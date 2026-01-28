SIX NATIONS PREVIEW

Another year, another Six Nations. All the squads have been named and there are one or three surprises.

THE SQUADS

Someone’s gotta finish last!

Wales.

Steve Tandy has named his first squad since his appointment as Welsh coach, with prop Tomas Francis returning and Leicester Tigers wing Gabriel Hamer-Webb a shock inclusion. Tandy has also recalled several players who missed out on selection for the autumn internationals with Sam Costelow, James Botham and Mason Grady among those to return to the fold.

Dewi Lake has been named captain with the injured Jac Morgan still sidelined, while Francis will return to international action for the first time since the 2023 Rugby World Cup. As for those who missed out on a spot, Tommy Reffell and Rio Dyer are notable omissions, as are Jake Ball and Ross Moriarty, who had been tipped to return. Tandy’s announcement comes after Monday night’s bombshell news that the Welsh Rugby Union have chosen Ospreys owners Y11 Sports & Media as its preferred owners of Cardiff Rugby. The Welsh open their campaign against the SDs at Twickenham. They’ll want to put the memories of last year’s encounter at Cardiff behind them.

Forwards: Keiron Assiratti, Adam Beard, Liam Belcher, James Botham, Rhys Carre, Ben Carter, Olly Cracknell, Harri Deaves, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Archie Griffin, Dafydd Jenkins, Dewi Lake, Alex Mann, Josh Macleod, Taine Plumtree, Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas, Freddie Thomas, Aaron Wainwright

Backs: Josh Adams, Sam Costelow, Dan Edwards, Jarrod Evans, Mason Grady, Kieran Hardy, Gabriel Hamer-Webb, Joe Hawkins, Louie Hennessey, Eddie James, Ellis Mee, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Blair Murray, Louis Rees-Zammit, Tom Rogers, Ben Thomas, Owen Watkin, Tomos Williams

Aye, this be our year.

Scotland.

Gregor Townsend has named a 40-strong squad ahead of Scotland’s opener against Italy in Rome on Saturday, 7 February. The group, comprising 23 forwards and 17 backs, will be led once more by Glasgow Warriors centre, Sione Tuipulotu, and includes two notable returnees in the form of second row Jonny Gray and hooker Dave Cherry. Elsewhere, there are familiar faces in the forwards and backs. The Scots can put together a competitive XV, but do they have the replacements to get the job done?

Forwards: Ewan Ashman, Josh Bayliss, Magnus Bradbury, Gregor Brown, Dave Cherry, Scott Cummings, Alex Craig, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey, Freddy Douglas, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Nathan McBeth, Liam McConnell, Elliot Millar Mills, D’arcy Rae, Jamie Ritchie, Pierre Schoeman, Rory Sutherland, George Turner, Max Williamson.

Backs: Fergus Burke, Jamie Dobie, Darcy Graham, Adam Hastings, George Horne, Rory Hutchinson, Huw Jones, Tom Jordan, Blair Kinghorn, Stafford McDowall, Finn Russell, Kyle Rowe, Ollie Smith, Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu (C), Duhan van der Merwe, Ben White.

United Nations of Emerald.

Ireland.

A squad containing the usual suspects with Caelan Doris continuing as captain for a campaign that begins with a monumental trip to Paris. The squad features two uncapped players rewarded for their provincial form. Munster’s towering second row Edwin Edogbo returns after missing the Autumn Nations Series through injury, while Ulster scrum-half Nathan Doak earns his first senior call-up. Additionally, Connacht lock Darragh Murray and Ulster back-rower Bryn Ward will join the group in Portugal as developmental cover before linking up with the Ireland XV squad

Forwards: Tom Ahern, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Boyle, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Conan, Caelan Doris (C), Edwin Edogbo, Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Jeremy Loughman, Joe McCarthy, Michael Milne, Tom O’Toole, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Tom Stewart, Nick Timoney, Josh van der Flier

Backs: Bundee Aki, Robert Baloucoune, Harry Byrne, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Nathan Doak, Tom Farrell, Ciaran Frawley, Jamison Gibson-Park, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Tommy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Sam Prendergast, Garry Ringrose, Jacob Stockdale.

I miss Anton.

France.

Galthie swings his axe with Gregory Alldritt and Gael Fickou both dropped from the squad. Romain Ntamack has also missed out on selection due to injury, while France’s record try scorer, Damian Penaud, also gets the chop. Instead, Galthie has turned to English-born and raised winger Aaron Grandidier Nkanang, who is one of eight uncapped players in the squad. Australian second rower, Tom Staniforth, has also been called up after qualifying for France last year and Josh Brennan comes in a as replacement for Flament, but only for the first game, apparently. The remaining uncapped players are Temo Matiu, Gregoire Arfeuil, Fabien Brau-Boirie, Gaël Dréan, Noah Nene and Ugo Seunes.

Forwards: Dorian Aldegheri, Uini Atonio, Hugo Auradou, Cyril Baille, Paul Boudehent, Josh Brennan, François Cros, Alexandre Fischer, Thibaud Flament, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mickaël Guillard, Oscar Jegou, Anthony Jelonch, Maxime Lamothe, Julien Marchand, Temo Matiu, Peato Mauvaka, Emmanuel Meafou, Régis Montagne, Rodrigue Neti, Lenni Nouchi, Charles Ollivon, Dany Priso, Thomas Staniforth, Tevita Tatafu, Cameron Woki

Backs: Grégoire Arfeuil, Théo Attissogbe, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Fabien Brau-Boirie, Romain Buros, Thibault Daubagna, Nicolas Depoortere, Gaël Dréan, Antoine Dupont, Kalvin Gourgues, Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, Matthieu Jalibert, Yoram Moefana, Noah Nene, Thomas Ramos, Baptiste Serin, Ugo Seunes

Anyone can beat Italy, can’t they?

