against Italy, alongside his provincial colleague McCloskey in midfield, would be an interesting test of his international credentials.

ITALY: Italy came into the game against Scotland with a long injury list including several key players. Many pundits were saying that the Jocks would start their 6 Ns campaign with a win. Clearly coach Quesada’s men were not listening. Passion and effort are guaranteed from any Italian team, but they were clinical and defended magnificently in Rome. They ruthlessly capitalised on Scotland’s often rank inaccuracy and this richly deserved win – a second in three years against Scotland – sets them up beautifully for the tournament. Their forwards were magnificent with prop Simone Ferrari leading the charge with a MOTM shift without touching the ball.

The fly-half Paolo Garbisi played the appallingly wet conditions superbly to celebrate his 50th Test, testing the visitors’ defence with spiralling contestable kicks and striking the ball sweetly off the tee. The centres Tommaso Menoncello and Juan Ignacio Brex, also marking his 50th cap, were sensational again while the energy and skill of the wing Louis Lynagh significantly softened the blow of Ange Capuozzo’s injury absence.

Italy were smarter, they looked better prepared and better coached, and in difficult conditions their handling and ball movement were far superior.

Ange Capuozzo missed the opening game due to a fractured finger but is back in the squad for the Ireland game. Will Quesada tinker with a winning team to include him?

Fearless Prediction: A difficult one to call given the results over the weekend and the performances of both teams. A win for the men in Green but it may be close.

Over to you my fellow Gaggers.