Italy.

Ahead of the Championship, the Azurri will be without Seb Negri, Ange Capuozzo, Ross Vintcent, Tommaso Allan, Gianmarco Lucchesi and Jacopo Trulla, with the sextet ruled out through injury. Elsewhere, Quesada has kept the bulk of his squad together from the Autumn Nations Series, with regular features Michele Lamaro, Lorenzo and Niccolo Cannone, Simone Ferrari, Danilo Fischetti, Stephen Varney, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Paolo Garbisi and Monty Ioane named.

Forwards: Lorenzo Cannone, Niccolò Cannone, Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, Pablo Dimcheff, Riccardo Favretto, Simone Ferrari, Danilo Fischetti, Muhamed Hasa, Alessandro Izekor, Michele Lamaro, Samuele Locatelli, Giacomo Nicotera, David Odiase, Marco Riccioni, Federico Ruzza, Mirco Spagnolo, Andrea Zambonin, Manuel Zuliani

Backs: Juan Ignacio Brex, Giacomo Da Re, Alessandro Fusco, Matt Gallagher, Paolo Garbisi, Monty Ioane, Louis Lynagh, Leonardo Marin, Damiano Mazza, Tommaso Menoncello, Paolo Odogwu, Martin Page-Relo, Lorenzo Pani, Edoardo Todaro, Stephen Varney.

The island formerly known as ‘Great’.

England.

England have called up uncapped 20-year-old prop Vilikesa ‘Billy’ Sela for the Six Nations to cover a crop of tighthead injuries, while Exeter #8 Greg Fisilau is rewarded for his fine club form with a place in a competitive back row group. Elsewhere, Gloucester second row Arthur Clarke, who was ruled out of last year’s Six Nations with injury, but won his first cap against the United States in the summer, is included among the second rows. Northampton’s uncapped Emmanuel Iyogun, who started both England A fixtures in the autumn, comes in to cover loosehead prop. Saracens’ Noah Caluori and Northampton pair George Hendy and Ollie Sleightholme miss out on back three slots with Bath speedster Henry Arundell, Harlequins’ Cadan Murley and the experienced Elliot Daly preferred. Northampton’s George Furbank, who has played only six matches in the last eight injury-dogged months, is also in.

There are injury concerns over centre Ollie Lawrence, wing Tom Roebuck, flanker Ben Curry and flyhalf Fin Smith – all of whom will rehabilitate alongside the 36-strong squad in the run-up to their tournament opener against Wales on 7 February.

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Arthur Clark, Alex Coles, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Chandler Cunningham-South, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Trevor Davison, Ben Earl, Greg Fisilau, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Maro Itoje, Emmanuel Iyogun, Guy Pepper, Henry Pollock, Bevan Rodd, Vilikesa Sela, Sam Underhill.

Backs: Henry Arundell, Seb Atkinson, Elliot Daly, Fraser Dingwall, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, George Ford, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Max Ojomoh, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Ben Spencer, Freddie Steward, Jack van Poortvliet.

The Usual Suspects.

So, we have the usual suspects plus a few new faces and some surprise selections. This leads me to ask a few questions.

The French have dropped some big names from their squad. However, given the strength in depth that they have and the fact that they are facing two of the title contenders at home in the first and last games of the tournament should they be inked in for Grand Slam? The form of the Irish dipped in 2025, and with senior players retiring and others getting more than close to their use by date, should Farrell be blooding more new players and putting some of the seniors out to grass or will they be at RWC 2027 when the Paddies make another exit at the Q/F stages? Townsend has assembled a more than decent squad and when all are fit he has a run on XV that can match the big teams in the competition. The stumbling block imo is the replacements. I’m not sure that Townsend has the strength in depth yet to finish off games. Their fans will fancy their chances of beating the SDs at home on 14 February. Will they consider that win good enough or should they be aiming higher? Italy may have only won one game in last year’s 6Ns but they showed promise in running the Irish close in the final game in Rome. They start their campaign against Scotland in Rome with injuries to key players. They have a workman like pack of forwards and in Brex and Menoncello two class centres. Will this be good enough to get them over the line against the Jocks? Even though they lost all their games in 2025 the Welsh do possess some young talent and a new coach in Steve Tandy. Difficult to see them higher that 5th, having Italy at home should avoid another Wooden Spoon. They will try to play attractive rugby though. The team everyone loves to hate, the SDs, came through the Autumn series with 4 wins and 0 losses. The English press immediately put them forward as favourites for the 6 Nations, don’t believe it for one minute. They have the pesky Jocks to deal with, the Paddies and last but not least, the French away in Paris in what could be a Grand Slam decider. Borthers is starting to build a squad with strength in depth but, there’s a way to go. Will the current mob be enough to get them through this campaign unscathed?

Don’t forget that the France/Ireland game is a Thursday evening KO in Paris. So tune into Stan on Friday evening and start your rugby year with a bang. It should be an cracker.

Over to you my fellow Gaggers. Enjoy.